Author Topic: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)  (Read 109928 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3280 on: Yesterday at 11:01:56 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:58:55 am
Link or real name or something for those who are not from the UK or (like me) have not lived there in a long time?

Charlie Elphicke. What confused me was the reference to being jailed for lying, a crime for which Tories have a statutory defence.

It was sexual assault.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charlie_Elphicke
Offline No666

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3281 on: Yesterday at 11:12:09 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:58:55 am
Link or real name or something for those who are not from the UK or (like me) have not lived there in a long time?
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/charlie-elphicke-the-predator-mp-and-his-protection-racket-3kb30pl6w
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3282 on: Yesterday at 12:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3283 on: Yesterday at 12:50:35 pm »
Cost the Times £600k to support proper journalism. Respect to them for that.

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3284 on: Yesterday at 01:46:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:50:35 pm
Cost the Times £600k to support proper journalism. Respect to them for that.
The UKs libel laws are atrocious. I wonder when they will be meaningfully overhauled.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online rob1966

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3285 on: Yesterday at 02:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on March 25, 2022, 11:38:25 am
I don't think the reality of how grim things are going to get has hit home yet.

Think these numbers will change when everyone starts getting their £300 a month electricity bills in the coming months.

I've been swerving the news so had no idea about the new tariffs, shit my kecks when my new tariff was offered and it's gone up from £84 a month to £252 and that's one of the best deals out there :no

I said this elsewhere on here, but the Red Wall c*nts who voted in a Tory to "Get Brexit done" need to hang their fucking heads in shame and they can get to fuck moaning about the rises, because they voted for it.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3286 on: Yesterday at 03:58:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:36:33 pm
I've been swerving the news so had no idea about the new tariffs, shit my kecks when my new tariff was offered and it's gone up from £84 a month to £252 and that's one of the best deals out there :no

I said this elsewhere on here, but the Red Wall c*nts who voted in a Tory to "Get Brexit done" need to hang their fucking heads in shame and they can get to fuck moaning about the rises, because they voted for it.
But, of course, it was not just the Tory Party. Under Starmer, there was a 3-line whip to vote for 'the deal', and under Corbyn, it was 'the will of the people'. Many of us here severely criticised both of those decisions/positions at the time. But shit loads of Labour voters too uncritically approved of one or both of those.

The country, as a whole, needs to take responsibility. If there are Russians who believe that Putin and the war in Ukraine are the responsibility of the nation as a whole (when it is, in reality, a dictatorship), then a democracy like the UK is surely responsible as whole too for something like Brexit (as the result of an effin' referendum I should add).

I'm a Brit abroad and I'm ashamed by Brexit, Johnson, and the UKs response to the Ukraine humanitarian crisis. And I certainly did not vote for any of it.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3287 on: Yesterday at 05:29:48 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/mar/27/government-paid-firm-linked-to-tory-peer-122m-for-ppe-bought-for-46m?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other

Ive always been shocked about how little the dodgy PPE contracts resonated with the public. During a time people were fearing for their lives, their family and struggling with lockdowns, a small part of society saw it as an opportunity to make millions from the taxpayer. Now look where we are. Its sickening.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3288 on: Yesterday at 08:00:18 pm »
Goverment agrees to review of how Cressida Dick was ousted as Met chief

Review may look at communications between police and City Hall after clash with Sadiq Khan but will not change any outcomes
Quote
Cressida Dick has won a victory after the government agreed to a review of how she came to leave office after a clash with the London mayor, Sadiq Khan.

The Home Office is expected to announce it will ask Sir Tom Winsor to examine how Dick came to be ousted as commissioner of the Metropolitan police last month, a government source confirmed.

Dick resigned rather than go to a meeting with Khan about the scandals plaguing the Met and attempts to rebuild public confidence. She believed her plans for reforms were good enough, but he did not.

The government did not step in and back her when it became clear Khan had lost confidence in her leadership.

In the aftermath of Dicks resignation, her deputy, Sir Stephen House, wrote to the home secretary demanding a review of how the Met commissioner had come to leave office. The government has taken more than a month to consider Houses demands, and has now agreed.

Sources in government and City Hall said the review would not change any outcomes. Negotiations between the mayor and Dick about the date and terms of her departure  such as a payout of about £500,000  continue.

One area the review may examine is communications between City Hall and the Mets top team, and whether it was as clear and effective as it should have been.

It is understood the proposed exit terms for Dick initially included a confidentiality clause, but City Hall sources insist that was dropped on the insistence of Khan and the commissioner will be free to criticise whoever she wants when she leaves office.

Government sources say the wrangling has delayed the formal advert for the Met commissioners job being published, meaning it could be summer until a new top officer is chosen or in place to lead the UKs s biggest force.

News of the review was first reported by the Mail on Sunday. Winsor is the chief inspector of constabulary whose time in office ends this week. Khan, as well as being London mayor, is the police and crime commissioner for London. The government is also reviewing the power and effectiveness of police and crime commissioners.

The appointment and removal of the Met commissioner is made by the home secretary, Priti Patel, who has to have due regard for the views of the London mayor.

In September last year Patel and Khan backed Dick being granted a two-year extension to her five-year term in the job, which was due to end next month.

Relations between Dick and Khan soured after revelations about hate messages circulating among officers at Charing Cross police station from 2016 to 2018. The mayor was angered that nine of them were still serving in the Met, with two promoted.

Dick had been pressed to come up with a plan to deal with the huge problems facing the Met, and in the mayors view failed to do so. She was due to attend with a meeting with the mayor to discuss her plans, having been told beforehand that Khan viewed them as inadequate.

Dick then decided to resign as commissioner rather than attend meeting with Khan.

At that stage Khan had not formally declared he had lost confidence in the commissioner, but few doubt that is where things were headed. A public declaration of his loss of confidence in her would have left her with no choice but to resign.

There is process enshrined in law for the removal of a commissioner, either by sacking or a declaration no confidence, which involves giving written reasons for the decision and an opportunity for them to provide a response. City Hall believes those laws do not apply because the commissioner chose to resign.

A City Hall source said: Rather than wasting officials time and taxpayers money ordering a politically motivated inquiry about the resignation of a police commissioner who has overseen a host of scandals, the home secretary should finally show leadership and focus on the job of sorting out the huge issues facing the Met and police forces across the country  as well as fixing her scheme so that Ukrainian refugees can find sanctuary in our country.

Announcing his demand for a review last month, House said: I feel deeply disappointed. Theres a clear procedure in statute laid down to allow the removal of a police chief officer. Its not been followed in this instance; its not even been initiated in this instance.

Due process has not been followed, and instead weve seen matters played out in the media. Because of this, Ive written to the home secretary to ask her to have a review carried out of the events that have taken place.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/mar/27/goverment-to-review-how-cressida-dick-was-ousted-as-met-chief
Online KillieRed

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 08:41:39 am »
Sticking up for their own.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork
