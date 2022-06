It's win-win.



He either wins the vote and the party gets more and more toxic with more by-election and council election failures, Tory weirdos paraded in front of cameras defending him car crash interviews and ends up getting hated more and more by the public.



Or he loses and they are forced to pick a new leader out of the pool of yes men and women who have less of a clue than the c*nt already in charge.



The job of the labour party right now is to build up some credibility and (assuming he doesn't get fined and be forced to stand down) Starmer needs to let what's happening in front of him play out and capitalise on their in fighting