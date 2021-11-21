I agree. Someone in the Tories saw what Frottage and UKIP were doing and decided that was the way forward. The psychology is pretty simple - tell people what they should fear (with the help of tabloids and social media) and then tell them how you will prevent it. It's kind of Orwellian but seems to work a treat. They can make stuff up and they don't even have to justify it when they are called out for it. It is so blatant at the moment, and like watching Gove yesterday it's all done with such arrogance.
I don't hold out much hope of a change in government anytime soon. If Boris gets the boot by his own party then maybe as I don't really think the rest of them quite have the "personality" to win the popularity contest outright.
Opposition parties being "honest" isn't going to work at the moment. Very few voters actually care about policies just the sound bites. Labour now need a "personality" who is equally as arrogant and up himself and can put on a show in a debate. Not sure who that is currently in the Labour party. Personally I think the likes of Piers Moron would have more chance of beating Boris in an election than Keir at the moment which says it all. Maybe a big fuck off recession could change things but why it would have to come to that I don't know. Sorry state of affairs really.
Yeah, it's about instilling anger and fear, it created a emotional response which over comes logic and reason. it's easy enough to counter rationally but I don't think the message gets across to people who have already been won over by the propaganda.
Many of the red wall were scared of the left wining power, I had a few conversations trying to tell people government doesn't work like that, this is with people who said they cant blame people for voting Tory at the last election. theres nothing to fear from the left wining the election, there's certainly not enough politicians in Parliament to vote to turn us into Venezuela . I doubt they will ever win enough politicians to do this in the future but that's for another debate. the con is even worse in the US. how the radical left are going to destroy the US. how there wont be a country left to fight for after they've finished. this scared millions shitless. absurd. what radical left party were supposed to be taking over, there has never been a radical left threat to the US in it's history. few politicians yes but the same applies to the US. there isn't enough left politicians in congress to change the system to some god damn commie country.
The point I tried to make to people before the last election and over the last few years which I think has now come true is the red wall voters etc are so concerned about the radical left taking power while being totally oblivious to the more dangerous threat of the extreme right who will have enough politicians to vote to change our system, they are now doing this.