Thanks



So how could Khan sack her or put her 'on notice'



Supposedly resigned as she’d lost the confidence of Khan. Not sure about that as I’d assume whatever confidence Khan may have had in her was lost long ago. But it appeared Patel was keeping her in post. So either Khan has more influence and/or Patel wouldn’t support her retention any more. Who knows.Hopefully it clears the decks for a semi competent investigation into number 10, but wouldn’t be confident in that happening.