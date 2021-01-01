Poll

The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 04:12:10 pm
Question is, will Labour go big on this?

They've missed some open goals.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 04:19:20 pm
Quote from: eddymunster on Yesterday at 04:12:06 pm
Human rights up for grabs post Brexit
Right to protest being ripped up by Priti Patel
No requirement to resign if in breach of ministerial code

I'm not a fan of the direction this is going.


The Electoral Commission brought under government control, when it used to be independent - allowing the government to relax rules on party funding, spending and investigation of wrongdoing.

Introduction of curbs on voting rights, and requirement to present a certain type of picture ID in order to vote

Restricting the right of the judiciary to ensure governments follow the law.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 04:37:27 pm
The most depressing aspect to this is that millions of voters will agree with Bozo and his fascists about all of the above, as they've been gaslit by a rabidly pro-Tory media.

As Monbiot puts it:

Quote
Whenever you watch a documentary about a dictators path to power, there comes a moment when you think: Why didnt people do something? They could have stopped him while there was still time. We have now reached this moment.

 
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm
Quote from: eddymunster on Yesterday at 04:12:06 pm
Human rights up for grabs post Brexit
Right to protest being ripped up by Priti Patel
No requirement to resign if in breach of ministerial code

I'm not a fan of the direction this is going.

It's already gone

Was so obvious where we were heading years ago, but the "Great British public" don't give a damn/actually want it
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 05:06:11 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm
It's already gone

Was so obvious where we were heading years ago, but the "Great British public" don't give a damn/actually want it
Not sure if it's down to not giving a damn, maybe a lot is down to people just dismissing it as hyperbole. lefties being dramatic so shrug of shoulders and don't worry about it.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 05:52:13 pm
Quote from: eddymunster on Yesterday at 04:04:08 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson changes ministerial code to avoid need to resign over breaches
New rules say ministers can apologise or temporarily lose pay for breaking code, which PM is accused of doing

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/may/27/boris-johnson-changes-ministerial-code-to-remove-need-to-resign-over-breaches

We have no consitution.  He can do pretty much anything he likes.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 06:06:22 pm
Everyone has there own opinions on how to fight Johnsons Torys. theres a lot to chose from, Brexit. incompetence, law breaking, corruption, Pandemic incompetence and corruption, MET collusion, attacking media who try to hold them to account. voter suppression etc etc, anyone of them should make voters angry but the parties and law breaking seem to be the most damaging.
The Guardians Polly Toynbee hit the nail on the head the other night.
We have a load of Hurrah Henrys running the country.
Parties, people throwing up and brawling. drink over the walls. place left in a mess. anyone who tried to pull them up was mocked, ridiculed for trying to tell them to stop. this is the image I think Labour have to put in the public mind .  a load of immature toffs thinking they can do as they please because they are untouchable as they are special.
If this image took hold with the public then Johnson would be finished within weeks, a load of Hurrah Henrys thinking they are so special they can do as they please, laughing and ridiculing the commoners (cleaners + security staff) for daring to tell them off.
Johnson would hit the roof. see him flip when the follow up question is did he burn a £20 note in front of a homeless person when he joined the Bullingdon hurrah Henry club.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 06:10:46 pm
It's like pre-revolutionary France.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 06:11:48 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:10:46 pm
It's like pre-revolutionary France.

Except the Brits will never revolt
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 06:20:40 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:06:22 pm
Everyone has there own opinions on how to fight Johnsons Torys. theres a lot to chose from Brexit. incompetence, law breaking, corruption, Pandemic incompetence and corruption, MET collusion, attacking media who try to hold them to account. voter suppression etc etc, anyone of them should make voters angry but the parties and law breaking seem to be the most damaging.
The Guardians Polly Toynbee hit the nail on the head the other night.
We have a load of Hurrah Henrys running the country.
Parties, people throwing up and brawling. drink over the walls. place left in a mess. anyone who tried to pull them up was mocked, ridiculed for trying to tell them to stop. this is the image I think Labour have to put in the public mind .  a load of immature toffs thinking they can do as they please because they are untouchable because they are special.
If this image took hold with the public then Johnson would be finished within weeks, a load of Hurrah Henrys thinking they are so special they can do as they please, laughing and ridiculing the commoners (cleaners + security staff) for daring to tell them off.
Johnson would hit the roof. see him flip when the follow up question is did he burn a £20 note in front of a homeless person when he joined the Bullingdon hurrah Henry club.


You need to appeal to the various sections of people with what they have to lose, stay well clear of the image angle, no point. The incompetence angle, which you mentioned, is the play. The living costs issues will be useful but say you're appealing to well-settled Tories, their wealth in real estate, equities, bonds and so forth. That doesn't magically stay preserved or improve. The country - city - institutions - people all need to be managed and improved day by day, the best of the UK free to build, innovate, a safety net to protect, provide second chances. Then those retirement accounts and balances they're so fond of looking at will grow. Johnson, his coterie, his ilk in the US are destroying these things as we speak, in time it will wreck their wealth as more competent, better managed competitors emerge. Even the Republicans, the McConnell led understand some of this now and are actively trying to eliminate the dumb from their primaries.

High time the UK acts through demonstrations, protests, disruptions imo, plenty of talk already and the Tories and Johnson are seemingly strolling to more power. It's a waste to fall into decay, for all the issues it's still one of the places where you can speak up and directly act, a lot of good work is still done in various fields by the best minds / leaders.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 06:32:40 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 06:20:40 pm
You need to appeal to the various sections of people with what they have to lose, stay well clear of the image angle, no point. The incompetence angle, which you mentioned, is the play. The living costs issues will be useful but say you're appealing to well-settled Tories, their wealth in real estate, equities, bonds and so forth. That doesn't magically stay preserved or improve. The country - city - institutions - people all need to be managed and improved day by day, the best of the UK free to build, innovate, a safety net to protect, provide second chances. Then those retirement accounts and balances they're so fond of looking at will grow. Johnson, his coterie, his ilk in the US are destroying these things as we speak, in time it will wreck their wealth as more competent, better managed competitors emerge. Even the Republicans, the McConnell led understand some of this now and are actively trying to eliminate the dumb from their primaries.

High time the UK acts through demonstrations, protests, disruptions imo, plenty of talk already and the Tories and Johnson are seemingly strolling to more power. It's a waste to fall into decay, for all the issues it's still one of the places where you can speak up and directly act, a lot of good work is still done in various fields by the best minds / leaders.
Am not dismissing what you say about the safety net etc as they will be even more important in the coming years but you've still got to convince voters on the facts. hard to do when millions still think the Torys are a safe pair of hands but Labour still have to fight them on these issues.
I disagree over image not being important. image is everything in politics. do many people like the Hurrah Henry type. I wont guess at a percentage of people who despise Hurrah Henrys but I would think it's very high. most people despise Hurrah Henrys who behave like immature spoilt brats.  that's the image I now have of Johnsons no 10.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 06:52:42 pm
Only slightly related question, what percentage of the adult UK population is not allowed to vote in the GE? I think prisoners can't vote, neither can the 5 mio Europeans that have applied for settled status since Brexit. How many non-Europeans with permanent residency are in the UK?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 07:24:30 pm
You know that thing that everyone moans about where people say "they're all as bad as each other" well you lot are just as bad.

Once again you've chucked everyone into the "nasty landlords" will reap all the benefits basket, just like you chucked pensioners into the "greedy bastards" basket.

We have a "2nd home" we own one and we rent where we live.  The one we own, because it was empty whilst we refurbished it, we've been paying 150% council tax, something that councils in Wales have the power to decide. 

It's only a 1 bed flat but the ratings are higher in Wales too so it's classed as a B which we've been paying an extra £700 a year for. 

We have a tenant moving in on 1st June and I'll be making sure she gets whatever rebate is due.

We're not all nasty fuckers so please stop with these insultung generalisations that paint us all the same fucking colour!!
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 07:05:12 am
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 07:46:01 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:32:40 pm
Am not dismissing what you say about the safety net etc as they will be even more important in the coming years but you've still got to convince voters on the facts. hard to do when millions still think the Torys are a safe pair of hands but Labour still have to fight them on these issues.
I disagree over image not being important. image is everything in politics. do many people like the Hurrah Henry type. I wont guess at a percentage of people who despise Hurrah Henrys but I would think it's very high. most people despise Hurrah Henrys who behave like immature spoilt brats.  that's the image I now have of Johnsons no 10.

Also. I think we've seen that the Tory's appeal to those that aspire to being hooray henerys. Those that think they have the talent to make it and the Tory's will help them. The do what we want attitude fills old Trafford , so would have to be careful how this works .  We can see on this page alone the problem with trying to win over a diverse electorate.

Ps am with debred. I'm an accidental landlord.  Suspect im not perceived as c*nt by my Tennant as I was invited to her husband's funeral.  The fact they are both huge Liverpool fans helps .
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 08:29:35 am
Yougov Battleground prediction
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 09:33:41 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 03:46:47 pm
to what end?

hungry, cold and desperate people are easy to crush.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 09:35:40 am
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 08:29:35 am
Yougov Battleground prediction

That's assuming the next election is free , fair and isn't rigged.
I think Bunter will pull out all the stops to rig it and cheat his way back into power.
