Author Topic: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?  (Read 141341 times)

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3960 on: April 21, 2022, 08:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 21, 2022, 08:29:23 pm
Car crash is right.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OToE94pSEpI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OToE94pSEpI</a>

Hes close to snapping at someone.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3961 on: April 21, 2022, 08:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on April 21, 2022, 08:43:50 pm
Hes close to snapping at someone.
I could see Johnson punching Garry Gibbon or another interviewer. It would be wonderful to see him completely lose it on camera.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3962 on: April 21, 2022, 09:11:36 pm »
Hell be asking Sister Dorries to hurry up dismantling C4
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3963 on: April 21, 2022, 09:37:11 pm »
Difficult to overstate how damaging today was to Johnson.

Ministers cancelled important meetings today and were left dangling - damaging their reputations. Someones got to make a move soon.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3964 on: Yesterday at 12:54:20 pm »


Tories are absolutely fucked if it stays like this.  And with everyone hurt by energy cost rises and inflation, there's no reason why it won't.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3965 on: Yesterday at 01:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:54:20 pm


Tories are absolutely fucked if it stays like this.  And with everyone hurt by energy cost rises and inflation, there's no reason why it won't.


That's a pretty narrow gap, and not much enthusiasm for Labour's chances of making people better off. For a worryingly large number of people, I guess their choice will come down to how much sway 'social and cultural' issues have. Immigration, Brexit, 'wokism', etc. That's a new 'base' for the Tory Party.


Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3966 on: Yesterday at 07:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:02:16 pm

That's a pretty narrow gap, and not much enthusiasm for Labour's chances of making people better off. For a worryingly large number of people, I guess their choice will come down to how much sway 'social and cultural' issues have. Immigration, Brexit, 'wokism', etc. That's a new 'base' for the Tory Party.



it's only going to grow though as the cost of living crisis really starts to bite and the Tories continue to sit on their hands doing nothing
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3967 on: Yesterday at 09:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:02:16 pm

That's a pretty narrow gap, and not much enthusiasm for Labour's chances of making people better off. For a worryingly large number of people, I guess their choice will come down to how much sway 'social and cultural' issues have. Immigration, Brexit, 'wokism', etc. That's a new 'base' for the Tory Party.


Nobody will care much for 'wokism', when they can't feed their families and heat their homes.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3968 on: Yesterday at 09:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:02:16 pm

That's a pretty narrow gap, and not much enthusiasm for Labour's chances of making people better off. For a worryingly large number of people, I guess their choice will come down to how much sway 'social and cultural' issues have. Immigration, Brexit, 'wokism', etc. That's a new 'base' for the Tory Party.
But the survey (at least in those two questions) was not asking about voting intentions. One the one hand, voters appear to feel that it is a toss-up under which party they would be better off in the next government. But on the other hand, three times as many voters feel that they would be worse off under a Tory government.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3969 on: Yesterday at 09:52:16 pm »
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3970 on: Today at 01:58:15 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:52:16 pm
Kiss-arsing the Russian oligarchs.

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2022/apr/22/russians-sanctioned-uk-given-golden-visas-ukraine-invasion
if you have money, you can pretty much do anything you want, unlike those in genuine need of a home in the UK, they get fucked off to Rwanda
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3971 on: Today at 08:30:27 am »
Looking at the thread title, so we can answer it. Which government would be considered to be second worst ( so we can compare).
I did think it was a bit sensationalist, but with my limited knowledge if guess Thatcher's would be second , then a huge gap?
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 09:01:46 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:30:27 am
Looking at the thread title, so we can answer it. Which government would be considered to be second worst ( so we can compare).
I did think it was a bit sensationalist, but with my limited knowledge if guess Thatcher's would be second , then a huge gap?

May and Cameron probably next, Cameron for dragging us into the shitshow that was Brexit and May being too weak to say it was only a referendum and that the damage to the UK wasn't worth it. Then Thatcher after those.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 09:06:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:01:46 am
May and Cameron probably next, Cameron for dragging us into the shitshow that was Brexit and May being too weak to say it was only a referendum and that the damage to the UK wasn't worth it. Then Thatcher after those.

I'd go with Cameron, his austerity measures which hit the most vulnerable, whilst lining his own pockets, that we're still suffering from, added with the Brexit shitshow
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3974 on: Today at 04:38:33 pm »
Its all the same government, perpetually, just with different faces. Their aims & motivations are the same. Sometimes we get a small break when Labour are in power, but the bastards always come back to ensure the same types retain the power & money.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3975 on: Today at 06:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:06:32 am
I'd go with Cameron, his austerity measures which hit the most vulnerable, whilst lining his own pockets, that we're still suffering from, added with the Brexit shitshow

That man was and is a snivelling little fucking coward
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3976 on: Today at 06:48:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:30:27 am
Looking at the thread title, so we can answer it. Which government would be considered to be second worst ( so we can compare).
I did think it was a bit sensationalist, but with my limited knowledge if guess Thatcher's would be second , then a huge gap?

Thatchers is easily still the worst.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3977 on: Today at 06:57:29 pm »
Quote from: RF on Today at 06:48:33 pm
Thatchers is easily still the worst.

And Thatcher laid the foundations for the current gargoyles to carry on the way they do.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3978 on: Today at 07:09:24 pm »
Divide and conquer. Only works for so long.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3979 on: Today at 07:36:37 pm »
Quote from: RF on Today at 06:48:33 pm
Thatchers is easily still the worst.

Bitch was evil.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3980 on: Today at 10:54:24 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 04:38:33 pm
Its all the same government, perpetually, just with different faces. Their aims & motivations are the same. Sometimes we get a small break when Labour are in power, but the bastards always come back to ensure the same types retain the power & money.


Even when we've had Labour governments, nothing fundamental changes - just a thin bit of padding on the iron fist.

It's all the same corporate capitalism, with big business and the super-rich pulling the strings.

The poorest go hungry and cold.

The richest live lives of barely imaginable opulence - paid for by the labours of the plebs.

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3981 on: Today at 11:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:54:24 pm

Even when we've had Labour governments, nothing fundamental changes - just a thin bit of padding on the iron fist.

It's all the same corporate capitalism, with big business and the super-rich pulling the strings.

The poorest go hungry and cold.

The richest live lives of barely imaginable opulence - paid for by the labours of the plebs.

I wanted to post about the danger of saying that Labour are no different from the Tories, but held off since I didn't want to take this thread off topic and turn it into another Labour thread. But you've beaten me to it with an example of what I would have been warning about.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3982 on: Today at 11:35:38 pm »
If your healthy and live by yourself with no kids to worry about, decent income with no serious worries about paying the bills then I imagine many wouldn't have noticed much difference between a Tory and Labour government in the past, they  will over the next few years though, am certain all the people living on the street or the people who need all those foodbanks that have sprung up all over the country since the Torys came into power have noticed the difference. had murder trying to book a doctors appointment the other week, certain to happen once the Tory's took over, school funding slashed. paying more council tax for a worse service.
 
