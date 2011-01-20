My concern is that as long as people continue to blame "brown people " for their problems rather than the government then progress will be slow.
Hell, they might be thinking it's immigrants voting Tory up north to stitch them up.
Whilst, like I said, there will always be a racist element*, most of the anti-immigration sentiment in the 'red wall' was against Eastern Europeans, who local people saw as 'stealing their jobs', undercutting tradesmen, and creating/adding to pressure on public services (struggle to see GPs, taking up places in local schools, etc)
Mostly bollocks, of course.
Public services are under-resourced. Full stop. And that's down to deliberate Tory policy.
However, there are elements of truth in some of it. I've previously mentioned how British tradespeople have hiked their prices now many Eastern European tradespeople (who not only charged less but usually did a better, quicker, tidier job without breaking for a cup of tea every half hour) have moved out of the country following Brexit. But also the Brexit-induced lorry driver shortage saw some haulage/logistics companies pressured by drivers into raising wages (that, as Rob has explains, have been suffering from erosion for years), and in workplaces generally a shortage of labour has seen workers having greater power to extract better pay rises in the face of surging cost-of-living increases.
* Even a lot of what we'd deem racism wouldn't be recognised as such by a lot of those we brand as racist; they would argue that they're not racist, but oppose things like the 'ghetto-isation' of some areas, the increasingly predominance of hijabs and the like, the expansion of Mosques, seeing shop and other signage in foreign language, the opening of segregated schools based on 'foreign' faiths, etc. That is, they feel that foreign cultures are 'taking over' established 'British' cultures.
Anyway, the broader point is that it's no good trying to simplify the reasons people support Brexit, as they're complex, overlapping and can't be put in neat pigeon-holes.