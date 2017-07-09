Poll

What hat should John C wear to the match

An inflatable banana hat
A hat with a cute picture of a little cat going "Meow!"
A tribly
A hat with space for two beer cans and straws to faciliate their quaffing
A hat saying "Nice day for fishing, 'aint it? huh huh!"
A womble hat
A cheese hat that I like
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Down

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 77737 times)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 07:08:17 pm »
Another one willingly removing themselves to clear Boris's shit away.

They're dropping like flies 🙄
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,957
  • Kloppite
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 07:09:08 pm »
Seems like loss of support from Khan done for her, what took him so long?

Paul Brand
@PaulBrandITV
BREAKING: Cressida Dick has resigned as head of the Met Police following months of intense criticism.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan gave her the push today, dissatisfied with her response

https://twitter.com/PaulBrandITV/status/1491849345884434435?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1491849345884434435%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,325
  • Red since '64
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 07:11:01 pm »
Shell get a decent pension poor dab.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,226
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 07:12:30 pm »
Probably realised she can't get her mate BJ out of the massive hole he's dug himself.

Never mind.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,599
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 07:14:11 pm »
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,993
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 07:17:23 pm »
Good riddance, somehow managed to fail upwards after her involvement in the De Menezes killing, naturally has been as bad a head of the Met as you would expect
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,874
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 07:22:31 pm »
I'm guessing some photos have emerged of her at one of the parties....
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 07:28:00 pm »
Whos running the partygate investigation now

Javids brother?
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,780
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2768 on: Yesterday at 09:02:08 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 07:17:23 pm
Good riddance, somehow managed to fail upwards after her involvement in the De Menezes killing, naturally has been as bad a head of the Met as you would expect

Even by the standards of this countries police, the fact the woman responsible for a civilian being murdered by her officers and also led an institutional cover up of Daniel Morgans murder became the most senior police in the land is insane. What a mess of a woman.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,269
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2769 on: Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm »
Delighted she is gone. Thank god.
Logged

Offline HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,082
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2770 on: Yesterday at 09:42:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm
Delighted she is gone. Thank god.
Absolutely! Who do you think will replace her.
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,269
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2771 on: Yesterday at 09:44:29 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 09:42:46 pm
Absolutely! Who do you think will replace her.

No idea, but she was one of the most corrupt and useless individuals there was. Its a great day that she is gone.
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,883
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2772 on: Yesterday at 09:46:49 pm »
Good riddance. A vile woman and one of the more egregious examples of our corrupt and incompetent establishment.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,226
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2773 on: Yesterday at 09:48:07 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 09:42:46 pm
Absolutely! Who do you think will replace her.

Fuck knows. They're all infected with the Tory poison.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,444
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2774 on: Yesterday at 09:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:02:08 pm
Even by the standards of this countries police, the fact the woman responsible for a civilian being murdered by her officers and also led an institutional cover up of Daniel Morgans murder became the most senior police in the land is insane. What a mess of a woman.

I don't think you can blame Dick for the homicidal activities of Couzens but she is clearly involved in the cover ups, the Morgan case being the prime example.

If she was a bloke you would suspect Masonic involvement in how someone so incompetent and subservient achieved such a senior position.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,537
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2775 on: Yesterday at 09:59:41 pm »
Who gets to choose or recruit her replacement. I'm seeing mixed messages of her being Tory stooge but Khan sacked her? In which case, isn't the Mayor her superior?
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,780
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2776 on: Yesterday at 10:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:59:41 pm
Who gets to choose or recruit her replacement. I'm seeing mixed messages of her being Tory stooge but Khan sacked her? In which case, isn't the Mayor her superior?

Home Secretary. And public appointments are notionally by the relevant Secretary of State but No10 give the answer.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,780
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2777 on: Yesterday at 10:03:31 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:52:56 pm
I don't think you can blame Dick for the homicidal activities of Couzens but she is clearly involved in the cover ups, the Morgan case being the prime example.

If she was a bloke you would suspect Masonic involvement in how someone so incompetent and subservient achieved such a senior position.

I meant Jean Charles de Menzes - sorry, wasnt clear - Dick gave the order to pull the trigger and assassinate an innocent man and was promoted repeatedly.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,780
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2778 on: Yesterday at 10:04:02 pm »
On the news now - she looks like June Ackland from The Bill but evil.
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,347
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2779 on: Yesterday at 10:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:22:31 pm
I'm guessing some photos have emerged of her at one of the parties....

Snogging Boris
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
  • JFT97
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2780 on: Yesterday at 10:07:23 pm »
Good bye dame dick you corrupt *********

Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 09:42:46 pm
Absolutely! Who do you think will replace her.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:09:29 pm by jonnypb »
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,780
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2781 on: Yesterday at 10:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 10:05:24 pm
Snogging Boris

Nadine would be fuming
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,780
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2782 on: Yesterday at 10:08:46 pm »
Probably for another thread - but mad that the Met have national responsibilities (e.g. counter terror and others) - that should be folded in to a national agency. The London exceptionalism is annoying.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,078
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2783 on: Yesterday at 10:08:52 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 09:42:46 pm
Absolutely! Who do you think will replace her.

Sajid Javids brother
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,444
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2784 on: Yesterday at 10:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:03:31 pm
I meant Jean Charles de Menzes - sorry, wasnt clear - Dick gave the order to pull the trigger and assassinate an innocent man and was promoted repeatedly.

Ok. I jumped to the obvious conclusion.

In relation to the Morgan case she actively obstructed the inquiry and failed to accept the institutional corruption in and around the Catford nick.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,537
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2785 on: Yesterday at 10:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:01:44 pm
Home Secretary. And public appointments are notionally by the relevant Secretary of State but No10 give the answer.

Thanks

So how could Khan sack her or put her 'on notice'
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2786 on: Yesterday at 10:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:24:59 pm
Thanks

So how could Khan sack her or put her 'on notice'

Supposedly resigned as shed lost the confidence of Khan.  Not sure about that as Id assume whatever confidence Khan may have had in her was lost long ago.  But it appeared Patel was keeping her in post.  So either Khan has more influence and/or Patel wouldnt support her retention any more.  Who knows.

Hopefully it clears the decks for a semi competent investigation into number 10, but wouldnt be confident in that happening.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2787 on: Yesterday at 11:11:07 pm »
Story in the guardian that Nadine Dorries has removed all legal barriers stopping Rupert Murdoch interfering in the editorial independence of the Times and Sunday Times.  Said legal impediments have been in place since 1981.

The move comes despite Ofcom warning such a change would affect free expression of opinion and accuracy of news.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2788 on: Yesterday at 11:20:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:08:52 pm
Sajid Javids brother

He 100% wont.  Patel makes a recommendation to the Queen who ultimately employs the Met chief, but that recommendation has to be backed by the London mayor who is also ultimately in charge of policing in London.  The Government cant employ, or sack, a MET chief without the mayors backing.  Its why Dick has walked, she no longer had the confidence of Khan.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,599
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2789 on: Today at 07:11:04 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:07:23 pm
Good bye dame dick you corrupt *********



He had to put that on as the sniffer dog was all over his suit jacket, the scruffy fat cokewomble.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,182
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2790 on: Today at 07:36:42 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:11:07 pm
Story in the guardian that Nadine Dorries has removed all legal barriers stopping Rupert Murdoch interfering in the editorial independence of the Times and Sunday Times.  Said legal impediments have been in place since 1981.

The move comes despite Ofcom warning such a change would affect free expression of opinion and accuracy of news.
To be fair, that horse has bolted!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,791
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2791 on: Today at 08:48:13 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:52:56 pm
I don't think you can blame Dick for the homicidal activities of Couzens but she is clearly involved in the cover ups, the Morgan case being the prime example.

If she was a bloke you would suspect Masonic involvement in how someone so incompetent and subservient achieved such a senior position.

I suspect the old school ties work just as well, if not better than, Masonic handshakes. Shes one of them, the feckless, ignorant, corrupt so-called ruling class. Good riddance to bad rubbish.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,599
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2792 on: Today at 09:01:46 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:52:56 pm
I don't think you can blame Dick for the homicidal activities of Couzens but she is clearly involved in the cover ups, the Morgan case being the prime example.

If she was a bloke you would suspect Masonic involvement in how someone so incompetent and subservient achieved such a senior position.

Its "old boy" establishment networks. She is Balliol educated and her family have links to Oxford, banking, armed forces and politics.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2793 on: Today at 11:01:59 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:39:52 pm
BBC. am sure there will be links to whole speech soon and will post one when available.
Very short part of speech up on BBC news.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60331189
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:11:41 pm
Where was that shown OF?
No links anywhere. very surprised.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Up
« previous next »
 