I think even if you survive the vote, you will have a permanent loss of authority and are ultimately doomed.



Indeed. Unless you can keep the numbers down at the letter threshold (and make it look like a rogue wing of the party) then the jig is up. And realistically, there should be a lot of Tories happy to stick the knife in via a secret ballot who wouldn't dare sign their name to a letter ousting Johnson. You can 'win' the leadership vote whilst still finding out that near-half of the parliamentary party want you gone. It's not tenable to stay in power at that point - ruling political parties need to be more united than "50.1% said so".Having said that, he doesn't play by the rules (as they don't apply to him) and could well try to ignore the 'men in grey suits'. Is there dirt on him the public don't already know (and that can be released without damaging the party as a whole)? He might gamble on the negative.And lastly, is it better for the progressive left to see him soldier on, hopefully leading the Tories to an epic defeat?