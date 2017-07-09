Dicks Out https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-60340525
Good riddance, somehow managed to fail upwards after her involvement in the De Menezes killing, naturally has been as bad a head of the Met as you would expect
Delighted she is gone. Thank god.
Absolutely! Who do you think will replace her.
Even by the standards of this countries police, the fact the woman responsible for a civilian being murdered by her officers and also led an institutional cover up of Daniel Morgans murder became the most senior police in the land is insane. What a mess of a woman.
Who gets to choose or recruit her replacement. I'm seeing mixed messages of her being Tory stooge but Khan sacked her? In which case, isn't the Mayor her superior?
I don't think you can blame Dick for the homicidal activities of Couzens but she is clearly involved in the cover ups, the Morgan case being the prime example.If she was a bloke you would suspect Masonic involvement in how someone so incompetent and subservient achieved such a senior position.
I'm guessing some photos have emerged of her at one of the parties....
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Snogging Boris
I meant Jean Charles de Menzes - sorry, wasnt clear - Dick gave the order to pull the trigger and assassinate an innocent man and was promoted repeatedly.
Home Secretary. And public appointments are notionally by the relevant Secretary of State but No10 give the answer.
ThanksSo how could Khan sack her or put her 'on notice'
Sajid Javids brother
Good bye dame dick you corrupt *********
Story in the guardian that Nadine Dorries has removed all legal barriers stopping Rupert Murdoch interfering in the editorial independence of the Times and Sunday Times. Said legal impediments have been in place since 1981.The move comes despite Ofcom warning such a change would affect free expression of opinion and accuracy of news.
BBC. am sure there will be links to whole speech soon and will post one when available.Very short part of speech up on BBC news.https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60331189
Where was that shown OF?
