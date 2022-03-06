Poll

Poll

Who are the biggest snowflakes?

Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
March 6, 2022, 09:26:22 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on March  6, 2022, 05:30:33 pm
I wonder if what Lebvedev (maybe old Gav Williamson aswell) have on Johnson will ever come to light. Considering how much horrendous stuff is priced in with him it must be pretty horrific. Feels bigger than money. Mustve been very naughty at one of his parties to ignore security advice and spend the first week of a global pandemic trying to put a foreign asset in the HoL.

Yep.

Guy is a dodgy crook.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
March 7, 2022, 10:29:52 am
When are all of Putin's assets getting interned for National Security reasons?

This country has been compromised from top to bottom by the very people who have projected their hate of wokeness as patriotism when in fact it's all in the name of Putism. Aka the Tory Party.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
March 7, 2022, 11:42:31 am
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  7, 2022, 10:29:52 am
When are all of Putin's assets getting interned for National Security reasons?


The cell block of Rees Mogg, Frottage, Galloway, half of Novara and the entirity of the Brexit Party would be a laugh. Assume Williamson and Johnson would be airlifted to Moscow at the last minute.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 09:41:06 am
Reet-Smug trying to be smart and falling on his face

Quote
Jacob Rees-Mogg has been mocked after his claim that the UK "leads the way" in sanctioning Russian banks backfired spectacularly.

The Cabinet minister took to social media over the weekend to defend the government's record on sanctions, following criticism that it had been too slow.
To make his point the Tory MP produced a chart showing the UK had sanctioned £258.8 billion, compared to £240 billion in the US and £38.8 billion in the EU.
But opposition politicians were quick to point out that the chart suggested there was simply more Russian money worth sanctioning in London than elsewhere.

Labour MP Chris Bryant said: "All this proves is that thanks to the Tories all the dodgy Russian money is in London. Its an admission of corruption!"

Politicians from Labour, LD and SNP followed Bryant to skewer the undertaker twat.

https://archive.ph/16JDA
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 10:24:25 am
Another example of this corrupt Tory government providing questionable assistance to their billionaire kleptocrat chums

Quote
UK taxpayer potentially on hook for £50mn in Russian loan guarantees
The two most recent purchases using government support were by billionaire Andrey Melnichenkos Suek group

https://archive.ph/nUjy7

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 10:47:00 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:24:25 am
Another example of this corrupt Tory government providing questionable assistance to their billionaire kleptocrat chums

https://archive.ph/nUjy7

For a country that voted for its independence from Europe they sure like taking money from foreigners. Be they Russian or the Oil states. Don't they know that the people who get paid off are the subservient not the powerful.
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 01:02:05 pm
Dodgy as fuck government is as dodgy as fuck shocker

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/08/uk-faces-fine-eu-chinese-imports

UK faces large EU bill over Chinese imports fraud

The British government faces paying a hefty charge to the EU after the European court of justice ruled it had been negligent in allowing criminal gangs to flood European markets with cheap Chinese-made clothes and shoes.

Publishing its final ruling on Tuesday, the court concluded that the UK as member state had failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law to combat fraud and collect the correct amount of customs duties and VAT on imported Chinese goods. The failures by HMRC date from 2011 to 2017.

Under the withdrawal agreement signed by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, the UK remains subject to ECJ jurisdiction for any breaches of EU law during its time as a member state. The European Commission has been seeking since 2018 to force the UK to pay more than 2bn (£1.7bn) in compensation to the EU budget.

The complaint emerged in 2017, when the EUs anti-fraud office said British authorities had allowed criminals to evade customs duties by making false claims about clothes and shoes imported from China. It found that more than half of all textiles and footwear imported into the UK from China were below the lowest acceptable prices.

In a blow to the government, the EUs highest court upheld the complaint, finding that the United Kingdom has failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law by failing to apply effective customs control measures or to enter in the accounts the correct amounts of customs duties.

It also said the British government had failed to provide EU officials with all the necessary information to calculate the amount of money owed.

But it was not a complete victory for the commission, which had claimed a 2.7bn payment from the UK government to cover the EUs losses. The court said the commissions calculations had not met the requisite legal standard and instructed EU officials to recalculate the losses based on recommendations in the judgment.

The UK cannot appeal against this final verdict but has the right to challenge the commission over how much money it should pay into the EU budget, once a revised bill is published. The British government has also been ordered to pay four-fifths of the commissions legal costs.

The case emerged after a 2005 decision championed by the then EU trade commissioner, Peter Mandelson, to abolish quotas on textiles and clothing from all World Trade Organization countries, including China. In subsequent years, EU fraud officials became concerned that shell companies were using fake invoices that undervalued Chinese-made clothes and shoes. In 2014, the EUs anti-fraud office launched Operation Snake to check import declarations, which included a method to calculate undervalued goods.

British customs officials declined to use the EU method, arguing it was counterproductive and disproportionate. In court, the UK defence team said its customs officers had done everything required to combat fraud, contending that EU law did not mandate any method to calculate undervalued goods. The government was supported by six member states: Belgium, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Portugal and Slovakia.

The court, however, sided with EU officials, suggesting the UK should have used EU-wide method set out by the blocs anti-fraud office, Olaf.

In a statement, the court said: According to Olaf, fraudulent imports were increasing significantly in the United Kingdom on account of the inadequate nature of the checks carried out by the United Kingdom customs authorities, encouraging the shift of fraudulent operations from other member states to the United Kingdom.

A UK government spokesperson said they would consider the judgment and respond in full in due course, adding: Throughout, weve made the case that we took reasonable and proportionate steps to tackle fraud in question and that the Commission vastly overstated the size and severity of the alleged fraud.

The UK has always and continues to take customs fraud very seriously and evolves its response as new threats emerge.
« Reply #3047 on: Yesterday at 01:13:26 pm »
Bit of a weird change of thread title. Bercow (who is, and always has been a Tory) bullied (primarily) Parliamentary staff?
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 01:14:47 pm
Yeah I was going to say the same. We shouldn't be defending or minimising Bercow's actions just because he was perceived to be on our side.
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 01:26:55 pm
What about all those dodgy covid contracts, has all that just gone away?
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 01:33:39 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 01:26:55 pm
What about all those dodgy covid contracts, has all that just gone away?


What dodgy Covid contracts?
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 02:03:15 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:14:47 pm
Yeah I was going to say the same. We shouldn't be defending or minimising Bercow's actions just because he was perceived to be on our side.
I imagine there's some truth behind the bullying claims but Bercow doesn't mince his words when people stand up to him. get the impression Bercow thinks he's being targeted, am sure he's right as well.  ive no problem with Bercows attitude as long as his put downs are done for the right reasons. those reasons aren't about party politics, they are about standing up to the liars and the corrupt. most of them are not in the same league as Bercow when it comes to defending the point/claim they are making.
There are many polite politicians who have done enormous damage to our country. they have incited anger with the Will of the People which has led to violence so it does feel this Bercow bully label is going to do a lot more harm than good in the long run. just what the Tory's wanted. someone for Tory, Frottage/leave lovers to point the finger at and claim they are all as bad as each other. there will be a lot of horrible corrupt nasty politicians smiling today at this ruling.
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 02:39:28 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:03:15 pm
I imagine there's some truth behind the bullying claims but Bercow doesn't mince his words when people stand up to him. get the impression Bercow thinks he's being targeted, am sure he's right as well.  ive no problem with Bercows attitude as long as his put downs are done for the right reasons. those reasons aren't about party politics, they are about standing up to the liars and the corrupt. most of them are not in the same league as Bercow when it comes to defending the point/claim they are making.
There are many polite politicians who have done enormous damage to our country. they have incited anger with the Will of the People which has led to violence so it does feel this Bercow bully label is going to do a lot more harm than good in the long run. just what the Tory's wanted. someone for Tory, Frottage/leave lovers to point the finger at and claim they are all as bad as each other. there will be a lot of horrible corrupt nasty politicians smiling today at this ruling.

It's not really just claims anymore. This came out today:

John Bercow found to be serial bully and liar by independent inquiry
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/mar/08/john-bercow-ex-speaker-banned-commons-bullying-inquiry
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 02:54:51 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 02:39:28 pm
It's not really just claims anymore. This came out today:

John Bercow found to be serial bully and liar by independent inquiry
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/mar/08/john-bercow-ex-speaker-banned-commons-bullying-inquiry
I know, am disappointed with the way he acted, he lost his temper which am not defending, it just seems more like the knives have been out for him and every things been laid on thick to smear his character.
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 03:02:54 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 02:39:28 pm
It's not really just claims anymore. This came out today:

John Bercow found to be serial bully and liar by independent inquiry
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/mar/08/john-bercow-ex-speaker-banned-commons-bullying-inquiry

Just to get this straight, this indpendant report has called him out as a bully and a liar and Johnson is sat right there?

You could lump the entire Tory party into that category. The difference is that Bercow stood up to bullies and liars. Perhaps that's the only way to do it effectively - being one yourself.
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 03:04:49 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:02:54 pm
Just to get this straight, this indpendant report has called him out as a bully and a liar and Johnson is sat right there?

You could lump the entire Tory party into that category. The difference is that Bercow stood up to bullies and liars. Perhaps that's the only way to do it effectively - being one yourself.

This is just whataboutism though Andy. "But the Tories do it as well".

We should be better than that.
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 03:11:34 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 03:04:49 pm
This is just whataboutism though Andy. "But the Tories do it as well".

We should be better than that.

Er. He is a Tory :D
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 03:13:11 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 03:04:49 pm
This is just whataboutism though Andy. "But the Tories do it as well".

We should be better than that.

+1

Very disappointed in him. He exhausted the appeals process and then said it took ages.

The evidence is overwhelming. If he was still an MP they would've voted to expel him, it's that serious.

He'd have done much better admitting he had a problem because his denial makes him look like a liar - which he's been called out on.
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 03:14:18 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:11:34 pm
Er. He is a Tory :D

Not anymore, he defected.
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 03:17:00 pm
Honestly an old boss of mine did that and worse, and we had no channel of complaint
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 03:18:24 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 03:14:18 pm
Not anymore, he defected.

Did he?

Finger on the pulse, me :D
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 03:29:15 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 03:14:18 pm
Not anymore, he defected.

Defecated.
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 04:15:04 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 03:17:00 pm
Honestly an old boss of mine did that and worse, and we had no channel of complaint

my current boss is like that......what can you do? lodge member and very influencial with clients.

a hard place to be.
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 05:13:39 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 03:13:11 pm
The evidence is overwhelming. If he was still an MP they would've voted to expel him, it's that serious.


Yes, like they did with Himmler Patel.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-55016076
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 05:23:22 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:13:39 pm

Yes, like they did with Himmler Patel.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-55016076


I know. Makes it all so hypocritical. Boris and his clan really are scum.
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 05:30:07 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:54:51 pm
I know, am disappointed with the way he acted, he lost his temper which am not defending, it just seems more like the knives have been out for him and every things been laid on thick to smear his character.
I dont think its a smear.  Theres really quite a lot of evidence.

No place for this in politics.
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 06:38:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:30:07 pm
I dont think its a smear.  Theres really quite a lot of evidence.

No place for this in politics.
You don't think politics played a part in any of this? Bercow probably did act like a bully every now and then but was he as bad as he is now being painted. am cynical as he has many enemies inside Parliament.
There are accusations. witnesses say those incidents never took place.
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 06:41:12 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:38:46 pm
You don't think politics played a part in any of this? Bercow probably did act like a bully every now and then but was he as bad as he is now being painted. am cynical as he has many enemies inside Parliament.
There are accusations. witnesses say those incidents never took place.

They've conducted an independent inquiry and found him guilty (to the point where he would have been expelled from Parliament if still an MP). I think you have to accept the inquiry results if you don't have any evidence that the inquiry was dodgy.
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 06:43:55 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:38:46 pm
You don't think politics played a part in any of this? Bercow probably did act like a bully every now and then but was he as bad as he is now being painted. am cynical as he has many enemies inside Parliament.
There are accusations. witnesses say those incidents never took place.
Form what Ive heard, I think theyre entirely true. Politics paid a part?  Maybe.  But I cant ignore his adaptions just because he fought against brexit
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 06:51:47 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:43:55 pm
Form what Ive heard, I think theyre entirely true. Politics paid a part?  Maybe.  But I cant ignore his adaptions just because he fought against brexit
He enforced Parliamentary rules to protect our democracy, he had the intelligence to bat away all the cute technical arguments by the politicians who wanted to abuse our democracy, he didn't fight against Brexit he made sure the backbenches we all elect had a say on the issue.
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 07:02:32 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:51:47 pm
He enforced Parliamentary rules to protect our democracy, he had the intelligence to bat away all the cute technical arguments by the politicians who wanted to abuse our democracy, he didn't fight against Brexit he made sure the backbenches we all elect had a say on the issue.
Irrelevant to me

Theres evidence that shows this is true (and Ive also heard this firm other sources).
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 10:38:13 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:02:32 pm
Irrelevant to me

Theres evidence that shows this is true (and Ive also heard this firm other sources).
I was answering your point of only defending him because he fought for Brexit, he was one of the few who refused to roll over to the right wing will of the people fanaticism this country went through after 2016. he did this by enforcing parliamentary rules, it took guts and intelligence to stand up to the constant attacks by the leave MPs.
It's no defence for his bullying so I understand when you say it's irrelevant but it is why he's hated so much by the right wing. the right wing who have no problem smearing and attacking anyone who stand up to them.
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Yesterday at 10:57:46 pm
Re: Bercow

Perhaps we can agree that Bercow is a complicated character, and there is some very good in him; and also, so it would appear, some really quite bad. I am reminded of the arguments around Churchill. Many - too many - people either concentrate on his wartime leadership, or his brutality. In reality, both were true and we can and should laud his leadership during WWII and at the same time acknowledge his very bad side. Or, that is what I suggest that we should do. And, maybe, we can do the same for Bercow and most people who do wrong things. Try to look at the persona as a whole. I'll now get off my soapbox.
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Today at 12:01:02 am
When you go far anything in Politics you become completely unable to view the world correctly

And you also become similar to the opposite far corner

The so called horseshoe theory.
Re: Snow Flake Party thread (Boo hoo Bercow picked on us)
Today at 03:58:52 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:01:02 am
When you go far anything in Politics you become completely unable to view the world correctly

And you also become similar to the opposite far corner

The so called horseshoe theory.

yes there are definitely *some* fringe alt-left conspiracy types that may have some parallels with alt-right beliefs but often with differing ends, but you could say this across the spectrum, let's be honest. just look at how some 'liberals' (which are on the moderate/centrist end) have had some wildly opposing views the past few weeks.

it also depends on your perspective of the political spectrum anyway.
