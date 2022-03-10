Poll

So channel four being sold off while it's making a profit for the UK and is a great source of impartial news

Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:28:03 pm
I think that's the problem Labour have now, the Tory's have abused our country in every way possible, bringing up the many abuses will look like some wild CT to many. it's hard to know where to start with this lot. the consequences will be felt for generations, we've gone past the point of If we don't do this were f...

Unfortunately society are becoming normalised with how shitty things are and most do not equate it to the fact that Tories have pretty much gutted services. People are apathetic and say all politicians are the same (when clearly theyre not)
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:55:49 pm
Rishi Sunaks millionaire wife has claimed non-domicile status in order to save on her tax bill while her husband was chancellor, The Independent understands

Akshata Murthy, whose family business is estimated to be worth around £3.5bn, has used the valuable tax status as recently as April 2020 - two months after her husband was put in charge of setting taxes for the country, according to two people familiar with her financial arrangements.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/rishi-sunak-akshata-murthy-non-dom-wife-tax-b2052251.html

Its just not even a surprise anymore is it?
This is such a load of shit. At least have a go at them for things you can control.

Your domicile is just the country your father was born in. Is it really that shocking that an indian woman is UK non-dom?

If she was UK resident then she will have had to pay taxes to the UK on any money she earnt in the UK. She will have paid Indian tax on any money earnt outside the UK. The same as any foreign born resident. 
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:51:09 am
This is such a load of shit. At least have a go at them for things you can control.

Your domicile is just the country your father was born in. Is it really that shocking that an indian woman is UK non-dom?

If she was UK resident then she will have had to pay taxes to the UK on any money she earnt in the UK. She will have paid Indian tax on any money earnt outside the UK. The same as any foreign born resident.

Non-doms: 12% of residents in Londons richest parts claimed status in 2018

More than one in 10 paid no tax on offshore income in Kensington and the Cities of London and Westminster

Quote
More than one in 10 residents of some of Londons wealthiest neighbourhoods have claimed non-dom status at some point, meaning they paid no tax on their offshore income.

UK-based people who have benefited from this special tax status by claiming another country as their legal domicile made up more than 12% of residents in two parliamentary constituencies in 2018  Kensington, and the Cities of London and Westminster, according to an analysis of HM Revenue and Customs data. In five of the most affluent council wards they accounted for more than a quarter of residents.

The study by the London School of Economics and the University of Warwick found that the number of people who had ever claimed non-dom status in the UK rose from 162,000 in 2001 to 238,000 in 2018.

It found that these people were most commonly working in finance, management consultancy and accountancy, with 22% of top earning bankers having claimed non-dom status.

It emerged on Wednesday that Akshata Murthy, the wife of Rishi Sunak, claims non-dom status, which would allow her to save millions of pounds in tax on dividends collected from her families IT business empire.

The highest earning non-doms work in the film industry and sport, likely to be famous actors, directors, producers and Premier League football players, according to the researchers. Their average earnings in 2018 were £2m, almost four times more than the income of non-dom bankers.

Outside London, some of the highest numbers of non-doms were found in Oxford and Cambridge, where they made up more than 1% of the population in two parliamentary constituencies. These included 310 people working in higher education, who the researchers said were likely to be foreign senior managers and professors employed by the two elite universities.

Non-doms pay no tax on income or capital gains accrued outside the UK, unless they bring the money into the country. This has allowed the super-rich, such as Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea football club, Lakshmi Mittal, the steel tycoon, and the media baron Viscount Rothermere, to avoid paying significant sums to HMRC.

The study, The UKs non-doms: Who are they, what do they do, and where do they live?, analysed the anonymised personal tax returns of everyone who claimed non-dom status at some point between 1997 and 2018.

It found that non-doms made up two-fifths of top earners  those whose annual income was more than £125,000  in the oil industry, a quarter of those in the car industry and a sixth of those in film and sports.

The very wealthy were most likely to claim non-dom status, according to the researchers. More than two-fifths of those who earned £5m or more in 2018 have claimed non-dom status at some point since 1997, compared with less than three in 1,000 among those whose income was under £100,000.

This trend was even greater among migrants, with 84% for those earning above £5m having claimed non-dom status at some point.

One of the reports authors, Mike Savage, professor of sociology at LSE, said the report showed that non-dom status has contributed to inequality in the UK by attracting the global super-rich to work here.

He said: What this study is really showing is that inequality in the UK isnt just a British problem, its to do with the way in which rich people, who can command a high income, are working in the UK. We assume [theyre coming here] because the non-dom clause is an attractive part of the package they get here. So its facilitating the rise of the super rich.

More than 93% of non-doms were born abroad, coming mainly from the US, India and western Europe, especially France, Germany and Italy, the study found. The number of Indian non-doms has risen most rapidly, from about 4% of the total in 2001 (3,200) to almost 14% in 2018 (22,700).

The study also found that migrant non-doms cluster in national enclaves in London. Western European non-doms are predominantly found in Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea. American non-doms are most prevalent in Islington, Camden and Hackney.

Those from other English-speaking countries, including Australia, Canada and South Africa, are clustered around Wandsworth, Merton and Richmond, as well as in Surrey. Meanwhile, Indian non-doms reside in more suburban areas such as Harrow, Hillingdon and Bromley.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/apr/07/non-doms-12-of-residents-in-londons-richest-parts-claimed-status-in-2018
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Sunak's taken a hammering this last month. Johnson won't mind at all. Makes his position stronger for the re-emergence of Partygate when there are no popular successors. Is there anyone in his cabinet who is even remotely competent and electable?
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:00:46 am
Is there anyone in his cabinet who is even remotely competent and electable?

No.

Zahawi is probably competent - but he makes Sunak look like a pauper.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:57:58 am
Non-doms: 12% of residents in Londons richest parts claimed status in 2018

More than one in 10 paid no tax on offshore income in Kensington and the Cities of London and Westminster

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/apr/07/non-doms-12-of-residents-in-londons-richest-parts-claimed-status-in-2018
What was this meant to prove? Is it a surprise that a lot of people in London who are from abroad?

There is no doubt that some people take advantage of the non-dom rules but they tend to be people who are UK domiciled originally and then move to monaco etc to take advantage of the tax rules. This isn't what happened here as she is living full time in the UK so will pay tax on all her income.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:00:46 am
Sunak's taken a hammering this last month. Johnson won't mind at all. Makes his position stronger for the re-emergence of Partygate when there are no popular successors. Is there anyone in his cabinet who is even remotely competent and electable?

A lot of these stories have been pushed by number 10. The war in Ukraine, Sunak getting the hit for the cost of living, Truss having to speak. They are sitting pretty at the moment.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:18:46 am
What was this meant to prove? Is it a surprise that a lot of people in London who are from abroad?

There is no doubt that some people take advantage of the non-dom rules but they tend to be people who are UK domiciled originally and then move to monaco etc to take advantage of the tax rules. This isn't what happened here as she is living full time in the UK so will pay tax on all her income.

Quote
One of the reports authors, Mike Savage, professor of sociology at LSE, said the report showed that non-dom status has contributed to inequality in the UK by attracting the global super-rich to work here.

He said: What this study is really showing is that inequality in the UK isnt just a British problem, its to do with the way in which rich people, who can command a high income, are working in the UK. We assume [theyre coming here] because the non-dom clause is an attractive part of the package they get here. So its facilitating the rise of the super rich.

More than 93% of non-doms were born abroad, coming mainly from the US, India and western Europe, especially France, Germany and Italy, the study found. The number of Indian non-doms has risen most rapidly, from about 4% of the total in 2001 (3,200) to almost 14% in 2018 (22,700).

The study also found that migrant non-doms cluster in national enclaves in London. Western European non-doms are predominantly found in Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea. American non-doms are most prevalent in Islington, Camden and Hackney.

Those from other English-speaking countries, including Australia, Canada and South Africa, are clustered around Wandsworth, Merton and Richmond, as well as in Surrey. Meanwhile, Indian non-doms reside in more suburban areas such as Harrow, Hillingdon and Bromley.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:30:21 am

How is that explaining your point? Not that you have made one.

I already agreed that in some cases people can take advantage of it. Such as F1 drivers. But saying there are some people in Harrow etc that are non-domiciled is hardly rocket science.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:51:09 am
This is such a load of shit. At least have a go at them for things you can control.

Your domicile is just the country your father was born in. Is it really that shocking that an indian woman is UK non-dom?

If she was UK resident then she will have had to pay taxes to the UK on any money she earnt in the UK. She will have paid Indian tax on any money earnt outside the UK. The same as any foreign born resident.


It's tax dodging. The whole 'non-dom' status is routinely abused by rich people who live in the UK and enjoy the benefits of that, but don't want to pay their share of tax to the UK Treasury, thus denying

Funny how every incident of tax dodging by the rich always has apologists offering *reasons* and *excuses*
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:30:21 am


Most of those are from Western Europe, which are for the most part high tax countries. They still have to pay taxes on income generated by their assets there.

Bankers don't come here for non-dom status, they come here because London is Europe's finance hub with the best career prospects and highest salaries. Their primary asset will be their salary/bonus which is still taxable at standard UK rates.

There is certainly a debate to be had about who should be allowed to qualify as non-dom but its hardly going to generate a windfall for the treasury. As stated before, income from non-doms assets abroad are taxed at source.

In terms of tackling inequality wealth taxes overall present a much bigger opportunity to generate income for the treasury that could be used for social-mobility targeted programs, education, etc
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:48:06 am

It's tax dodging. The whole 'non-dom' status is routinely abused by rich people who live in the UK and enjoy the benefits of that, but don't want to pay their share of tax to the UK Treasury, thus denying

Funny how every incident of tax dodging by the rich always has apologists offering *reasons* and *excuses*

I'm not sure they are denying...

They'll pay council tax for local services

They'll pay VAT on all purchases of which there will likely be many as they're wealthy

They'll pay income tax on any UK earned income

Why should the UK treasury benefit from income generated and earned in another country?  We often bemoan the fact that multinationals take advantage of the infrastructure paid for by UK taxes and workforce educated by uk tax funded schools and then spirit awayt the profits via loopholes to a low tax burden country...

caveat: I appreciate that they will probably have tax arrangements which mean they don't actually pay full tax in their home countries but we don't know that for sure

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Here's the abstract from the LSE study:

Quote
In this paper we show the importance of international ties amongst the UKs global economic elite, by exploiting administrative data derived from tax records. We show how this data can be used to shed light on the kind of transnational dynamics which have long been hypothesised to be of major significance in the UK, but which have previously proved intractable to systematic study. Our work reveals the enduring and distinctive influence of long-term imperial forces, especially to the former white settler ex-dominions which have been called the anglosphere. These are allied to more recent currents associated with European integration and the rise of Asian economic power. Here there are especially strong ties to the old EU-6 nations of France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Italy. The incredible detail and universal coverage of our data means that we can study those at the very top with a level of granularity that would be impossible using traditional survey sources. We find compelling support for the public perception that non-doms are disproportionately highly affluent individuals who can be viewed as a part of a global elite. However, whilst there is some evidence for the stereotype of the global wealthy parking themselves in the UK, this underplays the significance of the working rich. Our analysis also reveals the remarkable concentration of non-doms in central areas of London.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Regardless whether its legal or right, as Chancellor of the Exchequer its somewhat perverse and rightly (or wrongly) the general public would have sheer disdain for Sunak when he's pretty much hammering the lower earners. Its a PR disaster, but one which wont last long with this Tory folk
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Sunak was the main man a while back.

Hes a snake and always has been.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Liz Truss for PM!

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote
After her status was revealed by the Independent a spokesperson for Murty said that because she was a citizen of India, which does not allow Indians to hold the citizenship of another country simultaneously, she is treated as non-domiciled for UK tax purposes. They added: She has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income.

However, tax experts have said non-dom status is not automatic but a choice.

Prof Richard Murphy, a Sheffield University academic who co-founded the Tax Justice Network, said: Domicile has nothing to do with a persons nationality. In other words, the claims made in the statement issued by Ms Murty are wrong, and as evidence, just because a person has Indian citizenship will never automatically grant them non-dom status in the UK.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:51:09 am
This is such a load of shit. At least have a go at them for things you can control.

Your domicile is just the country your father was born in. Is it really that shocking that an indian woman is UK non-dom?

If she was UK resident then she will have had to pay taxes to the UK on any money she earnt in the UK. She will have paid Indian tax on any money earnt outside the UK. The same as any foreign born resident. 

The problem is the Chancellor sets tax policy- if his family is benefitting from loopholes that allow them to reduce the tax paid here then he has a conflict of interest. Non-doms have been around for 200 years and its a nonsense in the modern world of double taxation treaties, etc. Too many of these schemes are used not for their original purpose but to minimise the tax paid anywhere

We need a huge simplification of the tax system so it is more transparent, less able to be avoided and fairer. But it will never happen as everyone who could effect change are compromised- politicians, the press, corporations have seized all the power in this country. Its how the rich keep getting richer
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:49:02 pm
The problem is the Chancellor sets tax policy- if his family is benefitting from loopholes that allow them to reduce the tax paid here then he has a conflict of interest. Non-doms have been around for 200 years and its a nonsense in the modern world of double taxation treaties, etc. Too many of these schemes are used not for their original purpose but to minimise the tax paid anywhere

We need a huge simplification of the tax system so it is more transparent, less able to be avoided and fairer. But it will never happen as everyone who could effect change are compromised- politicians, the press, corporations have seized all the power in this country. Its how the rich keep getting richer

Nail on head.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
It smells bad and it is hard not to recall Lord Ashcroft's shennanigan's over his non-dom status. It is different here obviously because Murthy is not part of the government, but the motivation is the same - reducing tax liabilities.

I wasnt sure on the requirements for non-dom status but one of the good things about Twitter is the number of proper experts who are able and willing to explain this stuff to the rest of us.

tl;dr: Non-dom status is not conferred, it is something that has to be applied for. Your domicile is your normal home (has nothing to do with citizenship) and is not defined explicitly, however there are a number of indicators which can verify whether granting of non-dom status is warranted. There is evidence in the public domain to suggest that HMRC ought to enquire as to why Murthys domicile should not be the UK.

Non-dom Twitter thread by Richard Murphy, Professor of Accounting Practice, Sheffield University
@RichardJMurphy
Economic justice campaigner. Professor of Accounting Practice, Sheffield University. Chartered accountant. Political economist. Co-founder, the Green New Deal.

Its been reported that the Chancellors wife, Akshata Murthy, is not tax domiciled in the UK. This has been confirmed by a statement issued on her behalf. But I think the statement of facts issued by her is wrong. And I also suggest HMRC could challenge this claim. A thread.

I need to report what a spokeswoman for Murthy has said, which was: Akshata Murthy is a citizen of India, the country of her birth and parents home. India does not allow its citizens to hold the citizenship of another country simultaneously. (Continues in next tweet)

So, according to British law, Ms Murthy is treated as non-domiciled for UK tax purposes. She has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income. I would have hoped that Ms Murthy could buy advice that was right, but this statement is wrong.

Domicile has nothing to do with a persons nationality. Nor does it have anything to do with not being able to have a British passport because a person holds citizenship from another country. And non-domiciled status is certainly never given for that reason.

The first thing to note about non-domiciled status is that it is given to no-one if they do not apply for it. In that case the implication in Ms Murthys statement that she has to be treated as non-domiciled is simply wrong: she is only non-domiciled because she asked to be so.

Second, she can also give up the claim to be non-domiciled at any time. Just because she was non-domiciled when she arrived in the UK as a newly married person does not mean she has to keep the status now. So the fact shes still non-dom is also a choice.

In other words, the claims made in the statement issued by Ms Murthy are wrong, and as evidence, just because a person has Indian citizenship will never automatically grant them non-dom status in the UK. It might help, but never be enough.

Thats because non-dom status is about where a persons natural home is. Essentially, it is a test based on the evidence that they are only temporarily resident in the UK because they retain the intention to return to another place, which is their natural home.

There are many ways to prove where your natural home is. Family ties are a big issue. So too is retaining strong ties with the country you claim to be your place of domicile. For example, you own a house there and only rent in the UK because you intend to leave sometime soon.
Making no strong ties with the UK is another way of proving this is not your domicile. Choosing to educate your children in your natural home and not in the UK might be another. So too might holidaying their frequently be a good indication.

Having a source of income in the pace that is your natural home helps, but only if you actively manage it.

What the Revenue here think  and legislation now backs this up  is that the longer youre in the UK the less likely it is that your are domiciled elsewhere. The evidence of your behaviour then suggests that your home is really here.

The law on this relates to what is called deemed domicile. If as a matter of fact you have been tax resident in the UK for 15 of the last 20 years, youre deemed to be domiciled here whatever you say. It seems very unlikely that Ms Murthy is at this point, as yet.

But the Revenue can challenge anyones non-dom status whenever they wish (if only they had the resources to do so, of course, which is another issue). I suggest that they could do this in the case of Ms Murthy.

She is reported to have four homes around the world, with her husband Rishi Sunak. Three are in the UK and one is in the USA, which is called a holiday home. I have heard no reports of a home in India, which does not help a domicile claim.

The fact that they choose to holiday in the USA and not India does not help either.
And being here for a long time, married to a man whose current career is only possible in the UK is not a good look for someone who claims to plan to leave sometime. As far as I know the children of this marriage are also educated here.

And we know that Ms Murthy is a donor to Winchester School, which shows a commitment to the UK and its establishment, which is often considered a sign of where you think your home might be.
I am not saying that any of these facts are persuasive in themselves. There might be other facts to consider, of course. But could they be enough for HMRC to open an enquiry to ask why she continues to think herself domiciled in India? I think so.

The evidence that as the wife of a senior government minister who very clearly has ambition to further his career in UK politics she is likely to remain in the UK, quite probably forever, looks to be particularly compelling to me.

So, my question is a simple one, and is whether Ms Murthy is really non-domiciled at all now? I stress, I cannot answer the question. All I am saying is that there enough evidence to ask it.

And what I am also saying is that the claim to be non-domiciled is one she has made by choice that she can withdraw at any time (albeit at significant financial cost). In that case I think it her job to justify it, and the statement shes issued so far does not do that.

I will leave the ethics of this aside. The reaction in the media makes clear where most people stand on that issue. I am just addressing facts here. And I suggest the Chancellor has a duty in this case to get his wife to put the facts on the table or drop her claim that save tax.

https://twitter.com/RichardJMurphy/status/1511964400978214912
As Ed Milliband said it might be legal, but is it right?

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Haven't high profile Tories slagged off sportspeople, musicians and comedians in the past for doing pretty much the same thing?  Called them "immoral" or something.  But now you can't criticise people if they're not a politician, even if they're married to the actual fucking chancellor who knew exactly what was going on?

Yet again, the people running to country are held to a lower standard than private citizens.

Funny how the people who usually spout the line "these people coming over here and not contributing/sending the money back home/gaming the system" aren't applying it here, isn't it?  The treasury, and country, is missing out on a lot more money over this though.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:42:32 pm

He is talking shit. There is a choice, but in order to be UK domiciled you have to show intention never to want to go back to India and give up her Indian citizenship. Or if she is resident in the UK for 15 out of 20 years she will be deemed domicile.

I am not being an apologist, but the world is complicated and other countries have the right to claim tax on money earnt in their country too. That's an entitled western feeling.

It is fine having a go at people but making a shitstorm from nothing isn't really fair. There is enough other stuff to beat them with.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 01:12:06 pm
Haven't high profile Tories slagged off sportspeople, musicians and comedians in the past for doing pretty much the same thing?  Called them "immoral" or something.  But now you can't criticise people if they're not a politician, even if they're married to the actual fucking chancellor who knew exactly what was going on?

Yet again, the people running to country are held to a lower standard than private citizens.

Funny how the people who usually spout the line "these people coming over here and not contributing/sending the money back home/gaming the system" aren't applying it here, isn't it?  The treasury, and country, is missing out on a lot more money over this though.

Politicians can be hypocrites. I mean, didn't David Cameron benefit from his father doing some serious dodging
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 01:12:06 pm
Haven't high profile Tories slagged off sportspeople, musicians and comedians in the past for doing pretty much the same thing?  Called them "immoral" or something.  But now you can't criticise people if they're not a politician, even if they're married to the actual fucking chancellor who knew exactly what was going on?

Yet again, the people running to country are held to a lower standard than private citizens.

Funny how the people who usually spout the line "these people coming over here and not contributing/sending the money back home/gaming the system" aren't applying it here, isn't it?  The treasury, and country, is missing out on a lot more money over this though.
It isn't the same though. If you are from the UK and you move to Monaco for tax reason for the sole purpose of dodging tax it is very different to moving to the UK because your husband lives there.

People aren't held to a lower standard it is just the tax rules. The UK has a tax treaty with India to solve issues like this and it will be the same for all people. The difference for ordinary people moving from India to the UK is normally they have to give up their Indian citizenship to get indefinite leave to remain in the UK so they wouldn't be non-domiciled any more.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 01:41:48 pm
It isn't the same though. If you are from the UK and you move to Monaco for tax reason for the sole purpose of dodging tax it is very different to moving to the UK because your husband lives there.

People aren't held to a lower standard it is just the tax rules. The UK has a tax treaty with India to solve issues like this and it will be the same for all people. The difference for ordinary people moving from India to the UK is normally they have to give up their Indian citizenship to get indefinite leave to remain in the UK so they wouldn't be non-domiciled any more.

This 1000x over.

We can discuss until we are blue in the face the morality of the set up, but there are no loopholes here, nothing is being evaded and, you'd argue, neither is it being avoided.

People are often up in arms due to Amazon or Starbucks having HQs in low tax countries where the UK income is transferred there through management charges and so on to result in the lowest tax possible being paid. The profits were earned here and so we want them to stay here.

This is effectively the same - what right does the UK have to taxes on income earned in a foreign country? If the IT empire is based in India, and the money goes to an Indian bank account, why shouldn't the Indian equivalent of HMRC get the tax on this?

As pointed out up thread - domicile is conferred initially on the basis of your father's domicile (if married) or mother's domicile at birth (if unmarried). This is set at birth. To change it you actively have to demonstrate that you basically give up all connection to your place of origin (something I'd suspect many people do not want to lose as the citizenship to their homeland usually has very strong emotional ties).

What these articles don't specify is whether she has elected to use the "arising basis" or "remittance basis" for tax - "arising" = all income UK and foreign is taxed here, "remittance" = taxed when enters UK.

If the remittance basis is elected for, there is also an annual charge starting at £30k pa that must be paid on top of any taxes.

Now this may not cover all the tax that is not collected here, but it is far from skipping off into the sunset without paying a penny.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
I mean, it's hard to see how someone who literally lives in Downing Street and is married to the Chancellor of the Exchequer can then turn round to HMRC and say 'actually no I don't live here for tax purposes'.

This man is setting tax policy for the country. Him and his family should be setting a legal and moral example to the rest of us. Her and her family are fabulously wealthy. What are we talking about here - the difference between her having £400m and £600m? Made up figures but surely at some point it becomes indistinguishable how much money you have?

The people are laughing at the rest of us.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: Judge Redd on Today at 02:58:55 pm
I mean, it's hard to see how someone who literally lives in Downing Street and is married to the Chancellor of the Exchequer can then turn round to HMRC and say 'actually no I don't live here for tax purposes'.

This man is setting tax policy for the country. Him and his family should be setting a legal and moral example to the rest of us. Her and her family are fabulously wealthy. What are we talking about here - the difference between her having £400m and £600m? Made up figures but surely at some point it becomes indistinguishable how much money you have?

The people are laughing at the rest of us.

This is the point being missed - everything being done here is legal, she is resident in the UK for tax (i.e. she does live here) but retains the Indian domicile (due to birth).

It is far from the story that it is being made out to be - only have to look at the Independent's article to see that it takes them only two lines to have downgraded this from "is dodging tax" to "may have avoided some tax"

Again, what right does the UK have to income generated in other parts of the world?

Also, I can't believe I'm defending a Tory!
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Its interesting this .

Johnson is backing him but not that much..

Because a weaker Sunak means less threat to Johnson.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 03:04:05 pm
This is the point being missed - everything being done here is legal, she is resident in the UK for tax (i.e. she does live here) but retains the Indian domicile (due to birth).

It is far from the story that it is being made out to be - only have to look at the Independent's article to see that it takes them only two lines to have downgraded this from "is dodging tax" to "may have avoided some tax"

Again, what right does the UK have to income generated in other parts of the world?

Also, I can't believe I'm defending a Tory!
Can't believe this is actually getting traction in the press when all it is is a journalist who doesn't understand tax rules.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Why are Dull Tool and IanBurns ignoring the Twitter thread quoted by Red Raw?

https://twitter.com/RichardJMurphy/status/1511964400978214912

Akshata Murthy's domicile status in the UK is not due to her retaining her Indian citizenship. It is all explained by an actual authority on these matters in the linked Twitter thread.

The reasoning provided in these two post are clearly nonsense:
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 01:41:48 pm
It isn't the same though. If you are from the UK and you move to Monaco for tax reason for the sole purpose of dodging tax it is very different to moving to the UK because your husband lives there.

People aren't held to a lower standard it is just the tax rules. The UK has a tax treaty with India to solve issues like this and it will be the same for all people. The difference for ordinary people moving from India to the UK is normally they have to give up their Indian citizenship to get indefinite leave to remain in the UK so they wouldn't be non-domiciled any more.
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 03:04:05 pm
This is the point being missed - everything being done here is legal, she is resident in the UK for tax (i.e. she does live here) but retains the Indian domicile (due to birth).

It is far from the story that it is being made out to be - only have to look at the Independent's article to see that it takes them only two lines to have downgraded this from "is dodging tax" to "may have avoided some tax"

Again, what right does the UK have to income generated in other parts of the world?

Also, I can't believe I'm defending a Tory!
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
It's getting traction in the press because the man who taxes the rest of us is married to someone who has a substantial income that isn't subject to UK tax due to her personal choice. It is significant politically, just as it is significant when Liverpool FC tries to claim furlough during Covid. It may be within the letter of the law but it offends the general sense of what is fair and proper.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:23:08 pm
Why are Dull Tool and IanBurns ignoring the Twitter thread quoted by Red Raw?

https://twitter.com/RichardJMurphy/status/1511964400978214912

Akshata Murthy's domicile status in the UK is not due to her retaining her Indian citizenship. It is all explained by an actual authority on these matters in the linked Twitter thread.

The reasoning provided in these two post are clearly nonsense:

They aren't nonsense mate - I deal with this stuff on a regular basis in my job.

I think though that the point I am trying to make is being conflated with other elements - for one I haven't stated that her domicile status is directly related to her Indian citizenship.

What I am focusing on here is that she has not actively sought to not be UK non-domiciled as it does not automatically come into affect when you move here. She has simply not applied to be domiciled.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:18:46 am
What was this meant to prove? Is it a surprise that a lot of people in London who are from abroad?

There is no doubt that some people take advantage of the non-dom rules but they tend to be people who are UK domiciled originally and then move to monaco etc to take advantage of the tax rules. This isn't what happened here as she is living full time in the UK so will pay tax on all her income.

I think it proves that the UK is a fucking joke and the government goes out of its way to allow dickheads to come over here, use our services and infrastructure and the rest and pay fuck all for it (Well not into public coffers anyway)
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:42:47 pm
I think it proves that the UK is a fucking joke and the government goes out of its way to allow dickheads to come over here, use our services and infrastructure and the rest and pay fuck all for it (Well not into public coffers anyway)

Come on Andy - whilst we all agree that people do take the piss this is not as simply as that and, as set out above, assuming she does not remit any income/use the arising basis, there will still be tax receipts to HMRC through UK income earned (if any) and the annual charge (£30k rising to £60k pa).

No one would argue that either of those amounts is the full spectrum of tax that could be paid, but it is far from nothing either.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
If Johnson had succumbed to party gate, we might be sitting here with a Prime Minister whose wife is partially non-domiciled for tax reasons. In what world does that look palatable to the sense of common good and communality? The two of you keep telling us that it's allowed - we get that; it's the fact that a leading politician and his wife care more about protecting their enormous wealth than the concept of supporting the society they wish to lead.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:15:44 pm
If Johnson had succumbed to party gate, we might be sitting here with a Prime Minister whose wife is partially non-domiciled for tax reasons. In what world does that look palatable to the sense of common good and communality?

I'd still take that over having Johnson in charge.

What is the issue though with the idea of her paying tax in the place that the money was generated? No doubt there will be some efficiencies taken advantage of wherever this is but as much as we do not want people or corps taking money out of the UK and taxing it elsewhere, why should we have the right to other nation's taxes?
