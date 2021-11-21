I think that's where the Australian compulsory voting system is good, wasn't sure when I first moved here but it's won me over.



The great thing about the Australian system is that it's not actually compulsory to vote just to show up and vote. What you do after you get your name market off is up to you. What it does mean is that people feel they can talk about politics because they participate in the process.My local federal seat is held my one of the majors by a large margin. I rock up and cast my vote for a 'minor' party who's numbers grow year on year so they know that they need to take progressive steps towards us or they'll eventually lose it.