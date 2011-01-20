If your healthy and live by yourself with no kids to worry about, decent income with no serious worries about paying the bills then I imagine many wouldn't have noticed much difference between a Tory and Labour government in the past, they will over the next few years though, am certain all the people living on the street or the people who need all those foodbanks that have sprung up all over the country since the Torys came into power have noticed the difference. had murder trying to book a doctors appointment the other week, certain to happen once the Tory's took over, school funding slashed. paying more council tax for a worse service.

