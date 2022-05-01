Poll

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 192776 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5120 on: Yesterday at 08:51:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:46:47 pm
Amazing, get the popcorn out.

Are you always incredibly miserable ? 
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5121 on: Yesterday at 08:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:30:36 pm
The Guardian are saying that potentially the 54 letters threshold has been reached and there could be a challenge as soon as next week.
Get the feeling pro Johnson MPs might think it's best to get this vote done before the by elections. so they get the 54 needed for a vote of no confidence, they need over 180 to actually get rid of Johnson. looks unlikely. that makes Johnson safe for another year even if the Torys take a real hammering after the by elections at the end of next month.
Best to hold off for a few weeks and hopefully many Tory MPs crap themselves when they see a 24.000 majority seat turn into a 5.000+ loss of seat meaning no seat is safe while Johnson is leader.
First he was ambushed by cake and now he's distracted by cheese! What next? Hijacked by Hobnobs!

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5122 on: Yesterday at 11:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:51:08 pm
Are you always incredibly miserable ? 

Eh? I am happy we get to see some Tory turmoil? Did you think i was reacting sarcastically to your post?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5123 on: Today at 01:34:58 am »
Quote from: kavah on May 29, 2022, 12:41:56 pm
Tories to bring back imperial measures

Fucking hell it will be black and white telly next

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/may/28/boris-johnson-set-to-bring-back-imperial-measurements-to-mark-platinum-jubilee
The British Retail Consortium, which represents supermarkets including Asda, Sainsburys and Morrisons, said reintroducing pounds and ounces would increase grocers costs as they would need to update product labels.

BRC assistant director of food Andrea Martinez-Inchausti said: Supermarkets are focusing on delivering the best value for their customers in the face of intense inflationary pressures.

Introducing new laws to change the way we measure food and drink would both distract from this vital task, and add cost and complexity if existing products are required to be relabelled.

The BRC pointed out that manufacturers and retailers are already free to list imperial measures alongside metric ones.

Return to imperial measurements will drive up prices, warn supermarkets -
Supermarkets have warned that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons plan to bring back imperial measurements could drive up inflation.
https://www.retailgazette.co.uk/blog/2022/05/return-to-imperial-measurements-will-drive-up-prices-warn-supermarkets/
« Last Edit: Today at 01:43:59 am by oldfordie »
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5124 on: Today at 02:25:15 am »
The Tories just don't give a flying fuck about anyone but themselves and their backers.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5125 on: Today at 08:51:48 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:34:58 am
The British Retail Consortium, which represents supermarkets including Asda, Sainsburys and Morrisons, said reintroducing pounds and ounces would increase grocers costs as they would need to update product labels.

BRC assistant director of food Andrea Martinez-Inchausti said: Supermarkets are focusing on delivering the best value for their customers in the face of intense inflationary pressures.

Introducing new laws to change the way we measure food and drink would both distract from this vital task, and add cost and complexity if existing products are required to be relabelled.

The BRC pointed out that manufacturers and retailers are already free to list imperial measures alongside metric ones.

Return to imperial measurements will drive up prices, warn supermarkets -
Supermarkets have warned that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons plan to bring back imperial measurements could drive up inflation.
https://www.retailgazette.co.uk/blog/2022/05/return-to-imperial-measurements-will-drive-up-prices-warn-supermarkets/


Not only relabel food, but probably also re-design packages (and make them UK only), because what is now 1l juice or 1kg sugar will become some odd number that nobody understands, so they'll need to chane the packaging to make it a pint or a pound exactly. It's not going to happen, especially now with inflation rising.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5126 on: Today at 09:09:39 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:51:48 am
Not only relabel food, but probably also re-design packages (and make them UK only), because what is now 1l juice or 1kg sugar will become some odd number that nobody understands, so they'll need to chane the packaging to make it a pint or a pound exactly. It's not going to happen, especially now with inflation rising.

And does that mean all goods imported from the EU need to be either repackaged or dual weight labelling? Likewise with UK exports like whiskey?

Small EU businesses will just walk away from the market due to it all being an added hassle.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5127 on: Today at 09:38:03 am »
In reality almost nothing  will change.

They are just trying to skewer the liberal metropolitan elite.

Dont fall for it.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5128 on: Today at 09:57:06 am »
Latest poll showing Labour 11% up, they were -10% a year ago.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5129 on: Today at 11:14:58 am »
Blimey - the nastier elements of the nasty party are seeing the writing on the wall now:

Andrea Leadsom condemns Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's 'unacceptable failings of leadership'
Former minister Andrea Leadsom has criticised prime minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons unacceptable failings of leadership following the publication of the Sue Gray report.

In a letter to her constituents, published on social media, Leadsom said she believed it is extremely unlikely that senior leaders were unaware of what was going on.

She wrote:

I therefore agree with Sue Grays conclusions that there have been significant failures of leadership, both political and official, in No 10 and the Cabinet Office.
The Tory MP for South Northamptonshire added:

Each of my Conservative MP colleagues and I must now decide individually on what the right course of action that will restore confidence in our Government.

(That's from The Guardian's live feed).
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5130 on: Today at 12:21:32 pm »
Leadsom is quite a significant name.

I thought there wouldnt be a leadership vote.  Not any where near so sure of that now.
