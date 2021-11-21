Poll

Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4320 on: Yesterday at 04:59:06 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:25:23 pm
Yes Labour just needs to let the LDs wreck havoc in the "Blue Wall"
New unitary council in Somerset (which Tories pushed for) has gone to LibDems. Been Tory since 2009.


Useless shit-in-the-river-vote-against-climate-change 'environment minister' MP Rebecca Pow next...
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4321 on: Yesterday at 05:10:42 pm »
The Tories have taken Harrow from Labour. Damn Gujaratis!
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4322 on: Yesterday at 05:11:02 pm »
BBC House of Commons Projection:

Labour: 291 seats
Conservatives: 253 seats
Lib Dems: 31 seats
Others: 75 seats

Would take that sort of result right now if offered.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4323 on: Yesterday at 05:13:58 pm »
Approx 350 less Tories in positions of local power can only ever be a good thing
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4324 on: Yesterday at 05:21:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 04:59:06 pm
New unitary council in Somerset (which Tories pushed for) has gone to LibDems. Been Tory since 2009.


Useless shit-in-the-river-vote-against-climate-change 'environment minister' MP Rebecca Pow next...

Similar thing in Cumbria where they've split Cumbria into 2 new unitary Councils, Cumberland and Westmorland & Furness.  Labour opposed the split into 2 because they believed it was unlawfully done to serve the political agenda of the Tory government.  Labour have now won Cumberland and Lib Dems won Westmorland.  Labour ended up with 30 Councillors (+12) and Tory's ended up with 7 (-14).
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4325 on: Yesterday at 05:25:31 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:11:02 pm
BBC House of Commons Projection:

Labour: 291 seats
Conservatives: 253 seats
Lib Dems: 31 seats
Others: 75 seats

Would take that sort of result right now if offered.

Thats a loss of over 100 seats, and a few high profile Tories would be given their marching orders from Parliament if that were to play out.

I think Duncan Smith, Raab, Hunt, and even Johnson himself would be in danger of losing.  That might focus a few minds a bit over the coming weeks and months.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4326 on: Yesterday at 05:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:01:05 pm
Just heard some scouse fella, about sixty odd, complaining about "too many Pakis", and how a stretch of road was "like the New Delhi express - not a single white person ".

The Brexit spirit is alive and well folks. :butt

Not gonna like this new visa deal with india then is he
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4327 on: Yesterday at 06:12:26 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:49:59 pm
Totally agree, the issue there is though if you have centrist LD voters they probably won't flow as reliably to Labour in those seats (no matter what the national LDS say), as Lab voters will to LDs in LD v Tory seats

LD voters tend to be fairly intelligent and they'll surely realise that there's almost zero chance of a Labour majority, and they'll need LD support in a coalition.

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4328 on: Yesterday at 06:14:48 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 03:16:07 pm
The Durham police didn't find anything wrong with Dominic Cummings testing his eyes so you'd think Starmer would be alright.

But the Daily Mail have been demanding this for weeks now and they always get what they want.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4329 on: Yesterday at 06:17:57 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:11:02 pm
BBC House of Commons Projection:

Labour: 291 seats
Conservatives: 253 seats
Lib Dems: 31 seats
Others: 75 seats

Would take that sort of result right now if offered.

That's now. 2 more years of their shitshow and all the economic strife still to play out before a 2024 election, if not called earlier.

All we need now is Labour to step up and you can see the desperation of the Tories and their press over Starmer having a beer which is also designed to dilute the fall out when the Gray report comes out.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4330 on: Yesterday at 06:18:29 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:16:11 pm
The biggest problem maybe voters pointing the finger at Labour for cuts when the real culprits are the Tory's for cutting council funding by 60%.
Maybe some Labour councils were incompetent but they were forced into making cuts that never would have been needed if a Labour government had been in power.

In Nottinghamshires case its not so much cuts thats the problem its the money they pissed away on nonsense like Robin Hood Energy and they just ran the finances into a massive hole. I doubt theyll get a sniff of it for a generation and rightly so, they did a horrible job. Worse than you can even imagine.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4331 on: Yesterday at 06:23:13 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 05:21:47 pm
Similar thing in Cumbria where they've split Cumbria into 2 new unitary Councils, Cumberland and Westmorland & Furness.  Labour opposed the split into 2 because they believed it was unlawfully done to serve the political agenda of the Tory government.  Labour have now won Cumberland and Lib Dems won Westmorland.  Labour ended up with 30 Councillors (+12) and Tory's ended up with 7 (-14).
Serves the fuckers right.  :thumbup
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4332 on: Yesterday at 06:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:20:57 pm
havent the police already investigated and fined no case to answer?

or had it not got that far
There has probably been a phone call from Priti Patel to the Chief Constable since then.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4333 on: Yesterday at 07:25:05 pm »
Peter Walker thread about the idiot Times article where it appears the source of the new 'evidence' is from the Tory MP for North West Durham, Richard Holden.
https://twitter.com/peterwalker99/status/1522548007400574977

Holden seems to have misinterpreted a typo from City of Durham MP Mary Foy in response to a Labour Party Facebook quiz invite on the same day that Starmer was seen with the beer. Foy makes her apologies and wishes them a 'greasy' night which idiot Holden claimed is slang for drinking :D. The typo was joked about in the responses - it was probably meant to be 'great'. Apparently it is doubtful that Starmer was even at the event because he was photographed at the train station when it was supposed to start :D.

Police have to go through the motions (apparently) because there is 'new' evidence but it seems like a massive load of chaff.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:31:19 pm by Red Raw »
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4334 on: Yesterday at 07:59:45 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:11:02 pm
BBC House of Commons Projection:

Labour: 291 seats
Conservatives: 253 seats
Lib Dems: 31 seats
Others: 75 seats

Would take that sort of result right now if offered.

Id take it, but it stings too. When you consider everything that is going on and going wrong, Partygate, cost of living, how Brexit has gone, the state of the NHS, PPE contracts, we shouldnt be taking that, we should be expecting better but such is the state of politics and electorate right now you wouldnt want to risk a worse outcome then that because I wouldnt write the pig fuckers off either.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4335 on: Yesterday at 08:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 07:25:05 pm
Peter Walker thread about the idiot Times article where it appears the source of the new 'evidence' is from the Tory MP for North West Durham, Richard Holden.
https://twitter.com/peterwalker99/status/1522548007400574977

Holden seems to have misinterpreted a typo from City of Durham MP Mary Foy in response to a Labour Party Facebook quiz invite on the same day that Starmer was seen with the beer. Foy makes her apologies and wishes them a 'greasy' night which idiot Holden claimed is slang for drinking :D. The typo was joked about in the responses - it was probably meant to be 'great'. Apparently it is doubtful that Starmer was even at the event because he was photographed at the train station when it was supposed to start :D.

Police have to go through the motions (apparently) because there is 'new' evidence but it seems like a massive load of chaff.

Never heard of greasy being used in that context, is it a northern term Im not familiar with or are the Tories just chatting shit as usual?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4336 on: Yesterday at 08:12:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:03:03 pm
Never heard of greasy being used in that context, is it a northern term Im not familiar with or are the Tories just chatting shit as usual?
he might be a fan of trailer park boys  ::)
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4337 on: Yesterday at 08:46:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:03:03 pm
Never heard of greasy being used in that context, is it a northern term Im not familiar with or are the Tories just chatting shit as usual?
I suspect it is purest shite - that and Holden was too stupid to read the thread and see it was a typo.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4338 on: Yesterday at 09:31:52 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:11:02 pm
BBC House of Commons Projection:

Labour: 291 seats
Conservatives: 253 seats
Lib Dems: 31 seats
Others: 75 seats

Would take that sort of result right now if offered.

That would be an incredible result.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4339 on: Yesterday at 09:33:04 pm »
Shit listen to this his agents forced me to post it

https://voca.ro/1obvTVohnypZ
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4340 on: Yesterday at 09:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:49:39 pm



Anyway, the broader point is that it's no good trying to simplify the reasons people support Brexit, as they're complex, overlapping and can't be put in neat pigeon-holes.

I poorly phrased my comment. I was not trying to say this guy was a Brexit voter - I meant it was his attitude that the Leave campaign exploited and weaponised to great effect.

The guy didn't utter a thing about Brexit. For all I know he was a Labour Remainer that was blaming immigrants as the reason for Brexit and being saddled with the Tories. But his language was offensively racist, and I honestly had to fight the urge to just walk over and chin him.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4341 on: Yesterday at 11:51:36 pm »
Northern and other ukip towns still waiting for the land of milk and honey. Now we are in the shit with a cost of living crisis we can do naff all about and the empty promise of leveling up and they still want Tory. And remember the cost of living crisis has only just kicked in. I don't get it.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4342 on: Today at 12:07:15 am »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 11:51:36 pm
Northern and other ukip towns still waiting for the land of milk and honey. Now we are in the shit with a cost of living crisis we can do naff all about and the empty promise of leveling up and they still want Tory. And remember the cost of living crisis has only just kicked in. I don't get it.

Tories give them someone to be better than (immigrants) and therefore they feel superior despite the reality of less advantageous life - the end.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4343 on: Today at 02:57:52 am »
I don't really get this country

I like my job I like my neighbours I like my team I like my good local people

But like

Who are all these tories and why. If I had the time I'd knock on each door and talk it out forever with em. Don't care, forever. You heard me

But it wouldn't solve the problem. Basically the answer is something not very nice about humanity but I guess we knew that which is why we like good things
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4344 on: Today at 07:07:27 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:57:52 am
I don't really get this country

I like my job I like my neighbours I like my team I like my good local people

But like

Who are all these tories and why. If I had the time I'd knock on each door and talk it out forever with em. Don't care, forever. You heard me

But it wouldn't solve the problem. Basically the answer is something not very nice about humanity but I guess we knew that which is why we like good things

When you look at the demographics most of their voters are older (i.e. red wall towns) and more conservative, probably home owners. They're also the demographic who still read newspapers which are pretty much wall-to-wall Tory propaganda and anti-Labour, littered with lies and misinformation. The same thing played out with the Brexit vote.

If you look at Labour's seats they're all in the cities (Liverpool, London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle, Bristol, Oxford etc). A huge concentration of people (with a lot of younger people) but only a small part of parliament. Younger people are leaving their towns to move to cities for Uni/work etc and they take their Labour votes with them but then they're lost in their hometown.

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4345 on: Today at 07:14:27 am »
Despite Tory early spin yesterday now that the full pic has emerged its an awful outcome for them.  A loss of c500 councillors. 
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4346 on: Today at 08:59:15 am »
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4347 on: Today at 09:07:04 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:59:15 am
https://twitter.com/HackneyAbbott/status/1522476008301019137

Hilarious.

Why do the out and out Twitter wankers display the biggest rang of flags?

And that shot of her in the Black Cab festooned with adverts for the Scum!
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4348 on: Today at 09:20:48 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:07:04 am
And that shot of her in the Black Cab festooned with adverts for the Scum!
What's that?

Edit: Ah. https://twitter.com/DavidSherringt2/status/1522483086621126658
« Last Edit: Today at 09:22:48 am by Jiminy Cricket »
