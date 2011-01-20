Poll

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 87050 times)

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2920 on: February 14, 2022, 03:25:35 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on February 14, 2022, 02:57:01 pm
It wouldn't be a problem if they got rid of these absolute pieces of shit, the problem has been the bosses at the top have ignored it. what really pisses me off is when you read these pieces of shit end up getting promoted in the future and they wonder why there a toxic culture in the MET. they keep promoting people up the system to watch and defend eachothers backs.
Laughable to hear Police Fed and politician praising Cressida Dicks as a talent. her record is atrocious, her handling of recent events has been pathetic. she knows the country is outraged but they've been outraged many times so who cares, they can't do anything about it.
Dicks replacement has a impossible job.

Imagine the outcry when she ends up in the Lords.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2921 on: February 14, 2022, 03:53:51 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on February 14, 2022, 02:57:01 pm
It wouldn't be a problem if they got rid of these absolute pieces of shit, the problem has been the bosses at the top have ignored it. what really pisses me off is when you read these pieces of shit end up getting promoted in the future and they wonder why there a toxic culture in the MET. they keep promoting people up the system to watch and defend eachothers backs.
Laughable to hear Police Fed and politician praising Cressida Dicks as a talent. her record is atrocious, her handling of recent events has been pathetic. she knows the country is outraged but they've been outraged many times so who cares, they can't do anything about it.
Dicks replacement has a impossible job.


Great points by you and others.

The atmosphere of ignoring horrible scumbags spouting horrendous (racist/misogynist/etc) views and opinions, and even covering up for their actual transgressions, creates a self-perpetuating climate of fostering a toxic culture. It's not helped when a minority of people who join the police do so simply for the sense of power that it gives their warped selves.


As an aside, I watched a bit of a Roger Waters concert from the mid/late 00's, when he was touring The Wall. He inserted a piece about the murder of Jean-Charles de Menezes with a large photo of him in the background. Dick was in charge of the operation (and likely heavily involved in the attempt at covering up the incompetence and gross negligence that led to the murder) and in any normal organisation it should have curtailed her career; instead she was promoted and promoted (or, rather, over-promoted and over-promoted)
« Reply #2922 on: February 14, 2022, 04:17:03 pm »
I had a long old reply written up, but it's not like I'm going to change anyones mind, or visa versa
« Reply #2923 on: February 14, 2022, 04:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Millie on February 13, 2022, 08:54:41 am
Can you clarify this?

Haha, good one
« Reply #2924 on: February 14, 2022, 04:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 14, 2022, 03:53:51 pm

Great points by you and others.

The atmosphere of ignoring horrible scumbags spouting horrendous (racist/misogynist/etc) views and opinions, and even covering up for their actual transgressions, creates a self-perpetuating climate of fostering a toxic culture. It's not helped when a minority of people who join the police do so simply for the sense of power that it gives their warped selves.


As an aside, I watched a bit of a Roger Waters concert from the mid/late 00's, when he was touring The Wall. He inserted a piece about the murder of Jean-Charles de Menezes with a large photo of him in the background. Dick was in charge of the operation (and likely heavily involved in the attempt at covering up the incompetence and gross negligence that led to the murder) and in any normal organisation it should have curtailed her career; instead she was promoted and promoted (or, rather, over-promoted and over-promoted)
All these cases go back many years. as you say people involved have been promoted rather than disciplined. it's now part of the culture which makes me believe the next MET boss has a impossible job, imo,the best we can hope for is they can stop future cases being brushed under the carpet. I remember one senior cop making a off the cuff remark during the inquests, how we all make mistakes every now and then, how we all get it wrong sometimes and we shouldn't be pouncing on every mistake. maybe that's the mindset of many of these Senior Met police to help them through their careers. class everything as the odd cock up or mistake and you feel justified looking the other way on every injustice or serious incompetence and all the other failings of prejudice.
« Reply #2925 on: February 14, 2022, 04:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on February 14, 2022, 03:25:35 pm
Imagine the outcry when she ends up in the Lords.
I wonder which party she would back, as if I didn't know already.
« Reply #2926 on: February 14, 2022, 09:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Joff on February 14, 2022, 04:17:03 pm
I had a long old reply written up, but it's not like I'm going to change anyones mind, or visa versa

Do you only ever express your opinion if you think you can change people's minds?
I for one enjoy hearing the opinions of others whether I agree with them or not, it gives me a more rounded outlook on life...
« Reply #2927 on: February 14, 2022, 10:46:25 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/feb/14/oliver-dowden-says-painful-woke-psychodrama-weakening-the-west

Right wing crying babies crying again over crybaby things shocker

The Tory chairman has denounced what he claims is a painful woke psychodrama sweeping the west and sapping its confidence, arguing that people should not be obsessing over pronouns or trying to decolonise maths.

Oliver Dowden, a senior Conservative and former culture secretary, made the remarks on cancel culture in a speech to the Heritage Foundation, a rightwing US thinktank.

Dowden said woke ideology was a dangerous form of decadence at a time when our attention should be focused on external foes.

He said a west confident in its values would not be obsessing over pronouns or indeed seeking to decolonise mathematics, in comments that appear to mock the concerns of campaigners for trans rights and those pushing to confront the legacy of colonialism.

Since entering No 10, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has hired or promoted several anti-woke warriors, including Munira Mirza, his former policy chief, who resigned this month, Kemi Badenoch, an equalities minister, and Nadine Dorries, the culture secretary.

However, Dowdens preoccupation with the subject suggests the Tories could be willing to make it a platform of their next election campaign.

He gave a speech at the Conservative party conference last year hitting out at woke aggression and cancel culture, which he described as bullying and haranguing of individuals for their views. He also claimed that Labour has got woke running through it like a stick of Brighton rock.

In his speech on Monday, Dowden sought to suggest that woke ideology was weakening the west at a time when it is facing threats from aggressive states such as Russia. Rogue states are seeking to challenge the international order. And at the precise point when our resolve ought to be strongest, a pernicious new ideology is sweeping our societies, Dowden said.

It goes by many names. In Britain, its adherents sometimes describe themselves as social justice warriors. They claim to be woke, awakened to the so-called truths of our societies. But wherever they are found, they pursue a common policy inimical to freedom.

He claimed woke ideology was now everywhere.

Its in our universities, but also in our schools. In government bodies, but also in corporations. In social science faculties, but also in the hard sciences, Dowden said. But I tell you, it is a dangerous form of decadence. Just when our attention should be focused on external foes, we seem to have entered this period of extreme introspection and self-criticism.

And it really does threaten to sap our societies of their own self-confidence. Just when we should be showcasing the vitality of our values, and the strength of democratic societies, we seem to be willing to abandon those values for the sake of appeasing this new groupthink.

Dowden said the west had become obsessed by what divides us rather than what unites us.

He added: The US and the UK may certainly be very different societies. But we are joined by the same fundamental values. Neither of us can afford the luxury of indulging in this painful woke psychodrama  Too many people have already fallen for the dismal argument that standing up for freedom is reactionary or that somehow its kind or virtuous to submit to these self-righteous dogmas. Well, it plainly is not.
Quote from: Brissyred on February 14, 2022, 09:41:41 pm
Do you only ever express your opinion if you think you can change people's minds?
I for one enjoy hearing the opinions of others whether I agree with them or not, it gives me a more rounded outlook on life...
No, but reasons that are good enough for me aren't good enough for other people and we go round in circles
Wonderful summary of Johnsons ineptitude here from John Bercow

bit.ly/3uQfc8R
Quote from: Jshooters on February 15, 2022, 08:26:36 am
Wonderful summary of Johnsons ineptitude here from John Bercow

bit.ly/3uQfc8R

Yeah, but he got Brexit done, the UK is the fastest growing economy in the G7 (because it fell the furtherest) and the crime (not the huge amount of fraud or scams) on the streets is down.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 15, 2022, 08:32:12 am
Yeah, but he got Brexit done, the UK is the fastest growing economy in the G7 (because it fell the furtherest) and the crime (not the huge amount of fraud or scams) on the streets is down.

Plus best vaccine rollout in the world (if you exclude dozens of other countries).
Gaslighting central

Quote
A Conservative MP has said she wrote a letter criticising Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson for damaging the UK's international reputation "in error".

Joy Morrissey was appointed to be Mr Johnson's parliamentary private secretary in last week's reshuffle, a role which will see her work closely with him.

But there were blushes in Whitehall over the weekend after it emerged that Ms Morrissey had strongly criticised the government for cutting international aid.

The MP had argued in a letter to a concerned constituent that the cuts were "a mere drop in ocean compared with what the Government is currently borrowing, and will do little to alleviate the current domestic economic crisis" but "have a massive impact on the worlds most vulnerable people".

When approached about the letter, in which she she says the cuts send "completely the wrong message", Ms Morrissey initially told the Daily Mail newspaper that it was a fake.

She later U-turned and admitted writing the missive: but said it had been sent by "mistake".

Her claim comes amid a public debate about whether politicians lie too often.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Ms Morrissey said: "The letter in question was regrettably sent to said constituent in error.

"Joy fully supports the Governments foreign policy and its cut in the foreign aid budget.

"Like many MPs offices Joys office has experienced extremely high volumes of constituency correspondence recently and whilst unfortunate, mistakes like this do happen.

"There is no question that Joy completely supports the Governments policy agenda."
Hancock breaking more rules, this time over the appointment of Dildo Harder and chums.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/feb/15/matt-hancock-broke-law-over-dido-harding-appointment-high-court-rules
Tories over the few weeks : people dont care about parties, we should be focusing on the cost of living crisis and problems in Unraine.

News of the parties winds down, moves on to the cost of living crisis and Russia-Ukraine and what the Tories are going to do about it.

Tories now : errmmm, ummm. What people are really worried about is how woke Maths has become.  :o
Quote from: Kekule on February 15, 2022, 04:05:30 pm
Tories over the few weeks : people dont care about parties, we should be focusing on the cost of living crisis and problems in Unraine.

News of the parties winds down, moves on to the cost of living crisis and Russia-Ukraine and what the Tories are going to do about it.

Tories now : errmmm, ummm. What people are really worried about is how woke Maths has become.  :o

How do you 'decolinise' maths?

Get rid of Pythagoras?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on February 15, 2022, 05:13:44 pm
How do you 'decolinise' maths?

Get rid of Pythagoras?

More to the point how did maths get colonised? 

Quote from: reddebs on February 15, 2022, 05:39:16 pm
More to the point how did maths get colonised? 

When arseholes in the Tory government got involved.
Quote from: Sangria on February 15, 2022, 05:52:29 pm
When arseholes in the Tory government got involved.
:D
Quote from: lobsterboy on February 15, 2022, 03:11:28 pm
Hancock breaking more rules, this time over the appointment of Dildo Harder and chums.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/feb/15/matt-hancock-broke-law-over-dido-harding-appointment-high-court-rules


You mean that Tory life peer, wife of a Tory MP, close personal friend of David Cameron and Matty Hancock, and Tory loyalist Dido Harding wasn't handed a plum, taxpayer-funded job on a plate because she succeeded in an open and fair recruitment process?

I'm shocked, I tell ya.
Quote from: Robinred on February 14, 2022, 02:15:45 pm
Two news items today boiled my piss:

I read four separate and detailed pieces over the weekend, all of which, from seasoned foreign affairs correspondents, castigated Biden and Johnson for their bellicose language, which was considered extremely unhelpful when Macron and Sholz were demonstrating understanding of how things should be handled.

Well hes at it again today. Im certain in my own mind that Johnsons strategy is driven entirely by his current difficulties. His lifelong narcissism and lack of shame once again trump national and international interests.

Second, was the announcement from the Metropolitan Police Federation that they have no confidence in the London Mayor, Sadie Khan. It infuriates me that a) the suspicion that the Met is not apolitical has merit, and b) that the top brass in the Met have learned nothing from this whole sorry chapter. Tin-eared doesnt begin to describe it.

😡😡😡
The less said about Johnson and his diplomacy the better.  I sometimes think he could have blagged being PM in uneventful times (beyond the catastrophic event that is Brexit) but he's such a bad fit for dealing with things like pandemics and potential European/World war.

I shared your anger at reading about that letter from the Met Federation.  All this time I thought the rank and file officers must be mortified to have Dick representing them but actually it seems she was popular, presumably because she let all the scandals slide and blindly backed her officers.  Horrible lot and I feel for any decent people that inadvertently cross their paths.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 15, 2022, 06:41:55 pm

You mean that Tory life peer, wife of a Tory MP, close personal friend of David Cameron and Matty Hancock, and Tory loyalist Dido Harding wasn't handed a plum, taxpayer-funded job on a plate because she succeeded in an open and fair recruitment process?

I'm shocked, I tell ya.

Certainly helps that her hubby is a corruption Czar as well as a Tory MP.
That could come in rather handy when disappearing the £38 billion wifey was given to fail to make an app.
Quote from: thaddeus on February 15, 2022, 08:18:15 pm
I shared your anger at reading about that letter from the Met Federation.  All this time I thought the rank and file officers must be mortified to have Dick representing them but actually it seems she was popular, presumably because she let all the scandals slide and blindly backed her officers.  Horrible lot and I feel for any decent people that inadvertently cross their paths.
Blindly backer her officers, probably not a bad thing for an employee (fully accept that's not entirely true, but you do want your boss to trust you).
Rank and file I think probably are as sickened by the scandals and don't want their name \ job dragged into it.  Power corrupts . Police always have power.
Javid is now doing openings and visits to hospital departments without any staff being told. Cowering away from facing the public and reality of their lies.
Think the Russian horse bolted some time ago re this one

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60410844
The Tories are now basically fascists

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-60405521

Schools in England given guidance to avoid biased teaching

Schools in England are being reminded to teach sensitive issues in a non-biased way, under new guidance.

It aims to help teachers cover complex topics, such as the history of the British Empire or the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, without pushing one political view over another.

There is also a warning against teachers expressing their own views.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi says no subject should be off limits, but teaching must be impartial.

It comes after a row over children at a Nottingham primary school who were encouraged to write a letter criticising the prime minister.

    Black history syllabus revealed for teenagers
    'Why we skipped school for climate protest'
    Minister asked to probe PM criticism in lesson

The promotion of partisan political views in class is unlawful under the 1996 Education Act.

This means that where teachers present controversial political views in a lesson, they must offer a balanced overview of opposing views.

The Political Impartiality in Schools guidance, published by the Department for Education on Thursday, asks schools to think carefully when planning lessons and choosing class materials.

It draws a distinction between subject areas which may be part of teaching, such as racism or colonialism, and promoting support for campaigning groups, such as Black Lives Matter.

It urges teachers not to offer their own political views in class.

Schools are also being asked to listen and try to resolve any concerns raised by parents who feel their children have been exposed to an uncontested political view.
Schools in England have been quietly navigating their legal duty not to promote partisan political views for decades.

So be in no doubt this is a very deliberate intervention by the government which sends a signal of greater scrutiny in future.

Why now? This is the era of so called "culture war", where polarised views are played out in shouting matches on social media.

Issues like climate change, racial injustices past and present, and food poverty are in the media streams of teenagers, not least through their heroes and influencers.

There are also the long-standing issues schools have to navigate, such as the tension between Israel and the Palestinians.

The question is whether this guidance will cool or fan the flames the next time a row blows up about what has, or hasn't, been said in a classroom.

Ben Miskell, a citizenship and politics teacher, says teachers continually investigate contrasting views and points of difference and help students gain skills in interpreting the political material they receive in a range of formats.

"Teachers I come into contact with across the country in my role as an ambassador for the Association for Citizenship Teaching (Act) are all doing the same thing.

"It is rare for impartiality not to be seen, and where it is this is normally down to lack of training."

National Education Union joint general secretary Dr Mary Bousted says there is already sufficient guidance under the Education Act.

The new guidance adds "new layers of mystification and complexity" and could increase uncertainty and put schools off engaging with political issues, she says.

Association of School and College Leaders general secretary Geoff Barton welcomed the guidance, saying it comes at a time when "young people are exposed to a swirl of misinformation online, and an increasingly toxic discourse on social media".


Act chief executive Liz Moorse said training was needed for teachers to become confident in teaching about political issues and remaining impartial.

"Good citizenship teachers do this. But often we find teachers, in particular non-specialists, are concerned about getting this wrong at present."

She added that if young people were not able to learn in a safe classroom space, they would do so unmediated through the internet with its "proliferation of misinformation and conspiracies".
Quote from: TSC on February 16, 2022, 10:47:03 pm
Think the Russian horse bolted some time ago re this one

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60410844

Lets see how many of these get the Shamima Begum treatment and have their passports and visas withdrawn
Not a formal alliance but presumably if Labour formed the next government in a hung parliament, the Lib Dems are calculated to vote with them on many policies.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/labour-and-lib-dems-agree-to-focus-on-taking-conservative-seats-at-next-election-v635mhbds

Labour and Liberal Democrats are preparing to fight a Tories first general election campaign where they will concentrate their resources on toppling Conservative MPs rather than fighting each other.

Senior Labour sources said that given the partys limited resources they would target their campaign spending only on those seats where they had a realistic chance of defeating the Conservatives.

The Liberal Democrats pointed out that in 2019 it came second to the Tories in about 90 seats and its priority would be to target dozens of these constituencies, a number of which were considered safe Lib Dem seats before the losses they suffered after being in coalition with the Conservatives.

However, both parties rejected any talk of a formal general election pact, suggesting that their decisions were simply being driven by the electoral maths.

Results from the 2019 election show that 141 seats out of 650 were won by a margin of less than 10 percentage points. In particular Labour will be looking to win back the 54 seats it lost to the Conservatives.

Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 12:46:15 pm
Not a formal alliance but presumably if Labour formed the next government in a hung parliament, the Lib Dems are calculated to vote with them on many policies.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/labour-and-lib-dems-agree-to-focus-on-taking-conservative-seats-at-next-election-v635mhbds

Labour and Liberal Democrats are preparing to fight a Tories first general election campaign where they will concentrate their resources on toppling Conservative MPs rather than fighting each other.

Senior Labour sources said that given the partys limited resources they would target their campaign spending only on those seats where they had a realistic chance of defeating the Conservatives.

The Liberal Democrats pointed out that in 2019 it came second to the Tories in about 90 seats and its priority would be to target dozens of these constituencies, a number of which were considered safe Lib Dem seats before the losses they suffered after being in coalition with the Conservatives.

However, both parties rejected any talk of a formal general election pact, suggesting that their decisions were simply being driven by the electoral maths.

Results from the 2019 election show that 141 seats out of 650 were won by a margin of less than 10 percentage points. In particular Labour will be looking to win back the 54 seats it lost to the Conservatives.
:)
Would be over the moon to see this Tory government thrown out in disgrace.
Doubt if anyone on here would disagree, this Tory government has to be taught a lesson it will never forget, they went too far. the public know they went too far, the political opposition united on one issue, the Torys went too far.
I had hoped the Tory party in the future would be pleading with voters to trust them again, apologising for the lies, corruption and incompetence of the Tory government in power today.  who knows, it might happen sooner than I hoped but it will only ever happen if the public show their disgust in a GE by hammering them when they vote.
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 12:46:15 pm
Not a formal alliance but presumably if Labour formed the next government in a hung parliament, the Lib Dems are calculated to vote with them on many policies.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/labour-and-lib-dems-agree-to-focus-on-taking-conservative-seats-at-next-election-v635mhbds

Labour and Liberal Democrats are preparing to fight a Tories first general election campaign where they will concentrate their resources on toppling Conservative MPs rather than fighting each other.

Senior Labour sources said that given the partys limited resources they would target their campaign spending only on those seats where they had a realistic chance of defeating the Conservatives.

The Liberal Democrats pointed out that in 2019 it came second to the Tories in about 90 seats and its priority would be to target dozens of these constituencies, a number of which were considered safe Lib Dem seats before the losses they suffered after being in coalition with the Conservatives.

However, both parties rejected any talk of a formal general election pact, suggesting that their decisions were simply being driven by the electoral maths.

Results from the 2019 election show that 141 seats out of 650 were won by a margin of less than 10 percentage points. In particular Labour will be looking to win back the 54 seats it lost to the Conservatives.

They have already done a similar thing in Wales
Cant say its something I like, but needs must right now and whatever gets rid of the Tories first and foremost is what needs to be done, we cant have this shower winning another election.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:17:35 pm
Cant say its something I like, but needs must right now and whatever gets rid of the Tories first and foremost is what needs to be done, we cant have this shower winning another election.
Hopefully a Labour run government will introduce legislation to properly overhaul of the election system - I'm talking about proportional representation. The UK cannot go on like this.
It says something when the major opposition parties' first priority is to get the government out of office and worry about policy later.

The biggest mistake Clegg ever made was entering into a formal coalition. If he had gone down the confidence and supply route he could have squeezed concessions out of the Tories on individual bills, without perhaps the need to compromise the Lib-Dem's own pledges. He was stupidly naive not to foresee the outcome for his party at the next election. 15 years of hard work by his predecessors flushed down the bog and he left them stranded back in the 1970s, seats wise.
Wholly inappropriate: Dismay as Priti Patel hires Australian asylum tsar to review Border Force
Former Australian foreign minister has vocally backed Channel push-backs and defended the home secretary from widespread ridicule

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/priti-patel-alexander-downer-australian-border-force-b2017688.html

The irony of hiring someone from an island you sent people that you didn't want, who also send people that they don't want to other islands.

The Isle of Man looks ripe to be your Christmas Island.
