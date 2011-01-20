Poll

Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4280 on: Today at 02:06:07 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:04:24 pm
Won't someone think of the xenophobic racist bigots :(

They have a vote, same as me and you. Our votes don't count for more.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4281 on: Today at 02:07:51 pm
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 01:03:13 pm
Only if fishermen are c***ts - according to  Stewart Lee
Counts?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4282 on: Today at 02:18:01 pm
BBC Projected National Vote Share:

Labour: 35%
Conservatives: 30%
Lib Dems: 19%
Others: 16%

Not sure if that's England only or the whole of Great Britain.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4283 on: Today at 02:20:00 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:55:32 pm
Also the whole thing once again shows the Tories and their minders don't understand.

The primary issue is people (Johnson) make rules but don't think they apply to them. Behaviour born on the fields of Eton.

And what happens if the Police do issue Starmer with a fine and he decides to stand down on the basis that, even as leader of the opposition and not Prime Minister (and as far as Im aware not even bound by the ministerial code), he no longer has the moral authority to lead?

How does Johnson get out of that one?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4284 on: Today at 02:20:13 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:18:01 pm
BBC Projected National Vote Share:

Labour: 35%
Conservatives: 30%
Lib Dems: 19%
Others: 16%

Not sure if that's England only or the whole of Great Britain.

BBC as always being crystal clear when it comes to distinguishing between England and UK.....
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4285 on: Today at 02:23:51 pm
Some nice results for Labour but I really think Council Elections are totally unrelated to General Elections. For example, the council in Nottingham was run by Labour for a while and they did a horror job. I mean, astoundingly bad to the point if I lived in Nottingham city centre I wouldn't have voted for them if they were the only party on the ballot. However, in a General Election I wouldn't contemplate ever voting against them.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4286 on: Today at 02:27:18 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:23:51 pm
Some nice results for Labour but I really think Council Elections are totally unrelated to General Elections. For example, the council in Nottingham was run by Labour for a while and they did a horror job. I mean, astoundingly bad to the point if I lived in Nottingham city centre I wouldn't have voted for them if they were the only party on the ballot. However, in a General Election I wouldn't contemplate ever voting against them.

Yeah. We have STV for council elections in Scotland so I could have given Labour 4th and 5th preference (I went 1. Green 2. SNP 3. SNP).

In any other council area I would have done so but given the utter farce that has happened over the last 5 years with Labour in Aberdeen, I couldn't bring myself to give them a vote.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4287 on: Today at 02:39:36 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:20:00 pm
And what happens if the Police do issue Starmer with a fine and he decides to stand down on the basis that, even as leader of the opposition and not Prime Minister (and as far as Im aware not even bound by the ministerial code), he no longer has the moral authority to lead?

How does Johnson get out of that one?

Delivering Brexit, levelling up, getting on with the job etc etc

They won't get rid of him - it's up to us.

Not related to this - but I still have a feeling we're going to be looking at Burnham vs Johnson when the next election comes round.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4288 on: Today at 02:54:51 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:18:01 pm
BBC Projected National Vote Share:

Labour: 35%
Conservatives: 30%
Lib Dems: 19%
Others: 16%

Not sure if that's England only or the whole of Great Britain.

The Guardian has extrapolated some analysis from that:

'Labour has achieved its best win over the Conservatives on this measure for a decade. It has a five-point lead over the Tories. It has not beaten the Conservatives in the local elections on PNS since 2016, when it had a one point lead, and this is the best result for Labour since 2012, when it had a seven point lead over the Conservatives (38% v 31%).
The Lib Dem performance is its joint best since it went into coalition wth the Conservatives in 2010. Since then the party has only reached 19% once before - in 2019. Last year it was on 17%.


Apparently, those figures are for Britain and take into account the demographics in the areas that did not hold elections.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4289 on: Today at 02:54:53 pm
Durham police investigating Starmer over the takeaway situation. Perfect ammunition and opportunity to deflect for Johnson. Absolute joke that theyve managed to be pressured in to it by the Daily Mail.

I hate this country.
