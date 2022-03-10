Poll

Author Topic: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)  (Read 104526 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3160 on: Yesterday at 12:40:11 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 12:37:37 pm
The temerity of not being grateful to the corrupt etonian racist c*nt whose stupid fat gob kept you in a foreign prison for years.


The half-pint Putin-stooge Arron Banks is in there, whipping up the hate.

I'm not a violent man but I swear that, come the revolution, I will hunt this diminutive dickhead down and personally hang him from a lamppost.

I despise him.
Offline lobsterboy

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3161 on: Yesterday at 12:43:07 pm »
Hang the fucking lot of them.
Burn Eton to the ground with all the little proto-c*nts locked inside while you are at it as well.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3162 on: Yesterday at 03:12:01 pm »
While I agree with the anger, I think that we should perhaps consider the language that we use.

There are a lot of impressionable peo.. dickheads about and although the Tories do seem to be not very nice people, I don't think the site wants to be promoting actual violence against them.

I'd rather people get informed and education and vote them out of power for the forseeable future.
2022/03/10

Offline TSC

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3163 on: Yesterday at 05:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:40:11 pm

The half-pint Putin-stooge Arron Banks is in there, whipping up the hate.

I'm not a violent man but I swear that, come the revolution, I will hunt this diminutive dickhead down and personally hang him from a lamppost.

I despise him.

And obviously close to his Brexit mates of similar stature & nature like Francois et al
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3164 on: Yesterday at 06:36:10 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 12:43:07 pm
Hang the fucking lot of them.
Burn Eton to the ground with all the little proto-c*nts locked inside while you are at it as well.

Maybe leave a side door open for the little proto-c*nts so they don't burn to a crisp but I think the rest of it plays pretty well
Offline Clint Eastwood

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3165 on: Yesterday at 09:38:23 pm »
Ive been keeping away from politics, because its dreadful for your mind at the moment, but Johnson comparing the Ukraine situation to Brexit was sickening. The obvious insensitivities aside - this whole situation has highlighted just how much a mistake Brexit was. Ukraine are begging to join the EU, and its a farce that we arent still a part of it.

Theyre a Brexit government, and since being elected theyve sought to bring Brexit in to everything, because they feel comfortable talking about it. Im yet to see any benefit that has come from Brexit. Ive seen plenty of negatives and they just keep coming. They should feel shame talking about it.
Offline oldfordie

  • ******
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3166 on: Yesterday at 10:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:38:23 pm
Ive been keeping away from politics, because its dreadful for your mind at the moment, but Johnson comparing the Ukraine situation to Brexit was sickening. The obvious insensitivities aside - this whole situation has highlighted just how much a mistake Brexit was. Ukraine are begging to join the EU, and its a farce that we arent still a part of it.

Theyre a Brexit government, and since being elected theyve sought to bring Brexit in to everything, because they feel comfortable talking about it. Im yet to see any benefit that has come from Brexit. Ive seen plenty of negatives and they just keep coming. They should feel shame talking about it.
Am still sickened by the tactics and rhetoric used to keep Brexit alive after the vote to leave. any politician who used the words "The Will of the People" should be shamed out of Parliament.
All the people who clapped and cheered these words need to reflect. they fell for the same propaganda used by the Nazis to keep Hitler in power. words used by the Nazis to do as they pleased, this is what happed in the UK. it kept the Tory's in power, it allowed the Torys to decide exactly what Brexit meant.
Offline TSC

  • ******
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3167 on: Yesterday at 10:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:38:23 pm
Ive been keeping away from politics, because its dreadful for your mind at the moment, but Johnson comparing the Ukraine situation to Brexit was sickening. The obvious insensitivities aside - this whole situation has highlighted just how much a mistake Brexit was. Ukraine are begging to join the EU, and its a farce that we arent still a part of it.

Theyre a Brexit government, and since being elected theyve sought to bring Brexit in to everything, because they feel comfortable talking about it. Im yet to see any benefit that has come from Brexit. Ive seen plenty of negatives and they just keep coming. They should feel shame talking about it.

Bitter words from a Churchill wannabe because to date he hasnt had the call to join the EU and US in talks this week.  Downing Street stated on Friday no invite (for Johnson to join) has been received.  So our version of Trump chucks his toys out the pram on Sunday.
Offline TSC

  • ******
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3168 on: Yesterday at 11:04:57 pm »
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3169 on: Yesterday at 11:12:06 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:10:05 pm
Bitter words from a Churchill wannabe because to date he hasnt had the call to join the EU and US in talks this week.  Downing Street stated on Friday no invite (for Johnson to join) has been received.  So our version of Trump chucks his toys out the pram on Sunday.

him and his ilk have turned the country into a laughing stock, why would any serious politician invite Johnson to EU and US talks, not forgetting the fact we no longer have any right to be invited or has no 10 forgotten we are no longer in the EU.
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3170 on: Yesterday at 11:17:35 pm »
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • ******
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3171 on: Today at 07:29:36 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:04:57 pm
Latest actions of Government

https://mobile.twitter.com/YvetteCooperMP/status/1506340930579742726?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1506340930579742726%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
Quote
Yvette Cooper
@YvetteCooperMP

Tory Govt just voted to make it a criminal offence for Ukrainian families to arrive in UK without the right papers with a penalty of up to 4yrs in prison.

At a time when British people have made clear we must help Ukraine, this is truly shameful. Our country is better than this
It clearly isn't.
Offline TSC

  • ******
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3172 on: Today at 07:56:37 am »
Online spen71

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3173 on: Today at 08:08:55 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:56:37 am
Inflation at 30 year high. 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-60833361

All he will do today is tinker around the edges.    Needs something radical to stop the economy collapsing
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • ******
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3174 on: Today at 08:29:47 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:38:23 pm
Ive been keeping away from politics, because its dreadful for your mind at the moment, but Johnson comparing the Ukraine situation to Brexit was sickening. The obvious insensitivities aside - this whole situation has highlighted just how much a mistake Brexit was. Ukraine are begging to join the EU, and its a farce that we arent still a part of it.

Theyre a Brexit government, and since being elected theyve sought to bring Brexit in to everything, because they feel comfortable talking about it. Im yet to see any benefit that has come from Brexit. Ive seen plenty of negatives and they just keep coming. They should feel shame talking about it.

I posted this in the other thread, but relevant here nonetheless.

Petro Poroshenko on Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson comparing Brexit to the war in Ukraine. "How many people have died because of Brexit? Zero."

https://twitter.com/rewearmouth/status/1506343431630737408?s=21
Online Komic

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3175 on: Today at 10:21:19 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:17:35 pm
no surprise though, words are easy, actions is what counts and yet again this government fails big time

Its truly despicable, they do it again and again as well. All the furore around the consultancy pay for access jobs last year, saying they would address it. Wait a few months and quietly announce they wont do anything as itll effect their potential book deals. All they care about is tomorrow's headline. Reminds  me of an interview of a US politician, who claimed that getting re elected made a good politican.
Online Jshooters

  • ******
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3176 on: Today at 10:41:22 am »
Putting this here rather than Russia thread as it goes to what many have said about why UK gov turned a blind eye to Russian antics.  First hand account of it though....

https://bit.ly/3isz2Q6
Offline gazzalfc

  • ******
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3177 on: Today at 12:55:53 pm »
Fuel duty cut (from £1.60 to £1.55 a litre) and VAT cut to home energy efficiency grants.....

Thats it

Nothing on Universal credit or the increase in National insurance
Online spen71

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3178 on: Today at 01:09:22 pm »
What a bunch of pricks This government.    Just abolish VAT on gas and electric for 6 month
