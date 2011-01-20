Poll

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 177923 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4840 on: Today at 01:40:27 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:27:55 pm
Who in their right mind would vote for that?! :lmao

They're not in their right mind, that's the trick.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4841 on: Today at 02:04:00 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:35:54 pm
https://img.huffingtonpost.com/asset/6284c9e42300009b4c13c0ae.jpg?cache=FIYMSJ8fEK&ops=scalefit_720_noupscale&format=webp

Didn't want to post the picture directly in case anyone is eating.
A prime example of saying out loud what should remain a private thought. There's probably some truth to what he writes there. Well, it is true of him at least.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4842 on: Today at 02:20:56 pm »
Fabricant is scum too yet another bad Tory

Fabricant later tweeted: No one is making light of rape or assault. Far from it. But those who want to read something into a comment will contrive to do so whatever. They are professional offence takers.

Bullshit. Someone close to me is in therapy for something relevant here. I wouldn't like myself if I wasn't someone offended by lapses of morality making a joke over what's hurting someone

Watched some of PMQs. Don't mind the sexual abuse issue didn't come up, Labour have a few cases according to Politico. Far less but yknow. Plus I don't mind it not being a point scoring issue

Whereas the prime minister made fun of Starmer "for not being able to define a woman"

The depths of this party continue to stagger me. I mean, they don't, but they do. I'm still arsed. Apathy would mean they get away with it
« Last Edit: Today at 02:23:52 pm by ToneLa »
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4843 on: Today at 02:27:21 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:20:56 pm
Fabricant is scum too yet another bad Tory

Fabricant later tweeted: No one is making light of rape or assault. Far from it. But those who want to read something into a comment will contrive to do so whatever. They are professional offence takers.

Bullshit. Someone close to me is in therapy for something relevant here. I wouldn't like myself if I wasn't someone offended by lapses of morality making a joke over what's hurting someone

Watched some of PMQs. Don't mind the sexual abuse issue didn't come up, Labour have a few cases according to Politico. Far less but yknow. Plus I don't mind it not being a point scoring issue

Whereas the prime minister made fun of Starmer "for not being able to define a woman"

The depths of this party continue to stagger me. I mean, they don't, but they do. I'm still arsed. Apathy would mean they get away with it

You have to remember that the media treat Labour differently from how they treat the Tories. Then you can more realistically gauge your expectations. Past Tory governments tempered this knowledge with some sense of decency and pretending that the same rules applied to all sides. This government knows what it can get away with, and plays to the limits.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4844 on: Today at 02:38:53 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:20:56 pm
Fabricant is scum too yet another bad Tory

Fabricant later tweeted: No one is making light of rape or assault. Far from it. But those who want to read something into a comment will contrive to do so whatever. They are professional offence takers.

Bullshit. Someone close to me is in therapy for something relevant here. I wouldn't like myself if I wasn't someone offended by lapses of morality making a joke over what's hurting someone

Watched some of PMQs. Don't mind the sexual abuse issue didn't come up, Labour have a few cases according to Politico. Far less but yknow. Plus I don't mind it not being a point scoring issue

Whereas the prime minister made fun of Starmer "for not being able to define a woman"

The depths of this party continue to stagger me. I mean, they don't, but they do. I'm still arsed. Apathy would mean they get away with it

If anyone in Labour HQ is savvy, they should be keeping a record of the ignorant stuff these Torys have been saying, including the ones on the cost of living ecc, & use it against them in campaigning for when next general election happens, which i think will be held in spring/early summer 24, rather than January 25.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4845 on: Today at 02:41:17 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:38:53 pm
If anyone in Labour HQ is savvy, they should be keeping a record of the ignorant stuff these Torys have been saying, including the ones on the cost of living ecc, & use it against them in campaigning for when next general election happens, which i think will be held in spring/early summer 24, rather than January 25.
There's not a computer in the world with the memory capacity to keep all the ridiculous stuff they say on record.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4846 on: Today at 03:52:58 pm »
So, I looked up which Tory MP has been arrested and checked out his (now inactive) Twitter feed. I see there are some fun and games comments to his last tweet. I particularly liked this.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4847 on: Today at 04:14:08 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 02:41:17 pm
There's not a computer in the world with the memory capacity to keep all the ridiculous stuff they say on record.

 ;D
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4848 on: Today at 04:46:07 pm »
So Sunak wants to give big businesses tax cuts in the Autumn budget to spur investment.  :o

How much can the British people take until there are mass revolts/riots
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4849 on: Today at 04:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:46:07 pm
So Sunak wants to give big businesses tax cuts in the Autumn budget to spur investment.  :o

How much can the British people take until there are mass revolts/riots

Probably an infinite amount knowing this stupid nation

I remember being excited in that 2011 "riot" / looting spree. Nothing changes.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4850 on: Today at 05:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:46:07 pm
So Sunak wants to give big businesses tax cuts in the Autumn budget to spur investment.  :o

How much can the British people take until there are mass revolts/riots
People will have far less money in their pockets to spend, that money will not be enough to buy the essentials for many, the people who have enough money to buy essentials will be reluctant to spend any spare cash as the future looks uncertain, the money for a rainy day attitude. the Torys still haven't learned from the Thatcher period, we will see many more boarded up shops, it doesnt take a genius to work out why, no customers with money about.
The Torys have to get money into peoples hands not give a business some money to struggle on with no customers. delaying the inevitable.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:36:28 pm by oldfordie »
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4851 on: Today at 05:04:30 pm »
I don't get why they, as the party of business and the economy supposedly, don't know that if people HAVE money they're more likely to spend it

Probably because the tories themselves are hoarding bastards with offshore accounts to dodge tax and born with a silver spoon up their arses and went to Oxbridge and oh Russian money yes please what's morality that's for poor people
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4852 on: Today at 05:40:05 pm »
Double digit inflation for the bottom 10%.

As always, it's the ones with the least that are hit the hardest.

Much of this is baked in of course, as Brexit is permanent.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:44:29 pm by Red-Soldier »
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4853 on: Today at 05:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:46:07 pm
So Sunak wants to give big businesses tax cuts in the Autumn budget to spur investment.  :o

How much can the British people take until there are mass revolts/riots

There will never be mass revolts/riots in this country, or at least as long as alcohol and TV still exist.

We should already be out on the streets as a result of the recent Police and Crime bill.

Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:49:10 pm
Probably an infinite amount knowing this stupid nation

I remember being excited in that 2011 "riot" / looting spree. Nothing changes.

These were the days

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4854 on: Today at 06:07:55 pm »
Have a read of the first subject's policies. Couldn't make it up.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2001/may/02/uk.conservatives1
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4855 on: Today at 06:15:11 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:07:55 pm
Have a read of the first subject's policies. Couldn't make it up.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2001/may/02/uk.conservatives1
Castration? How apt.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4856 on: Today at 06:52:45 pm »
