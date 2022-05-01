Blimey - the nastier elements of the nasty party are seeing the writing on the wall now:
Andrea Leadsom condemns Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's 'unacceptable failings of leadership'
Former minister Andrea Leadsom has criticised prime minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons unacceptable failings of leadership following the publication of the Sue Gray report.
In a letter to her constituents, published on social media, Leadsom said she believed it is extremely unlikely that senior leaders were unaware of what was going on.
She wrote:
I therefore agree with Sue Grays conclusions that there have been significant failures of leadership, both political and official, in No 10 and the Cabinet Office.
The Tory MP for South Northamptonshire added:
Each of my Conservative MP colleagues and I must now decide individually on what the right course of action that will restore confidence in our Government.
