It wouldn't be a problem if they got rid of these absolute pieces of shit, the problem has been the bosses at the top have ignored it. what really pisses me off is when you read these pieces of shit end up getting promoted in the future and they wonder why there a toxic culture in the MET. they keep promoting people up the system to watch and defend eachothers backs.
Laughable to hear Police Fed and politician praising Cressida Dicks as a talent. her record is atrocious, her handling of recent events has been pathetic. she knows the country is outraged but they've been outraged many times so who cares, they can't do anything about it.
Dicks replacement has a impossible job.
Imagine the outcry when she ends up in the Lords.