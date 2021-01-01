Poll

Is Rees-Mogg right to insist that Civil Servants MUST return to the office

Yes!
Maybe
No!
Fuck the Tories
I like cheese (But not Tories - they are gobshites)
Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?

Can you imagine getting a note from Rees-Mogg. If I was in the unfortunate position of being a Civil Servant, I would hunt him down and smash him over the head with a cricket bat if he left that note on my desk. The man is the least scariest individual ever.


The whole Tory push to get office workers back into offices stems from pressure from huge commercial landlords, who fear declining demand for office space and therefore declining rent incomes in major city hubs (along with the closure of retail units as footfall also declines).

Won't somebody think of the billionaire property moguls?
The whole Tory push to get office workers back into offices stems from pressure from huge commercial landlords, who fear declining demand for office space and therefore declining rent incomes in major city hubs (along with the closure of retail units as footfall also declines).

Won't somebody think of the billionaire property moguls?

There is little to gain from punitive action against the rich outside of taxes & workers rights.  Not all business are ran by the mega rich. 

City centres are full of working class workers, along with homeless beggers. Both rely on footfall



