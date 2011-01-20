The HoL is the UK version of packing the Supreme Court in the US. The Tories, who are always in power, just squeeze out a few more peers when some of their persuasion kicks the bucket. The whole establishment of the parliament needs to be ripped up & replaced by something thats actually democratic.



The HOL needs reforming in many ways but bringing in elections for a place in the Lords isn't the answer. the Lords is there to scrutinise Bills and that takes experience in politics and intelligence, the people who sit in the Lords should want to do the job, there's too many who look at the Lords as a nice little earner doing sod all. others never bother turning up until a important bill comes up.The answer to all our problems isn't more democracy. that argument was made for Brexit, you want people who have experience. you don't want Brenda from Birkenhead negotiating our trade deals because people liked what she said during a election campaign.