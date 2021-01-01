Not sure the two overlap. Running the economy and stealing are essentially two different things. And no matter how much we think the Tories aren't good on the economy , the perception is labour are worse .

And unless they have plans that will ease the cost of living it's a bit irrelevant. I suspect a windfall tax on energy companies would be the big vote swinger. It more than likely won't raise enough to solve the massive problems we've got. Bit it sends the right signals. Maybe that's too simplistic. Last time labour were in power they were more company friendly. I think this time people might have had enough of fat cats and huge profits. Tax energy companies and Amazon. Even if they later give the tax back to the companies via the back door I think it's a strategy that has to be looked at .







Within the first few weeks of getting into power, Labour need to hammer the point of how shite the economy has been run and what Labour have been left to fix. Becuase no matter what happens, when Labour can't undo all of the Tories mismanagement, it will come back as Labour cant run the economy. The tables need to be turned and to hopefully allow at least 2 terms for Labour policy to be enacted.