I basically can't come to terms with the fact World War 2 was less than 100 years ago and about, to simplify it massively and unfairly like a lazy idiot, the preservation of our freedoms



And a large amount of the public here in 2022 are absolutely brainwashed or so apathetic they are complicit



It's mad. And I feel like it's a dirty thing to think either. I mean they want to ban peaceful protests. You're a weirdo if you're clever. A tree hugger if you're panicked enough about the environment to show it. You're either elite or a boffin or some other negative term. I am a conscientous objector to society but I have a job and a small amount of money and there's no other way to live. I'm probably therefore an anarchist which we all know means terrorist



I mean look at the Romany people. If you live outside the system you're the enemy



If you're socialist you're a commie you're Stalin and we can't have that you eat bacon funny you're probably a vegan you're not a real man / woman / you don't live up to the common ideals



And this nation believes tabloids. Newspapers that were revealed to be corrupt by the phone hacking scandal. That's before you even get to specific ills of the Conservative party who have been in power longer than a decade



There's reality and there's unreality. We are awash in propaganda. There is a right wing tendency to describe "the narrative" but the irony is the right control this, the establishment do. I know there's perhaps an unpalatable element of the left in people who Co opt causes to the detriment of the whole but that's for another time



I don't fundamentally believe this society wants to be free. It sure doesn't vote like it



Bread and circuses. And right now the cost of bread is through the fucking roof and I bet even that won't even do it



Lol me sober on a Thursday night. Least there's a place on the Internet I can actually say this. Thank you.