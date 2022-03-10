Poll

Is Rees-Mogg right to insist that Civil Servants MUST return to the office

Yes!
Maybe
No!
Fuck the Tories
I like cheese (But not Tories - they are gobshites)
Topic: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #4040 on: Today at 11:38:31 am
Simon & Garfunkel the goth years.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #4041 on: Today at 11:40:28 am
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #4042 on: Today at 12:28:01 pm
Two Tory MPs caught watching porn in the commons. Ones a front bencher.

What the hell is wrong with them?
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #4043 on: Today at 12:32:12 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 12:28:01 pm
Two Tory MPs caught watching porn in the commons. Ones a front bencher.

What the hell is wrong with them?

https://twitter.com/pippacrerar/status/1519264807798595584?s=21&t=D8mSV_px0r57HHdoUMErAE5DU1e1nPmEl6wz_Sl4IF0


Edit: didnt this lot do a lot of pearl clutching over porn sites and claim they wanted to block them?  Then they had that chap who had a dodgy internet history on his pc in his commons office, and now this.

Have they never heard of a firewall?
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #4044 on: Today at 12:36:55 pm
I mean this is a sacking offence for any public service job.

They need to be named, shamed and booted out of the commons
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #4045 on: Today at 01:17:38 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:36:55 pm


They need to be named, shamed and booted out of the commons
Well, named and booted out, maybe.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #4046 on: Today at 01:42:42 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:25:10 am


Freak.

Haven't seen this episode of Little Britain
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #4047 on: Today at 01:43:55 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 12:28:01 pm
Two Tory MPs caught watching porn in the commons. Ones a front bencher.

What the hell is wrong with them?

WFH has its advantages  ;)
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #4048 on: Today at 01:52:01 pm
Apparently the same MP has been accused of watching porn in committee as well.

I can see the Tories all rallying around, saying that its a terrible debilitating addiction, thats not his fault and we should all leave him alone and move on.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #4049 on: Today at 01:57:17 pm
Fucking state of this government
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #4050 on: Today at 01:58:05 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 01:52:01 pm
Apparently the same MP has been accused of watching porn in committee as well.

I can see the Tories all rallying around, saying that its a terrible debilitating addiction, thats not his fault and we should all leave him alone and move on.
I think his constituents will leave him alone and move on.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #4051 on: Today at 02:07:40 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 01:52:01 pm
Apparently the same MP has been accused of watching porn in committee as well.

I can see the Tories all rallying around, saying that its a terrible debilitating addiction, thats not his fault and we should all leave him alone and move on.

You have to wonder if 'traditional' church-going Tories still even exist.

If they do and they are voting for these weirdos then that's just surreal.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4052 on: Today at 02:19:14 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:25:10 am


Freak.

Is that the new Bates motel series?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4053 on: Today at 02:29:25 pm
I see the NHS levy has been put on my actual wage slip as an aside.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4054 on: Today at 02:31:20 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:43:55 pm
WFH has its advantages  ;)

Its what the W stands for isnt it?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Reply #4055 on: Today at 02:44:28 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 12:28:01 pm
Two Tory MPs caught watching porn in the commons. Ones a front bencher.

What the hell is wrong with them?

Just Tories doing Tory stuff again.  Surprised they havent blamed Angela Rayner for wearing a skirt.
