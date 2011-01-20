Poll

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 81105 times)

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2840 on: February 11, 2022, 11:26:26 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on February 11, 2022, 10:38:41 pm
Spot on. Substitute any other minority and there'd be an outcry.

I could give an example or two based on news reports but that would cause an outcry.

Go ahead.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2841 on: February 11, 2022, 11:44:01 pm »
No surprise its snide in here.
Locked for the night.

If another Mod wants to open it, feel free.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2842 on: Yesterday at 09:19:53 am »
Labour acting quickly on Coyle (or appearing to act quickly) is not only the right thing to do, it stands in stark contrast to the Tories right now.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2843 on: Yesterday at 10:47:07 am »
Johnson won't care about any photos being leaked.

He just moves from one crisis to the next. He will answer this questionnaire claiming he was working. It is his 'testing my eyesight' moment.

The UK is essentially a Trump world now.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2844 on: Yesterday at 11:13:12 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 09:19:53 am
Labour acting quickly on Coyle (or appearing to act quickly) is not only the right thing to do, it stands in stark contrast to the Tories right now.

Yep was thinking exactly the same thing.

The more Labour act like an actual responsible party, the more it shows the Tories up to be the piss-taking shitshow they are.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2845 on: Yesterday at 11:33:44 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:47:07 am
Johnson won't care about any photos being leaked.

He just moves from one crisis to the next. He will answer this questionnaire claiming he was working. It is his 'testing my eyesight' moment.

The UK is essentially a Trump world now.

It's strange how perceptions can differ so radically, but I draw the opposite conclusion. What this whole episode has shown is how different British political culture is from American. Johnson hasn't behaved nearly as badly as Trump consistently did, yet he is under far more public criticism than Trump ever was. Johnson would love to go full Trump and start saying stuff like "I'm the best Prime Minister this country has ever had and the press are losers and it's fake news that I was partying and I'm gonna party as much as I want." But if he did that he'd be out of power by the end of the day. That's because the UK is not "essentially a Trump world now."
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2846 on: Yesterday at 11:46:54 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on February 11, 2022, 09:10:13 pm
Sorry Debs - not aimed at you or, by the sounds of it, Tepid's family.  Generalisations always completely mislabel lots of people.

It is largely accepted now that the over 60s were the driving force behind Brexit and make up a disproportionate amount of the people that still back Johnson's Tories.  It's even more pronounced when looking at over 60s males.

So, have all these over 60's got twitter accounts then? As there seem to be a huge amount of support on twitter for the Tories and in the majority of cases I would say most of them are not over 60's. They seem to be youngish to middle age, so I think this is all a bit flawed. Yes, I would agree that a lot of the older generation voted for Brexit on the pretext of gaining our "freedom" or whatever they called it. But it's foolhardy to think Johnson's support is just down to the over 60's. The right is made up of all manner of people not just older ones. But like Commie Bobbie pointed out, if people don't like the Tories use your bloody vote when you get the chance. 
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2847 on: Yesterday at 11:50:29 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:46:54 am
So, have all these over 60's got twitter accounts then? As there seem to be a huge amount of support on twitter for the Tories and in the majority of cases I would say most of them are not over 60's. They seem to be youngish to middle age, so I think this is all a bit flawed. Yes, I would agree that a lot of the older generation voted for Brexit on the pretext of gaining our "freedom" or whatever they called it. But it's foolhardy to think Johnson's support is just down to the over 60's. The right is made up of all manner of people not just older ones. But like Commie Bobbie pointed out, if people don't like the Tories use your bloody vote when you get the chance.

Never take what you see on Twitter as a representation of the country at large. It has a relatively tiny user base, which is self selecting and more likely to be politically engaged. It's also full of bots.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2848 on: Yesterday at 11:52:50 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:50:29 am
Never take what you see on Twitter as a representation of the country at large. It has a relatively tiny user base, which is self selecting and more likely to be politically engaged. It's also full of bots.

I am aware of that too Elmo! but thinking that only the over 60's is backing the Tories is bloody stupid and needs to be questioned as does all generalisations. It something the politicians do all the time and it's part of the reason this country is the way it is now.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2849 on: Yesterday at 11:54:24 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:52:50 am
I am aware of that too Elmo! but thinking that only the over 60's is backing the Tories is bloody stupid and needs to be questioned as does all generalisations. It something the politicians do all the time and it's part of the reason this country is the way it is now.

I don't think anyone has claimed that though.

I don't want anyone on here to feel attacked, but the claims about the over-65s made in here are backed up by evidence, and I think everyone has been at pains to state how it is just a generalisation and does not apply to all.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2850 on: Yesterday at 12:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:54:24 am
I don't think anyone has claimed that though.

I don't want anyone on here to feel attacked, but the claims about the over-65s made in here are backed up by evidence, and I think everyone has been at pains to state how it is just a generalisation and does not apply to all.

Any generalisation attempt is a cheap way to make a point though. It's why politics is such a mess now and why it's hard to even care anymore. It's why I have to duck out of this thread on a regular basis. Social media plays a huge point in it as well giving access to people who can put seeds of thought whether true or not into a pot that is already boiling over. I just don't think it serves a purpose other than to make things even worse. But I don't see how you can redefine the line in this battle either, which is the scariest part.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2851 on: Yesterday at 12:14:58 pm »
Here's the poll that Tepid's original post referred to:



Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2852 on: Yesterday at 12:22:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:00:53 pm
Any generalisation attempt is a cheap way to make a point though. It's why politics is such a mess now and why it's hard to even care anymore. It's why I have to duck out of this thread on a regular basis. Social media plays a huge point in it as well giving access to people who can put seeds of thought whether true or not into a pot that is already boiling over. I just don't think it serves a purpose other than to make things even worse. But I don't see how you can redefine the line in this battle either, which is the scariest part.

The claims could be made in a more tactful way, but it's an important point to consider. There's no point in just ignoring the demographics.

It's useful information to know where you need to improve and the voters you need to target. Discussion on why they vote the way they do how to attract people over-65 is worthy and important, and it shouldn't be shouted down constantly when someone points what are just facts.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2853 on: Yesterday at 12:35:31 pm »
Worth noting that as a block, the over 65s have always (well always in my life anyway) been more likely to vote conservative.

So this is nothing new.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2854 on: Yesterday at 12:55:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:35:31 pm
Worth noting that as a block, the over 65s have always (well always in my life anyway) been more likely to vote conservative.

So this is nothing new.
Yeah and imo many older people who refuse to vote Tory still agree with right wing views on crime. immigration. war.
The idea of placing everyone in a left and right wing box with a list of views for each box they should support is ludicrous.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2855 on: Yesterday at 01:25:41 pm »
Why do people keep saying over 65s, it was the over 55s that were polled (as shown above)...........
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2856 on: Yesterday at 01:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:25:41 pm
Why do people keep saying over 65s, it was the over 55s that were polled (as shown above)...........
Thats because I am incompetent.


Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2857 on: Yesterday at 01:48:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:41:18 pm
Thats because I am incompetent.

 ;D
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2858 on: Yesterday at 04:05:35 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:55:34 pm
Yeah and imo many older people who refuse to vote Tory still agree with right wing views on crime. immigration. war.
The idea of placing everyone in a left and right wing box with a list of views for each box they should support is ludicrous.

I'm 60.  Always voted labour and definitely don't have right wing views regarding crime, immigration or war. 

I think there is much more to it than just age.  I think where people live may also play a part.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2859 on: Yesterday at 04:22:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:41:18 pm
Thats because I am incompetent.

Have you been offered a Cabinet post then? ;D
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2860 on: Yesterday at 04:23:19 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:22:41 pm
Have you been offered a Cabinet post then? ;D
Im not THAT incompetent and Im too honest too.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2861 on: Yesterday at 04:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 04:05:35 pm
I'm 60.  Always voted labour and definitely don't have right wing views regarding crime, immigration or war. 

I think there is much more to it than just age.  I think where people live may also play a part.
I don't see why someone's opinion on War should be put in any bracket. it's a personal opinion. older people are more likely to hold the same views they held decades ago when it comes to crime. they are more likely to want tougher policing and sentences. the referendum proved where you live can influence your opinion on immigration but generally speaking again many older people don't like  to see where they live change so much, many resent it. many fear it.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2862 on: Yesterday at 08:27:35 pm »
Wish I was 60 again. Or even 65😜

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2863 on: Yesterday at 10:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:27:35 pm
Wish I was 60 again. Or even 65😜

Know the feeling. Still wonder how that new lad Keegan'll work out.

And those two posh lads signed from lowly Skelmersdale United - Peter Robinson out!
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2864 on: Yesterday at 11:35:39 pm »
To be honest I think the last couple of pages of this thread have ably demonstrated how incredibly out of touch this forum is.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2865 on: Today at 12:04:47 am »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 11:35:39 pm
To be honest I think the last couple of pages of this thread have ably demonstrated how incredibly out of touch this forum is.

Dunno, Keegan may come good...
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2866 on: Today at 12:16:06 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:27:35 pm
Wish I was 60 again. Or even 65😜


Me too. Ah back in the old days, between the bit where we didn't vote, and the bit when we all became tories.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2867 on: Today at 12:45:01 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:04:47 am
Dunno, Keegan may come good...

Scunthorpe? Nah. You're out of touch.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2868 on: Today at 08:49:02 am »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 11:35:39 pm
To be honest I think the last couple of pages of this thread have ably demonstrated how incredibly out of touch this forum is.


I've been on here a while now, and have been thinking about RAWK demographics recently. 

I suspect the majority of active posters on here are white, middle class (reasonably wealthy home owners), middle aged/middle aged +, and male. 

Not that there's anything wrong with that demographic, it's just a bit skewed towards a certain type.



Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2869 on: Today at 08:54:41 am »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 11:35:39 pm
To be honest I think the last couple of pages of this thread have ably demonstrated how incredibly out of touch this forum is.

Can you clarify this?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2870 on: Today at 09:07:55 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:49:02 am

I've been on here a while now, and have been thinking about RAWK demographics recently. 

I suspect the majority of active posters on here are white, middle class (reasonably wealthy home owners), middle aged/middle aged +, and male. 

Not that there's anything wrong with that demographic, it's just a bit skewed towards a certain type.

This calls for a poll by Andy.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2871 on: Today at 09:11:40 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:07:55 am
This calls for a poll by Andy.

I was going to start one, but I thought Andy would feel a bit left out  ;)
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2872 on: Today at 09:31:31 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:49:02 am

I've been on here a while now, and have been thinking about RAWK demographics recently. 

I suspect the majority of active posters on here are white, middle class (reasonably wealthy home owners), middle aged/middle aged +, and male. 

Not that there's anything wrong with that demographic, it's just a bit skewed towards a certain type.




I always felt the average age was a lot younger, but then I always seem to underestimate people's age. It's only guesswork though. I'd be interested to hear what others think.

Surely no one expects rawk to be representative of the country as a whole, it is a footy site after all, and a scouse one at that.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2873 on: Today at 09:34:50 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:31:31 am
I always felt the average age was a lot younger, but then I always seem to underestimate people's age. It's only guesswork though. I'd be interested to hear what others think.

Surely no one expects rawk to be representative of the country as a whole, it is a footy site after all, and a scouse one at that.

There's a simple way if gauging the age range by looking at the age field in your profile but most posters choose not to divulge their age.

But as you say it's a football site so what's the point.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2874 on: Today at 09:54:57 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:31:31 am
I always felt the average age was a lot younger, but then I always seem to underestimate people's age. It's only guesswork though. I'd be interested to hear what others think.

Surely no one expects rawk to be representative of the country as a whole, it is a footy site after all, and a scouse one at that.

I'd expect the country to be hugely more Tory than RAWK. I'm not sure if that's what the poster meant though.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2875 on: Today at 10:14:43 am »
When someone explained to me the politics of this site, they called it "not all that left, but absolutely no tories. More about the probable than the just about possible". I think that is broadly right, for better or worse.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2876 on: Today at 10:16:48 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:34:50 am
There's a simple way if gauging the age range by looking at the age field in your profile but most posters choose not to divulge their age.

But as you say it's a football site so what's the point.
Never been arsed with filling out any of that profile stuff. Barely get round to looking at the picture thing. From which you can tell my age, at least.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2877 on: Today at 10:18:24 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:31:31 am
I always felt the average age was a lot younger, but then I always seem to underestimate people's age. It's only guesswork though. I'd be interested to hear what others think.

Surely no one expects rawk to be representative of the country as a whole, it is a footy site after all, and a scouse one at that.


I agree.  It's just something I was thinking about recently.  Demographics can help explain why certain views are expressed forthwith.

I think there are quite a few younger posters on the actual football side, but not so many on the news threads.  I could be wrong of course. 
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2878 on: Today at 10:25:53 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 10:14:43 am
When someone explained to me the politics of this site, they called it "not all that left, but absolutely no tories. More about the probable than the just about possible". I think that is broadly right, for better or worse.
I would find it hard to pick out any regular poster on this thread who isn't left wing.
