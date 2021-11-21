Poll

How does Brexit make you feel about your country?

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 170113 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4640 on: Yesterday at 09:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:54:14 pm


Jesus wept.

Another dagger through the heart of our democracy.

Anyone think that, if they lost an election, these corrupt scum would refuse to yield power and try to achieve the dictatorship stunt that Trump tried to pull?

Johnson cant, because hes not the head of state like the US President. Ultimately the Queen is the head of state and the state serves her, not BoJo the clown.

What the Tories can and have been doing is weaken the oppositions ability to fight elections fairly, voter suppression etc which is very much from the Trump playbook.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4641 on: Yesterday at 10:30:54 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:17:36 pm

This new Tory party understand the publics psychology far more than politicians of the past. the outright lies are off the cliff. their refusal to accept proof of their lies and actions have had a devastating effect on the UK. they have changed politics forever assuming laws aren't brought in to reign them in, sadly, I don't see the will to change in Parliament by any of the opposition, they will only be booted out after the devastating effect of their policy's have hit us all badly. the cycle will repeat.


I agree. Someone in the Tories saw what Frottage and UKIP were doing and decided that was the way forward. The psychology is pretty simple - tell people what they should fear (with the help of tabloids and social media) and then tell them how you will prevent it. It's kind of Orwellian but seems to work a treat. They can make stuff up and they don't even have to justify it when they are called out for it. It is so blatant at the moment, and like watching Gove yesterday it's all done with such arrogance.

I don't hold out much hope of a change in government anytime soon. If Boris gets the boot by his own party then maybe as I don't really think the rest of them quite have the "personality" to win the popularity contest outright.
Opposition parties being "honest" isn't going to work at the moment. Very few voters actually care about policies just the sound bites. Labour now need a "personality" who is equally as arrogant and up himself and can put on a show in a debate. Not sure who that is currently in the Labour party. Personally I think the likes of Piers Moron would have more chance of beating Boris in an election than Keir at the moment which says it all. Maybe a big fuck off recession could change things but why it would have to come to that I don't know. Sorry state of affairs really.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4642 on: Yesterday at 10:57:13 pm »
I just pray for society to wake up one day but feel like I've been saying this for years and I'm certainly not the first
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4643 on: Yesterday at 11:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 10:30:54 pm
I agree. Someone in the Tories saw what Frottage and UKIP were doing and decided that was the way forward. The psychology is pretty simple - tell people what they should fear (with the help of tabloids and social media) and then tell them how you will prevent it. It's kind of Orwellian but seems to work a treat. They can make stuff up and they don't even have to justify it when they are called out for it. It is so blatant at the moment, and like watching Gove yesterday it's all done with such arrogance.

I don't hold out much hope of a change in government anytime soon. If Boris gets the boot by his own party then maybe as I don't really think the rest of them quite have the "personality" to win the popularity contest outright.
Opposition parties being "honest" isn't going to work at the moment. Very few voters actually care about policies just the sound bites. Labour now need a "personality" who is equally as arrogant and up himself and can put on a show in a debate. Not sure who that is currently in the Labour party. Personally I think the likes of Piers Moron would have more chance of beating Boris in an election than Keir at the moment which says it all. Maybe a big fuck off recession could change things but why it would have to come to that I don't know. Sorry state of affairs really.
Yeah, it's about instilling anger and fear, it created a emotional response which over comes logic and reason. it's easy enough to counter rationally but I don't think the message gets across to people who have already been won over by the propaganda.
Many of the red wall were scared of the left wining power, I had a few conversations trying to tell people government doesn't work like that, this is with people who said they cant blame people for voting Tory at the last election. theres nothing to fear from the left wining the election, there's certainly not enough politicians in Parliament to vote to turn us into Venezuela .  I doubt they will ever win enough politicians to do this in the future but that's for another debate. the con is even worse in the US. how the radical left are going to destroy the US. how there wont be a country left to fight for after they've finished. this scared millions shitless. absurd. what radical left party were supposed to be taking over, there has never been a radical left threat to the US in it's history. few politicians yes but the same applies to the US. there isn't enough left politicians in congress to change the system to some god damn commie country.
The point I tried to make to people before the last election and over the last few years which I think has now come true is the red wall voters etc are so concerned about the radical left taking power while being totally oblivious to the more dangerous threat of the extreme right who will have enough politicians to vote to change our system, they are now doing this.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4644 on: Yesterday at 11:17:06 pm »
I basically can't come to terms with the fact World War 2 was less than 100 years ago and about, to simplify it massively and unfairly like a lazy idiot, the preservation of our freedoms

And a large amount of the public here in 2022 are absolutely brainwashed or so apathetic they are complicit

It's mad. And I feel like it's a dirty thing to think either. I mean they want to ban peaceful protests. You're a weirdo if you're clever. A tree hugger if you're panicked enough about the environment to show it. You're either elite or a boffin or some other negative term. I am a conscientous objector to society but I have a job and a small amount of money and there's no other way to live. I'm probably therefore an anarchist which we all know means terrorist

I mean look at the Romany people. If you live outside the system you're the enemy

If you're socialist you're a commie you're Stalin and we can't have that you eat bacon funny you're probably a vegan you're not a real man / woman / you don't live up to the common ideals

And this nation believes tabloids. Newspapers that were revealed to be corrupt by the phone hacking scandal. That's before you even get to specific ills of the Conservative party who have been in power longer than a decade

There's reality and there's unreality. We are awash in propaganda. There is a right wing tendency to describe "the narrative" but the irony is the right control this, the establishment do. I know there's perhaps an unpalatable element of the left in people who Co opt causes to the detriment of the whole but that's for another time

I don't fundamentally believe this society wants to be free. It sure doesn't vote like it

Bread and circuses. And right now the cost of bread is through the fucking roof and I bet even that won't even do it

Lol me sober on a Thursday night. Least there's a place on the Internet I can actually say this. Thank you.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4645 on: Today at 01:33:56 am »
Best thread title so far
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4646 on: Today at 02:19:12 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:17:06 pm
I basically can't come to terms with the fact World War 2 was less than 100 years ago and about, to simplify it massively and unfairly like a lazy idiot, the preservation of our freedoms

And a large amount of the public here in 2022 are absolutely brainwashed or so apathetic they are complicit

It's mad. And I feel like it's a dirty thing to think either. I mean they want to ban peaceful protests. You're a weirdo if you're clever. A tree hugger if you're panicked enough about the environment to show it. You're either elite or a boffin or some other negative term. I am a conscientous objector to society but I have a job and a small amount of money and there's no other way to live. I'm probably therefore an anarchist which we all know means terrorist

I mean look at the Romany people. If you live outside the system you're the enemy

If you're socialist you're a commie you're Stalin and we can't have that you eat bacon funny you're probably a vegan you're not a real man / woman / you don't live up to the common ideals

And this nation believes tabloids. Newspapers that were revealed to be corrupt by the phone hacking scandal. That's before you even get to specific ills of the Conservative party who have been in power longer than a decade

There's reality and there's unreality. We are awash in propaganda. There is a right wing tendency to describe "the narrative" but the irony is the right control this, the establishment do. I know there's perhaps an unpalatable element of the left in people who Co opt causes to the detriment of the whole but that's for another time

I don't fundamentally believe this society wants to be free. It sure doesn't vote like it

Bread and circuses. And right now the cost of bread is through the fucking roof and I bet even that won't even do it

Lol me sober on a Thursday night. Least there's a place on the Internet I can actually say this. Thank you.
Frankie Boyle said "We're living in the Blooper Reel at the end of British history" ... If you don't laugh, you'll cry.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4647 on: Today at 02:22:56 am »
Hes such a fucking c*nt

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson orders cuts to around 90,000 civil service jobs

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61432498
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4648 on: Today at 06:55:55 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:22:56 am
Hes such a fucking c*nt

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson orders cuts to around 90,000 civil service jobs

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61432498
Well most of these will be things like job centres etc

How we, in reality I suspect something different will happen. These people will simply no longer be classified as civil servants.  Money saved, job done.  But of course it will just have been moved to a different pot.

As so often, theres literally a yes minister sketch about it. Check the end of this, its amazing how often yes minister has done it before.
https://youtu.be/PSj00SwEyfs
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4649 on: Today at 07:51:19 am »
Lets tackle the cost of living crisis by making 100K unemployed rather than taxing the conglomerates making billions of the back of the cost of living crisis. Tory that.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4650 on: Today at 08:45:04 am »
Its 'efficiencies'

Maybe what they need to do is removing pointless posts like Efficiency and Levelling up Ministers
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4651 on: Today at 08:55:01 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:55:55 am
Well most of these will be things like job centres etc

How we, in reality I suspect something different will happen. These people will simply no longer be classified as civil servants.  Money saved, job done.  But of course it will just have been moved to a different pot.

As so often, theres literally a yes minister sketch about it. Check the end of this, its amazing how often yes minister has done it before.
https://youtu.be/PSj00SwEyfs


Well the normal playbook for 'outsourcing' is to reduce wages/T&C's and staff numbers (heaping more work pressure on those who remain) over time, then use the money 'saved' to give executives/directors huge rises and bonuses, and pay parasitic shareholders dividends.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4652 on: Today at 08:57:45 am »
Was reading that Reet-Smug was on Lewis Prothero's Nick Ferrari's LBC show this morning, spouting demonising drivel about civil servants and working from hom in general (and telling utter lies about the NIP). Ferrari just lapped it up and never questioned what Smug was saying.
