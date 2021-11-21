Poll

Should MPs that lie in the commons deliberately be sacked and jailed?

Yes
Dunno
No
I like cheese but yeah, no, maybe
"Nice day for fishing, 'aint it? huh huh!"
Super easy, barely an inconvinience
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Down

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 82780 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2880 on: Yesterday at 12:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 12:07:47 pm
I would presume the right wing posters just keep their gob shut, on the whole
They would find it hard to justify their opinions.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,484
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2881 on: Yesterday at 12:37:08 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 10:16:48 am
Never been arsed with filling out any of that profile stuff. Barely get round to looking at the picture thing. From which you can tell my age, at least.

You're as old as the 'This is Anfield' sign? ;D
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,332
  • Red since '64
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2882 on: Yesterday at 01:14:35 pm »
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,484
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2883 on: Yesterday at 01:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 01:14:35 pm
The ever brilliant Nick Cohen in excoriating form:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/feb/12/lies-lies-and-more-lies-a-government-built-on-lies-is-incapable-of-anything-else

So Johnson is a liar? The problem is that having a liar in charge gives the rest of them free rein to lie, even a good Catholic like Rees-Mogg who at least has the confessional 'get out of jail free' card.

Wonder if Rees-Mogg thinks Johnson is going to Hell? I'll have to dig out my old catechism and see if lying and adultery are mortal sins - although I think Johnson's latest marriage was blessed in an RC service so maybe he will burn in the eternal flames.

With any luck.
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 543
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2884 on: Yesterday at 01:29:18 pm »
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 12:07:47 pm
I would presume the right wing posters just keep their gob shut, on the whole

I wouldn't be surprised to find some who may be defined as mildly centre right within the forum as a whole but I doubt there are any who are any further right than that. Obviously ones own position within the political spectrum and ones own views on politics will determine how right wing others are seen to be.

Logged

Offline Joff

  • Nah.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,841
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2885 on: Yesterday at 06:25:14 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 01:29:18 pm
I wouldn't be surprised to find some who may be defined as mildly centre right within the forum as a whole but I doubt there are any who are any further right than that. Obviously ones own position within the political spectrum and ones own views on politics will determine how right wing others are seen to be.



Of course there are right wing posters. But they also know there is a bit of a stigma to that here so just keep schtum. Like Brexit voters,  I knew hardly any yet somehow leave won. (I'm fully aware this makes me sound like one of them 😂)

For the record:
Slightly left of centre, remainer.
But a huge hypocrite who has never voted (I'm 40 this year), so can't ever claim to actually have a political side.
Logged
Nah.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,097
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2886 on: Yesterday at 08:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 06:25:14 pm
Of course there are right wing posters. But they also know there is a bit of a stigma to that here so just keep schtum. Like Brexit voters,  I knew hardly any yet somehow leave won. (I'm fully aware this makes me sound like one of them 😂)

For the record:
Slightly left of centre, remainer.
But a huge hypocrite who has never voted (I'm 40 this year), so can't ever claim to actually have a political side.

🤦‍♂️
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Joff

  • Nah.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,841
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2887 on: Yesterday at 08:51:37 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:05:03 pm
🤦‍♂️

I'm well aware of the hypocrisy.
On a side note, I was in Portugal during the referendum, so can be excused. No doubt I could have done a postal vote or whatever,  but I would choose to abstain even if I wasn't.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:55:12 pm by Joff »
Logged
Nah.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,097
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2888 on: Yesterday at 09:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 08:51:37 pm
I'm well aware of the hypocrisy.
On a side note, I was in Portugal during the referendum, so can be excused. No doubt I could have done a postal vote or whatever,  but I would choose to abstain even if I wasn't.

Abstaining is exactly what they expect you to do, its how the Tories win election after election, knowing their supporters will turn out in numbers while the rest dont.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2889 on: Yesterday at 09:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:49:02 am

I've been on here a while now, and have been thinking about RAWK demographics recently. 

I suspect the majority of active posters on here are white, middle class (reasonably wealthy home owners), middle aged/middle aged +, and male. 

Not that there's anything wrong with that demographic, it's just a bit skewed towards a certain type.
What is middle aged nowadays?  ;D

If your assumption of the forum demographics is correct then demographically it should be a Tory stronghold.  The city is still red (in more ways than one...) and Liverpool FC has a strong socialist history - both of which seem to carry more weight.

As others have said though, forum members with more right-leaning or pro-Brexit views aren't going to voice them here anymore than I'd get into politics with the members at the town cricket club.  The prevailing views are widely known and loudly pronounced at both.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:48:16 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,015
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2890 on: Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 06:25:14 pm

But a huge hypocrite who has never voted (I'm 40 this year), so can't ever claim to actually have a political side.

Was one of them until Trump ran a second time, registered and voted against the orange pustule for the first time at age 51. And the two Ga senate candidates for whom I voted also won, Ossoff and Warnock.

Sometimes, it's not the politics that motivates, it's the premeditated idiocy masquerading as conservatism...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,070
  • Klopptimist
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2891 on: Yesterday at 10:02:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:05:03 pm
🤦‍♂️

"The parties and platforms that best represent my views keep losing, somehow. I've done exactly nothing to support them."

Bloody hell, join the dots on that one.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,097
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2892 on: Yesterday at 11:18:10 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm
Was one of them until Trump ran a second time, registered and voted against the orange pustule for the first time at age 51. And the two Ga senate candidates for whom I voted also won, Ossoff and Warnock.

Sometimes, it's not the politics that motivates, it's the premeditated idiocy masquerading as conservatism...

I just dont get the mentality. Im 39 just like Joff and I have voted in every election other then the 3 years I was at University as I didnt change my voting address. Council, Mayor, General elections I vote in every single one. Up until 5 years ago I was in a safe Labour seat so my vote didnt make much of a difference but if enough people think that before you know it, its flipped to the Tories, and where I am now is very safe Tory but I still wouldnt ever think of not voting, thats exactly what the bastards want.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2893 on: Today at 12:04:24 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:22:01 pm
Abstaining is exactly what they expect you to do, its how the Tories win election after election, knowing their supporters will turn out in numbers while the rest dont.

I think that's where the Australian compulsory voting system is good, wasn't sure when I first moved here but it's won me over.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2894 on: Today at 02:47:51 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 12:04:24 am
I think that's where the Australian compulsory voting system is good, wasn't sure when I first moved here but it's won me over.

The great thing about the Australian system is that it's not actually compulsory to vote just to show up and vote. What you do after you get your name market off is up to you. What it does mean is that people feel they can talk about politics because they participate in the process.

My local federal seat is held my one of the majors by a large margin. I rock up and cast my vote for a 'minor' party who's numbers grow year on year so they know that they need to take progressive steps towards us or they'll eventually lose it.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Joff

  • Nah.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,841
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2895 on: Today at 07:48:11 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:18:10 pm
I just dont get the mentality. Im 39 just like Joff and I have voted in every election other then the 3 years I was at University as I didnt change my voting address. Council, Mayor, General elections I vote in every single one. Up until 5 years ago I was in a safe Labour seat so my vote didnt make much of a difference but if enough people think that before you know it, its flipped to the Tories, and where I am now is very safe Tory but I still wouldnt ever think of not voting, thats exactly what the bastards want.

I can't bring myself to vote for the least worst candidate. If I was going to vote it'd be green. So the same as not voting
Logged
Nah.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,785
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2896 on: Today at 07:55:17 am »
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 08:51:37 pm
I'm well aware of the hypocrisy.
On a side note, I was in Portugal during the referendum, so can be excused. No doubt I could have done a postal vote or whatever,  but I would choose to abstain even if I wasn't.

I was in Nepal. There was a group of 15 Brits that I spoke to the day after the referendum (the most pivotal vote of our lifetimes - and maybe the most pivotal vote we will ever have). Of the 15, only 3 of us had actually bothered to put in a Vote by Proxy.

14 out of 15 of us were for Remain, and 1 was for Brexit. Pissed me right off.

Edit : Edited to add that I think all of us were 30 or under, so will live the rest of our lives with the consequences of that vote
« Last Edit: Today at 08:35:59 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,836
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2897 on: Today at 08:23:29 am »
Its really pissing me off listening to people around the office who voted tory complaining about the energy hike.

''Why haven't we capped it like France'' someone said today, had to walk out the office.

Its just annoying when anything bad happens because I know in an alternate universe under a Corbyn led Labour, this shit doesn't happen.

Sorry a bit of a rant with no meaning but had to get it off my chest.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,539
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2898 on: Today at 08:34:33 am »
Because most of the public are thick and gullible and won't attribute anything as a result of Tory policies, be it, Economic, Health, Educational or Societal
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,836
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2899 on: Today at 08:38:35 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:34:33 am
Because most of the public are thick and gullible and won't attribute anything as a result of Tory policies, be it, Economic, Health, Educational or Societal


Its horrible mate, I genuinely can't work in an office environment anymore I don't think, especially not one outside of the city. The environment stinks.

Need a new job :)
« Last Edit: Today at 08:40:08 am by -Willo- »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,503
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2900 on: Today at 08:44:26 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:23:29 am
Its really pissing me off listening to people around the office who voted tory complaining about the energy hike.

''Why haven't we capped it like France'' someone said today, had to walk out the office.

Its just annoying when anything bad happens because I know in an alternate universe under a Corbyn led Labour, this shit doesn't happen.

Sorry a bit of a rant with no meaning but had to get it off my chest.

I work with many volunteers who genuinely care about their public services and green spaces, yet they continue to vote Tory again and again.  Makes me very frustrated.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,096
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2901 on: Today at 09:35:42 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:38:35 am
Its horrible mate, I genuinely can't work in an office environment anymore I don't think, especially not one outside of the city. The environment stinks.

Need a new job :)
Ever thought of lighthousekeeping?
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,836
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2902 on: Today at 09:36:16 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:35:42 am
Ever thought of lighthousekeeping?

Are you taking on? ;D
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2903 on: Today at 10:05:41 am »
Quote from: Snail on February 12, 2022, 11:35:39 pm
To be honest I think the last couple of pages of this thread have ably demonstrated how incredibly out of touch this forum is.
Presumably, then, you consider yourself to be 'in touch'. However, you will need to be more specific in your comments there for me and others here to properly judge the veracity of your claim. I am not meaning to be argumentative, but you did lob a little grenade there and you still have your head ducked. I'd just like to understand your point.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,930
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2904 on: Today at 10:12:50 am »
Quote from: Joff on Today at 07:48:11 am
I can't bring myself to vote for the least worst candidate. If I was going to vote it'd be green. So the same as not voting
That's why the actual worst candidate keeps winning FFS.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2905 on: Today at 10:21:20 am »
Quote from: Joff on Today at 07:48:11 am
I can't bring myself to vote for the least worst candidate. If I was going to vote it'd be green. So the same as not voting

That's a pretty shit way of seeing things. All protest votes end up eating at the base of the majors to the point that they end up taking seats or the majors change their position on certain issues.

20 years ago there would be very few people who'd have thought their vote for the likes of Sinn Féin would amount to anything but a feeling of nationalism. Today, they're probably the most popular party in Ireland.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,608
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2906 on: Today at 10:25:18 am »
Meanwhile Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove puts a racist in charge of levelling up.

All those who claim they don't like the Tories but don't bother to vote, this is what it leads to.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2907 on: Today at 10:27:10 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:25:18 am
Meanwhile Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove puts a racist in charge of levelling up.

All those who claim they don't like the Tories but don't bother to vote, this is what it leads to.

The standard you walk past is the standard you accept
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,503
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2908 on: Today at 10:46:43 am »
Not voting is the worst thing really - even with our broken voting system.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,139
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2909 on: Today at 12:15:29 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:46:43 am
Not voting is the worst thing really - even with our broken voting system.


I think voting for the Tory scum is the worst thing, but I get your point  ;)


I've voted in every GE, all but a couple of early EU elections, the majority of local/council elections.

I've always lived in an ultra-safe Labour area and, in 97, 01, 05, 10, 15 voted for the socialist candidate (some of their policies were idiotic, but I felt it important to register the protest that Labour weren't representing my politics, and to try to give hope to leftist parties trying to keep any form of leftism politically relevant). If it would have been in any way marginal, I'd have voted Labour (or LD if a Tory/LD marginal).

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2910 on: Today at 12:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:46:43 am
Not voting is the worst thing really - even with our broken voting system.
Am not convinced to be honest. not voting when you have a opinion is probably the worst thing you can do but not everyone follows or cares about politics. call them ignorant whatever but who wins the ignorant vote mostly? the right wing populists. forcing people to vote my actually backfire. am not saying this is a fact it's just something I think is more likely as Brexit showed.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Up
« previous next »
 