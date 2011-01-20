Poll

How does Brexit make you feel about your country?

Hasn't changed the way I think of it
I feel more proud to be British as we've taken back Control
I feel a bit worse about the country
I'm embarrased to be British
I'm not British, so doesn't affect me
J'aime le fromage
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 126 127 128 129 130 [131]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 197464 times)

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,368
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5200 on: Yesterday at 04:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:00:31 pm

Scottish support for monarchy falls to 45%, poll reveals
Widening rift on retaining the royals is revealed ahead of Queens platinum jubilee

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/may/15/scottish-support-for-monarchy-falls-to-45-poll-reveals

Oh I know it is lower here than rUK but still need to appeal to those 45%.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,826
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5201 on: Yesterday at 04:16:17 pm »
Well there's an argument to say you piss off the other 55% then

Don't think it would've made any difference had she not said anything? Not like asking Sturgeon to call her a leech
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,529
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5202 on: Yesterday at 04:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:16:17 pm
Well there's an argument to say you piss off the other 55% then

Don't think it would've made any difference had she not said anything? Not like asking Sturgeon to call her a leech

Dont think you piss off the other 55% by supporting the queen. Most people are not die hard republicans so understand.

Telling people its your duty to support though. Fuck that.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,826
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5203 on: Yesterday at 04:23:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:20:28 pm
Dont think you piss off the other 55% by supporting the queen. Most people are not die hard republicans so understand.

Telling people its your duty to support though. Fuck that.

Which is what I'm trying to say...by not saying anything, you dont really upset the 45%

Anyway, happy jubilee all!
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,368
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5204 on: Yesterday at 04:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:16:17 pm
Well there's an argument to say you piss off the other 55% then

Don't think it would've made any difference had she not said anything? Not like asking Sturgeon to call her a leech

The amount of people that care strongly enough about it to be pissed off is tiny... and they aren't going to stop supporting indy over it.

Incidentally the Scottish Green Party MSPs walked out of Holyrood this week over a debate about the jubilee. They can afford to do it as a smaller party that don't have realistic ambitions in the near future to be the biggest party though.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,826
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5205 on: Yesterday at 04:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:41:22 pm
The amount of people that care strongly enough about it to be pissed off is tiny... and they aren't going to stop supporting indy over it.

Incidentally the Scottish Green Party MSPs walked out of Holyrood this week over a debate about the jubilee. They can afford to do it as a smaller party that don't have realistic ambitions in the near future to be the biggest party though.

I believe I've made the point that the other side aren't going to be pissed off if you remain neutral either
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,393
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5206 on: Yesterday at 04:55:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:39:22 pm
c*nts from 1 to 14 on that list.

There's fucking hundreds more an' all, KH. Fucking privileged parasites
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,826
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5207 on: Yesterday at 04:59:29 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 04:55:56 pm
There's fucking hundreds more an' all, KH. Fucking privileged parasites

So out of touch with reality that its unreal. Paying off a victim of abuse, whilst her son remains free, increase in food banks amidst the cost of living crisis, living life in opulence with properties and estates. Millions in bank accounts etc
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,368
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5208 on: Yesterday at 05:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:44:19 pm
I believe I've made the point that the other side aren't going to be pissed off if you remain neutral either

For the SNP's whole raison d'etre though, they need to win people over from the unionist side - the side much more likely to support the royals.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5209 on: Yesterday at 06:14:49 pm »
More desperate lies from the Tory (mess) press.  Saying Harry and Meghan were booed and not Johnson.  I think the former were actually cheered today.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1620165/royal-poll-meghan-markle-prince-harry-thanksgiving-boo-service-platinum-jubilee
Logged

Offline mrchimps

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,899
  • There are places Ill remember all my life...
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5210 on: Yesterday at 06:21:55 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:14:49 pm
More desperate lies from the Tory (mess) press.  Saying Harry and Meghan were booed and not Johnson.  I think the former were actually cheered today.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1620165/royal-poll-meghan-markle-prince-harry-thanksgiving-boo-service-platinum-jubilee

This sounds like the audio has been tweaked. When I saw his arrival on the TV you could hear a lot of boos and they were far louder, I also don't recall any clapping?
Logged
JFT97

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5211 on: Yesterday at 06:34:01 pm »
Quote from: mrchimps on Yesterday at 06:21:55 pm
This sounds like the audio has been tweaked. When I saw his arrival on the TV you could hear a lot of boos and they were far louder, I also don't recall any clapping?

Yep edited to suit the lie.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5212 on: Yesterday at 06:55:46 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:14:49 pm
More desperate lies from the Tory (mess) press.  Saying Harry and Meghan were booed and not Johnson.  I think the former were actually cheered today.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1620165/royal-poll-meghan-markle-prince-harry-thanksgiving-boo-service-platinum-jubilee
Do these people ever stop to think if they are making things worse .
Can imagine Johnson supporters mentioning this to friends then being told your being conned, Johnson was the one who was booed. they look for back up from elsewhere and get the same answer. your being conned.
Logged
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,386
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5213 on: Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:55:46 pm
Do these people ever stop to think if they are making things worse .
Can imagine Johnson supporters mentioning this to friends then being told your being conned, Johnson was the one who was booed. they look for back up from elsewhere and get the same answer. your being conned.

Social media already has Tory bots saying the BBC tampered with the recording and added boos over the footage.
Despite it being broadcast live.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5214 on: Yesterday at 07:59:20 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
Social media already has Tory bots saying the BBC tampered with the recording and added boos over the footage.
Despite it being broadcast live.
Well. as you say it was  broadcast live on a bank holiday and people saw it for themselves. can only hope we haven't fully gone down the Trump supporters Fox news denial road yet.
Logged
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5215 on: Yesterday at 10:10:12 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:59:20 pm
Well. as you say it was  broadcast live on a bank holiday and people saw it for themselves. can only hope we haven't fully gone down the Trump supporters Fox news denial road yet.

The footage I saw on tv of them arriving showed him say to his missus "they're booing" with a wry smile or smirk.

It was definitely cheering and clapping when Harry and Meghan arrived.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5216 on: Yesterday at 10:20:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:10:12 pm
The footage I saw on tv of them arriving showed him say to his missus "they're booing" with a wry smile or smirk.

It was definitely cheering and clapping when Harry and Meghan arrived.
If the news picks up on that then it will only anger people more, I imagine a lot of people who booed him today did so thinking about the Queen sat by herself at her husbands funeral while Johnsons no 10 were partying till 4 am.
Logged
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5217 on: Yesterday at 10:43:04 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:20:27 pm
If the news picks up on that then it will only anger people more, I imagine a lot of people who booed him today did so thinking about the Queen sat by herself at her husbands funeral while Johnsons no 10 were partying till 4 am.

Quite right too but there were thousands of people who lost family and friends that couldn't be with them as they passed nor give them a proper funeral so they'll be thinking of them too.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5218 on: Yesterday at 11:35:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:43:04 pm
Quite right too but there were thousands of people who lost family and friends that couldn't be with them as they passed nor give them a proper funeral so they'll be thinking of them too.
Yeah, we may not be able to get rid of Johnson ourselves but I think he's in for a hard time from now on, afaik  he's been trolled at least 3 times on National TV just this week. Kid in school handing him a invite card to her party he had to read out, booed in and out of todays service. words he was forced to read at the service would be apt for most politicians, talking about honesty and decency,  it must be bad if the PM looks trolled when he's forced to talk about honesty and decency. I maybe wrong but I think the Queens scripture writer chose those words. pay back time.
Logged
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,991
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5219 on: Today at 12:24:06 am »
Think he is fucked with the royalists booing him.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5220 on: Today at 07:29:17 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:35:38 pm
Yeah, we may not be able to get rid of Johnson ourselves but I think he's in for a hard time from now on, afaik  he's been trolled at least 3 times on National TV just this week. Kid in school handing him a invite card to her party he had to read out, booed in and out of todays service. words he was forced to read at the service would be apt for most politicians, talking about honesty and decency,  it must be bad if the PM looks trolled when he's forced to talk about honesty and decency. I maybe wrong but I think the Queens scripture writer chose those words. pay back time.

A Bishop has also called on him to resign. I wonder if this is what the Queen flexing her muscles looks like.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5221 on: Today at 07:59:10 am »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,207
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5222 on: Today at 10:43:38 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:29:17 am
A Bishop has also called on him to resign. I wonder if this is what the Queen flexing her muscles looks like.

He lied to the Queen's face on proroguing parliament. I've little love for royalty these days, but she's still the head of state. We all know Johnson is lower than pond vermin, though. He'd probably be only too happy to abolish the monarchy and make himself president for life.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,403
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5223 on: Today at 10:51:28 am »
I've been thinking about what has happened over the past few weeks and I do wonder whether the Tories best bet is to get rid of him ASAP - regardless of whether he's in power or not - those two by-elections coming up are more or likely goners - so why wait?

The longer he clings onto power, the more likely and heavier the defeat in 2024 is going to be - and therefore especially with what the Lib Dems will want in any confidence and supply pact - i.e voting reform - it will sound the death knell of the Tories getting power back outright any time soon.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,991
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5224 on: Today at 11:28:17 am »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 10:51:28 am
I've been thinking about what has happened over the past few weeks and I do wonder whether the Tories best bet is to get rid of him ASAP - regardless of whether he's in power or not - those two by-elections coming up are more or likely goners - so why wait?

The longer he clings onto power, the more likely and heavier the defeat in 2024 is going to be - and therefore especially with what the Lib Dems will want in any confidence and supply pact - i.e voting reform - it will sound the death knell of the Tories getting power back outright any time soon.

The are clinging onto the idiocy of the public and to work out how short peoples memories will be
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,032
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5225 on: Today at 12:09:27 pm »
In a pub in Liverpool:

Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5226 on: Today at 12:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:29:17 am
A Bishop has also called on him to resign. I wonder if this is what the Queen flexing her muscles looks like.
The queen must be sick of Johnson. blatant lies to her face knowing she cant call him out. hopefully working the other way now. Johnson dare not connect the Queen to some of the calls asking him to resign.

Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 10:51:28 am
I've been thinking about what has happened over the past few weeks and I do wonder whether the Tories best bet is to get rid of him ASAP - regardless of whether he's in power or not - those two by-elections coming up are more or likely goners - so why wait?

The longer he clings onto power, the more likely and heavier the defeat in 2024 is going to be - and therefore especially with what the Lib Dems will want in any confidence and supply pact - i.e voting reform - it will sound the death knell of the Tories getting power back outright any time soon.
Yeah, it's all rebounding on them personally. fits of laughter from the public every time Tory MPs try to defend Johnson.
These Tory MPs are really bad politicians who seem to have a Tory party replys book for dummies as a guide. same old fashioned bulls. replys for every occasion.
I remember Patel being on Newsnight a few hours after the storming of the Capitol talking about the riots. I would expect a serious politician to talk about a full investigation to find out what had happened, nope ."America has to move on"
straight from the Tory book for dummies MP replys book. she is a awful politician, some of the stuff she comes out with is embarrassingly thick, they are still playing by this book.
I still think Johnson and his cabinet think they understand the public, how they have a memory of a Goldfish so they will soon forget and move on, it's worked many times in the past but things are different now, the public have formed their opinions on Johnson and many of his MPs are now tainted. millions will not remember many of Johnsons cock ups and lies but they will believe he is a corrupt liar who they now despise. nothing will change that opinion.
The Tory MPs might think it's best to let Johnson take all the backlash and then replace him next year but even more Tory MPs will be tainted as the calls for him to resign are met with the same old pathetic Tory dummies replys.

Logged
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,969
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5227 on: Today at 02:31:24 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:20:27 pm
If the news picks up on that then it will only anger people more, I imagine a lot of people who booed him today did so thinking about the Queen sat by herself at her husbands funeral while Johnsons no 10 were partying till 4 am.


Well, the BBC News edited the sound on later bulletins to reduce the noise of the booing. Any mention of it  on the BBC website is relegated to a tiny footnote.

https://twitter.com/MarinaPurkiss/status/1533005291163467778

The BBC News is currently little more than a government mouthpiece. Rarely/never mention 'Brexit' as a core reason for this country's ills.

Since the coalition, the Tories have been increasingly forcing the BBC news editorial to be more Tory-friendly. We're now at the stage where they are literally taking over the organisation. The following have all been appointments by the Tory Government since Bozo took charge:

Chairman - Richard Sharp (from Feb 2021) - former advisor to both Bozo and Sunak, and has donated £400k to the Tory Party

Director-General - Tim Davie (from Sept 2020) - former Tory councillor; former Chairman of Hammersmith & Fulham Conservative Party

Director (England) - Robbie Gibb (from May 2021) - former advisor & chief of staff of Francis Maude, headed Portillo's leadership campaign; former Director of Comms at Downing St; outspoken 'anti-wokist'; strong supporter of Brexit; brother of Tory MP Nick Gibb;
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5228 on: Today at 02:48:42 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:29:17 am
A Bishop has also called on him to resign. I wonder if this is what the Queen flexing her muscles looks like.

Top trolling by the Queen or whoever it is who decides on what speech Johnson had to give yesterday.  He mustve known someone was taking the piss out of him with that content.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5229 on: Today at 02:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:31:24 pm

Well, the BBC News edited the sound on later bulletins to reduce the noise of the booing. Any mention of it  on the BBC website is relegated to a tiny footnote.

https://twitter.com/MarinaPurkiss/status/1533005291163467778

The BBC News is currently little more than a government mouthpiece. Rarely/never mention 'Brexit' as a core reason for this country's ills.

Since the coalition, the Tories have been increasingly forcing the BBC news editorial to be more Tory-friendly. We're now at the stage where they are literally taking over the organisation. The following have all been appointments by the Tory Government since Bozo took charge:

Chairman - Richard Sharp (from Feb 2021) - former advisor to both Bozo and Sunak, and has donated £400k to the Tory Party

Director-General - Tim Davie (from Sept 2020) - former Tory councillor; former Chairman of Hammersmith & Fulham Conservative Party

Director (England) - Robbie Gibb (from May 2021) - former advisor & chief of staff of Francis Maude, headed Portillo's leadership campaign; former Director of Comms at Downing St; outspoken 'anti-wokist'; strong supporter of Brexit; brother of Tory MP Nick Gibb;
It may rebound more on the BBC and the Torys. people aren't in much doubt over what happened, BBC or Torys telling them they are wrong will make people more wary.
The BBC seemed fine around 4 yrs ago. regularly watched and enjoyed Andrew Marr and Peston tearing into Johnson and many other Tory MPs bulls on brexit but they both suddenly started to ease off, letting lies and propaganda pass without challenge. am certain they were capable of ripping them apart so became really pissed off with both of them and stopped watching both shows . I knew it sounded like some CT at the time to say the BBC has been got at but it was the only explanation, intelligent competent interviewers were suddenly turning dumb and letting the Torys get away with murder. it's easy to nod along and agree when the BBC or whoever say they have to remain neutral when criticised for not challenging the lies. it's a bulls argument. only the truth is neutral. allowing lies etc to go unchallenged is taking sides.
Logged
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,783
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5230 on: Today at 06:39:49 pm »
Polls are showing the tories 20 points behind in Wakefield.  20 POINTS!!!!

A real chance the there will be a confidence in the next two or three weeks
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/can-boris-johnson-weather-the-coming-storm-tbcj89fjn
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,435
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5231 on: Today at 06:42:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:39:49 pm
Polls are showing the tories 20 points behind in Wakefield.  20 POINTS!!!!

A real chance the there will be a confidence in the next two or three weeks
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/can-boris-johnson-weather-the-coming-storm-tbcj89fjn

The Red Wall indeed....



That'll be good for another few letters to 1922.


Another leader would be 21 points ahead though.....  ;)
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,032
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5232 on: Today at 06:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 06:42:12 pm
The Red Wall indeed....



That'll be good for another few letters to 1922.


Another leader would be 21 points ahead though.....  ;)

I wondered if you would change your avatar, considering what happened at the CL final ;)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 126 127 128 129 130 [131]   Go Up
« previous next »
 