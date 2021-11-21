Poll

Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)

Online lobsterboy

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4560 on: Today at 10:15:33 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:05:05 am
I was actually contemplating last night; Is Gove less evil than the others?

The bar is incredibly low

He certainly is an evil little shit but maybe not quite as evil as Johnson, Raab and Patel. Not much in it though.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4561 on: Today at 10:21:14 am
Fuck me, Ive just seen Gove doing accents to try to explain why the government is letting the needy drown in fuel debt.

Words fail me.
Offline Kekule

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4562 on: Today at 11:36:05 am
When youre trending at number 1 on Twitter alongside the words Colombian and cocaine its safe to say your set of morning interviews havent quite gone along the lines you would have perhaps preferred.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4563 on: Today at 11:39:08 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:21:14 am
Fuck me, Ive just seen Gove doing accents to try to explain why the government is letting the needy drown in fuel debt.

Words fail me.

Reeks of contempt for having to be there explaining why the Hoi polloi are skint
Online oldfordie

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4564 on: Today at 12:09:40 pm
Gove +Johnson both need reminding over the promises they made before the Brexit referendum.
Fuel Bills will be cheaper once we leave.
We will be able to lower VAT.


Well, this aged impeccably

Its nuts isnt it

We have actual footage of a now Cabinet Minister

Telling industrial scale lies on national TV

And not even an apology, never mind a punishment, in sight


https://twitter.com/MarinaPurkiss/status/1523714058976849921
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4565 on: Today at 12:34:47 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:36:05 am
When youre trending at number 1 on Twitter alongside the words Colombian and cocaine its safe to say your set of morning interviews havent quite gone along the lines you would have perhaps preferred.


 :wellin
Offline Kekule

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4566 on: Today at 12:49:30 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:34:47 pm

 :wellin

Completely unintentional, but I'll accept the applause anyway!
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4567 on: Today at 01:13:45 pm
Theyve just had a single dad on benefits on the radio news saying he doesnt think Boris has fully considered or understood his circumstances.   ;D
Offline Circa1892

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4568 on: Today at 01:29:58 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:28:10 pm
It just surprises me that no ones talking about the fall of the pound, and obviously the knock on impact it has on oil and gas prices which are traded in USD.

Can't talk about the fall in the pound - because that would imply Brexit hasn't been a great and glorious success. Rule Britannia.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4569 on: Today at 02:42:13 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 07:38:38 am
I must admit, I never thought that I'd see the day when Jeremy C*nt was described as an uncontaminated politician. We really are in the cell pit now.

I've just read the post you must be referring to. It seems very clear from the context that the meaning is "uncontaminated by attachment to Johnson".
Offline Kekule

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4570 on: Today at 03:43:03 pm
Remember when it was incredibly insulting to the British public to suggest that they didn't fully understand complicated international trade agreements/treaties?  That, in fact, the average man and woman on the street was a lot smarter than the patronising metropolitan liberal elite were saying?

Strange how the same people who thought that can properly insult British people like this.

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1524385813525667841?s=20&t=uN7YdzuL5DsGGeqBeJM7zA

Quote
Conservative MP Lee Anderson says there isn't a massive need for food banks in the UK, its just that people cannot cook properly, they can't cook a meal from scratch, they cannot budget.

Bet the fat fucker's never cooked a ready meal, let alone one from scratch, in his entire life.
Online oldfordie

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4571 on: Today at 03:50:25 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:43:03 pm
Remember when it was incredibly insulting to the British public to suggest that they didn't fully understand complicated international trade agreements/treaties?  That, in fact, the average man and woman on the street was a lot smarter than the patronising metropolitan liberal elite were saying?

Strange how the same people who thought that can properly insult British people like this.

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1524385813525667841?s=20&t=uN7YdzuL5DsGGeqBeJM7zA

Bet the fat fucker's never cooked a ready meal, let alone one from scratch, in his entire life.
Good point. same idiot would have probably gone off for his HOC subsidied meal with a few cheap bevvies after making that speech, MPs obviously have no idea about budgeting and cooking.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4572 on: Today at 04:05:07 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:43:03 pm
Remember when it was incredibly insulting to the British public to suggest that they didn't fully understand complicated international trade agreements/treaties?  That, in fact, the average man and woman on the street was a lot smarter than the patronising metropolitan liberal elite were saying?

Strange how the same people who thought that can properly insult British people like this.

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1524385813525667841?s=20&t=uN7YdzuL5DsGGeqBeJM7zA

Bet the fat fucker's never cooked a ready meal, let alone one from scratch, in his entire life.

Wow! You could take that comment, almost word for word, from the mouth of a mid-Victorian Tory factory owner.

These Tories never change their spots.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4573 on: Today at 04:14:41 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:29:58 pm
Can't talk about the fall in the pound - because that would imply Brexit hasn't been a great and glorious success. Rule Britannia.

Wait til they trigger Article 16 with the EU, the EU suspend the trade deal and the pound falls completely off a cliff.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4574 on: Today at 04:58:42 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:43:03 pm
Remember when it was incredibly insulting to the British public to suggest that they didn't fully understand complicated international trade agreements/treaties?  That, in fact, the average man and woman on the street was a lot smarter than the patronising metropolitan liberal elite were saying?

Strange how the same people who thought that can properly insult British people like this.

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1524385813525667841?s=20&t=uN7YdzuL5DsGGeqBeJM7zA

Bet the fat fucker's never cooked a ready meal, let alone one from scratch, in his entire life.


Lee Anderson is the former Labour councillor for Ashfield, who defected (defecated?) to the Tory scum before the last GE and was chosen as the Tory candidate for the town.

He's obviously trying to curry favour with the posh boys by out-cunting them

(he's previously called for forced labour camps for 'nuisance' council tenants; found to be a member of a far-right Facebook group that spread Soros/Jewish conspiracy theories and glorified Yaxley-Lennon; got exposed for trying to block his own constituency town's 'Future High Streets' Fund' bid because he feared the Independent-run council would be praised for it; announced he wouldn't be watching the England football team for them taking the knee because it undermines "our very way of life; expressed anti-vaxxer guff and voted against his own government's Covid protection measures.

He's one of the swivel-eyed, Brexit-worshipping fucking lunatic conspiracy bellends that pollute this country.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4575 on: Today at 05:01:29 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:58:42 pm

Lee Anderson is the former Labour councillor for Ashfield, who defected (defecated?) to the Tory scum before the last GE and was chosen as the Tory candidate for the town.

He's obviously trying to curry favour with the posh boys by out-cunting them

(he's previously called for forced labour camps for 'nuisance' council tenants; found to be a member of a far-right Facebook group that spread Soros/Jewish conspiracy theories and glorified Yaxley-Lennon; got exposed for trying to block his own constituency town's 'Future High Streets' Fund' bid because he feared the Independent-run council would be praised for it; announced he wouldn't be watching the England football team for them taking the knee because it undermines "our very way of life; expressed anti-vaxxer guff and voted against his own government's Covid protection measures.

He's one of the swivel-eyed, Brexit-worshipping fucking lunatic conspiracy bellends that pollute this country.

But apart from that, what's he like.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4576 on: Today at 05:02:29 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:01:29 pm
But apart from that, what's he like.

 ;D

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4577 on: Today at 05:03:15 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:01:29 pm
But apart from that, what's he like.


Never buys a round
