Author Topic: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)

Offline Father Ted

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4440 on: Yesterday at 05:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:34:48 pm
It is very far from clear that Starmer broke any rules. He certainly seems to think he did not.

I gather he doesn't, because if he did he presumably wouldn't be offering to resign.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4441 on: Yesterday at 05:42:23 pm »
Student who shot Keir Starmer Beergate video is Breitbart writers son

Ivo Delingpole, son of James Delingpole, filmed footage from his Durham digs

Quote
The potentially career-ending video of Keir Starmer drinking a beer in Durham was filmed by Ivo Delingpole, the student son of the Breitbart writer James Delingpole.

Delingpole, who graduated from the University of Durham last year, was at his student house in the city, close to a venue where the Labour leader held a political campaign event on 30 April 2021.

According to individuals with knowledge of the videos creation, it was Delingpole who spotted the Labour leader through the window of Durham Miners Hall. Starmer was drinking with a team of campaigners eating a takeaway curry at a time when the country was still under partial lockdown and large indoor social gatherings were banned.

The short video was subsequently passed to the anti-lockdown activist Laurence Fox, who tweeted it out to his followers.

Mainstream media outlets largely ignored the footage for nine months, but as public fury over parties in Downing Street escalated over the winter the Daily Mail put the Starmer video on its front page in January and accused the Labour leader of hypocrisy.

The newspaper, along with the Sun and the Telegraph, has since led a concerted campaign to investigate the circumstances surrounding the video, resulting in an announcement from Durham police that the force would launch an investigation into whether Starmer and his fellow campaigners broke lockdown rules.

Ivo Delingpole could not be reached for comment, but his father confirmed he had been the individual who filmed the footage. Ivo has insisted in anonymous interviews with the student newspaper Palatinate that he did not want the footage to be used to excuse Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons rule breaking and that his decision to film had not been politically motivated.

James Delingpole was an Oxford university contemporary of Johnsons in the 1980s. He has written for the right-wing Breitbart and other outlets such as the Spectator and the Telegraph. He hosted a live edition of his podcast last month with a number of anti-lockdown activists, including Fox.

When the video of Starmer first circulated last April, he tweeted about it without mentioning that his son had filmed it. Literally no one would care whether or not Keir Starmer broke mask/social distancing regulations if it werent for the fact that he has pushed for them even more assiduously than the government. Its about grotesque double standards. How is this point not obvious? he wrote.

Starmer said on Monday that he would resign as Labour leader if Durham police fined him over the incident, insisting he acted within the law.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/may/09/revealed-student-ivo-delingpole-james-breitbart-beergate-video-that-threatens-to-sink-starmer
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4442 on: Yesterday at 05:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 05:41:14 pm
I gather he doesn't, because if he did he presumably wouldn't be offering to resign.
Actually, that does not follow. Even if Starmer thinks he did break the rules and will have to resign if the police agree and issue a fine, it only strengthens the pressure on Johnson. Not that Johnson will/would resign of course. But Starmer will - as Yorkykopite just posted - appear principled rather than forced to resign (since he said this is what he would do). It really is the best approach no matter the circumstances and Starmer's feelings about the merits (or lack thereof) of the accusation.
Logged
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4443 on: Yesterday at 05:52:24 pm »
Whats Diane Abbot done today to piss off everyone ?
Logged

Offline Father Ted

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4444 on: Yesterday at 05:52:54 pm »
Existed?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4445 on: Yesterday at 05:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:52:24 pm
Whats Diane Abbot done today to piss off everyone ?
I asked earlier (but no one replied to confirm), but I believe it is this:

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/may/07/diane-abbott-starmer-should-consider-his-position-if-fined-over-beergate
Logged
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4446 on: Yesterday at 05:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 05:52:54 pm
Existed?
She is tiresome, isn't she. Like Corbyn, she should lose the whip. She's effin' useless.
Logged
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4447 on: Yesterday at 05:57:25 pm »
Logged

Offline Father Ted

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4448 on: Yesterday at 05:58:10 pm »
I'm not particularly bothered either way.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4449 on: Yesterday at 05:59:06 pm »
I'm not sure what crime Abbott has committed there... she seems to be in agreement with Starmer. Is it just for coming out with it before Starmer did?

(There are plenty of other things to criticise Abbott for of course).
Logged

Offline Circa1892

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4450 on: Yesterday at 05:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:52:24 pm
Whats Diane Abbot done today to piss off everyone ?

She said on Saturday effectively what Starmer said today. Not particularly controversial.

If there's any internal Labour ire it has to be at those who've leaked things to the Tory press to try and discredit their leader.
Logged

Offline Babel Time

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4451 on: Yesterday at 06:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 05:59:25 pm
She said on Saturday effectively what Starmer said today. Not particularly controversial.

If there's any internal Labour ire it has to be at those who've leaked things to the Tory press to try and discredit their leader.

Wonder which arm of the Labour party they might belong to. Hmmm :D
Logged
Offline Wilmo

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4452 on: Yesterday at 06:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:52:24 pm
Whats Diane Abbot done today to piss off everyone ?

Agreed with Keir Starmer.

Oh, and she's still a black woman.

On the topic of the smear set up against Starmer (I'm not going to use that obnoxious phrase) he's nailed it here. His enemies will have wanted him to brush it off but he's taken it head-on and grabbed the spotlight with both hands.

I think he also is a very principled man and he is genuinely furious with this nonsense. A principled stand is so rare in politics nowadays that it can seem illogical or idiotic. It's not. People still underestimate him, I feel.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:07:55 pm by Wilmo »
Logged
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4453 on: Yesterday at 06:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 05:59:06 pm
I'm not sure what crime Abbott has committed there... she seems to be in agreement with Starmer. Is it just for coming out with it before Starmer did?

(There are plenty of other things to criticise Abbott for of course).
Yeah, just her getting in there with gibes against Starmer. She is so agenda driven - her endless devotion to Corbyn - never am I under the impression that she does anything for the legitimate interest of the Part or country. Further, her comment was from two days ago.
Logged
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4454 on: Yesterday at 06:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 06:06:06 pm
Agreed with Keir Starmer.

Oh, and she's still a black woman.

On the topic of the smear set up against Starmer (I'm not going to use that obnoxious phrase) he's nailed it here. His enemies will have wanted him to brush it off but he's taken it head-on and grabbed the spotlight with both hands.

I think he also is a very principled man and he is genuinely furious with this nonsense. A principled stand is so rare in politics nowadays that it can seem illogical or idiotic. It's not. People still underestimate him, I feel.
FO with that shite.
Logged
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4455 on: Yesterday at 06:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 06:06:06 pm
Agreed with Keir Starmer.

Oh, and she's still a black woman.

On the topic of the smear set up against Starmer (I'm not going to use that obnoxious phrase) he's nailed it here. His enemies will have wanted him to brush it off but he's taken it head-on and grabbed the spotlight with both hands.

I think he also is a very principled man and he is genuinely furious with this nonsense. A principled stand is so rare in politics nowadays that it can seem illogical or idiotic. It's not. People still underestimate him, I feel.

So what if Abbott is a black woman? She is fucking terrible.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4456 on: Yesterday at 06:37:16 pm »
It's going to be interesting to see how the Torys +media respond to Starmers announcement today about standing down, if Johnson calls it a political stunt or a gamble then maybe the public have to learn what he said about Churchill standing up to the Nazis.

It all reminds me of a video made by LBCs James O'Brien as a example of Johnsons warped mind, he was talking about Johnsons biography of Winston Churchill.
How Johnson says Churchill made a choice to gamble his whole political career standing up to Hitler and it paid off in trumps.
It never crossed Johnsons mind that Churchill did this as he believed it was right, how he strongly believed the country had to stand up to the Nazis. Nahh, Johnson thinks Churchill did it to further his career and pulled a political master stroke.
Another similarity to Trump. both can't understand why anybody would do something unless they are getting something out of it for themselves. Narcists both of them.
Logged
Breaking: Ed Davey says he'll resign if issued a fixed penalty notice. No particular reason, just feels a bit left out

Offline McSquared

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4457 on: Yesterday at 06:45:47 pm »
Personally I think starmer has done the right thing.

He will know the law inside and out, so must believe he is ok. If he has broken the law then he has already painted himself into the corner when he has to resign anyway
Logged

Offline killer-heels

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4458 on: Yesterday at 06:46:26 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 06:45:47 pm
Personally I think starmer has done the right thing.

He will know the law inside and out, so must believe he is ok. If he has broken the law then he has already painted himself into the corner when he has to resign anyway

Why does he have to resign?
Logged

Offline McSquared

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4459 on: Yesterday at 06:49:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:46:26 pm
Why does he have to resign?

Integrity. I know it isnt the same as he is not bound by the ministerial code like bojo, but if you want to be PM in waiting then you need to live by the same standard if you have broken the law
Logged

Offline Wilmo

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4460 on: Yesterday at 07:00:59 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 06:49:30 pm
Integrity. I know it isnt the same as he is not bound by the ministerial code like bojo, but if you want to be PM in waiting then you need to live by the same standard if you have broken the law

I feel people just don't recognise an actual principled politician anymore. It makes it all the more powerful as a statement.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline killer-heels

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4461 on: Yesterday at 07:02:43 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 06:49:30 pm
Integrity. I know it isnt the same as he is not bound by the ministerial code like bojo, but if you want to be PM in waiting then you need to live by the same standard if you have broken the law

Kind of like taking a knife to a gun fight. No wonder we always lose.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4462 on: Yesterday at 07:17:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:02:43 pm
Kind of like taking a knife to a gun fight. No wonder we always lose.
I suppose it would be too much to ask for this in PMQs:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AU-paVv6zTk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AU-paVv6zTk</a>
Logged
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4463 on: Yesterday at 08:08:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:02:43 pm
Kind of like taking a knife to a gun fight. No wonder we always lose.

I think you're missing the Machiavellian dimension to what Starmer is doing.
Logged
Offline Red Berry

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4464 on: Yesterday at 08:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 05:59:06 pm
I'm not sure what crime Abbott has committed there... she seems to be in agreement with Starmer. Is it just for coming out with it before Starmer did?

(There are plenty of other things to criticise Abbott for of course).

Maybe she should be quiet and not box her boss in by jumping the gun on a potential decision?  Or failing that, do what we expect most politicians to do if she's asked about it, and just spew out a load of meaningless nonsense that deflects away from the issue without actually answering the question at all?
Logged
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4465 on: Yesterday at 08:22:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:10:36 pm
Maybe she should be quiet and not box her boss in by jumping the gun on a potential decision?  Or failing that, do what we expect most politicians to do if she's asked about it, and just spew out a load of meaningless nonsense that deflects away from the issue without actually answering the question at all?

Abbott is not interested in winning elections or gaining power. She is loaded, in a safe seat, has privately educated the shit out of her sprog(s) and is now in the position of playing common room politics. She is an absolute waste of space and everything that is wrong with politics and politicians in this country. She deserves all the criticism in the world.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4466 on: Yesterday at 09:04:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:22:10 pm
Abbott is not interested in winning elections or gaining power. She is loaded, in a safe seat, has privately educated the shit out of her sprog(s) and is now in the position of playing common room politics. She is an absolute waste of space and everything that is wrong with politics and politicians in this country. She deserves all the criticism in the world.

So in essence, a tea room bitch.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4467 on: Yesterday at 10:08:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on May  6, 2022, 09:55:16 am
Not sure she will help us, shell be a disaster and completely out of her depth but then so is Johnson and it doesnt seem to matter to a lot, but shell throw plenty of red meat at the Brexiteer element and retain that 35% of the electorate they need to stay in power, while the centre left vote just gets split.
they won't stay in power with 35% of the vote unless Labour and the Lib Dems split so evenly that both poll below the Tories
Logged
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4468 on: Yesterday at 10:17:02 pm »
I think it's a genius move by Starmer, if he gets fined he resigns and the country will ask why didn't Bozo do the same, if he doesn't get fined, he carries on and had the moral high ground.

Labour does have other options as leader, unlike the Tories who have no credible alternative.

It may backfire on him personally but politically it's a masterstroke
Logged
Offline McSquared

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4469 on: Yesterday at 10:47:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:17:02 pm
I think it's a genius move by Starmer, if he gets fined he resigns and the country will ask why didn't Bozo do the same, if he doesn't get fined, he carries on and had the moral high ground.

Labour does have other options as leader, unlike the Tories who have no credible alternative.

It may backfire on him personally but politically it's a masterstroke

Not sure the tory rags expected this move. This might backfire on them big time
Logged

Offline killer-heels

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4470 on: Yesterday at 10:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:17:02 pm
I think it's a genius move by Starmer, if he gets fined he resigns and the country will ask why didn't Bozo do the same, if he doesn't get fined, he carries on and had the moral high ground.

Labour does have other options as leader, unlike the Tories who have no credible alternative.

It may backfire on him personally but politically it's a masterstroke

The only way Bozo actually goes over this is if Starmer resigns and there is a flurry of more fines that head Boris way, then some Tories may act and look to oust him. But even that is an outside bet, the Tories are far more adept at holding onto power and if Labour think the electorate is going to be irate enough now to pressure their mps then they are mistaken.
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4471 on: Yesterday at 11:15:28 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:17:02 pm
I think it's a genius move by Starmer, if he gets fined he resigns and the country will ask why didn't Bozo do the same, if he doesn't get fined, he carries on and had the moral high ground.

Labour does have other options as leader, unlike the Tories who have no credible alternative.

It may backfire on him personally but politically it's a masterstroke

Exactly my thoughts. Its a bold move, something the Tories wouldn't have calculated.

Either way, the PMINO is fucked.
Logged
Offline oldfordie

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4472 on: Today at 12:32:32 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:17:02 pm
I think it's a genius move by Starmer, if he gets fined he resigns and the country will ask why didn't Bozo do the same, if he doesn't get fined, he carries on and had the moral high ground.

Labour does have other options as leader, unlike the Tories who have no credible alternative.

It may backfire on him personally but politically it's a masterstroke
I think Starmers making a big point rather than taking a gamble or trying to bring down Johnson. it's about hopefully getting people to look at some of our politicians in a different light,  this has been one of Labours biggest problems for many years. the "They are all as bad as each other" belief held by many people which suits the corrupt liars down to the ground,  even the calls for them to both to stand down is music to the ears of the liars and cheats.
If Starmer can get people to stop thinking in this apathetic way and stop being so cynical when they actually see a decent politician then it will be a massive step forward for the decent politicians in this country, the fight to get Johnson and the Torys out of power would be a formality if he achieved this.

We took a massive step backwards after the 2019 election, it wasn't just about Labour loosing the election and Brexit, it was also about the country shitting on many brave honest MPs (Labour+Tory) who stood up to be counted who put their careers and safety on the line fighting to defend the country from Johnsons lying extreme right government, I will always defend them so it's not about party politics it is about honesty and decency. that would be a game changer that would horrify polticians like Johnson.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:35:36 am by oldfordie »
Logged
Breaking: Ed Davey says he'll resign if issued a fixed penalty notice. No particular reason, just feels a bit left out

Offline TSC

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4473 on: Today at 05:38:12 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 10:47:50 pm
Not sure the tory rags expected this move. This might backfire on them big time

Tory rags all over the show on the one now this morning. Starmer accused of piling pressure on police is the Mail headline.  Ofhers have dropped the story from front page.  Media such as GMB and BBC this morning will likely have to adopt as apt.  The Starmer food story was front and centre yesterday but now hes taken the wind from those sails.
Logged
