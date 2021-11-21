I'd sack his hairdresser if it is but then FFS how does a wigmaker think that's acceptable 🤷



I wore a wig like that once. Paid about £5 from a fancy dress shop.Was for a stag do trip in Newcastle in about 2001. I worked with the stag, who was from Newcastle, and his mates from up there organised it. All we got as a theme was an email saying "80's detectives - think Magnum. And don't tell Steve [the stag]"My [not the stag] mate from work, who was the only other colleague going declared he was going as Kojak (he wouldn't accept Kojak was from the 70's, but fuck it). I decided on Crocket from Miami Vice. Went to a second hand shop, got a powder blue suit. Paired it with a Hawaiian shirt and some slip-ons. The wig and rolled-up suit jacket sleeves completed the look and I was sorted. I thought I looked fucking great.Got there, and spotted my mate as Kojak. All the rest of the fuckers had come as Magnums.What made it worse was I had people coming up to me all night asking if I was Paul Calf.