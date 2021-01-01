Everyone has there own opinions on how to fight Johnsons Torys. theres a lot to chose from Brexit. incompetence, law breaking, corruption, Pandemic incompetence and corruption, MET collusion, attacking media who try to hold them to account. voter suppression etc etc, anyone of them should make voters angry but the parties and law breaking seem to be the most damaging.

The Guardians Polly Toynbee hit the nail on the head the other night.

We have a load of Hurrah Henrys running the country.

Parties, people throwing up and brawling. drink over the walls. place left in a mess. anyone who tried to pull them up was mocked, ridiculed for trying to tell them to stop. this is the image I think Labour have to put in the public mind . a load of immature toffs thinking they can do as they please because they are untouchable because they are special.

If this image took hold with the public then Johnson would be finished within weeks, a load of Hurrah Henrys thinking they are so special they can do as they please, laughing and ridiculing the commoners (cleaners + security staff) for daring to tell them off.

Johnson would hit the roof. see him flip when the follow up question is did he burn a £20 note in front of a homeless person when he joined the Bullingdon hurrah Henry club.





You need to appeal to the various sections of people with what they have to lose, stay well clear of the image angle, no point. The incompetence angle, which you mentioned, is the play. The living costs issues will be useful but say you're appealing to well-settled Tories, their wealth in real estate, equities, bonds and so forth. That doesn't magically stay preserved or improve. The country - city - institutions - people all need to be managed and improved day by day, the best of the UK free to build, innovate, a safety net to protect, provide second chances. Then those retirement accounts and balances they're so fond of looking at will grow. Johnson, his coterie, his ilk in the US are destroying these things as we speak, in time it will wreck their wealth as more competent, better managed competitors emerge. Even the Republicans, the McConnell led understand some of this now and are actively trying to eliminate the dumb from their primaries.High time the UK acts through demonstrations, protests, disruptions imo, plenty of talk already and the Tories and Johnson are seemingly strolling to more power. It's a waste to fall into decay, for all the issues it's still one of the places where you can speak up and directly act, a lot of good work is still done in various fields by the best minds / leaders.