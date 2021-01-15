Poll

How does Brexit make you feel about your country?

Hasn't changed the way I think of it
I feel more proud to be British as we've taken back Control
I feel a bit worse about the country
I'm embarrased to be British
I'm not British, so doesn't affect me
J'aime le fromage
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 200843 times)

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,133
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5320 on: Today at 09:30:55 am »


Polly Toynbee on the state of the cult:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jun/06/boris-johnson-tory-cult

I may be wrong but I think Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is done for. I cant see his Tory cult surviving
Polls show hes increasingly reviled and his partys attempts to counterattack are chaotic. The end feels nigh


The jubilee coup is under way. The rumbling turmoil in the Tory party is a wonder to behold  but it runs deep, stretching far further back in time than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons brief calamitous leadership.

The old chameleon party used to pick itself up and start all over again with some new face and logo, feigning ignorance of all that went before. Not this time. This is a party riddled with eccentric ideologues too remote from moderate election-winning ground to select any leader but one of their ilk. This week, those 54 MPs letters required to trigger a vote against their leader are predicted to thud on to the doormat of the 1922 Committees chair, or be there already. The vote could be in days, as red wall MPs turn white at the latest JL Partners Wakefield poll putting Labour 20 points ahead. Blue wall MPs face the even more astounding prospect of the Liberal Democrats upending a massive 24,000 majority in Tiverton and Honiton. The stampede to save themselves seems to be on.

Julius Caesar and Macbeth quotes litter the airwaves. I might add A Midsummer Nights Dream, and Titania awakening to find shes been sleeping with Bottom. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons defenders raise only guffaws when they tell the Sun: While these self-obsessed rebels stir up trouble, Boris is working hard to ease the cost of living.

Boos from royalists outside St Pauls as Johnson arrived for the Queens jubilee thanksgiving service, and the indignity of Mumsnet questioners impugning his honesty chime with polls and the public mood. Which malicious cleric made the PM read that punishingly inappropriate Bible passage extolling, Whatever is true, whatever is honourable, whatever is just, whatever is pure? No one believes him  nor that hes working hard for us. He is busted with the public, his ratings abysmal, a bourn, one pollster tells me, from which no politician has ever returned.

They say he will have to be dragged out, clinging to No 10s handle. If a vote is triggered, the rebels need 180 backers to oust him, but allies say a one-vote win is enough, defying Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May, who won but departed with dignity and tears after losing support. But for now, watch the dangerous spectacle of Johnson hurling everything at shoring up Tory MPs votes. Grammar schools are back, he says, but that doesnt fly with the public, only with Tory cultists. The absurdity of imperial measurements appals business and even makes the Sun, tussling with bushels, groats and chains, laugh incredulously: Its firkin hard, it said.

Johnsons latest desperate effort reprises a Thatcher triumph that turned to disaster: he will sell millions of housing association homes to bribe voters with a 70% discount, demolishing whats left of Harold Macmillans social housing building bonanza.

And then, reckless and feckless, he may this week unveil his law to override the Northern Ireland protocol. The EU warns that would trigger a trade war, but he may wrongly think breaking apart the Good Friday agreement could be his Falklands moment. Pull it all down, the more mayhem the better, revive that Brexit enthusiasm. Its where to go when all else fails.


Rebels warn that if he wont budge, they will boycott all his legislation. Johnsonites retaliate by warning the whip will be withdrawn from rebels, so they cant stand as Conservatives again. And then there is the nuclear threat: if too many vote against him, he might launch a shock general election, just to lose them all their seats in revenge. Après moi, le déluge  the thinking of every megalomaniac.

We see the battle played out in arch-Tory newspapers, where MPs and ministers attack and counterattack. Noticeably few defend their leader  only the desperados, Nadine Dorries, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Grant Shapps and Priti Patel, deficients who would be swept away by any newcomer. But all critics and loyalists are grappling with the same hard question: is there any further point to Johnson? Is he  in the face of a perfect political storm  still the best way for them to save themselves and keep their seats?

And if they cut him loose, what next? Civil war? Disintegration? Old Labour hands see their plight. They recognise a party seized by ideologues and fanatics, just as Labour has been to varying degrees in the past. They recognise a party not just infiltrated but devoured by the Brexit party and all the viruses attached to their Brexit-mania. Tory moderates are largely driven out, even the most distinguished. Johnson dithered over joining the Brexit side in the referendum, but once he helped win it by a whisker, the party hired him as its jockey to ride Brexit across the line, to get it done. But here we are and Brexit seems not to be done after all. Which way now, but chaos?

There is a brokenness in everything they touch, an anti-midas touch. Pollsters tell me that there is no appetite in red or blue walls for their libertarian retro tunes of deregulation: cut the green crap, forget the climate crisis and pollution, axe Kitemarks and food standards. Those wild things only excite the Tory hardcore. But the cultists hold sway, so any leadership candidate will still need to cleave to their free-market and culture war obsessions.

It means they will struggle to align themselves with the public, for ordinary British voters want what they have basically always wanted: rules, laws, regulations to keep them safe and leaders who can deliver them. These Tories are as rebarbative to voters as once were Michael Foot and Jeremy Corbyn.

Think hard, Johnson says. Come up with something. So their latest brainwave is to target an imaginary Waitrose woman. You can see why, as under Johnson the Tories have a huge woman problem, says Patrick English of YouGov. Forty-five per cent of women back Labour, only 29% the Conservatives. But everything about this latest desperate ploy is wrong. Waitrose has just 4.8% of grocery sales, and its shoppers wont like being class-tagged and politically pigeonholed. The archetype, we are told, is called Catherine  so the party has probably just lost a lot of Catherines too. And what of all non-Waitrose shoppers, especially those who saw their Waitrose stores in Wolverhampton, Marlow, Scarborough and Stevenage close down? Catherine wont save them and neither, you must now assume, will the hitherto lauded dark political skills of Johnsons go-to strategist Lynton Crosby. He has dug Johnson out before, but some holes are just too deep.

I may be wrong. How often have Labour people stood on the brink of toppling Tory hegemony, only to watch Conservatives rescue themselves with their ruthless instinct for survival? But talk to people, read the runes, feel the shifting ground. This time the ruling partys breath-taking incompetence and hubris is weighed down by public service failures and a brutal cost of living crisis. I see no sign these cultists know how to abandon their alien creeds to save themselves.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,366
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5321 on: Today at 09:31:00 am »
Won't get an election through as a lot of Tory MP's will possibly lose their seats and no appetite.

The Tories will hope that a fresh face and battling through the next 12 months might give them time but the post external forces of inflation, cost of living, Brexit and a war don't give them any control.

Who wants to inherit that shite?
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,104
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5322 on: Today at 09:33:06 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:11:44 am
So what is the best result here, he scrapes through and we get another 3-6 months of tory infighting with sharpened knives?
Think the country is fucked for at least a couple of years whatever happens, so really you want him to win by a narrow margin and keep limping on in a humiliating fashion until he becomes the first prime minister to lose their own seat at the next election.  A couple more by election and local council defeats, a bit more blue on blue violence, a defection here or there, maybe one of the absolute headcases lauching a leadership bid etc.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,219
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5323 on: Today at 09:35:27 am »
The Tories will surely remember what happened with May's confidence vote and would be anxious to avoid a repeat of that debacle?

As things stand they have two and a half years to try and mitigate this, and they can't possibly believe they can turn things around under Bozo?

I think he loses, and badly. But all outcomes work in Labour's favour. All they really have to do right now is stay united, on message, and offer some impression of calm and competence.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5324 on: Today at 09:37:11 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:22:08 am
Long-time Bozo supporter Jesse Norman MP really putting the boot in with their letter.

Criticises Bozo's threats to rescind the NIP, the Rwanda migrant camp, draconian anti-protest laws, privatisation of C4, and centralising power within No10.

I do wonder how many of those policies Norman publicly supported/voted for along the way, though...

https://twitter.com/Jesse_Norman/status/1533699235417403393/photo/2

Glad it wasn't just one of those things that has now caused them to change their opinion.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,142
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5325 on: Today at 09:40:11 am »
Half of me is gleeful at seeing him squirm and the Tories' inelegant death throes. Half of me is aghast at the chaos, which threatens the security and prosperity of all ordinary people living in this country.
All we want is competent government. (That echoed in my head to the Radio G beat).
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,524
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5326 on: Today at 09:51:54 am »
He'll win the vote today you would think but it's only a matter of time before this cockroach is squashed
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,524
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5327 on: Today at 09:53:24 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:22:24 am
Bozo can call for an election anytime, but it has to be approved by the commons, then goes through the Lords, before getting Royal assent.
yes they were talking of repealing the Fixed Term Parliament Act but not sure if it ever happened
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,765
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5328 on: Today at 09:58:06 am »
I reckon 115 will vote for him to go.
(can there be abestensions?)


--- edit and yes, I plucked that number out of my arse ---

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,524
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5329 on: Today at 09:59:17 am »
The Fixed Term Parliament Act was repealed in March so essentially it is in his hands to call an election
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,524
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5330 on: Today at 10:01:39 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:58:06 am
I reckon 115 will vote for him to go.
(can there be abestensions?)


--- edit and yes, I plucked that number out of my arse ---


anything over 100 voting against him would mortally wound him, dream scenario would be him winning a close contest and refusing to go ensuring civil war erupted within their ranks
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5331 on: Today at 10:03:09 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:59:17 am
The Fixed Term Parliament Act was repealed in March so essentially it is in his hands to call an election

Dont think he will call an election with the polls how they are, his own seat isnt even that safe anymore
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,308
  • Kloppite
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5332 on: Today at 10:05:40 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:59:17 am
The Fixed Term Parliament Act was repealed in March so essentially it is in his hands to call an election

Didn't know the act had been repealed.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,765
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5333 on: Today at 10:10:06 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:01:39 am
anything over 100 voting against him would mortally wound him, dream scenario would be him winning a close contest and refusing to go ensuring civil war erupted within their ranks
I figured for everyone submitting a letter there'd be another wanting to see him go. I guess some depends on who they think is likely to win a leadership contest and what their election chances are. And would they keep their govnt post or better it .
Can't see odds on # of votes on Betfair, but a market on him being pm at the party conference made me smile.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,765
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5334 on: Today at 10:10:43 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:05:40 am
Didn't know the act had been repealed.
Nor I. It wansnt that long ago it came it was it?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,981
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5335 on: Today at 10:15:27 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:10:43 am
Nor I. It wansnt that long ago it came it was it?


Cameron brought it in to strengthen the coalition (to stop one of the coalition partners repeatedly holding the other to ransom by threatening to withdraw and call and election)

Since the FTPA was repealed, the PM now has the power to call an election at any time without the need for a Parliamentary vote.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5336 on: Today at 10:22:06 am »
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/boris-johnson-gives-diners-at-sons-restaurant-in-hackney-the-finger-and-takes-off-after-being-booed/ar-AAY86fL?li=BBnb7Kz
Quote
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson gives diners at sons restaurant in Hackney the finger and takes off after being booed
Michiel Willems - 18m ago

Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was reportedly booed at the London restaurant that is run by his son Theo. In response, the Tory leader reportedly flicked his finger at fellow dinners and left the establishment.

Johnson visited Morito in Hackney during lunch time yesterday when he faced a severe unwelcome, according to various media, including London Loves Business and Metro newspaper.

Fellow customers at the restaurant where Johnsons son Theo works were then treated to a dismissive hand gesture after which the Prime Minister left the restaurant.

Quote
He flicked his finger at the customers when he got booed. It was horrible, it just created a nasty atmosphere.
 - A source in the Daily Mail

If true, Johnson may have reportedly committed a criminal offence as any person is guilty of an offence if they use threatening or abusive words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, or display any writing or other visible representation which is threatening or abusive, within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby, under Section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Earlier this weekend, Johnson and his wife Carrie were booed outside St Pauls Cathedral in the City when he arrived for the Queens Platinum Jubilee concert on Saturday.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Up
« previous next »
 