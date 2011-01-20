Poll

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.

Offline Lusty

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5240 on: Yesterday at 11:17:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:01:24 pm
Yes, he might survive it.

But anything other than a crushing victory would be the death of him
The thing is though that the majority he's got means that he can paint pretty much any realistic result as a crushing victory.   Getting from 54 to 180 is a big ask.

Personally I think letting him keep limping on towards an election is the best case scenario anyway.
Online Elmo!

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5241 on: Today at 12:16:21 am »
May survived a no confidence vote and was gone within six months. I think even if you survive the vote, you will have a permanent loss of authority and are ultimately doomed.
Online Riquende

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5242 on: Today at 02:03:59 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:16:21 am
I think even if you survive the vote, you will have a permanent loss of authority and are ultimately doomed.

Indeed. Unless you can keep the numbers down at the letter threshold (and make it look like a rogue wing of the party) then the jig is up. And realistically, there should be a lot of Tories happy to stick the knife in via a secret ballot who wouldn't dare sign their name to a letter ousting Johnson. You can 'win' the leadership vote whilst still finding out that near-half of the parliamentary party want you gone. It's not tenable to stay in power at that point - ruling political parties need to be more united than "50.1% said so".

Having said that, he doesn't play by the rules (as they don't apply to him) and could well try to ignore the 'men in grey suits'. Is there dirt on him the public don't already know (and that can be released without damaging the party as a whole)? He might gamble on the negative.

And lastly, is it better for the progressive left to see him soldier on, hopefully leading the Tories to an epic defeat?
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5243 on: Today at 05:23:46 am »
Vote of no confidence and leadership challenges are hugely damaging to a PM and a leaders standing with the public. I do think people underestimate Johnson and his ability to get votes especially to casual voters or voters who dont give a shit about politics but overall its quite bad for him to get this vote.
Offline TSC

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5244 on: Today at 08:44:04 am »
Not sure how many tuned into hear Rod Stewart murder Neil Diamonds sweet Caroline last night, but Stewart claims BBC made him sing it.  The song of course has been adopted by England footie fans.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/entertainment/music/rod-stewart-says-bbc-made-him-sing-sweet-caroline-at-queens-platinum-jubilee-concert/ar-AAY5jqz

Offline No666

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5245 on: Today at 09:28:20 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:03:59 am

And lastly, is it better for the progressive left to see him soldier on, hopefully leading the Tories to an epic defeat?

I can't see that any of the replacements are going to present a particular challenge. This is what may keep Johnson limping on. He knowingly surrounded himself with a cabinet of mediocrities from a Parliamentary intake of mediocrities. Who do they choose instead? Sunak and Javid are now non-starters.
Offline Sangria

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5246 on: Today at 10:23:18 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:44:04 am
Not sure how many tuned into hear Rod Stewart murder Neil Diamonds sweet Caroline last night, but Stewart claims BBC made him sing it.  The song of course has been adopted by England footie fans.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/entertainment/music/rod-stewart-says-bbc-made-him-sing-sweet-caroline-at-queens-platinum-jubilee-concert/ar-AAY5jqz



Is that the construction worker Rod Stewart?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-P836SYVIBI
Online Red Berry

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5247 on: Today at 10:32:02 am »
The fact it's taken so long to scrape these 54 letters together speaks volumes. Tories much prefer to stab in the back from the safety of the shadows.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5248 on: Today at 11:25:41 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:28:20 am
I can't see that any of the replacements are going to present a particular challenge. This is what may keep Johnson limping on. He knowingly surrounded himself with a cabinet of mediocrities from a Parliamentary intake of mediocrities. Who do they choose instead? Sunak and Javid are now non-starters.


