Peter Walker thread about the idiot Times article where it appears the source of the new 'evidence' is from the Tory MP for North West Durham, Richard Holden.Holden seems to have misinterpreted a typo from City of Durham MP Mary Foy in response to a Labour Party Facebook quiz invite on the same day that Starmer was seen with the beer. Foy makes her apologies and wishes them a 'greasy' night which idiot Holden claimed is slang for drinking. The typo was joked about in the responses - it was probably meant to be 'great'. Apparently it is doubtful that Starmer was even at the event because he was photographed at the train station when it was supposed to startPolice have to go through the motions (apparently) because there is 'new' evidence but it seems like a massive load of chaff.