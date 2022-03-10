Poll

So channel four being sold off while it's making a profit for the UK and is a great source of impartial news

Great!
No good
Meh
Pretty bad
For fucks sake
Fuck the Tories
Fromage el la beastie burgers?
Author Topic: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)  (Read 118526 times)

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3360 on: Yesterday at 01:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:35:41 am
So long as Labour announce that the private owners will be compensated only at a rate of a penny on the pound.
Well this is what I had in mind, yes.  Although your plan is at least one penny more generous than mine.

I'm sure this was the plan to the railways in the 90s (although I can't find any decent sources now).  Make it clear to any potential buyer that their investment will be worthless in the event of a Labour victory.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3361 on: Yesterday at 04:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 01:23:33 pm
Well this is what I had in mind, yes.  Although your plan is at least one penny more generous than mine.

I'm sure this was the plan to the railways in the 90s (although I can't find any decent sources now).  Make it clear to any potential buyer that their investment will be worthless in the event of a Labour victory.

The downside of doing it with a national broadcaster is that if someone does go ahead and purchase C4, you have created another media platform that is rabidly hostile to Labour as it is in their owners interests to see them not getting into power.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3362 on: Yesterday at 04:28:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:54:02 am
Another step toward the right-wing dictatorship.

Removing all dissenting media is straight out of the Pocket Guide to Starting a Dictatorship.

And the plebs couldn't give a shit. They've been brainwashed with nationalist flagshagging and demonising wokists, immigrants and lefties.

'Channel 4 plans could be 'revenge' for Brexit coverage, suggests Conservative media committee chair':-

www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2022/apr/05/channel-4-boris-johnson-conservatives-nadine-dorries-latest-updates-uk-politics-live?filterKeyEvents=false&page=with:block-624c20898f0887d7b40d41e9#block-624c20898f0887d7b40d41e9


DCMS select committee chair Julian Knight:-

"Now, elephant in the room time  is this being done for revenge for Channel 4s biased coverage of the likes of Brexit and personal attacks on the PM? The timing of the announcement 7pm, coinciding with Channel 4 news, was very telling 

Undoubtedly, across much of the party  there is a feeling of payback time and the word privatisation tickles the ivories of many. The money is irrelevant  equivalent to four days national debt interest"...

 :no
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3363 on: Yesterday at 04:54:47 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:17:47 pm
The downside of doing it with a national broadcaster is that if someone does go ahead and purchase C4, you have created another media platform that is rabidly hostile to Labour as it is in their owners interests to see them not getting into power.
Possibly, but what I had in mind was designed to prevent them finding a buyer in the first place.

I wonder whether they would actually be able to find a buyer and complete a sale in time for the new owners to do much damage before the next election anyway.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3364 on: Yesterday at 05:16:17 pm »
The trouble I have with this, is that Channel 4 is crap.  It doesnt make much innovative programming at all.  Its biggest shows have been pinched from other channels!

On principle I think it should not be sold off, nothing good will come of it.  But, it doesnt really fulfill its brief right now.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3365 on: Yesterday at 05:29:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:16:17 pm
The trouble I have with this, is that Channel 4 is crap.  It doesnt make much innovative programming at all.  Its biggest shows have been pinched from other channels!

On principle I think it should not be sold off, nothing good will come of it.  But, it doesnt really fulfill its brief right now.

Different strokes I guess.  I disagree with you of course.

Their news is by far the best news programme on regular TV.  Dispatches is also good too.

I found this programme interesting to watch:

https://www.channel4.com/programmes/chernobyl-the-new-evidence

Quote
Chernobyl: The New Evidence
Episode 1

Formerly secret KGB files reveal the astonishing truth about the 1986 explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in Ukraine, with leading experts and eyewitness accounts


There's also Film 4.

Not to mention Shameless, Inbetweeners, Peep Show, Father Ted, It's a Sin and all the top US shows it has broadcast over the years.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3366 on: Yesterday at 05:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:29:07 pm
Different strokes I guess.  I disagree with you of course.

Their news is by far the best news programme on regular TV.  Dispatches is also good too.

I found this programme interesting to watch:

https://www.channel4.com/programmes/chernobyl-the-new-evidence


There's also Film 4.
Its not much though 
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3367 on: Yesterday at 05:34:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:30:07 pm
Its not much though 

What do you want from a TV channel??
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3368 on: Yesterday at 06:01:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:16:17 pm
The trouble I have with this, is that Channel 4 is crap.  It doesnt make much innovative programming at all.  Its biggest shows have been pinched from other channels!

On principle I think it should not be sold off, nothing good will come of it.  But, it doesnt really fulfill its brief right now.

Channel 4 news, Father Ted, Black Mirror, Absolutely, Spaced, The IT Crowd, Skins, Derry Girls, The Inbetweeners, Peep Show, Black Books, The Crystal Maze, Top Boy, Brass Eye, 8 Out of 10 cats, Trigger Happy TV, Gamesmaster, Countdown, Green Wing, Phoenix Nights, Whose line is it Anyway, Smack the Pony, Come Dine WIth Me, The Trap Door, Drop the Dead Donkey, The Comic Stript Presents, Scrapheap Challenger, Trick or Treat, That Peter Kay Thing, Terry Pratchett's Soul Music, Max Headroom, Time Team, Football Italia, The Secret Life of Machines, Brookside, Shackleton, G.B.H, Terry Pratchett's Wyrd Sisters, the unpleasant World of Penn and Teller, A Very British Coup..

  • Klopptimistic
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3369 on: Yesterday at 06:07:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:30:07 pm
Its not much though 
"What have Channel Four ever done for us... "  :D

Perhaps a topic for another thread but I think C4 is fantastic (news, arts, films - All4 is also a brilliant repository) and it doesn't cost us a penny.

I read that their government charter means that they are not allowed to produce their own content but were created to act as a commissioner/publisher. It provides massive support to independent production companies and associated industries in the UK. Series like End of the Fucking World and Queer As Folk (for example) probably wouldn't have got made anywhere else.

Whether anyone is a fan of the content or not, I believe that a Tory sell off to the likes of Murdoch or Netflix would leave us worse off, culturally and politically.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3370 on: Yesterday at 06:07:14 pm »
Also Taskmaster now, albeit they bought that from Dave.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3371 on: Yesterday at 06:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 06:01:37 pm
Channel 4 news, Father Ted, Black Mirror, Absolutely, Spaced, The IT Crowd, Skins, Derry Girls, The Inbetweeners, Peep Show, Black Books, The Crystal Maze, Top Boy, Brass Eye, 8 Out of 10 cats, Trigger Happy TV, Gamesmaster, Countdown, Green Wing, Phoenix Nights, Whose line is it Anyway, Smack the Pony, Come Dine WIth Me, The Trap Door, Drop the Dead Donkey, The Comic Stript Presents, Scrapheap Challenger, Trick or Treat, That Peter Kay Thing, Terry Pratchett's Soul Music, Max Headroom, Time Team, Football Italia, The Secret Life of Machines, Brookside, Shackleton, G.B.H, Terry Pratchett's Wyrd Sisters, the unpleasant World of Penn and Teller, A Very British Coup..


The trouble is, so much of that is yesterday's TV. Right now? Its pretty poor pickings. 

No relaxin to sell it of course, quite the opposite
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3372 on: Yesterday at 06:22:21 pm »
Interesting that we are still finding out things about regular fellow posters that surprise us.

Whod have thought Tepid was a total TV philistine?
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3373 on: Yesterday at 06:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:22:21 pm
Interesting that we are still finding out things about regular fellow posters that surprise us.

Whod have thought Tepid was a total TV philistine?

I think his avatar is just a guise to mask his crap taste  ;)
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3374 on: Yesterday at 07:04:50 pm »
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3375 on: Yesterday at 07:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:30:19 pm
I think his avatar is just a guise to mask his crap taste  ;)
Ouch! Thats sacrilege!

I stand by C4 not being at all innovative right now though.  They are miles away from where they once were.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3376 on: Yesterday at 07:39:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:16:17 pm
The trouble I have with this, is that Channel 4 is crap.  It doesnt make much innovative programming at all.  Its biggest shows have been pinched from other channels!

On principle I think it should not be sold off, nothing good will come of it.  But, it doesnt really fulfill its brief right now.

I like The Last Leg and The undateables as they give disabled people a positive platform.  They are also ready to pick up quality shows that have an important message like Its a sin and Queer as folk. I believe both shows got turned down by the usual suspects before C4 took it on.

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3377 on: Yesterday at 07:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 06:07:08 pm

Whether anyone is a fan of the content or not, I believe that a Tory sell off to the likes of Murdoch or Netflix would leave us worse off, culturally and politically.

100% agree
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3378 on: Yesterday at 07:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 07:04:50 pm
Some good takes in here

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2022/04/05/the-government-wants-privatise-channel-4-comebacks/

I like this one:

Quote
Cannot believe the guys whove closed 800 libraries since 2010 would do this to Channel 4.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3379 on: Yesterday at 07:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:39:19 pm
I like The Last Leg and The undateables as they give disabled people a positive platform.  They are also ready to pick up quality shows that have an important message like Its a sin and Queer as folk. I believe both shows got turned down by the usual suspects before C4 took it on.



Adam Hills has been very vocal in his opposition to this. I seem to remember him saying something on the show about how only C4 would make a programme such as the Last Leg.

C4 is also showing some Rugby League games now
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3380 on: Yesterday at 08:57:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:54:20 pm

C4 is also showing some Rugby League games now

Forgot about that. I stand with Nadine  ;D
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3381 on: Yesterday at 10:40:47 pm »
TV Baftas may 8th. I hope 'it's a sin' sweeps up and the writer and stars pummel Dorries and her demented denizens.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3382 on: Today at 07:23:27 am »
C4 commissions independent producers around the country. Selling them off is the opposite of 'levelling up'.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3383 on: Today at 07:41:16 am »
LGBT conference cancelled due to government stance on conversion therapy

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-61002448
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3384 on: Today at 08:21:30 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:16:17 pm
The trouble I have with this, is that Channel 4 is crap.  It doesnt make much innovative programming at all.  Its biggest shows have been pinched from other channels!

On principle I think it should not be sold off, nothing good will come of it.  But, it doesnt really fulfill its brief right now.
Yeesh this is a bad take.

Although your second sentence shows you've missed the point a bit, Channel 4 doesn't make programmes at all, it is a platform.  There are 300 or so independent production companies that they commision from.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3385 on: Today at 09:45:34 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:41:16 am
LGBT conference cancelled due to government stance on conversion therapy

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-61002448


Over 80 LGBT organisations have withdrawn in protest over the government giving the green light to 'conversion therapy' for trans people.

A decision to reflect their own prejudices, sure, but more a case of throwing red meat to their [socially] hard-right bigot base / pouring fuel on their manufactured culture war.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3386 on: Today at 10:29:08 am »
On the days that NI rises we get this guff from Johnson...
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-60996174
Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson described it as "necessary, fair and responsible", adding that it would "provide the health and care system with the long term funding it needs as we recover from the pandemic".
Which is reasonable except that, as usual, the rhetoric and reality don't match up.  Anyone thinking this NI rise is going to mean they get an adequately funded NHS or can retain their home once they need adult social care support is going to be very disappointed.  I expect some people will get very angry when reality hits home and, as usual, will direct their anger at everyone other than the Tory party.

As has been pointed out previously these are the tax rises that George 0sborne outlined prior to the Brexit referendum as being a direct consequence of Brexit.  "Project Fear" coming to fruition.

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3387 on: Today at 10:34:31 am »
This whole Channel 4 thing is just barmy.

Their notional argument is that unlocking private investment could help it become a behemouth (wouldn't it just become a slightly better Channel 5 and slightly worse ITV?). It costs nothing to the taxpayer.

And everyone on both sides making a big deal of Channel 4 news - nobody fucking watches it? And those who do probably watch it because it matches their views rather than influences them....
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3388 on: Today at 10:52:05 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:34:31 am
This whole Channel 4 thing is just barmy.

Their notional argument is that unlocking private investment could help it become a behemouth (wouldn't it just become a slightly better Channel 5 and slightly worse ITV?). It costs nothing to the taxpayer.

And everyone on both sides making a big deal of Channel 4 news - nobody fucking watches it? And those who do probably watch it because it matches their views rather than influences them....
It's a fair point that people generally just want to watch/read things that reinforce their views.  I'm not sure where people watching Channel 4 news as a more liberal outlet would go to though.  The BBC is increasingly a mouthpiece for the ruling government and I think I'm right in saying that Sky News is set for major cutbacks (I could be wrong on that!).

There does seem an inherent risk of the new owner of Channel 4 switching its news and political output to be more akin to GB News.  Having a loss-leading news outlet to amplify the views of the owner is quite the in thing.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3389 on: Today at 11:31:14 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:30:07 pm
Its not much though 

Red Triangle?
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3390 on: Today at 12:30:58 pm »
The national insurance going up is being put down to helping covid recovery of the NHS. Didnt we recently leave the EU to give us more funds for things like the NHS?

This lot are doing massive damage to the country while they can, to gain benefit for themselves. Every week is something new. Im sure this money will end up in the pockets on private hospitals that offer to do one extra NHS list a week.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3391 on: Today at 01:02:49 pm »
Well, that's a shame.....





If only he could have kept giving away money, he might still be popular  ::)
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3392 on: Today at 01:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:02:49 pm
Well, that's a shame.....





If only he could have kept giving away money, he might still be popular  ::)
It is a shame though.  Whilst there's no credible alternative the Tories will stick with Johnson and he's an incredibly damaging character for the country.

Anyone with any profile in the Tory party has pinned their sails to Johnson's mast and are tarnished as a result.  Sunak and Truss are both shallow contenders but they were never-the-less the leading contenders.  That Hunt was seriously touted as a potential new leader and PM shows how short on talent the Tories are now (they weren't great pre-referendum but the 2019 intake are seemingly all irredeemably terrible and the more moderate voices were hounded out).

Johnson tanking the Tories is all well and good but the damage being done and the policies being passed are serious matters.  There's also that nagging worry that Johnson will shine in the next election campaign as he is such an effortless liar that all the failures will be spun as great successes with enough people lapping it up to give them another five years are ruining the country.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3393 on: Today at 03:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:02:49 pm
Well, that's a shame.....





If only he could have kept giving away money, he might still be popular  ::)


Sunak (28% favourable; 57% unfavourable) is now below Starmer (29% / 54%)

Is the fact that every prominent politician in the main parties now has a negative approval rating unusual?



Also, I couldn't see this posted previously in the thread, but the latest YouGov poll (taken 29-30 March) has Labour slightly extending their lead (which was trimmed back in recent weeks):

Latest Westminster voting intention (29-30 Mar)

Lab: 37% (n/c from 23-24 Mar)
Con: 33% (-2)
Lib Dem: 9% (-1)
Green: 6% (-1)
Reform UK: 5% (+1)
SNP: 6% (+2)


Starmer also preferred PM over Bozo (32% (+1) to 27% (-2) )
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3394 on: Today at 07:55:49 pm »
Rishi Sunaks millionaire wife has claimed non-domicile status in order to save on her tax bill while her husband was chancellor, The Independent understands

Akshata Murthy, whose family business is estimated to be worth around £3.5bn, has used the valuable tax status as recently as April 2020 - two months after her husband was put in charge of setting taxes for the country, according to two people familiar with her financial arrangements.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/rishi-sunak-akshata-murthy-non-dom-wife-tax-b2052251.html

Its just not even a surprise anymore is it?
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3395 on: Today at 08:53:10 pm »
That weird dwarf will never be PM.

The Treasury he runs is full of shallow, rich, egotistical shits aswell.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3396 on: Today at 09:18:40 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:55:49 pm
Rishi Sunaks millionaire wife has claimed non-domicile status in order to save on her tax bill while her husband was chancellor, The Independent understands

Akshata Murthy, whose family business is estimated to be worth around £3.5bn, has used the valuable tax status as recently as April 2020 - two months after her husband was put in charge of setting taxes for the country, according to two people familiar with her financial arrangements.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/rishi-sunak-akshata-murthy-non-dom-wife-tax-b2052251.html

Its just not even a surprise anymore is it?

Sadly no.
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3397 on: Today at 09:23:43 pm »
On Sunak.

Just thinking.

The Chancellor of the Exchequers wife is dodging tax. The Chancellor.

But theres zero prospect of a resignation or a sacking. Were so far past where we think we are as a country
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3398 on: Today at 11:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:23:43 pm
On Sunak.

Just thinking.

The Chancellor of the Exchequers wife is dodging tax. The Chancellor.

But theres zero prospect of a resignation or a sacking. Were so far past where we think we are as a country
I think that's the problem Labour have now, the Tory's have abused our country in every way possible, bringing up the many abuses will look like some wild CT to many. it's hard to know where to start with this lot. the consequences will be felt for generations, we've gone past the point of If we don't do this were f...
