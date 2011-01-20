A Bishop has also called on him to resign. I wonder if this is what the Queen flexing her muscles looks like.



I've been thinking about what has happened over the past few weeks and I do wonder whether the Tories best bet is to get rid of him ASAP - regardless of whether he's in power or not - those two by-elections coming up are more or likely goners - so why wait?



The longer he clings onto power, the more likely and heavier the defeat in 2024 is going to be - and therefore especially with what the Lib Dems will want in any confidence and supply pact - i.e voting reform - it will sound the death knell of the Tories getting power back outright any time soon.



The queen must be sick of Johnson. blatant lies to her face knowing she cant call him out. hopefully working the other way now. Johnson dare not connect the Queen to some of the calls asking him to resign.Yeah, it's all rebounding on them personally. fits of laughter from the public every time Tory MPs try to defend Johnson.These Tory MPs are really bad politicians who seem to have a Tory party replys book for dummies as a guide. same old fashioned bulls. replys for every occasion.I remember Patel being on Newsnight a few hours after the storming of the Capitol talking about the riots. I would expect a serious politician to talk about a full investigation to find out what had happened, nope ."America has to move on"straight from the Tory book for dummies MP replys book. she is a awful politician, some of the stuff she comes out with is embarrassingly thick, they are still playing by this book.I still think Johnson and his cabinet think they understand the public, how they have a memory of a Goldfish so they will soon forget and move on, it's worked many times in the past but things are different now, the public have formed their opinions on Johnson and many of his MPs are now tainted. millions will not remember many of Johnsons cock ups and lies but they will believe he is a corrupt liar who they now despise. nothing will change that opinion.The Tory MPs might think it's best to let Johnson take all the backlash and then replace him next year but even more Tory MPs will be tainted as the calls for him to resign are met with the same old pathetic Tory dummies replys.