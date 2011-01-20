Poll

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 174805 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4760 on: Today at 01:01:14 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:35:46 pm
What about the retired, the chronically ill? Presumably she wants to see 75-year-olds and those, say, with terminal cancer working part-time on the tills at Tesco.
They'd have people working on the morning of their funerals to pay for the coffin.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4761 on: Today at 03:37:08 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:02:26 am
Hey everyone. We're all doing it wrong.

To solve the cost of living crisis all we have to do is get a new, better paid job...

https://news.sky.com/video/cost-of-living-crisis-minster-says-people-should-protect-themselves-by-taking-on-more-hours-or-moving-to-a-better-paid-job-12614373

Its simple

"Oh my gosh, have you like tried like not being poor, like OMG!!"

Very reminiscent of the Ivanka "Try something new campagin"
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4762 on: Today at 04:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 03:37:08 pm
"Oh my gosh, have you like tried like not being poor, like OMG!!"

Very reminiscent of the Ivanka "Try something new campagin"

The French executed their idiots......
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4763 on: Today at 05:42:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:46:49 pm
The French executed their idiots......

The French killed their royal family

Lol the Daily Mail might see this

LIVERPOOL FAN IN EVIL PLOT TO KILL QUEEN

Er, no. Just posting a fact most historical about the French
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4764 on: Today at 06:00:53 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 05:42:23 pm
The French killed their royal family

Lol the Daily Mail might see this

LIVERPOOL FAN IN EVIL PLOT TO KILL QUEEN

Er, no. Just posting a fact most historical about the French

The Heil doesn't care about facts, just hysteria
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4765 on: Today at 06:41:10 pm »
Spot the difference

Quote
  16 May 2022: It was a great shame that as we were marking 150 years of the FA Cup, an event that brings people together, that a small minority chose to act in that way  the prime ministers spokesperson condemns Liverpool fans for freely expressing their views on the establishment by booing the national anthem.

7 June 2021: [The prime minister] fully respects the right of those who choose to peacefully protest and make their feelings known  wind the clocks back a year and the prime minister was all for England fans expressing themselves when jeering players peaceful anti-racism message of taking a knee.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4766 on: Today at 06:44:32 pm »
I mean God Save the Queen is a ridiculous anthem, why the fuck do I give a shit about her and that family
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4767 on: Today at 07:42:39 pm »
Such a bunch of Fannys this lot.

Theyre passing a Freedom of Speech in HE Bill literally because nobody ever invited them to speak at stuff and they didnt have any mates as students. So theyre for free speech. We boo a colonial anthem about a mythical deity saving a 96 year old woman and letting her reign over us and its the worst thing ever.

Twat.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4768 on: Today at 09:00:18 pm »
I see that fat disgusting scruffy c*nt has had his say on the anthem controversy then. Would love to see a massive FUCK OFF BORIS banner at the last home game.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4769 on: Today at 10:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:44:32 pm
I mean God Save the Queen is a ridiculous anthem, why the fuck do I give a shit about her and that family

I don't believe in any god, and disapprove of the entire concept of royalty. Why the fuck should I sing that shite?

The mock offence is all part of the manufactured 'culture war'
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4770 on: Today at 10:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:04:33 pm
I don't believe in any god, and disapprove of the entire concept of royalty. Why the fuck should I sing that shite?

The mock offence is all part of the manufactured 'culture war'

Why boo it? I treat it as a song I've never heard of that's come on on the jukebox, and which I have no particular opinion about.
