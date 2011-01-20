The tories are losing the educated and urban vote almost entirely ..and still gaining the working class vote .

Honestly, I dont understand this, these are the people that are literally being hammered by them.



I am not convinced that the educated vote is being lost (yet), and it seems mad but I dont think it is that complicated.Many in the poorer social groups dont see themselves as poor  after all there is nearly always someone worse off  this is even more apparent to the lower middle classes.Chief among the Tory lies are that we can all succeed, with a little luck or by the fruits of our own labours, and we can then have the nice things that we see the rich enjoy. It is a myth that is perpetuated in the right wing press and in a lot of our programming (lotteries, talent shows, aspirational property shows etc). Those that subscribe to this distorted vision vote on the basis of their imagined future selves  having worked hard to get there they dont want higher taxes or have to pay to support those too lazy to do it themselves. It is the economic equivalent of pulling up the ladder behind you.Of course the reality is that most never achieve it, social mobility is a fucking disaster in this country, and that suits the very richest just fine. Harnessing the votes of (big) business and the poor (the means of production) is a right-wing governments wet dream.Countering the lies and teasing these votes back is obviously somewhat harder, I think education is still key but that will take too long. In the meantime the messaging and offer from the left needs to be much smarter, targeted at specific groups and cast in terms that they can relate to (how many could afford an extra £200 a month or more for private health care? Do you want to have to pay to have your bins emptied?)It is arguably worse in the US where the lie is augmented among fundamentalist Christian groups, gun nuts and conspiracy theorists as well as the poor, but having caught the Brexit wave I suspect this is where we are heading.