Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 196655 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5200 on: Yesterday at 04:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:00:31 pm

Scottish support for monarchy falls to 45%, poll reveals
Widening rift on retaining the royals is revealed ahead of Queens platinum jubilee

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/may/15/scottish-support-for-monarchy-falls-to-45-poll-reveals

Oh I know it is lower here than rUK but still need to appeal to those 45%.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5201 on: Yesterday at 04:16:17 pm »
Well there's an argument to say you piss off the other 55% then

Don't think it would've made any difference had she not said anything? Not like asking Sturgeon to call her a leech
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5202 on: Yesterday at 04:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:16:17 pm
Well there's an argument to say you piss off the other 55% then

Don't think it would've made any difference had she not said anything? Not like asking Sturgeon to call her a leech

Dont think you piss off the other 55% by supporting the queen. Most people are not die hard republicans so understand.

Telling people its your duty to support though. Fuck that.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5203 on: Yesterday at 04:23:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:20:28 pm
Dont think you piss off the other 55% by supporting the queen. Most people are not die hard republicans so understand.

Telling people its your duty to support though. Fuck that.

Which is what I'm trying to say...by not saying anything, you dont really upset the 45%

Anyway, happy jubilee all!
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5204 on: Yesterday at 04:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:16:17 pm
Well there's an argument to say you piss off the other 55% then

Don't think it would've made any difference had she not said anything? Not like asking Sturgeon to call her a leech

The amount of people that care strongly enough about it to be pissed off is tiny... and they aren't going to stop supporting indy over it.

Incidentally the Scottish Green Party MSPs walked out of Holyrood this week over a debate about the jubilee. They can afford to do it as a smaller party that don't have realistic ambitions in the near future to be the biggest party though.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5205 on: Yesterday at 04:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:41:22 pm
The amount of people that care strongly enough about it to be pissed off is tiny... and they aren't going to stop supporting indy over it.

Incidentally the Scottish Green Party MSPs walked out of Holyrood this week over a debate about the jubilee. They can afford to do it as a smaller party that don't have realistic ambitions in the near future to be the biggest party though.

I believe I've made the point that the other side aren't going to be pissed off if you remain neutral either
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5206 on: Yesterday at 04:55:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:39:22 pm
c*nts from 1 to 14 on that list.

There's fucking hundreds more an' all, KH. Fucking privileged parasites
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5207 on: Yesterday at 04:59:29 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 04:55:56 pm
There's fucking hundreds more an' all, KH. Fucking privileged parasites

So out of touch with reality that its unreal. Paying off a victim of abuse, whilst her son remains free, increase in food banks amidst the cost of living crisis, living life in opulence with properties and estates. Millions in bank accounts etc
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5208 on: Yesterday at 05:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:44:19 pm
I believe I've made the point that the other side aren't going to be pissed off if you remain neutral either

For the SNP's whole raison d'etre though, they need to win people over from the unionist side - the side much more likely to support the royals.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5209 on: Yesterday at 06:14:49 pm »
More desperate lies from the Tory (mess) press.  Saying Harry and Meghan were booed and not Johnson.  I think the former were actually cheered today.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1620165/royal-poll-meghan-markle-prince-harry-thanksgiving-boo-service-platinum-jubilee
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5210 on: Yesterday at 06:21:55 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:14:49 pm
More desperate lies from the Tory (mess) press.  Saying Harry and Meghan were booed and not Johnson.  I think the former were actually cheered today.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1620165/royal-poll-meghan-markle-prince-harry-thanksgiving-boo-service-platinum-jubilee

This sounds like the audio has been tweaked. When I saw his arrival on the TV you could hear a lot of boos and they were far louder, I also don't recall any clapping?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5211 on: Yesterday at 06:34:01 pm »
Quote from: mrchimps on Yesterday at 06:21:55 pm
This sounds like the audio has been tweaked. When I saw his arrival on the TV you could hear a lot of boos and they were far louder, I also don't recall any clapping?

Yep edited to suit the lie.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5212 on: Yesterday at 06:55:46 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:14:49 pm
More desperate lies from the Tory (mess) press.  Saying Harry and Meghan were booed and not Johnson.  I think the former were actually cheered today.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1620165/royal-poll-meghan-markle-prince-harry-thanksgiving-boo-service-platinum-jubilee
Do these people ever stop to think if they are making things worse .
Can imagine Johnson supporters mentioning this to friends then being told your being conned, Johnson was the one who was booed. they look for back up from elsewhere and get the same answer. your being conned.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5213 on: Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:55:46 pm
Do these people ever stop to think if they are making things worse .
Can imagine Johnson supporters mentioning this to friends then being told your being conned, Johnson was the one who was booed. they look for back up from elsewhere and get the same answer. your being conned.

Social media already has Tory bots saying the BBC tampered with the recording and added boos over the footage.
Despite it being broadcast live.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5214 on: Yesterday at 07:59:20 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
Social media already has Tory bots saying the BBC tampered with the recording and added boos over the footage.
Despite it being broadcast live.
Well. as you say it was  broadcast live on a bank holiday and people saw it for themselves. can only hope we haven't fully gone down the Trump supporters Fox news denial road yet.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5215 on: Yesterday at 10:10:12 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:59:20 pm
Well. as you say it was  broadcast live on a bank holiday and people saw it for themselves. can only hope we haven't fully gone down the Trump supporters Fox news denial road yet.

The footage I saw on tv of them arriving showed him say to his missus "they're booing" with a wry smile or smirk.

It was definitely cheering and clapping when Harry and Meghan arrived.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5216 on: Yesterday at 10:20:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:10:12 pm
The footage I saw on tv of them arriving showed him say to his missus "they're booing" with a wry smile or smirk.

It was definitely cheering and clapping when Harry and Meghan arrived.
If the news picks up on that then it will only anger people more, I imagine a lot of people who booed him today did so thinking about the Queen sat by herself at her husbands funeral while Johnsons no 10 were partying till 4 am.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5217 on: Yesterday at 10:43:04 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:20:27 pm
If the news picks up on that then it will only anger people more, I imagine a lot of people who booed him today did so thinking about the Queen sat by herself at her husbands funeral while Johnsons no 10 were partying till 4 am.

Quite right too but there were thousands of people who lost family and friends that couldn't be with them as they passed nor give them a proper funeral so they'll be thinking of them too.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5218 on: Yesterday at 11:35:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:43:04 pm
Quite right too but there were thousands of people who lost family and friends that couldn't be with them as they passed nor give them a proper funeral so they'll be thinking of them too.
Yeah, we may not be able to get rid of Johnson ourselves but I think he's in for a hard time from now on, afaik  he's been trolled at least 3 times on National TV just this week. Kid in school handing him a invite card to her party he had to read out, booed in and out of todays service. words he was forced to read at the service would be apt for most politicians, talking about honesty and decency,  it must be bad if the PM looks trolled when he's forced to talk about honesty and decency. I maybe wrong but I think the Queens scripture writer chose those words. pay back time.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5219 on: Today at 12:24:06 am »
Think he is fucked with the royalists booing him.
