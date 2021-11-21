Poll

So channel four being sold off while it's making a profit for the UK and is a great source of impartial news

Great!
No good
Meh
Pretty bad
For fucks sake
Fuck the Tories
Fromage el la beastie burgers?
Author Topic: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?  (Read 129778 times)

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3720 on: Yesterday at 01:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 12:57:58 pm
I've thumbed through the ministerial code in my lunch break.  In Paragraph 1.3, even before we get to the bit about misinforming the house, it says

There doesn't look like much wriggle room there.  Now, admittedly I've not dissected every single line, but I couldn't find the bit where it says "this code is null and void in the event of Russia invading Ukraine."  Or any reference to armed conflict overwriting the code for that matter...

Either these things matter or they don't.  It also doesn't say that "oh it's only a fixed penalty notice...it's not really breaking the law."  If that was important it would have been written in.


There's a Tory MP now been convicted of a sexual assault on a 15 year old. He's now in prison. And still refuses to resign as an MP, which would trigger a by-election.

Being a self-serving scumbag seems in the make-up of being a Tory.

(I wouldn't totally rule out him getting support from Tory central office to cling on, so as not to trigger a by-election. He won the 'red wall' seat of Wakefield in 2019 after it had been Labour since 1932, and there's a very good chance the tory scum would lose to Labour, which would very possibly begin a turning of the tide)
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3721 on: Yesterday at 01:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:49:05 pm

There's a Tory MP now been convicted of a sexual assault on a 15 year old. He's now in prison. And still refuses to resign as an MP, which would trigger a by-election.

Being a self-serving scumbag seems in the make-up of being a Tory.

(I wouldn't totally rule out him getting support from Tory central office to cling on, so as not to trigger a by-election. He won the 'red wall' seat of Wakefield in 2019 after it had been Labour since 1932, and there's a very good chance the tory scum would lose to Labour, which would very possibly begin a turning of the tide)

How long did he get? Im sure there is a law that a 12 month+ sentence you automatically lose your seat
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3722 on: Yesterday at 02:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:55:51 pm
How long did he get? Im sure there is a law that a 12 month+ sentence you automatically lose your seat


He's awaiting sentencing . Yes, any sentence of a year or more will cause him to lose his position as an MP - and I incorrectly stated he's already in prison; he's not, he's on bail pending sentencing. He's not guaranteed to get a custodial sentence (from the BBC article: The judge, Mr Justice Baker, said he would sentence Khan at a date to be fixed and he warned him "all sentencing options, including immediate custody, are being considered by the court".)
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3723 on: Yesterday at 03:26:03 pm »
The thing that irks me is that Johnsons defence is that he didnt know the birthday party was breaking the law. He didnt have the judgement to realise he was breaking a law he put into place. More than the fine or partying, that shows hes unfit to be by PM. That, and his haircut.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3724 on: Yesterday at 03:53:44 pm »
Michael Fabricant-A dickhead with a dickhead's haircut


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-61088139





I mean, why wait till the end of your shift when other people drink during breaks (subsidised)









Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3725 on: Yesterday at 04:01:15 pm »
The human testicle, Nick Ferrari has been out in force supporting Johnson on his show and on telly
Made me laugh when Vernon Kaye stated Ferrari has a wide ranging audience. The only thing wide ranging about Ferrari is his waistline.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3726 on: Yesterday at 04:08:07 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 03:26:03 pm
The thing that irks me is that Johnsons defence is that he didnt know the birthday party was breaking the law. He didnt have the judgement to realise he was breaking a law he put into place. More than the fine or partying, that shows hes unfit to be by PM. That, and his haircut.
He was spending all his time devoted to the task of saving us from covid - working around the clock, in close discussion with the chief scientific officer and the chief medical officer. And yet he didn't know or even appreciate why a birthday party was not allowed - not even after publicly thanking some young girl for selflessly not having a birthday party?! But then he doesn't even realise why it's a bad idea to comb your hair with a balloon.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3727 on: Yesterday at 04:09:12 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 04:01:15 pm
The human testicle, Nick Ferrari has been out in force supporting Johnson on his show and on telly
Made me laugh when Vernon Kaye stated Ferrari has a wide ranging audience. The only thing wide ranging about Ferrari is his waistline.


They range from dickheads to fuckers (Vernon Kaye probably in the dickhead segment)
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3728 on: Yesterday at 04:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:53:44 pm
Michael Fabricant-A dickhead with a dickhead's haircut


Yeah, that assumes it's his own hair.

I'd wager my trousers that it's not.

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3729 on: Yesterday at 04:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:38:41 pm

Yeah, that assumes it's his own hair.

I'd wager my trousers that it's not.


hair of a mad Yak
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3730 on: Yesterday at 05:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:38:41 pm

Yeah, that assumes it's his own hair.

I'd wager my trousers that it's not.

I'd sack his hairdresser if it is but then FFS how does a wigmaker think that's acceptable 🤷
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3731 on: Yesterday at 05:42:08 pm »
I just popped into the staff room before leaving.
Lecturers and support staff leathered on pop all over the place.
Like fucking weatherspoons.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3732 on: Yesterday at 06:05:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:20:36 pm
I'd sack his hairdresser if it is but then FFS how does a wigmaker think that's acceptable 🤷


I wore a wig like that once. Paid about £5 from a fancy dress shop.

Was for a stag do trip in Newcastle in about 2001. I worked with the stag, who was from Newcastle, and his mates from up there organised it. All we got as a theme was an email saying "80's detectives - think Magnum. And don't tell Steve [the stag]"

My [not the stag] mate from work, who was the only other colleague going declared he was going as Kojak (he wouldn't accept Kojak was from the 70's, but fuck it). I decided on Crocket from Miami Vice. Went to a second hand shop, got a powder blue suit. Paired it with a Hawaiian shirt and some slip-ons. The wig and rolled-up suit jacket sleeves completed the look and I was sorted. I thought I looked fucking great.

Got there, and spotted my mate as Kojak. All the rest of the fuckers had come as Magnums.

What made it worse was I had people coming up to me all night asking if I was Paul Calf.

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3733 on: Yesterday at 06:08:57 pm »
Jo Maugham
@JolyonMaugham
Quite a precedent to set - you can commit a crime, be a hypocrite, lie about it to Parliament, all whilst Prime Minister, and still not need to resign.

Where do we go from here?

https://twitter.com/JolyonMaugham/status/1514140279493824514

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3734 on: Yesterday at 06:24:52 pm »
Lord Wolfson - Justice Minister - has resigned over Partygate.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3735 on: Yesterday at 06:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:05:37 pm

I wore a wig like that once. Paid about £5 from a fancy dress shop.

Was for a stag do trip in Newcastle in about 2001. I worked with the stag, who was from Newcastle, and his mates from up there organised it. All we got as a theme was an email saying "80's detectives - think Magnum. And don't tell Steve [the stag]"

My [not the stag] mate from work, who was the only other colleague going declared he was going as Kojak (he wouldn't accept Kojak was from the 70's, but fuck it). I decided on Crocket from Miami Vice. Went to a second hand shop, got a powder blue suit. Paired it with a Hawaiian shirt and some slip-ons. The wig and rolled-up suit jacket sleeves completed the look and I was sorted. I thought I looked fucking great.

Got there, and spotted my mate as Kojak. All the rest of the fuckers had come as Magnums.

What made it worse was I had people coming up to me all night asking if I was Paul Calf.

A small point but Kojak did indeed return for specials starting from 1985. So, your colleague may get away with it on a technicality.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3736 on: Yesterday at 06:28:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:08:57 pm
Jo Maugham
@JolyonMaugham
Quite a precedent to set - you can commit a crime, be a hypocrite, lie about it to Parliament, all whilst Prime Minister, and still not need to resign.

Where do we go from here?

https://twitter.com/JolyonMaugham/status/1514140279493824514


Batter a fox to death?
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3737 on: Yesterday at 06:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:24:52 pm
Lord Wolfson - Justice Minister - has resigned over Partygate.
"...I have concluded that, consistently with both my ministerial and professional obligations to support and uphold the rule of law, I have no option other than to tender my resignation."

Hmmm, let's see now, which other senior ministers might have professional obligations to support and uphold the rule of law...
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3738 on: Yesterday at 07:06:27 pm »
Student loan interest will become 12.5%.    Ive two teenage daughters,  they will never be able to afford the repayments,   Ive told them many a time get out of this country 
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3739 on: Yesterday at 07:09:44 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:06:27 pm
Student loan interest will become 12.5%.    Ive two teenage daughters,  they will never be able to afford the repayments,   Ive told them many a time get out of this country 
The only positive here? Repayments wont go up.

The negative?  They will pay them until they retire.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3740 on: Yesterday at 07:20:20 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:06:27 pm
Student loan interest will become 12.5%.    Ive two teenage daughters,  they will never be able to afford the repayments,   Ive told them many a time get out of this country 

It won't make any difference unless they earn an absolute fortune. Most grads won't ever pay it off. These rates mean grads who go on and become city bankers etc pay their way a bit longer. A higher interest rate and higher initial threshold would be ideal.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3741 on: Yesterday at 07:26:32 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:06:27 pm
Student loan interest will become 12.5%.    Ive two teenage daughters,  they will never be able to afford the repayments,   Ive told them many a time get out of this country


Probably fattening it up to flog to some rich Tory donor (via a shell company in the Cayman Isles) so that they're guaranteed a big profit.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3742 on: Yesterday at 07:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:26:32 pm

Probably fattening it up to flog to some rich Tory donor (via a shell company in the Cayman Isles) so that they're guaranteed a big profit.
They have been doing this for a few years now:
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-launches-first-sale-from-the-student-loan-book
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3743 on: Yesterday at 10:21:39 pm »
Tomorrow, they will announce that asylum seekers will be sent to Rawanda.  Which is a dictatorship

Im seldom a fan of saying Im ashamed of my country, but for this? I am.  Its disgusting.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3744 on: Yesterday at 10:24:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:21:39 pm
Tomorrow, they will announce that asylum seekers will be sent to Rawanda.  Which is a dictatorship

Im seldom a fan of saying Im ashamed of my country, but for this? I am.  Its disgusting.

What a shithole country this is.

Im sure well talk about people going to centres - camps is another word.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3745 on: Yesterday at 10:34:04 pm »
The mirror reporting that Johnson faces 3 more fines.


Im not sure how he can laugh off the Abba party one myself.  I mean he will probably try and say he didnt attend it as he was working in the next room, but its so far behind the rules not even an ignoramus could realise it wasn't ok.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3746 on: Yesterday at 10:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:24:17 pm
What a shithole country this is.

Im sure well talk about people going to centres - camps is another word.
Concentration camps. Lets use the correct term.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3747 on: Yesterday at 10:40:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:34:26 pm
Concentration camps. Lets use the correct term.


Their base - especially the more recent zealots - will be giddy with excitement.

And that's all that this corrupt, evil government cares about
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3748 on: Yesterday at 10:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:40:37 pm
Their base - especially the more recent zealots - will be giddy with excitement.

And that's all that this corrupt, evil government cares about

Yep.

Home Office also announcing it in the pre-elections period where youre not allowed to make policy announcements.

What about people fleeing torture/political persecution from the Rwanda Government?
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3749 on: Yesterday at 10:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:40:37 pm

Their base - especially the more recent zealots - will be giddy with excitement.

And that's all that this corrupt, evil government cares about
£1.4bn! I mean its incredible money. 

My guess is that it gets overturned in the courts and that they wont care as they will still have got the PR.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3750 on: Yesterday at 11:02:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:53:15 pm
£1.4bn! I mean its incredible money. 

My guess is that it gets overturned in the courts and that they wont care as they will still have got the PR.

Yeah and they can trot out the enemies of the people shite. And use it as an excuse to weaken the courts and the House of Lords. Which is their actual game.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3751 on: Yesterday at 11:46:01 pm »
Being financially hammered by IR35, currently losing 48%-51% of my income through tax and NI, in a contract legitimately outside, while Rishi's wife is paying 30k a year to avoid tax. I'm sick of the hypocrisy.

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3752 on: Today at 12:39:08 am »
Quote from: Trim0582 on Yesterday at 11:46:01 pm
Being financially hammered by IR35, currently losing 48%-51% of my income through tax and NI, in a contract legitimately outside, while Rishi's wife is paying 30k a year to avoid tax. I'm sick of the hypocrisy.


But she has family in India and intends to return there one day!  Is that not enough reason to avoid millions in tax?


(Err no of course not).
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3753 on: Today at 12:43:43 am »
Quote from: Trim0582 on Yesterday at 11:46:01 pm
Being financially hammered by IR35, currently losing 48%-51% of my income through tax and NI, in a contract legitimately outside, while Rishi's wife is paying 30k a year to avoid tax. I'm sick of the hypocrisy.



IR35 is a complicated one. There was until not long ago people at my work doing the same job as me but paying significantly less tax because they were contractors while Im a permanent employee which isnt fair either. Not sure what the answer is.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3754 on: Today at 06:09:51 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:21:39 pm
Tomorrow, they will announce that asylum seekers will be sent to Rawanda.  Which is a dictatorship

Im seldom a fan of saying Im ashamed of my country, but for this? I am.  Its disgusting.

There is zip that this cabal does that brings any sense of pride in this country.  The total opposite to its cry of world leading, global exemplar, or whatever bollix they spout when announcing the latest failed scheme.

The fact its focus has been on arranging deportation channels of refugees to Rwanda rather than allowing Ukraine refugees in says it all.

https://news.sky.com/story/asylum-seekers-to-be-sent-6-000-miles-to-rwanda-for-processing-under-government-plans-to-halt-channel-crossings-12589616
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3755 on: Today at 07:18:04 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:09:51 am
There is zip that this cabal does that brings any sense of pride in this country.  The total opposite to its cry of world leading, global exemplar, or whatever bollix they spout when announcing the latest failed scheme.

The fact its focus has been on arranging deportation channels of refugees to Rwanda rather than allowing Ukraine refugees in says it all.

https://news.sky.com/story/asylum-seekers-to-be-sent-6-000-miles-to-rwanda-for-processing-under-government-plans-to-halt-channel-crossings-12589616

It doesn't even make sense.  England,  like a number of countries,  needs to encourage migration as population growth slows over the forthcoming decades. You're not going to construct a  building by just letting in the architects,  you need the manpower, the different skillsets.  If the population declines enough in the long term there won't be a developed economy left.

Sure assess and filter when letting people in but making the most of human capital is what will determine a country's fortunes. The process needs to be quick,  free of prejudice,  with an awareness of its critical importance. The authorities  are not doing immigrants a favour,  it's a  mutually beneficial transaction.

The Americans pick the top indian minds for their Ceos,  top engineers etc.  England picks scum like Patel and to a  lesser degree Sunak to head up key institutions. She's the type that should be getting filtered out if she were an immigrant now. 
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3756 on: Today at 08:54:36 am »
That a home office minister interviewed eight days ago knew nothing about the Rwanda policy tells you everything you need to know about the timing.

Just for the record:
Quote from: US State Department
2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: Rwanda
Significant human rights issues included credible reports of: unlawful or arbitrary killings by the government; forced disappearance by the government; torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the government; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary detention; political prisoners or detainees; politically motivated reprisals against individuals located outside the country, including killings, kidnappings, and violence; arbitrary or unlawful interference with privacy; serious restrictions on free expression and media, including threats of violence against journalists, unjustified arrests or prosecutions of journalists, and censorship; serious restrictions on internet freedom; substantial interference with the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of association, including overly restrictive laws on the organization, funding, or operation of nongovernmental and civil society organizations; serious and unreasonable restrictions on political participation; and serious government restrictions on or harassment of domestic and international human rights organizations.
https://www.state.gov/reports/2021-country-reports-on-human-rights-practices/rwanda/
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3757 on: Today at 09:01:31 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:40:37 pm

Their base - especially the more recent zealots - will be giddy with excitement.

And that's all that this corrupt, evil government cares about


And, of course, it now has non-Tories up in arms, and shifts focus away from 'partygate'

