Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4920 on: Yesterday at 09:13:38 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 08:46:08 am
Its sad that the general public can drum up so much faux outrage at Football Fans booing a song, but when it comes to the PM breaking rules that took away our freedom there isnt even half as much sentiment.

Most people in this country would rather just turn a blind eye and manically enjoy the £1bn jubilee celebrations, makes you proud to be British

I don't think you are correct.  The majority of people couldn't give a toss about booing the national anthem and many do care about Partygate.  Don't believe everything you read in the right-wing press and on this site.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4921 on: Yesterday at 09:39:15 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:13:38 am
I don't think you are correct.  The majority of people couldn't give a toss about booing the national anthem and many do care about Partygate.  Don't believe everything you read in the right-wing press and on this site.

When you say the right wing press I assume you are referencing the doyen of faux outrage, the Mail? ;D
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4922 on: Yesterday at 09:48:06 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:39:15 am
When you say the right wing press I assume you are referencing the doyen of faux outrage, the Mail? ;D

Exactly  ;)
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4923 on: Yesterday at 10:13:42 am »
Tory Peer (and chair of the Office for Students) speaking with far right fascists at an Orban event this week hailing proof that "we can win".

Not at all alarming. Not at all...
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4924 on: Yesterday at 10:39:18 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:13:42 am
Tory Peer (and chair of the Office for Students) speaking with far right fascists at an Orban event this week hailing proof that "we can win".

Not at all alarming. Not at all...

Quote
Ministers are facing calls to investigate the chair of Englands university regulator about his participation in a conference for the Republican party, which platformed a notorious racist and antisemite.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats called on Conservative party leaders and ministers to take action after James Wharton, chair of the Office for Students (OfS), addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) Hungary in Budapest on Friday.

On the same day that Lord Wharton, who ran Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons leadership campaign, gave his video message, Zsolt Bayer, a television talkshow host in Hungary who has been widely denounced for his racism, took to the stage. Bayer has called Jews stinking excrement, referred to Roma as animals, and used racial epithets to describe Black people.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4925 on: Yesterday at 01:27:38 pm »
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4926 on: Yesterday at 01:38:54 pm »
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4927 on: Yesterday at 01:55:58 pm »

'Partygate: Insiders tell of packed No 10 lockdown parties' - article by Kuenssberg:-

www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61566410


'Partygate: Inside the Storm' - on BBC2 at 7pm tonight ( or on iPlayer - www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001830q )



'Shapps refuses to deny Johnson suggested Sue Gray abandon publication of her report':-

www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2022/may/24/boris-johnson-sue-gray-report-partygate-photos-uk-politics-latest?filterKeyEvents=false&page=with:block-628c84618f089d657c064fd6#block-628c84618f089d657c064fd6


'No 10 plays down, but does not firmly deny, reports PM floated with Sue Gray idea of shelving Partygate investigation':-

www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2022/may/24/boris-johnson-sue-gray-report-partygate-photos-uk-politics-latest?filterKeyEvents=false&page=with:block-628cbe548f08b48a6e7430b7#block-628cbe548f08b48a6e7430b7


'Khan says it is important for 'trust and confidence' in police that Met explain why PM not fined over No 10 leaving drinks':-

www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2022/may/24/boris-johnson-sue-gray-report-partygate-photos-uk-politics-latest?filterKeyEvents=false&page=with:block-628c96b78f088ef33c01e03c#block-628c96b78f088ef33c01e03c

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4928 on: Yesterday at 02:33:05 pm »
The car crash TV moments of Tory MPs still trying to defend Johnson are real popcorn events.  The argument that Johnson didn't mislead parliament as he couldn't have known the 13/11 event was breaking the rules has got to be one of the best yet.  Their leader walking into a party, toasting the party and somehow not working out it was a party isn't the compelling defence they think it is!

The playbook is by now very transparent but time will tell if it works again.  Stall, bluster and deny on an ongoing basis, coincide the release of the report with a populist policy (something related to utility bills seems likely) and then bloviate about how they're focussing on the real issues effecting real people.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4929 on: Yesterday at 04:12:40 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:33:05 pm
The car crash TV moments of Tory MPs still trying to defend Johnson are real popcorn events.  The argument that Johnson didn't mislead parliament as he couldn't have known the 13/11 event was breaking the rules has got to be one of the best yet.  Their leader walking into a party, toasting the party and somehow not working out it was a party isn't the compelling defence they think it is!

The playbook is by now very transparent but time will tell if it works again.  Stall, bluster and deny on an ongoing basis, coincide the release of the report with a populist policy (something related to utility bills seems likely) and then bloviate about how they're focussing on the real issues effecting real people.

Has it been working though.  They got absolutely hammered in the recent local elections.  Without sounding like a broken record, the only opinions that count are the ones that vote.

Doesn't matter if the Met let him off and the Grey report is a whitewash.  That picture tells it's own story - hopefully, there is more to come.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4930 on: Yesterday at 04:14:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:12:40 pm
Has it been working though.  They got absolutely hammered in the recent local elections.  Without sounding like a broken record, the only opinions that count are the ones that vote.

Doesn't matter if the Met let him off and the Grey report is a whitewash.  That picture tells it's own story - hopefully, there is more to come.
Their local elections were extremely bad.

They lost way more seats than almost anyone expected.

PArtygate has had a real and lasting effect on the polls.  The cost of living crisis will have an impact too.  they will do something of course, but it won't make it go away, and it might last for several years.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4931 on: Yesterday at 04:20:35 pm »
The only answer he has is to say the public want to move on in order to focus on the cost of living crisis. Hmm. Wonder how that's going?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4932 on: Yesterday at 04:22:20 pm »

The trouble is that photo of Bozo lifting his plastic glass looks exactly like Starmer having his beer and that`s how the Tories will justify it to themselves and voters.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4933 on: Yesterday at 04:42:57 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 08:46:08 am
Its sad that the general public can drum up so much faux outrage at Football Fans booing a song, but when it comes to the PM breaking rules that took away our freedom there isnt even half as much sentiment.

Most people in this country would rather just turn a blind eye and manically enjoy the £1bn jubilee celebrations, makes you proud to be British

It's a nation of forelock tuggers. Should be riots all that weekend the way this country is being run, not street parties.

Liverpool fans were just convenient props to use in Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's culture wars. The Daily Mail doing his bidding as he does theirs.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4934 on: Yesterday at 05:02:45 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 04:22:20 pm
The trouble is that photo of Bozo lifting his plastic glass looks exactly like Starmer having his beer and that`s how the Tories will justify it to themselves and voters.

The difference being one is deemed by police to be an illegal gathering, and the other as yet is not. If the latter is, then starmer is gone anyway
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4935 on: Yesterday at 05:28:47 pm »
I still remember young women being forcibly dragged away from a masked vigil for Sarah Everard. And youve since had Johnson lie, lie again, and break the law.  So, CON +4 when Starmer has to go then?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4936 on: Yesterday at 05:34:24 pm »
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4937 on: Yesterday at 05:38:26 pm »
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4938 on: Yesterday at 06:58:23 pm »
Partrygate prog on at 7 bbc2 tonight for more cabal shenanigans
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4939 on: Yesterday at 08:00:58 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:58:23 pm
Partrygate prog on at 7 bbc2 tonight for more cabal shenanigans

Pathetic attempt to equate Starmer's actions with Johnsons', about what you'd expect from Kuenssberg. Apparently, the Labour Leader was "at a party", not working in a Labour office while small groups of people went to get some food and a drink before going back to work.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4940 on: Yesterday at 08:03:33 pm »
That was like a Conservative party broadcast.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4941 on: Yesterday at 08:06:39 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 08:03:33 pm
That was like a Conservative party broadcast.

Classic attempt at "a plague on all their houses".
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4942 on: Yesterday at 08:26:27 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 08:03:33 pm
That was like a Conservative party broadcast.
For a few minutes I thought she was presenting this documentary in a very honest and fair way then she had Ian Duncan Smith (b@st@rd) then true to form she brought in the Keir Starmer nonsense. She may have listened to Nadine Dorris's threat that the BBC will be treated just like she is about to treat Channel 4.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4943 on: Yesterday at 09:18:14 pm »
Even for the BBC news dept that Panorama programme was a new low, for Kuenssberg to describe the fat lazy lying slob as gifted is pretty shameful for a supposed journalist
We are slowly sleepwalking into a fascist state from gagging the media with threats of privatisation to banning all forms of ported to tearing up the human rights act.
Its pretty scary that democracy is being taken away by the twat and his cohorts in just over two and half years in power
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4944 on: Yesterday at 09:21:52 pm »
Johnson is the most gifted politician of the past 20years according to Laura.
The fact that he has been bankrolled by the Telegraph and Russian oligarchs and has the KGB on his team, meaning that every fuck up and lie is glossed over has nothing to do with it. He has never faced a consequence for his actions because he has been useful to the money that back him.
The reason he cant be pinned down is because he avoids real scrutiny, and courtiers like her and Peston dont rock the boat because their careers are built on access.
He wont do interviews unless they are arse kissing sessions, hence his reluctance to go anywhere near C4 apart from to unleash the fuckwit Dorries on them.

Asking us to believe she knew nothing about those weekly pissups and parties is incredible given her level of access
As for the whole false equivalence with Starmer, it was obvious what she was doing.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4945 on: Yesterday at 10:49:13 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:21:52 pm
Johnson is the most gifted politician of the past 20years according to Laura.




The word gifted implies on one level high competence or on another lucky is apt.  The latter applies to Johnson.  I cant think of a positive thing hes done politically outside of the got Brexit done nonsense, and thats arguably the worse in a long list of negatives.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4946 on: Yesterday at 11:40:08 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:21:52 pm
Johnson is the most gifted politician of the past 20years according to Laura.

Christ I'm glad I didn't watch that, what a fucking moron. Even the Cabinet knows he's the least gifted among a bunch of thick gobshites but he's smashing at selling a yarn to the voting pricks.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4947 on: Yesterday at 11:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 08:00:58 pm
Pathetic attempt to equate Starmer's actions with Johnsons', about what you'd expect from Kuenssberg.
When Bo Jo announced he'd recruit a new White house style spokesperson for TV press conferences Kuenssberg nose must of been put out of place with her thinking WTF.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4948 on: Today at 12:02:31 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:21:52 pm
Johnson is the most gifted politician of the past 20years according to Laura.

Johnson is a arrogant narcissistic arsehole but he does know how to exploit the flaws in our democracy, he has also rewritten the rules of UK politics in a few ways.
He can lie time and time again with impunity without our politicians being able to call him a liar, we now have a weak speaker who is living in a dream world asking the Torys to be nice.
Johnson gave a interview years before he became PM when he said he had a system. make as many gaffs as possible so the opposition cant focus on anything in particular. it's shocking as this is exactly what has happened since he took power. where do you even start when it comes to criticising Johnsons government, you could focus on one issue in the past but not with this lot.
The comparison to Trump shouldn't be ignored, both lie like no politicians we've ever seen before. corruption and incompetence off the scale.
I cant see much changing even when Johnsons gone as the Tory party now know they can get away with so much more today so why hold back.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4949 on: Today at 04:53:49 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:21:52 pm
Johnson is the most gifted politician of the past 20years according to Laura.
The fact that he has been bankrolled by the Telegraph and Russian oligarchs and has the KGB on his team, meaning that every fuck up and lie is glossed over has nothing to do with it. He has never faced a consequence for his actions because he has been useful to the money that back him.
The reason he cant be pinned down is because he avoids real scrutiny, and courtiers like her and Peston dont rock the boat because their careers are built on access.
He wont do interviews unless they are arse kissing sessions, hence his reluctance to go anywhere near C4 apart from to unleash the fuckwit Dorries on them.

Asking us to believe she knew nothing about those weekly pissups and parties is incredible given her level of access
As for the whole false equivalence with Starmer, it was obvious what she was doing.

Can't disagree with that. The amount of backhanders and favours he's been receiving...
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4950 on: Today at 04:56:18 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:02:31 am
Johnson is a arrogant narcissistic arsehole but he does know how to exploit the flaws in our democracy, he has also rewritten the rules of UK politics in a few ways.
He can lie time and time again with impunity without our politicians being able to call him a liar, we now have a weak speaker who is living in a dream world asking the Torys to be nice.
Johnson gave a interview years before he became PM when he said he had a system. make as many gaffs as possible so the opposition cant focus on anything in particular. it's shocking as this is exactly what has happened since he took power. where do you even start when it comes to criticising Johnsons government, you could focus on one issue in the past but not with this lot.
The comparison to Trump shouldn't be ignored, both lie like no politicians we've ever seen before. corruption and incompetence off the scale.
I cant see much changing even when Johnsons gone as the Tory party now know they can get away with so much more today so why hold back.

Yup, Johnson is a great politician in all the ways that matter. He knows what the bottom line is, and how to exploit everything without affecting the bottom line. He's pioneered the realisation that you don't need to give a shit to get people to vote for you.
