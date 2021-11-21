Not voting is the worst thing really - even with our broken voting system.
I think voting for the Tory scum is the worst thing, but I get your point
I've voted in every GE, all but a couple of early EU elections, the majority of local/council elections.
I've always lived in an ultra-safe Labour area and, in 97, 01, 05, 10, 15 voted for the socialist candidate (some of their policies were idiotic, but I felt it important to register the protest that Labour weren't representing my politics, and to try to give hope to leftist parties trying to keep any form of leftism politically relevant). If it would have been in any way marginal, I'd have voted Labour (or LD if a Tory/LD marginal).