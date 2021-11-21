Remember when it was incredibly insulting to the British public to suggest that they didn't fully understand complicated international trade agreements/treaties? That, in fact, the average man and woman on the street was a lot smarter than the patronising metropolitan liberal elite were saying?



Strange how the same people who thought that can properly insult British people like this.



Lee Anderson is the former Labour councillor for Ashfield, who defected (defecated?) to the Tory scum before the last GE and was chosen as the Tory candidate for the town.He's obviously trying to curry favour with the posh boys by out-cunting them(he's previously called for forced labour camps for 'nuisance' council tenants; found to be a member of a far-right Facebook group that spread Soros/Jewish conspiracy theories and glorified Yaxley-Lennon; got exposed for trying to block his own constituency town's 'Future High Streets' Fund' bid because he feared the Independent-run council would be praised for it; announced he wouldn't be watching the England football team for them taking the knee because it undermines "our very way of life; expressed anti-vaxxer guff and voted against his own government's Covid protection measures.He's one of the swivel-eyed, Brexit-worshipping fucking lunatic conspiracy bellends that pollute this country.