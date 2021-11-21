I don't really get this country
I like my job I like my neighbours I like my team I like my good local people
But like
Who are all these tories and why. If I had the time I'd knock on each door and talk it out forever with em. Don't care, forever. You heard me
But it wouldn't solve the problem. Basically the answer is something not very nice about humanity but I guess we knew that which is why we like good things
When you look at the demographics most of their voters are older (i.e. red wall towns) and more conservative, probably home owners. They're also the demographic who still read newspapers which are pretty much wall-to-wall Tory propaganda and anti-Labour, littered with lies and misinformation. The same thing played out with the Brexit vote.
If you look at Labour's seats they're all in the cities (Liverpool, London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle, Bristol, Oxford etc). A huge concentration of people (with a lot of younger people) but only a small part of parliament. Younger people are leaving their towns to move to cities for Uni/work etc and they take their Labour votes with them but then they're lost in their hometown.