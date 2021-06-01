London Playbook suggesting the Civil Service stuff is in part a measure to change the current narrative as even the Telegraph works out Downing Street is the most fined address in the land for COVID breachesWAR ON TWO FRONTS: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is this weekend attempting to wrest the agenda away from COVID law-breaking and the cost of living crisis by preparing for a major showdown with the civil service over its size, as well as with Brussels over the Northern Ireland protocol.What everyone is talking about this morning: Johnson has ordered ministers to cut the size of the civil service by a fifth, the Daily Mail, ITV News and the Sun all reported last night. Jason Groves Mail splash carries a quote from the PM, saying: We have got to cut the cost of government to reduce the cost of living and that the civil service has swollen during the pandemic.On the Case: ITVs Anushka Asthana got her hands on a letter circulated by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, which says the target is to cut 91,000 jobs within three years (Groves story says two). In his letter, Case says he will lead on the staff-cutting plan alongside Rishi Sunak, Steve Barclay and Jacob Rees-Mogg. The civil service headcount currently stands at around 475,000.**A message from Goldman Sachs: Were helping to activate the power of the financial system for a more sustainable, inclusive future.**The finer detail: Ministers have been given a month to put meat on the bones of the proposal, which is meant to save £3.5 billion a year, and Cases letter suggests that all departments will be asked to put forward their plans. In his snap analysis, the Institute for Governments Alex Thomas says this figure cannot be achieved solely with back-office cuts and would take the civil service back to pre-Brexit numbers. Dont believe anyone who says 90k can be delivered with efficiencies alone. Ministers must prioritise if they want to avoid spreading resource too thinly and failing in their policy plans, he tweeted.With good timing: The first civil service commissioner, Gisela Stuart  responsible for overseeing its impartiality  has criticized ministers attacks on civil servants for working from home and said she was glad unions have spoken up. The Times Chris Smyth has a write-up.Its all fine(s), promise: The PM will be hoping this will help things get back on track on the day after the number of fines that have been issued for COVID breaches in Downing Street doubled. The Met said it had given out 50 fixed penalty notices yesterday  but neither Johnson nor Case were included in this round. In his analysis, Skys Sam Coates says government insiders are now baffled by the Mets approach to and timescale for the investigation, which hangs like a debilitating cloud over the PM and No. 10. The Tel tallies up that Downing Street has become the most-fined address for COVID breaches.