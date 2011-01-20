Spot on. Substitute any other minority and there'd be an outcry.I could give an example or two based on news reports but that would cause an outcry.
Labour acting quickly on Coyle (or appearing to act quickly) is not only the right thing to do, it stands in stark contrast to the Tories right now.
Johnson won't care about any photos being leaked. He just moves from one crisis to the next. He will answer this questionnaire claiming he was working. It is his 'testing my eyesight' moment. The UK is essentially a Trump world now.
Sorry Debs - not aimed at you or, by the sounds of it, Tepid's family. Generalisations always completely mislabel lots of people.It is largely accepted now that the over 60s were the driving force behind Brexit and make up a disproportionate amount of the people that still back Johnson's Tories. It's even more pronounced when looking at over 60s males.
So, have all these over 60's got twitter accounts then? As there seem to be a huge amount of support on twitter for the Tories and in the majority of cases I would say most of them are not over 60's. They seem to be youngish to middle age, so I think this is all a bit flawed. Yes, I would agree that a lot of the older generation voted for Brexit on the pretext of gaining our "freedom" or whatever they called it. But it's foolhardy to think Johnson's support is just down to the over 60's. The right is made up of all manner of people not just older ones. But like Commie Bobbie pointed out, if people don't like the Tories use your bloody vote when you get the chance.
Never take what you see on Twitter as a representation of the country at large. It has a relatively tiny user base, which is self selecting and more likely to be politically engaged. It's also full of bots.
I am aware of that too Elmo! but thinking that only the over 60's is backing the Tories is bloody stupid and needs to be questioned as does all generalisations. It something the politicians do all the time and it's part of the reason this country is the way it is now.
I don't think anyone has claimed that though.I don't want anyone on here to feel attacked, but the claims about the over-65s made in here are backed up by evidence, and I think everyone has been at pains to state how it is just a generalisation and does not apply to all.
Any generalisation attempt is a cheap way to make a point though. It's why politics is such a mess now and why it's hard to even care anymore. It's why I have to duck out of this thread on a regular basis. Social media plays a huge point in it as well giving access to people who can put seeds of thought whether true or not into a pot that is already boiling over. I just don't think it serves a purpose other than to make things even worse. But I don't see how you can redefine the line in this battle either, which is the scariest part.
Worth noting that as a block, the over 65s have always (well always in my life anyway) been more likely to vote conservative.So this is nothing new.
Why do people keep saying over 65s, it was the over 55s that were polled (as shown above)...........
Thats because I am incompetent.
Yeah and imo many older people who refuse to vote Tory still agree with right wing views on crime. immigration. war. The idea of placing everyone in a left and right wing box with a list of views for each box they should support is ludicrous.
Have you been offered a Cabinet post then?
I'm 60. Always voted labour and definitely don't have right wing views regarding crime, immigration or war. I think there is much more to it than just age. I think where people live may also play a part.
Wish I was 60 again. Or even 65😜
To be honest I think the last couple of pages of this thread have ably demonstrated how incredibly out of touch this forum is.
Dunno, Keegan may come good...
I've been on here a while now, and have been thinking about RAWK demographics recently. I suspect the majority of active posters on here are white, middle class (reasonably wealthy home owners), middle aged/middle aged +, and male. Not that there's anything wrong with that demographic, it's just a bit skewed towards a certain type.
This calls for a poll by Andy.
I always felt the average age was a lot younger, but then I always seem to underestimate people's age. It's only guesswork though. I'd be interested to hear what others think.Surely no one expects rawk to be representative of the country as a whole, it is a footy site after all, and a scouse one at that.
There's a simple way if gauging the age range by looking at the age field in your profile but most posters choose not to divulge their age.But as you say it's a football site so what's the point.
When someone explained to me the politics of this site, they called it "not all that left, but absolutely no tories. More about the probable than the just about possible". I think that is broadly right, for better or worse.
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 28 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]