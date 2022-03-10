Poll

Author Topic: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)  (Read 103608 times)

Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Sponsered by gastropods Inc.)
« Reply #3120 on: March 17, 2022, 03:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on March 17, 2022, 12:06:01 pm
BoE raising interest rates again to 0.75%.

That'll help bring down the cost of global oil and gas prices...........
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3121 on: March 17, 2022, 05:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on March 17, 2022, 12:06:01 pm
BoE raising interest rates again to 0.75%.

And national insurance hike incoming
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3122 on: March 17, 2022, 06:17:31 pm »
Like clockwork. First bit of good news (release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori) and Dubai owned P&O sack everyone while Johnson is visiting trying to blag more oil. It's a sorry state of affairs but I find it hard to belive there isn't some connection here.
Quote
@PippaCrerar
P&O Ferries make all UK staff redundant after kicking passengers off ships. As @REWearmouth reports DP World is majority-owned by Dubai Sovereign Wealth Fund so ultimately by Dubai Royal Family. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson met UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed y'day.
https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1504454031145635844
And who is out moaning about it? Idiot Dover MP Natalie Elphicke who voted in favour of 'fire-and-rehire' and Frottage. Un-fucking-believeable the nerve of these shysters.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3123 on: March 17, 2022, 06:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on March 17, 2022, 06:17:31 pm
Like clockwork. First bit of good news (release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori) and Saudi owned P&O sack everyone while Johnson is visiting trying to blag more oil. It's a sorry state of affairs but I find it hard to belive there isn't some connection here.  And who is out moaning about it? Idiot Dover MP Natalie Elphicke who voted in favour of 'fire-and-rehire' and Frottage. Un-fucking-believeable the nerve of these shysters.

They are Dubai owned, not Saudi.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3124 on: March 17, 2022, 06:21:00 pm »
Inner rage. Point taken. Edited.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3125 on: March 17, 2022, 10:23:20 pm »
Turns out DP World are also intertwined with this corrupt government's twatty 'Freeport' programme.

That shortarsed snake Sunak: " Im thrilled that DP World is investing £300m to support Thames Freeport"

https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2021/09/15/dp-world-backed-thames-freeport-becomes-first-uk-economic-trade-zone-to-open/


This has all got to be linked.

Tories = corrupt, lying, vile scum.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3126 on: March 17, 2022, 10:32:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 17, 2022, 10:23:20 pm
Turns out DP World are also intertwined with this corrupt government's twatty 'Freeport' programme.

That shortarsed snake Sunak: " Im thrilled that DP World is investing £300m to support Thames Freeport"

https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2021/09/15/dp-world-backed-thames-freeport-becomes-first-uk-economic-trade-zone-to-open/


This has all got to be linked.

Tories = corrupt, lying, vile scum.

These Freeports are what Brexit's about. Places to launder dirty money. A lot of roubles tied up there.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3127 on: March 17, 2022, 11:36:21 pm »
Easy to see from QT tonight why they never let the fucking useless, nasty little shite Braverman out isn't it...
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3128 on: March 18, 2022, 12:24:18 pm »
I know it's tongue-in-cheek but the poll is a bit weird. There are a few lovely Russian Reds on this forum and they're far from being Tories.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3129 on: March 18, 2022, 12:52:13 pm »
In other but related news.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/ukraine-jacob-rees-mogg-woke-b2038855.html?r=38346

Quote
The Ukraine crisis has given Conservatives an opportunity to roll back wokery and sweep away the fluff of Partygate, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.

The Brexit minister told a meeting of Tory activists that Vladimir Putins invasion of Ukraine had created a new seriousness which made woke arguments about the use of language look like nonsense.

And he said Conservatives should take advantage of the situation by taking a robust approach and refusing to accept the use of socialist vocabulary, like saying chair rather than chairman or Beijing rather than Peking.

However, he immediately disobeyed his own instruction, saying he was willing to say Ukraine rather than the Ukraine in recognition of the bravery of its people - many of whom object to the use of the definite article, which they believe suggests it is part of Russia rather than a country in its own right.

Speaking at an event hosted by the ConservativeHome website on the fringe of the Conservative Spring Conference in Blackpool, Mr Rees-Mogg said that the crisis had also exposed the scandal over pandemic parties at 10 Downing Street as a trivial distraction from issues of real importance.

Out of touch muppet.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3130 on: March 18, 2022, 02:39:36 pm »
In other words, carry on, nothing to see here.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3131 on: March 18, 2022, 03:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March 18, 2022, 12:52:13 pm
In other but related news.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/ukraine-jacob-rees-mogg-woke-b2038855.html?r=38346

Out of touch muppet.


It's not so much 'out of touch' as 'seeking to energise their base' (or that chunk of moronic 'red wall' voters who get triggered by such evils as having to treat people equally even if they're a different colour or not British, or being brutally honest about the UK's past)

 
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3132 on: March 18, 2022, 05:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March 18, 2022, 12:52:13 pm
In other but related news.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/ukraine-jacob-rees-mogg-woke-b2038855.html?r=38346

Out of touch muppet.

Dripping with empathy that re the dead and injured in Ukraine.  Tory gonna Tory.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3133 on: March 19, 2022, 11:33:50 am »
Ben Wallace now waffling at the Tory spring conference.  Turned off when he equated Putin and Ukraine situation with the Argentinian leadership and the Falklands conflict & Thatchers response.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3134 on: March 19, 2022, 01:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Twitter - Ben Quinn - @BenQuinn75
https://twitter.com/BenQuinn75/status/1505157948649230340

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson compares Ukraine's fight for freedom to "the British people voting for Brexit 'in large numbers' :

"it was because they wanted to be free to do things differently, for this country to be able to do things differently and run itself"

I want to throw up.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3135 on: March 19, 2022, 01:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March 19, 2022, 01:01:26 pm
I want to throw up.

But Russia achieved it's objective in 2016
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3136 on: March 19, 2022, 01:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March 19, 2022, 01:01:26 pm
I want to throw up.
Whole of Europe united behind Ukraine, EU+NATO united fighting Putins evil invasion but Johnson manages to insult the leaders of every European country.
I am not sure if this is down to stupidity or putting party politics above everything else. he has once again shown why he is unfit to be PM.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3137 on: March 19, 2022, 03:20:49 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on March 19, 2022, 01:45:31 pm
Whole of Europe united behind Ukraine, EU+NATO united fighting Putins evil invasion but Johnson manages to insult the leaders of every European country.
I am not sure if this is down to stupidity or putting party politics above everything else. he has once again shown why he is unfit to be PM.
Johnson is a sociopath narcissist. He would not recognise the tone deafness of those remarks. Nor, it would seem, did those who (presumably) reviewed his speak ahead of Conference. These people (Government) possess not a single redeeming quality between them.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3138 on: March 19, 2022, 04:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March 19, 2022, 03:20:49 pm
Johnson is a sociopath narcissist. He would not recognise the tone deafness of those remarks. Nor, it would seem, did those who (presumably) reviewed his speak ahead of Conference. These people (Government) possess not a single redeeming quality between them.
Yeah, I doubt he even considered just how insulting his words were to the 27 EU countries. Brexiteers should be proud of the way they stood up to EU tyranny. he still needs pulling up for it though as he's definitely shoehorning Brexit into the debate. I think he would be quite happy to return to the days of Brexit dominating our politics. take the focus away from his corrupt incompetent governments record over the last few years.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3139 on: March 19, 2022, 05:48:52 pm »
Do they not realise that Brexit and the culture wars are done. Nobody cares. All they have is fighting an invisible enemy in an empty room. Absolutely useless the lot of them.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3140 on: March 19, 2022, 06:11:49 pm »
With the cost of living crisis . They have an issue.

Politically, cancelling the NI increase doesnt gain you much kudos.  Youve gained some money you already had wont make people feel good about things.

So I suspect the budget wont do that.  Probably have some fuel tax cut and why not?  They are currently making a killing from it
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3141 on: March 19, 2022, 06:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on March 19, 2022, 05:48:52 pm
Do they not realise that Brexit and the culture wars are done. Nobody cares. All they have is fighting an invisible enemy in an empty room. Absolutely useless the lot of them.
Oliver Dowden the Co-Chairman of the Tory party was banging on about Starmers Labour and Cancel culture today, straight out of the Trump +Republican playbook, other stuff but best to leave it at that. the Tories want to try and take us back to the glorious days after the 2016 Referendum when they could call any hint of scrutiny as being unpatriotic.
How we should have more belief in the people of this country, audiences lapped it up. so did they Torys. free to do as they pleased under The Will of the People.
They must miss those days badly.
« Last Edit: March 19, 2022, 06:17:02 pm by oldfordie »
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3142 on: March 19, 2022, 06:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March 19, 2022, 03:20:49 pm
Johnson is a sociopath narcissist. He would not recognise the tone deafness of those remarks. Nor, it would seem, did those who (presumably) reviewed his speak ahead of Conference. These people (Government) possess not a single redeeming quality between them.

Think it was reported Thursday  that Johnson was waiting on an invite to join the European Commission in meeting Biden next week.  Downing Street said yesterday no invite had yet been received.  So maybe bitterness informed his nonsense.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3143 on: March 19, 2022, 07:08:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 19, 2022, 06:11:49 pm
With the cost of living crisis . They have an issue.

Politically, cancelling the NI increase doesnt gain you much kudos.  Youve gained some money you already had wont make people feel good about things.

So I suspect the budget wont do that.  Probably have some fuel tax cut and why not?  They are currently making a killing from it


Quote
He is widely believed to be looking at a cut in fuel duty, perhaps of 5p, after Russias invasion of Ukraine sent the cost of fuel at the pumps soaring.

Such a measure would be enthusiastically welcomed by many backbench Conservatives, but some campaigners are warning against it. Analysis by the New Economics Foundation (Nef) shows just 7% of the benefit goes to the poorest fifth of households.

The thinktank found that one-third of the savings would accrue to the wealthiest fifth of households. In absolute terms it would be worth an average of £1.80 a month to households in the bottom 20% of earners, and £8.20 a month to households in the top 20%.

Alex Chapman, a senior researcher at Nef, said: If your objective is to support those at the bottom of the income spectrum or those who are most vulnerable, a cut to fuel duty is an incredibly inefficient way to get support to that group.

Paul Tuohy, the chief executive of the Campaign for Better Transport, agreed. Given the volatility of fuel prices, cutting fuel duty is not the best way to ease the cost of living crisis. It also isnt targeted at those most in need, he said.

More than a third of the lowest-income households have no car, and people on low incomes are much more likely than high earners to rely on buses. We would like to see moves to make public transport more affordable, which would have the added benefits of reducing our reliance on fuel and tackling climate change.

Torsten Bell, the director of the Resolution Foundation thinktank, said he believed a 5p cut in fuel duty was now highly likely. That works in terms of Tory politics. It is not the best policy in the world but politically it is well targeted, he said.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3144 on: March 19, 2022, 07:22:18 pm »
And of course , a 5p cut in fuel duty (with prices are as they are) means the treasury are still making billions and billions more than expected compared to last years fuel revenue.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3145 on: March 19, 2022, 07:34:45 pm »
Donald Tusk responds to shitbag Johnson's latest ill-conceived utterence.
Quote
Donald Tusk @donaldtuskEPP
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson likens Ukrainians fight to British people voting for Brexit. I can still remember the enthusiasm of Putin and Trump after the referendum. Boris, your words offend Ukrainians, the British and common sense.
4:18 PM Mar 19, 2022
https://twitter.com/donaldtuskEPP/status/1505217044693856258
:butt
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3146 on: March 19, 2022, 08:17:17 pm »
Quote from: TSC on March 19, 2022, 11:33:50 am
Ben Wallace now waffling at the Tory spring conference.  Turned off when he equated Putin and Ukraine situation with the Argentinian leadership and the Falklands conflict & Thatchers response.

Did he? What a twat. Full on Jingoism
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3147 on: March 20, 2022, 10:39:55 am »
Sunak squirming on SKY news as the reporter pointed out Johnson's remark where pretty crass. He's a little fucking snake.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3148 on: March 20, 2022, 11:23:24 am »
The whole Labour waving the white flag shit was almost worse.

Their local election campaign (and the 2024 one) are going to be the most disgusting in British history.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3149 on: March 20, 2022, 11:33:43 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on March 20, 2022, 11:23:24 am
The whole Labour waving the white flag shit was almost worse.

Their local election campaign (and the 2024 one) are going to be the most disgusting in British history.

If you can't beat them. Join them. Labour are going to have to fight dirty.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3150 on: March 20, 2022, 01:11:30 pm »
Johnson is delighted about Russia attacking Ukraine of course, it has essentially consigned the parties investigation to the background.

Scum of a bloke, his comparison of Ukraine to Brexit are beneath contempt
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3151 on: March 20, 2022, 01:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on March 20, 2022, 11:23:24 am
The whole Labour waving the white flag shit was almost worse.

Their local election campaign (and the 2024 one) are going to be the most disgusting in British history.
Who came up with the waving the White flag expression and for what reasons? think we have to be careful not to let these attacks go unchallenged.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3152 on: March 20, 2022, 10:16:09 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on March 20, 2022, 01:24:47 pm
Who came up with the waving the White flag expression and for what reasons? think we have to be careful not to let these attacks go unchallenged.

It was a direct quote from the Prime Minister.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3153 on: March 20, 2022, 10:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on March 20, 2022, 11:23:24 am
The whole Labour waving the white flag shit was almost worse.

Their local election campaign (and the 2024 one) are going to be the most disgusting in British history.
I see sorry. he really is desperate.  talk about anything but his incompetent and corrupt government.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3154 on: March 20, 2022, 10:45:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 19, 2022, 07:22:18 pm
And of course , a 5p cut in fuel duty (with prices are as they are) means the treasury are still making billions and billions more than expected compared to last years fuel revenue.

The oil companies and petrol stations will just pocket any cut in fuel duty anyway, they definitely wont pass on the full amount.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3155 on: Yesterday at 04:32:37 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/21/government-education-innovation-poorer-students-university

This governments latest education innovation? Shutting poorer students out of university

Those who dont meet arbitrary targets at school will be refused a place, while those lucky enough to go face a lifetime of debt

    Hillary Gyebi-Ababio is the higher education spokesperson at the National Union of Students


Over the past decade, students in England have been subjected to a barrage of reforms that have made their lives worse. It started in 2012, when the coalition governments decision to allow universities to triple tuition fees to £9,000 a year came into effect. It continued with the scrapping of maintenance grants in 2016, and ministers failure to address student accommodation costs, which have rocketed by 60% since 2011.

Now, in a long-awaited response to the 2019 Augar review of post-18 education, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons government is proposing more changes that have flown under the radar  and we cant let it get away with them.

As part of the plans, announced by the universities minister, Michelle Donelan, on 24 February, it wants to introduce minimum entry requirements to stop students who dont get a pass in English and maths GCSEs or 2 Es in A-levels from accessing student loans. It says social mobility is not achieved by pushing young people into university, but this completely misses the point. The proposals will hold back those who struggle with certain academic subjects, but whose talent will shine in a specialised area later on in their educational journey. How many graduates do we know who wouldnt have been able to go to university because they didnt meet these arbitrary targets? It wont be young people on country estates who suffer the effects, but those from council estates.

It is part of an ideological, regressive and immoral pack of measures, which amount to an attack on opportunity. The plan to cap student numbers for courses determined to be of low quality  which would limit the number of students able to take courses not deemed economically lucrative  is nothing more than a cover for clipping the wings of students dreams.

Thats not all. Alongside a cost-of-living crisis, which former government ministers are telling us will create the most difficult economic year weve seen in a lifetime, the Tories want to burden students with an extra £54,000 of debt. From 2023, they want to reduce the salary threshold at which future graduates repay student loans to £25,000, and to extend the length of the student loan repayment term from 30 to 40 years. With inflation already over 5%, household energy bills expected to hit £4,000 by the end of 2022 and incomes facing their largest decline since the 1970s, it is beyond belief that they are trying to make higher education more expensive. Not only are they attacking current undergraduates who will be entering an increasingly costly world, but they are disincentivising education  a public good that serves all of society.

When has forcing millions of young people into debt for the rest of their lives been a smart economic model? Students have been an afterthought throughout the pandemic, but this is a new low. Meg Hillier, the chair of the public accounts committee, was right  students deserve better.

Youd be forgiven for thinking that it cant be that bad. They must have offered a sweetener to make things more manageable? Sadly not. For all the reviews flaws, Augar made clear that any higher education reforms must be introduced alongside reintroducing maintenance grants for poorer students. Not once did the government refer to this when it announced its plans last month.

Radical change is needed, and thousands demanded it during the student strike. Ive been so proud to be a part of rebuilding our movement during the almost two years that Ive been the National Union of Students vice-president for higher education. As I prepare to hand over the reins to our next team of officers, it feels like the NUS has refound its proudly radical roots in its centenary year.

There is still so much to fight against. We will continue to oppose this governments ideological, regressive and immoral attacks against students. Recent announcements have made it clear that we need something completely different. We must allow ourselves the space to push for an alternative: a system that is fully funded and accessible for everyone. The student strike this month was the start of this journey, but it certainly wont be the end.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3156 on: Yesterday at 07:18:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 19, 2022, 07:22:18 pm
And of course , a 5p cut in fuel duty (with prices are as they are) means the treasury are still making billions and billions more than expected compared to last years fuel revenue.
Would leaving the fuel duty where it is , and reinststing the money (can't remember how much) on universal benefit balance ?  Would leave a lot of families at the lower end of the spectrum bit not on benefits in trouble.
And I guess a massive vote loser. But the point about it being badly targeted is very true. Almost impossible to stop the oil companies from not taking a fair whack too. They just have to not raise prices for a few days , then whack the prices up and blame the war.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3157 on: Today at 10:29:56 am »
The TUC has called on all MPs to do the right thing and back Labours motion to ban fire and rehire and demand the reinstatement of all sacked P&O staff.

The motion was passed, but guess how the Tory rats voted, every single one of them abstained  :no

The tories are yet again showing contempt for workers rights in the wake of the P&O Ferries scandal.

https://votes.parliament.uk/Votes/Commons/Division/1253?s=09&fbclid=IwAR1-OsiYaHK3U-_ks7Pyw-6Kp4dOuixeDgHU3STQ2SSbMPikWIBjTj1Tfho
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3158 on: Today at 12:25:23 pm »
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe getting a load of online abuse (co-ordinated attack...?) for being critical of the government.

Apparently she's 'ungrateful'.  >:(

A study has shown how right-wing/pro-Brexit/pro-Tory/anti-Woke shitheads have targeted her.

https://twitter.com/Matthew_Wright/status/1506216589930250241
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3159 on: Today at 12:37:37 pm »
The temerity of not being grateful to the corrupt etonian racist c*nt whose stupid fat gob kept you in a foreign prison for years.
