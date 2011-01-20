Poll

Author Topic: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)  (Read 148048 times)

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4080 on: Today at 11:48:06 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:33:55 am
The HoL is the UK version of packing the Supreme Court in the US. The Tories, who are always in power, just squeeze out a few more peers when some of their persuasion kicks the bucket. The whole establishment of the parliament needs to be ripped up & replaced by something thats actually democratic.

How has the democratically elected House of Commons been performing in recent years?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4081 on: Today at 12:04:16 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:33:55 am
The HoL is the UK version of packing the Supreme Court in the US. The Tories, who are always in power, just squeeze out a few more peers when some of their persuasion kicks the bucket. The whole establishment of the parliament needs to be ripped up & replaced by something thats actually democratic.
The HOL needs reforming in many ways but bringing in elections for a place in the Lords isn't the answer. the Lords is there to scrutinise Bills and that takes experience in politics and intelligence, the people who sit in the Lords should want to do the job, there's too many who look at the Lords as a nice little earner doing sod all. others never bother turning up until a important bill comes up.
The answer to all our problems isn't more democracy. that argument was made for Brexit, you want people who have experience. you don't want Brenda from Birkenhead negotiating our trade deals because people liked what she said during a election campaign.

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4082 on: Today at 01:35:20 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:04:16 pm
The HOL needs reforming in many ways but bringing in elections for a place in the Lords isn't the answer. the Lords is there to scrutinise Bills and that takes experience in politics and intelligence, the people who sit in the Lords should want to do the job, there's too many who look at the Lords as a nice little earner doing sod all. others never bother turning up until a important bill comes up.
The answer to all our problems isn't more democracy. that argument was made for Brexit, you want people who have experience. you don't want Brenda from Birkenhead negotiating our trade deals because people liked what she said during a election campaign.



This seems an important bill but it looks like 380 of 767 members voted, which is about half. So looks voter apathy isnt just for the general public.

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4083 on: Today at 02:10:25 pm »
There is virtually never a full house in the Lords. I don't think there is even enough seats. The Lords are mostly selected for their specialist knowledge and often only turn up when their expertise is required. There is also a minority of tossers,
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4084 on: Today at 02:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:48:06 am
How has the democratically elected House of Commons been performing in recent years?
I did say parliament. The HoC needs reforming too.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4085 on: Today at 02:41:20 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:35:22 pm
I did say parliament. The HoC needs reforming too.

I'd say that the democratic part has been performing worse, and I disagree that introducing more democracy will solve the problem.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4086 on: Today at 02:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:41:20 pm
I'd say that the democratic part has been performing worse, and I disagree that introducing more democracy will solve the problem.
Depends on the form it takes. Id prefer it to the style of government we have now that eschews compromise & almost guarantees corruption.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4087 on: Today at 02:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Komic on Today at 01:35:20 pm
This seems an important bill but it looks like 380 of 767 members voted, which is about half. So looks voter apathy isnt just for the general public.

Also cheers for the answers to the last question

this is how MPs voted on the election bill, there are some notable absentees who didnt vote against it
https://www.theyworkforyou.com/divisions/pw-2022-04-27-268-commons
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4088 on: Today at 03:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:10:25 pm
There is virtually never a full house in the Lords. I don't think there is even enough seats. The Lords are mostly selected for their specialist knowledge and often only turn up when their expertise is required. There is also a minority of tossers,
I thought we'd just caught one of the tossers in the HoC :)
I give up.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4089 on: Today at 03:33:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:28:20 pm
I thought we'd just caught one of the tossers in the HoC :)
I give up.
A Lord would generally have a gentleman to do that sort of thing for him.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4090 on: Today at 03:37:19 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:49:08 pm
Depends on the form it takes. Id prefer it to the style of government we have now that eschews compromise & almost guarantees corruption.

The form it takes is the form it currently has. For as long as we have the media and the electorate that we have, I don't really want to extend the reach of democracy any further than we currently have it. I might change my mind given a sufficiently long period showing the competence of our democratic House. But at the moment, I'd rather have a committee of ordinary people chosen by lot and advised by experts than the democratically elected House of Commons.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4091 on: Today at 08:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:33:56 pm
A Lord would generally have a gentleman to do that sort of thing for him.
Thanks for that image.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4092 on: Today at 08:28:43 pm »
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4093 on: Today at 08:33:06 pm »
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4094 on: Today at 10:56:51 pm »
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 08:28:43 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/partygate-abba-party-boris-johnson-job-interview-b2067432.html?amp
"And, one senior Tory, Steve Baker, has warned the Conservatives will reap the whirlwind of public anger over the parties at the ballot box on 5 May".

I really do wonder when that 'public anger' will emerge. I doubt we'll see it to a significantly large extent in May. The c*nts out there are too thick and apathetic to comprehend how bad this entire government is. But that horrible twat Johnson is such big liability for them I suspect they'll mercy kill his tenure before Christmas. Then beyond that I hope it's bankruptcy rather than book deals for the c*nt.
