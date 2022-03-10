Its not much though



"What have Channel Four ever done for us... "Perhaps a topic for another thread but I think C4 is fantastic (news, arts, films - All4 is also a brilliant repository) and it doesn't cost us a penny.I read that their government charter means that they are not allowed to produce their own content but were created to act as a commissioner/publisher. It provides massive support to independent production companies and associated industries in the UK. Series like End of the Fucking World and Queer As Folk (for example) probably wouldn't have got made anywhere else.Whether anyone is a fan of the content or not, I believe that a Tory sell off to the likes of Murdoch or Netflix would leave us worse off, culturally and politically.