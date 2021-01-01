Poll

Should MPs that lie in the commons deliberately be sacked and jailed?

Yes
Dunno
No
I like cheese but yeah, no, maybe
"Nice day for fishing, 'aint it? huh huh!"
Super easy, barely an inconvinience
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 83150 times)

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,097
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2920 on: Today at 03:25:35 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:57:01 pm
It wouldn't be a problem if they got rid of these absolute pieces of shit, the problem has been the bosses at the top have ignored it. what really pisses me off is when you read these pieces of shit end up getting promoted in the future and they wonder why there a toxic culture in the MET. they keep promoting people up the system to watch and defend eachothers backs.
Laughable to hear Police Fed and politician praising Cressida Dicks as a talent. her record is atrocious, her handling of recent events has been pathetic. she knows the country is outraged but they've been outraged many times so who cares, they can't do anything about it.
Dicks replacement has a impossible job.

Imagine the outcry when she ends up in the Lords.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 