Can you imagine getting a note from Rees-Mogg. If I was in the unfortunate position of being a Civil Servant, I would hunt him down and smash him over the head with a cricket bat if he left that note on my desk. The man is the least scariest individual ever.



The whole Tory push to get office workers back into offices stems from pressure from huge commercial landlords, who fear declining demand for office space and therefore declining rent incomes in major city hubs (along with the closure of retail units as footfall also declines).Won't somebody think of the billionaire property moguls?