Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 170704 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4640 on: Yesterday at 09:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:54:14 pm


Jesus wept.

Another dagger through the heart of our democracy.

Anyone think that, if they lost an election, these corrupt scum would refuse to yield power and try to achieve the dictatorship stunt that Trump tried to pull?

Johnson cant, because hes not the head of state like the US President. Ultimately the Queen is the head of state and the state serves her, not BoJo the clown.

What the Tories can and have been doing is weaken the oppositions ability to fight elections fairly, voter suppression etc which is very much from the Trump playbook.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4641 on: Yesterday at 10:30:54 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:17:36 pm

This new Tory party understand the publics psychology far more than politicians of the past. the outright lies are off the cliff. their refusal to accept proof of their lies and actions have had a devastating effect on the UK. they have changed politics forever assuming laws aren't brought in to reign them in, sadly, I don't see the will to change in Parliament by any of the opposition, they will only be booted out after the devastating effect of their policy's have hit us all badly. the cycle will repeat.


I agree. Someone in the Tories saw what Frottage and UKIP were doing and decided that was the way forward. The psychology is pretty simple - tell people what they should fear (with the help of tabloids and social media) and then tell them how you will prevent it. It's kind of Orwellian but seems to work a treat. They can make stuff up and they don't even have to justify it when they are called out for it. It is so blatant at the moment, and like watching Gove yesterday it's all done with such arrogance.

I don't hold out much hope of a change in government anytime soon. If Boris gets the boot by his own party then maybe as I don't really think the rest of them quite have the "personality" to win the popularity contest outright.
Opposition parties being "honest" isn't going to work at the moment. Very few voters actually care about policies just the sound bites. Labour now need a "personality" who is equally as arrogant and up himself and can put on a show in a debate. Not sure who that is currently in the Labour party. Personally I think the likes of Piers Moron would have more chance of beating Boris in an election than Keir at the moment which says it all. Maybe a big fuck off recession could change things but why it would have to come to that I don't know. Sorry state of affairs really.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4642 on: Yesterday at 10:57:13 pm »
I just pray for society to wake up one day but feel like I've been saying this for years and I'm certainly not the first
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4643 on: Yesterday at 11:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 10:30:54 pm
I agree. Someone in the Tories saw what Frottage and UKIP were doing and decided that was the way forward. The psychology is pretty simple - tell people what they should fear (with the help of tabloids and social media) and then tell them how you will prevent it. It's kind of Orwellian but seems to work a treat. They can make stuff up and they don't even have to justify it when they are called out for it. It is so blatant at the moment, and like watching Gove yesterday it's all done with such arrogance.

I don't hold out much hope of a change in government anytime soon. If Boris gets the boot by his own party then maybe as I don't really think the rest of them quite have the "personality" to win the popularity contest outright.
Opposition parties being "honest" isn't going to work at the moment. Very few voters actually care about policies just the sound bites. Labour now need a "personality" who is equally as arrogant and up himself and can put on a show in a debate. Not sure who that is currently in the Labour party. Personally I think the likes of Piers Moron would have more chance of beating Boris in an election than Keir at the moment which says it all. Maybe a big fuck off recession could change things but why it would have to come to that I don't know. Sorry state of affairs really.
Yeah, it's about instilling anger and fear, it created a emotional response which over comes logic and reason. it's easy enough to counter rationally but I don't think the message gets across to people who have already been won over by the propaganda.
Many of the red wall were scared of the left wining power, I had a few conversations trying to tell people government doesn't work like that, this is with people who said they cant blame people for voting Tory at the last election. theres nothing to fear from the left wining the election, there's certainly not enough politicians in Parliament to vote to turn us into Venezuela .  I doubt they will ever win enough politicians to do this in the future but that's for another debate. the con is even worse in the US. how the radical left are going to destroy the US. how there wont be a country left to fight for after they've finished. this scared millions shitless. absurd. what radical left party were supposed to be taking over, there has never been a radical left threat to the US in it's history. few politicians yes but the same applies to the US. there isn't enough left politicians in congress to change the system to some god damn commie country.
The point I tried to make to people before the last election and over the last few years which I think has now come true is the red wall voters etc are so concerned about the radical left taking power while being totally oblivious to the more dangerous threat of the extreme right who will have enough politicians to vote to change our system, they are now doing this.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4644 on: Yesterday at 11:17:06 pm »
I basically can't come to terms with the fact World War 2 was less than 100 years ago and about, to simplify it massively and unfairly like a lazy idiot, the preservation of our freedoms

And a large amount of the public here in 2022 are absolutely brainwashed or so apathetic they are complicit

It's mad. And I feel like it's a dirty thing to think either. I mean they want to ban peaceful protests. You're a weirdo if you're clever. A tree hugger if you're panicked enough about the environment to show it. You're either elite or a boffin or some other negative term. I am a conscientous objector to society but I have a job and a small amount of money and there's no other way to live. I'm probably therefore an anarchist which we all know means terrorist

I mean look at the Romany people. If you live outside the system you're the enemy

If you're socialist you're a commie you're Stalin and we can't have that you eat bacon funny you're probably a vegan you're not a real man / woman / you don't live up to the common ideals

And this nation believes tabloids. Newspapers that were revealed to be corrupt by the phone hacking scandal. That's before you even get to specific ills of the Conservative party who have been in power longer than a decade

There's reality and there's unreality. We are awash in propaganda. There is a right wing tendency to describe "the narrative" but the irony is the right control this, the establishment do. I know there's perhaps an unpalatable element of the left in people who Co opt causes to the detriment of the whole but that's for another time

I don't fundamentally believe this society wants to be free. It sure doesn't vote like it

Bread and circuses. And right now the cost of bread is through the fucking roof and I bet even that won't even do it

Lol me sober on a Thursday night. Least there's a place on the Internet I can actually say this. Thank you.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4645 on: Today at 01:33:56 am »
Best thread title so far
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4646 on: Today at 02:19:12 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:17:06 pm
I basically can't come to terms with the fact World War 2 was less than 100 years ago and about, to simplify it massively and unfairly like a lazy idiot, the preservation of our freedoms

And a large amount of the public here in 2022 are absolutely brainwashed or so apathetic they are complicit

It's mad. And I feel like it's a dirty thing to think either. I mean they want to ban peaceful protests. You're a weirdo if you're clever. A tree hugger if you're panicked enough about the environment to show it. You're either elite or a boffin or some other negative term. I am a conscientous objector to society but I have a job and a small amount of money and there's no other way to live. I'm probably therefore an anarchist which we all know means terrorist

I mean look at the Romany people. If you live outside the system you're the enemy

If you're socialist you're a commie you're Stalin and we can't have that you eat bacon funny you're probably a vegan you're not a real man / woman / you don't live up to the common ideals

And this nation believes tabloids. Newspapers that were revealed to be corrupt by the phone hacking scandal. That's before you even get to specific ills of the Conservative party who have been in power longer than a decade

There's reality and there's unreality. We are awash in propaganda. There is a right wing tendency to describe "the narrative" but the irony is the right control this, the establishment do. I know there's perhaps an unpalatable element of the left in people who Co opt causes to the detriment of the whole but that's for another time

I don't fundamentally believe this society wants to be free. It sure doesn't vote like it

Bread and circuses. And right now the cost of bread is through the fucking roof and I bet even that won't even do it

Lol me sober on a Thursday night. Least there's a place on the Internet I can actually say this. Thank you.
Frankie Boyle said "We're living in the Blooper Reel at the end of British history" ... If you don't laugh, you'll cry.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4647 on: Today at 02:22:56 am »
Hes such a fucking c*nt

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson orders cuts to around 90,000 civil service jobs

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61432498
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4648 on: Today at 06:55:55 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:22:56 am
Hes such a fucking c*nt

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson orders cuts to around 90,000 civil service jobs

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61432498
Well most of these will be things like job centres etc

How we, in reality I suspect something different will happen. These people will simply no longer be classified as civil servants.  Money saved, job done.  But of course it will just have been moved to a different pot.

As so often, theres literally a yes minister sketch about it. Check the end of this, its amazing how often yes minister has done it before.
https://youtu.be/PSj00SwEyfs
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4649 on: Today at 07:51:19 am »
Lets tackle the cost of living crisis by making 100K unemployed rather than taxing the conglomerates making billions of the back of the cost of living crisis. Tory that.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4650 on: Today at 08:45:04 am »
Its 'efficiencies'

Maybe what they need to do is removing pointless posts like Efficiency and Levelling up Ministers
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4651 on: Today at 08:55:01 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:55:55 am
Well most of these will be things like job centres etc

How we, in reality I suspect something different will happen. These people will simply no longer be classified as civil servants.  Money saved, job done.  But of course it will just have been moved to a different pot.

As so often, theres literally a yes minister sketch about it. Check the end of this, its amazing how often yes minister has done it before.
https://youtu.be/PSj00SwEyfs


Well the normal playbook for 'outsourcing' is to reduce wages/T&C's and staff numbers (heaping more work pressure on those who remain) over time, then use the money 'saved' to give executives/directors huge rises and bonuses, and pay parasitic shareholders dividends.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4652 on: Today at 08:57:45 am »
Was reading that Reet-Smug was on Lewis Prothero's Nick Ferrari's LBC show this morning, spouting demonising drivel about civil servants and working from home in general (and telling utter lies about the NIP). Ferrari just lapped it up and never questioned what Smug was saying.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4653 on: Today at 09:08:22 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:22:56 am
Hes such a fucking c*nt

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson orders cuts to around 90,000 civil service jobs

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61432498

Have they even done the sums? That`s 90,000 tax payers (who he says the the scheme is designed to benefit) who also spend their salaries in our economy, whilst working to facilitate government policies. Obviously it`s not an ideological choice, it`s a well thought out economical one  ::)
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4654 on: Today at 09:16:17 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:08:22 am
Have they even done the sums? That`s 90,000 tax payers (who he says the the scheme is designed to benefit) who also spend their salaries in our economy, whilst working to facilitate government policies. Obviously it`s not an ideological choice, it`s a well thought out economical one  ::)


They know, though, that enough 'ordinary working people' (c) have been brainwashed by years of right-wing media propaganda to believe that all public sector workers ('cept the nurses, gorblessem, they work hard) are lazy, workshy lefties who can't get anything right, then get a million quid a year gold-plated pension at the end of it.

There's so many fuckwits in this country that, when their passport is delayed or they can't get through to someone at the council or they have to wait for some document from DWP or there's huge queues at airport security, they can't make the link to huge staffing cuts. In their brainwashed mind, it's not the fault of the government who underfund and understaff public services; it's the fault of the workers there who sit on their arses all day doing nothing.

Divide and conquer; solidarity must be eradicated. It's a core mantra of the Tories.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4655 on: Today at 09:27:58 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:16:17 am

They know, though, that enough 'ordinary working people' (c) have been brainwashed by years of right-wing media propaganda to believe that all public sector workers ('cept the nurses, gorblessem, they work hard) are lazy, workshy lefties who can't get anything right, then get a million quid a year gold-plated pension at the end of it.

There's so many fuckwits in this country that, when their passport is delayed or they can't get through to someone at the council or they have to wait for some document from DWP or there's huge queues at airport security, they can't make the link to huge staffing cuts. In their brainwashed mind, it's not the fault of the government who underfund and understaff public services; it's the fault of the workers there who sit on their arses all day doing nothing.

Divide and conquer; solidarity must be eradicated. It's a core mantra of the Tories.

I feel i may fall into this category.

I`ve worked through the old days of council where there was rampant nepotism and "jobs for the boys" in general, but the level of wastefulness was nothing compared to what it has become post-privatisation of services connected to the council. For example, In the name of savings we send away our vehicles to be serviced under contract by the lowest bidding (in general) firms. Time and time again these vehicles come back with problems they never had in the first place & whose repair is not covered in the service contract. We have outside firms replacing lead on roofs and a few weeks later that lead is stolen and needs replaced. The people doing these jobs often worked for the local authorities but have had to move on to become mechanics or roofers or whatever at these private companies for worse terms and conditions. The wonders of poorly regulated capitalism.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4656 on: Today at 09:40:57 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:16:17 am

There's so many fuckwits in this country that, when their passport is delayed or they can't get through to someone at the council or they have to wait for some document from DWP or there's huge queues at airport security, they can't make the link to huge staffing cuts. In their brainwashed mind, it's not the fault of the government who underfund and understaff public services; it's the fault of the workers there who sit on their arses all day doing nothing.


Agree with all that and the next obvious step is to privatise. One of their friends will do a much better job running the DVLA or Passport office etc.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4657 on: Today at 09:53:25 am »
London Playbook suggesting the Civil Service stuff is in part a measure to change the current narrative as even the Telegraph works out Downing Street is the most fined address in the land for COVID breaches

https://www.politico.eu/newsletter/london-playbook/war-on-two-fronts-protocol-crunch-point-time-for-eurovision/

WAR ON TWO FRONTS: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is this weekend attempting to wrest the agenda away from COVID law-breaking and the cost of living crisis by preparing for a major showdown with the civil service over its size, as well as with Brussels over the Northern Ireland protocol.

What everyone is talking about this morning: Johnson has ordered ministers to cut the size of the civil service by a fifth, the Daily Mail, ITV News and the Sun all reported last night. Jason Groves Mail splash carries a quote from the PM, saying: We have got to cut the cost of government to reduce the cost of living and that the civil service has swollen during the pandemic.

On the Case: ITVs Anushka Asthana got her hands on a letter circulated by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, which says the target is to cut 91,000 jobs within three years (Groves story says two). In his letter, Case says he will lead on the staff-cutting plan alongside Rishi Sunak, Steve Barclay and Jacob Rees-Mogg. The civil service headcount currently stands at around 475,000.

**A message from Goldman Sachs: Were helping to activate the power of the financial system for a more sustainable, inclusive future.**

The finer detail: Ministers have been given a month to put meat on the bones of the proposal, which is meant to save £3.5 billion a year, and Cases letter suggests that all departments will be asked to put forward their plans. In his snap analysis, the Institute for Governments Alex Thomas says this figure cannot be achieved solely with back-office cuts and would take the civil service back to pre-Brexit numbers. Dont believe anyone who says 90k can be delivered with efficiencies alone. Ministers must prioritise if they want to avoid spreading resource too thinly and failing in their policy plans, he tweeted.

With good timing: The first civil service commissioner, Gisela Stuart  responsible for overseeing its impartiality  has criticized ministers attacks on civil servants for working from home and said she was glad unions have spoken up. The Times Chris Smyth has a write-up.

Its all fine(s), promise: The PM will be hoping this will help things get back on track on the day after the number of fines that have been issued for COVID breaches in Downing Street doubled. The Met said it had given out 50 fixed penalty notices yesterday  but neither Johnson nor Case were included in this round. In his analysis, Skys Sam Coates says government insiders are now baffled by the Mets approach to and timescale for the investigation, which hangs like a debilitating cloud over the PM and No. 10. The Tel tallies up that Downing Street has become the most-fined address for COVID breaches.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4658 on: Today at 09:53:54 am »
Meanwhile Labour takes aim squarely at its own foot...




(first comment advises that the former election agent for ex-Wakefield MP David Hinchcliffe and Secretary of Wakefield CLP, party member for over 40 years, has resigned in protest)

https://twitter.com/wizbates/status/1525014475895611393
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4659 on: Today at 10:12:31 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:17:06 pm
I basically can't come to terms with the fact World War 2 was less than 100 years ago and about, to simplify it massively and unfairly like a lazy idiot, the preservation of our freedoms

And a large amount of the public here in 2022 are absolutely brainwashed or so apathetic they are complicit

It's mad. And I feel like it's a dirty thing to think either. I mean they want to ban peaceful protests. You're a weirdo if you're clever. A tree hugger if you're panicked enough about the environment to show it. You're either elite or a boffin or some other negative term. I am a conscientous objector to society but I have a job and a small amount of money and there's no other way to live. I'm probably therefore an anarchist which we all know means terrorist

I mean look at the Romany people. If you live outside the system you're the enemy

If you're socialist you're a commie you're Stalin and we can't have that you eat bacon funny you're probably a vegan you're not a real man / woman / you don't live up to the common ideals

And this nation believes tabloids. Newspapers that were revealed to be corrupt by the phone hacking scandal. That's before you even get to specific ills of the Conservative party who have been in power longer than a decade

There's reality and there's unreality. We are awash in propaganda. There is a right wing tendency to describe "the narrative" but the irony is the right control this, the establishment do. I know there's perhaps an unpalatable element of the left in people who Co opt causes to the detriment of the whole but that's for another time

I don't fundamentally believe this society wants to be free. It sure doesn't vote like it

Bread and circuses. And right now the cost of bread is through the fucking roof and I bet even that won't even do it

Lol me sober on a Thursday night. Least there's a place on the Internet I can actually say this. Thank you.

The part I have highlighted in bold is interesting as it is an attitude that I see more from those who you would consider working class than I do those who are middle class.

I have certainly seen some on this board berate people for the way they write due to it being too fancy/posh (read grammatically correct).

Now I certainly wouldn't call the people who had said that anything other than left wing. What it seems to me though is that there is an element of shooting yourself in the foot.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4660 on: Today at 10:40:19 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 08:57:45 am
Was reading that Reet-Smug was on Lewis Prothero's Nick Ferrari's LBC show this morning, spouting demonising drivel about civil servants and working from home in general (and telling utter lies about the NIP). Ferrari just lapped it up and never questioned what Smug was saying.

Best to avoid Ferrari altogether and turn the radio on at 10 for James O'Brien. I find that works far better for me.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4661 on: Today at 10:50:32 am »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 10:40:19 am
Best to avoid Ferrari altogether and turn the radio on at 10 for James O'Brien. I find that works far better for me.


I've never once chosen to listen to Ferrari.

This was something I read; someone was in a taxi going to the airport and the driver had it on.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4662 on: Today at 12:49:23 pm »

Britain Elects
@BritainElects
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 39% (-1)
CON: 34% (-)
LDEM: 11% (+1)
GRN: 6% (+1)

via
@techneUK
, 11 - 12 May

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1525017964575170560


Britain Elects
@BritainElects
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 38% (+2)
CON: 33% (-2)
LDEM: 12% (+2)
GRN: 6% (-2)

via
@YouGov
 
Chgs. w/ 06 May

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1525041915716112384

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4663 on: Today at 12:53:19 pm »
There's been rumblings about bringing in Hunt if Bozo is ditched.

He's quite a consistent Remainer, though, which negates some of the 'red wall' Brexit cultist vote.

Has his own skeletons in the closet, too (Murdoch, the mess he created in the NHS, etc)

There's no 'shining knight' alternative to Bozo. Every single one that's been mooted - Sunak, Truss, Hunt Raaaaaab, Patel - have their own issues that would turn-off a chunk of voters. Unless something catastrophic happens, I think they'll stick with Bozo now, keeping his fat, corrupt, narcissistic self putting off reasonable voters.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4664 on: Today at 12:54:17 pm »
Labour and the Lib Dems need to devise a plan to work together to not split their vote in marginals/potential marginals. And bring the Green Party in, too.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4665 on: Today at 12:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:54:17 pm
Labour and the Lib Dems need to devise a plan to work together to not split their vote in marginals/potential marginals. And bring the Green Party in, too.

It would be madness not to. And very disappointing if not even this mess of a government could fuel a progressive alliance. But for whatever reason the idea of working with other parties for mutually beneficial aims is unfortunately anathema to British politics.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4666 on: Today at 01:18:11 pm »
Watching Truss trying to be a stateswoman is like watching a dog trying to stand on its hind legs & talk.

Liberals clearly outnumber conservative folk in this country, its just a pity we always have to split the vote come election time.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4667 on: Today at 01:18:30 pm »
Agreed and this drives me mad

Labour circulated a leaflet mocking the Libs for drug policy. Like, the Tories are RIGHT THERE. I get it was a local thing but hey such disunity. Meanwhile the London mayor explores the cannabis concept... The Tories have open goals right now with the Russian money stuff IMO

It's like everyone forgot May's hung parliament.

If the current majority was reduced then Labour getting some gains would open the door to a LEFTISH coalition

Would probably be more of a centrist coalition with Starmer but miles better than this

I make no apologies for being "anybody but the Tories" as it has been that bad for me but there's only one real common enemy and surprise surprise they're in control

Hopefully this happens:
- Brexit is DONE so isn't the vote splitter
- Boris is genuinely unpopular and might eventually turn away the electorate
- there's no real credible follow up act
- Starmer the lawyer (I know Corbyn fans won't like it) comes off more professional and electable inclusive of The City

Then the problem is finding out how to keep the Tories out. My shout: make society actually better why which I mean fair without anyone feeling hard done by (my heart bleeds for yer millionaires) and regulate the media somewhat (have to play it super carefully) and bread and circuses.

New Labour was an embarrassment to the socialist dream but I don't actually understand why this government gets away with such fearless abandonment of morality and capability


V oh no not Tim Farron lol
« Last Edit: Today at 01:23:31 pm by ToneLa »
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4668 on: Today at 01:21:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:54:17 pm
Labour and the Lib Dems need to devise a plan to work together to not split their vote in marginals/potential marginals. And bring the Green Party in, too.

Didnt the Tories expose a letter from Starmer or Dayveys discussing this?

Tim Farron isnt for it https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/2021/06/why-progressive-alliance-pact-would-be-disaster-left

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4669 on: Today at 01:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:59:18 pm
It would be madness not to. And very disappointing if not even this mess of a government could fuel a progressive alliance. But for whatever reason the idea of working with other parties for mutually beneficial aims is unfortunately anathema to British politics.
It is I'm afraid. We live in a staunch Tory constituency, and during the last campaign we were door knocked by a Lib dem councillor. The first question I asked her was whether they had spoken to Labour about how best to approach the campaign because if they didn't work together they could forget any chance of ousting the sitting MP. You can guess the answer.

My view is if Amersham and Chesham can vote a Tory out, other places can too. You could even argue that failing to cooperate is denying non Tory voters in safe seats the chance for their vote to actually count for something.

If I can't have a Labour MP, then I would prefer a Lib Dem to a Tory which would at least help to avoid the kind of majority that is causing so many problems at the moment.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4670 on: Today at 01:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:54:17 pm
Labour and the Lib Dems need to devise a plan to work together to not split their vote in marginals/potential marginals. And bring the Green Party in, too.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:59:18 pm
It would be madness not to. And very disappointing if not even this mess of a government could fuel a progressive alliance. But for whatever reason the idea of working with other parties for mutually beneficial aims is unfortunately anathema to British politics.
And the SNP too. Maybe there is little 'need' to include the SNP, but if Parliament is to enact root and branch changes to how the UKs democracy operates, it needs to be as broad a church as possible, and certainly should include all parties with sitting MPs. I'd say, maybe try to involve a few respectable Tories too (I know, I know).
