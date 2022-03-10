The trouble I have with this, is that Channel 4 is crap. It doesnt make much innovative programming at all. Its biggest shows have been pinched from other channels!
On principle I think it should not be sold off, nothing good will come of it. But, it doesnt really fulfill its brief right now.
Channel 4 news, Father Ted, Black Mirror, Absolutely, Spaced, The IT Crowd, Skins, Derry Girls, The Inbetweeners, Peep Show, Black Books, The Crystal Maze, Top Boy, Brass Eye, 8 Out of 10 cats, Trigger Happy TV, Gamesmaster, Countdown, Green Wing, Phoenix Nights, Whose line is it Anyway, Smack the Pony, Come Dine WIth Me, The Trap Door, Drop the Dead Donkey, The Comic Stript Presents, Scrapheap Challenger, Trick or Treat, That Peter Kay Thing, Terry Pratchett's Soul Music, Max Headroom, Time Team, Football Italia, The Secret Life of Machines, Brookside, Shackleton, G.B.H, Terry Pratchett's Wyrd Sisters, the unpleasant World of Penn and Teller, A Very British Coup..