Here is the script for what happens next...



Johnson: "I apologise unreservedly for my actions and for the hurt and distress I have caused. [insert some whataboutery and *reasons* why it's not his fault]."



Question: Will you now resign?



Johnson: What the British people want is for this government to continue to deliver on their priorities. And that is exactly what I intend to do.



No10 spokesman: The Prime Minister considers this matter closed



40% of the electorate: Poor Boris, he's got enough on his plate and works so hard. It's not his fault. Labour would be worse.



Well it's a good job Boris wasn't PM and the public weren't so naďve at the outbreak of WW2. Neville Chamberlain was told to step down when the country faced a Nazi invasion, he stepped down. no talk of letting him get on with his priorates bulls.. Churchill took over and took charge.I can't understand this silly argument of letting Johnson get on with running the country, all we've had is news of cock ups to corruption to incompetence every bleedin week he's been in charge. all costing lives and Ł billions and jobs then it's a absurd argument. let him get on with more cock ups and corruption for a few more years. crazy.