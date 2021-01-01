Poll

Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3720 on: Today at 01:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:57:58 pm
I've thumbed through the ministerial code in my lunch break.  In Paragraph 1.3, even before we get to the bit about misinforming the house, it says

There doesn't look like much wriggle room there.  Now, admittedly I've not dissected every single line, but I couldn't find the bit where it says "this code is null and void in the event of Russia invading Ukraine."  Or any reference to armed conflict overwriting the code for that matter...

Either these things matter or they don't.  It also doesn't say that "oh it's only a fixed penalty notice...it's not really breaking the law."  If that was important it would have been written in.


There's a Tory MP now been convicted of a sexual assault on a 15 year old. He's now in prison. And still refuses to resign as an MP, which would trigger a by-election.

Being a self-serving scumbag seems in the make-up of being a Tory.

(I wouldn't totally rule out him getting support from Tory central office to cling on, so as not to trigger a by-election. He won the 'red wall' seat of Wakefield in 2019 after it had been Labour since 1932, and there's a very good chance the tory scum would lose to Labour, which would very possibly begin a turning of the tide)
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3721 on: Today at 01:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:49:05 pm

There's a Tory MP now been convicted of a sexual assault on a 15 year old. He's now in prison. And still refuses to resign as an MP, which would trigger a by-election.

Being a self-serving scumbag seems in the make-up of being a Tory.

(I wouldn't totally rule out him getting support from Tory central office to cling on, so as not to trigger a by-election. He won the 'red wall' seat of Wakefield in 2019 after it had been Labour since 1932, and there's a very good chance the tory scum would lose to Labour, which would very possibly begin a turning of the tide)

How long did he get? Im sure there is a law that a 12 month+ sentence you automatically lose your seat
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3722 on: Today at 02:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:55:51 pm
How long did he get? Im sure there is a law that a 12 month+ sentence you automatically lose your seat


He's awaiting sentencing . Yes, any sentence of a year or more will cause him to lose his position as an MP - and I incorrectly stated he's already in prison; he's not, he's on bail pending sentencing. He's not guaranteed to get a custodial sentence (from the BBC article: The judge, Mr Justice Baker, said he would sentence Khan at a date to be fixed and he warned him "all sentencing options, including immediate custody, are being considered by the court".)
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3723 on: Today at 03:26:03 pm »
The thing that irks me is that Johnsons defence is that he didnt know the birthday party was breaking the law. He didnt have the judgement to realise he was breaking a law he put into place. More than the fine or partying, that shows hes unfit to be by PM. That, and his haircut.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3724 on: Today at 03:53:44 pm »
Michael Fabricant-A dickhead with a dickhead's haircut


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-61088139





I mean, why wait till the end of your shift when other people drink during breaks (subsidised)









Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3725 on: Today at 04:01:15 pm »
The human testicle, Nick Ferrari has been out in force supporting Johnson on his show and on telly
Made me laugh when Vernon Kaye stated Ferrari has a wide ranging audience. The only thing wide ranging about Ferrari is his waistline.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3726 on: Today at 04:08:07 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 03:26:03 pm
The thing that irks me is that Johnsons defence is that he didnt know the birthday party was breaking the law. He didnt have the judgement to realise he was breaking a law he put into place. More than the fine or partying, that shows hes unfit to be by PM. That, and his haircut.
He was spending all his time devoted to the task of saving us from covid - working around the clock, in close discussion with the chief scientific officer and the chief medical officer. And yet he didn't know or even appreciate why a birthday party was not allowed - not even after publicly thanking some young girl for selflessly not having a birthday party?! But then he doesn't even realise why it's a bad idea to comb your hair with a balloon.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3727 on: Today at 04:09:12 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 04:01:15 pm
The human testicle, Nick Ferrari has been out in force supporting Johnson on his show and on telly
Made me laugh when Vernon Kaye stated Ferrari has a wide ranging audience. The only thing wide ranging about Ferrari is his waistline.


They range from dickheads to fuckers (Vernon Kaye probably in the dickhead segment)
