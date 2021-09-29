I've been swerving the news so had no idea about the new tariffs, shit my kecks when my new tariff was offered and it's gone up from £84 a month to £252 and that's one of the best deals out there



I said this elsewhere on here, but the Red Wall c*nts who voted in a Tory to "Get Brexit done" need to hang their fucking heads in shame and they can get to fuck moaning about the rises, because they voted for it.



But, of course, it was not just the Tory Party. Under Starmer, there was a 3-line whip to vote for 'the deal', and under Corbyn, it was 'the will of the people'. Many of us here severely criticised both of those decisions/positions at the time. But shit loads of Labour voters too uncritically approved of one or both of those.The country, as a whole, needs to take responsibility. If there are Russians who believe that Putin and the war in Ukraine are the responsibility of the nation as a whole (when it is, in reality, a dictatorship), then a democracy like the UK is surely responsible as whole too for something like Brexit (as the result of an effin' referendum I should add).I'm a Brit abroad and I'm ashamed by Brexit, Johnson, and the UKs response to the Ukraine humanitarian crisis. And I certainly did not vote for any of it.