Author Topic: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)  (Read 156643 times)

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4240 on: Today at 08:07:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:12:43 am
Proper reallignment going on. Is the North now the old Tory South (and vice versa for Labour)?

To be fair, loads of people read the S*n and the Daily Fail and the Express, hate immigrants, despise fairness in the system (I'm alright jack/If someone is having problems it's their own fault), are pretty racist and have pretty right-wing views in the North. They probably voted Labour because their area did, but after Brexit they realised that they are actually right-wing/Tory.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4241 on: Today at 08:10:38 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:08:36 am
Just woke up digesting the info.  LDs seems to be the story. Strengthens the case for a lefty alliance perhaps?
It'll have to be loose and unofficial, if so. Although I don't think a 'Vote Lib Dem, get Labour' tactic is going to scare the socially-left-leaning south if Starmer is centrist in his economic policies. Windfall taxes are an easy win but he's going to have to formulate tax-raising policies that don't impact middle-middle-class aspirations. And can you raise enough to effect proper change by just going after the top 5%?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4242 on: Today at 08:12:44 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:12:26 am
The tories are losing the educated and urban vote almost entirely ..and still gaining the working class vote.
Honestly, I dont understand this, these are the people that are literally being hammered by them.
I am not convinced that the educated vote is being lost (yet), and it seems mad but I dont think it is that complicated.



Many in the poorer social groups dont see themselves as poor  after all there is nearly always someone worse off  this is even more apparent to the lower middle classes.

Chief among the Tory lies are that we can all succeed, with a little luck or by the fruits of our own labours, and we can then have the nice things that we see the rich enjoy. It is a myth that is perpetuated in the right wing press and in a lot of our programming (lotteries, talent shows, aspirational property shows etc). Those that subscribe to this distorted vision vote on the basis of their imagined future selves  having worked hard to get there they dont want higher taxes or have to pay to support those too lazy to do it themselves. It is the economic equivalent of pulling up the ladder behind you.

Of course the reality is that most never achieve it, social mobility is a fucking disaster in this country, and that suits the very richest just fine. Harnessing the votes of (big) business and the poor (the means of production) is a right-wing governments wet dream.

Countering the lies and teasing these votes back is obviously somewhat harder, I think education is still key but that will take too long. In the meantime the messaging and offer from the left needs to be much smarter, targeted at specific groups and cast in terms that they can relate to (how many could afford an extra £200 a month or more for private health care? Do you want to have to pay to have your bins emptied?)

It is arguably worse in the US where the lie is augmented among fundamentalist Christian groups, gun nuts and conspiracy theorists as well as the poor, but having caught the Brexit wave I suspect this is where we are heading.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4243 on: Today at 08:51:44 am »
Congratulations to Kier Starmer for some good results.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4244 on: Today at 08:51:48 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:28:44 am
Yeah but Starmer took the knee.

you have factory workers who think Starmer taking the knee and not being a racist, makes him a Marxist, cos Tommy Robinson said so. 
The irony of factory workers revolting against a non existence Marxist threat is a sight to behold.

This is why I think (and really hope)  KS objected to Rwanda on Economic not moral grounds.



Im sure it is why he challenged in those terms. Especially given his record on human rights

Need to be careful with the racism thing though. Are some of these people racist, it would be surprising if they werent. I suspect though that more are just worried about losing a sense of Britishness, thats odd to me and you, but I reckon it means lots to them.

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4245 on: Today at 09:05:50 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:51:48 am
Im sure it is why he challenged in those terms. Especially given his record on human rights

Need to be careful with the racism thing though. Are some of these people racist, it would be surprising if they werent. I suspect though that more are just worried about losing a sense of Britishness, thats odd to me and you, but I reckon it means lots to them.


Never try and get inside the head of woollybacks.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4246 on: Today at 09:16:47 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:49:24 am
If thats the case, do you think it will erode when Johnson goes?

If the replacement is of the Cameron type, yes it will change, if its another right wing, Brexiteer populist type like Truss then it will stay the same. Voting patterns still seem to be strongly linked to how people voted in the Referendum.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4247 on: Today at 09:38:04 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:51:48 am
I suspect though that more are just worried about losing a sense of Britishness,
very interesting, what do you think Britishness looks like to them?
« Reply #4248 on: Today at 09:43:41 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:16:47 am
If the replacement is of the Cameron type, yes it will change, if its another right wing, Brexiteer populist type like Truss then it will stay the same. Voting patterns still seem to be strongly linked to how people voted in the Referendum.

Fingers crossed its Truss.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4249 on: Today at 09:55:16 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:43:41 am
Fingers crossed its Truss.

Not sure she will help us, shell be a disaster and completely out of her depth but then so is Johnson and it doesnt seem to matter to a lot, but shell throw plenty of red meat at the Brexiteer element and retain that 35% of the electorate they need to stay in power, while the centre left vote just gets split.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4250 on: Today at 09:59:12 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:17:05 am
there is a definite post brexit anti woke agenda in northern towns.



It's not that these people are classically racist/bigoted per se, rather that they feel that their hardships and grievances are wilfully ignored.

My political leanings are always economy-based rather than social policy-based. That is, the general issues that motivate me are a fairer distribution of wealth; improved rights and conditions for workers; strong and wide-ranging free/subsidised public services; targeting tax-dodging by the super-rich; reducing the influence over politics of big business and the rich.

This used to be the bread and butter stuff within politics that the majority of people chose to vote on.

Now we have all manner of social-policy stuff grabbing the most attention. I've always vehemently supported socially-liberal and pro-equality policy. But I do think Labour have, for too long, focused too much on these areas.

Additionally, their economic policies - when looking at them broadly - are too similar to those of the Tories. Even under Corbyn, the manifestos weren't particularly radical. They focus on mitigating the most harsh impacts of corporate-capitalism rather than tackling its endemic negatives.

Throw in the constant 'culture war' propaganda from the right-wing media, and you get the shift of focus away from economic issues onto cultural issues as the battleground for modern politics.

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4251 on: Today at 10:11:22 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:38:04 am
very interesting, what do you think Britishness looks like to them?

I dont know to be honest. Its quite difficult to get my head round. But I suspect its a bit more complex than I might have thought 4 or 5 years ago.

Nobby makes a good point above
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4252 on: Today at 10:49:32 am »
I think the arrangement between Labour and LD will be pretty informal, but no less effective for that, basically both sides not committing resources to seats where the other one is the clear favourite to challenge the Tories.

LDs are well placed to cause the Tories a lot of issues in the "Blue Wall" and I hope they do.

Locally for me I would say finally looking a decent shot to get rid of IDS in Chingford and Woodford Green at the next election.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4253 on: Today at 11:06:34 am »
More than most local elections, you need to keep a perspective on what you're comparing results to.

Labour actually did relatively well in the 2018 local elections. Successive opinion polls in the first months of 2018 had then neck and neck with the Tories in the low-40%'s. The 2018 results were also on the back of good 2014 local election results for Labour.

Important to note that in 2018, the LD's didn't fare that well, so they would always be starting from a lower base.

After Bozo won the Tory leadership, polling turned sharply toward the Tories, and the subsequent GE is where the seismic shift in the 'red wall' seats occurred, winning him that big majority.

 

The point is that trying to extrapolate a trend by comparing these results to the 2018 results is even more more pointless than local election results usually are. It would be more useful to compare to the the 2021 results (in terms of %'age votes for each party in key wards in key constituencies), but even this wouldn't be as useful as the 2020 results would have been if they'd not been postponed.

 

Even with minimal analysis of the key ward comparison to 2021, the conclusions that I would draw are:

1) In the 'red wall' areas, Labour support is still well below their more traditional level (esp in the NE), but a substantial chunk of the 2019 swing to the Tories has melted away

2) Further south, there continues to be a trend of 'soft Tories' and 'educated professionals' switching votes - and often tactically. Mostly to the LDs, but also to Labour where they are the second-placed party

3) An informal electoral pact between Labour and LDs is vital. At a minimum they should agree a large number of seats where one will not campaign even if they stand a candidate; but better would be identifying a number of swing seats where one party will not stand.

 
« Reply #4254 on: Today at 11:17:23 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:55:16 am
Not sure she will help us, shell be a disaster and completely out of her depth but then so is Johnson and it doesnt seem to matter to a lot, but shell throw plenty of red meat at the Brexiteer element and retain that 35% of the electorate they need to stay in power, while the centre left vote just gets split.

She wont be different (or even worse) on policy, but she isnt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. She is utter shite and nowhere near as unique a politician as Boris.
« Reply #4255 on: Today at 12:01:05 pm »
Just heard some scouse fella, about sixty odd, complaining about "too many Pakis", and how a stretch of road was "like the New Delhi express - not a single white person ".

The Brexit spirit is alive and well folks. :butt
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4256 on: Today at 12:14:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:01:05 pm
Just heard some scouse fella, about sixty odd, complaining about "too many Pakis", and how a stretch of road was "like the New Delhi express - not a single white person ".

The Brexit spirit is alive and well folks. :butt


There'll always be racist and bigoted bellends.

But it's a mistake to brand all Brexit supporters as such. And a mistake that prevents us learning the lessons so they're not made repeatedly.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4257 on: Today at 12:24:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:17:23 am
She wont be different (or even worse) on policy, but she isnt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. She is utter shite and nowhere near as unique a politician as Boris.


When you analyse it intellectually, Bozo gets torn a new one by Starmer, Raynor, Cooper and any other Labour politician on key points.

He responds with some whataboutery wiffle-waffle, a dollop of brazen arrogance and a jug of self-aggrandising then chucks in a soundbite; him getting his arse handed to him just doesn't stick.

With too many people, he's teflon-coated.

But he's the only politician who could get away with that schtick. Truss is thick as mince, would be taken apart by Starmer (better if Raynor and Cooper did it) and not be able to brazen it out (and her Brexit credentials smack of cynical opportunism after previously being pro-EU). Sunak similar, and I suspect Labour have some dirt on him to drag out if needed. Hunt similarly has a history that opposition parties could exploit.

I think Bozo is, overall, an electoral asset to the Tories.
« Reply #4258 on: Today at 12:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:14:53 pm

There'll always be racist and bigoted bellends.

But it's a mistake to brand all Brexit supporters as such. And a mistake that prevents us learning the lessons so they're not made repeatedly.

As Stewart Lee said "there's two types of people who voted for Brexit..."
« Reply #4259 on: Today at 12:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:14:53 pm

There'll always be racist and bigoted bellends.

But it's a mistake to brand all Brexit supporters as such. And a mistake that prevents us learning the lessons so they're not made repeatedly.

My concern is that as long as people continue to blame "brown people " for their problems rather than the government then progress will be slow.

Hell, they might be thinking it's immigrants voting Tory up north to stitch them up.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4260 on: Today at 12:38:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:51:48 am
Im sure it is why he challenged in those terms. Especially given his record on human rights

Need to be careful with the racism thing though. Are some of these people racist, it would be surprising if they werent. I suspect though that more are just worried about losing a sense of Britishness, thats odd to me and you, but I reckon it means lots to them.

That sense of Britishness to them is a sense of whiteness though, typically. Like I get what you're saying but there's at best something smelly about these people.

I think also the right have done great at building all sorts of culture wars to make these same people think their identity is being diminished by marginalised communities or 'the woke' or whatever panic they've decided to drum-up that week to deflect from the failings of the Tories.
« Reply #4261 on: Today at 12:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:27:43 pm
My concern is that as long as people continue to blame "brown people " for their problems rather than the government then progress will be slow.

Hell, they might be thinking it's immigrants voting Tory up north to stitch them up.


Whilst, like I said, there will always be a racist element*, most of the anti-immigration sentiment in the 'red wall' was against Eastern Europeans, who local people saw as 'stealing their jobs', undercutting tradesmen, and creating/adding to pressure on public services (struggle to see GPs, taking up places in local schools, etc)

Mostly bollocks, of course.

Public services are under-resourced. Full stop. And that's down to deliberate Tory policy.

However, there are elements of truth in some of it. I've previously mentioned how British tradespeople have hiked their prices now many Eastern European tradespeople (who not only charged less but usually did a better, quicker, tidier job without breaking for a cup of tea every half hour) have moved out of the country following Brexit. But also the Brexit-induced lorry driver shortage saw some haulage/logistics companies pressured by drivers into raising wages (that, as Rob has explains, have been suffering from erosion for years), and in workplaces generally a shortage of labour has seen workers having greater power to extract better pay rises in the face of surging cost-of-living increases.



* Even a lot of what we'd deem racism wouldn't be recognised as such by a lot of those we brand as racist; they would argue that they're not racist, but oppose things like the 'ghetto-isation' of some areas, the increasingly predominance of hijabs and the like, the expansion of Mosques, seeing shop and other signage in foreign language, the opening of segregated schools based on 'foreign' faiths, etc. That is, they feel that foreign cultures are 'taking over' established 'British' cultures.


Anyway, the broader point is that it's no good trying to simplify the reasons people support Brexit, as they're complex, overlapping and can't be put in neat pigeon-holes.
« Reply #4262 on: Today at 12:51:52 pm »
To add, by sneeringly branding these people as racist/bigoted, it hardens their resolve.

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4263 on: Today at 12:56:18 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:24:43 pm
As Stewart Lee said "there's two types of people who voted for Brexit..."

Racists and Fishermen ?
« Reply #4264 on: Today at 01:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:56:18 pm
Racists and Fishermen ?
Only if fishermen are c***ts - according to  Stewart Lee
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4265 on: Today at 01:10:35 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 01:03:13 pm
Only if fishermen are c***ts - according to  Stewart Lee
They voted for brexit so of course they are
« Reply #4266 on: Today at 01:17:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:27:43 pm
My concern is that as long as people continue to blame "brown people " for their problems rather than the government then progress will be slow.

Hell, they might be thinking it's immigrants voting Tory up north to stitch them up.

Which is why it's not so desirable to prove Brexit wrong, and more desirable to come up with a direction identified with the non-Tories that addresses the raised issues. It's not important to show that Brexit is racist. It's better to turn away from globalism and towards localism.
« Reply #4267 on: Today at 01:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:51:52 pm
To add, by sneeringly branding these people as racist/bigoted, it hardens their resolve.

I agreee, but they make themselves easily dislikeable. do you have an answer to get through to them, if you do let labour know please
