I think it's a genius move by Starmer, if he gets fined he resigns and the country will ask why didn't Bozo do the same, if he doesn't get fined, he carries on and had the moral high ground.



Labour does have other options as leader, unlike the Tories who have no credible alternative.



It may backfire on him personally but politically it's a masterstroke



I think Starmers making a big point rather than taking a gamble or trying to bring down Johnson. it's about hopefully getting people to look at some of our politicians in a different light, this has been one of Labours biggest problems for many years. the "They are all as bad as each other" belief held by many people which suits the corrupt liars down to the ground, even the calls for them to both to stand down is music to the ears of the liars and cheats.If Starmer can get people to stop thinking in this apathetic way and stop being so cynical when they actually see a decent politician then it will be a massive step forward for the decent politicians in this country, the fight to get Johnson and the Torys out of power would be a formality if he achieved this.We took a massive step backwards after the 2019 election, it wasn't just about Labour loosing the election and Brexit, it was also about the country shitting on many brave honest MPs (Labour+Tory) who stood up to be counted who put their careers and safety on the line fighting to defend the country from Johnsons lying extreme right government, I will always defend them so it's not about party politics it is about honesty and decency. that would be a game changer that would horrify polticians like Johnson.