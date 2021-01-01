Poll

TORY PARTIES THREAD

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:15:41 pm
Can you imagine them triggering the vote of no confidence and Boris winning it? The tories stuck with him for a year without a way to challenge him.

I think it was about a week after May won her confidence vote that the bods in the 1922 committee, who really wanted her gone, started talking about changing the rules so it could be done again within a couple of months.  Completely coincidentally of course, they had "been considering it for some time" anyway.  Talk of it died down shortly after she resigned, never to be addressed again.  Strange that.

So if enough of them want him out at any time they'll just change the rules in order to do it.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency = more tax dodging, less worker protection, mass redundancies in the public sector.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:15:41 pm
Can you imagine them triggering the vote of no confidence and Boris winning it? The tories stuck with him for a year without a way to challenge him.

In some ways that would be ideal. A sort of replication of what happened in the Labour party a few years back. A massive vote of confidence from party activists for someone the general public really dislikes. It would certainly help Keir Starmer at the next election because it would keep a liability in office and allow Labour to say "the Tory party kept him there."
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Why has Hoyle only come out now and criticised Johnson ?

Mad that Johnson is not going to apologise either.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:33:10 pm
Why has Hoyle only come out now and criticised Johnson ?

Mad that Johnson is not going to apologise either.

The reason Johnson wont apologise is that hes continuing using the Trump/Cohn playbook - attack your accusers and never say sorry. This is a good read on the topic:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/feb/04/gaslight-playbook-corrupt-company-government-sociopath?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:38:54 pm
The reason Johnson wont apologise is that hes continuing using the Trump/Cohn playbook - attack your accusers and never say sorry. This is a good read on the topic:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/feb/04/gaslight-playbook-corrupt-company-government-sociopath?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Saw that before.

Does he not run the risk of being sued ?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:44:28 pm
Saw that before.

Does he not run the risk of being sued ?

Not yet. His "clarification" didn't repeat what he actually said - it repeats a version of what he claimed he said.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:46:27 pm
Not yet. His "clarification" didn't repeat what he actually said - it repeats a version of what he claimed he said.

But he said it live on TV and its a lie.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Rees-Mogg: Minister of Brexit Opportunities. Serves him fucking right, doesn't it.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:55:30 pm
Rees-Mogg: Minister of Brexit Opportunities. Serves him fucking right, doesn't it.
He should be reminded of what he thinks will happen to Britsh workers after Brexit as often as possible till it sinks in with the workers who support Brexit.

"He said he sees no reason why the British worker shouldn't be working under the same conditions as workers in India."

This is one of the things that shocks me about Brexit, a statement like that should bring outrage and opposition, nope never mentioned even though he said it to the select committee in Parliament so he can't deny his words or is intentions. how would they be able to achieve this.? take away the laws that protect us from exploitation. commonly known as EU bureaucracy.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Cash machine BP dismisses calls for windfall tax as profits hit eight-year high

Company swings to $12.8bn profit from loss of $5.7bn the year before as it cashes in on gas and oil price hikes

Quote
BPs chief executive has dismissed rising calls for a windfall tax on fossil fuel companies to help UK households weather the record surge in global gas prices after his company made its biggest profits in eight years.

The FTSE 100 oil giant swung to a profit of $12.8bn (£9.45bn) for last year, from a loss of $5.7bn the year before, after cashing in on historic highs in the market price for gas and oil which have fuelled a cost of living crisis for Britons.

BPs profits for the final quarter of last year leapt 35-fold to $4.1bn, from a modest profit of £115m in the same period last year, as gas prices across global markets reached new all-time highs, and the international oil price reached a seven-year record towards the end of the year. Its chief executive, Bernard Looney, has said that BP becomes a cash machine at those prices.

The historic profits have put BP shareholders in line for a $1.5bn share buyback in the first quarter of this year. British households, on the other hand, are braced for one of the steepest energy tariff hikes on record this April, with prices all set to rise even higher by next winter due to a global squeeze on gas supplies that has fuelled record high energy market prices.

But Looney said a windfall tax would do little to solve the global energy supply crisis, which requires major investments in low-carbon energy sources that can help to secure energy supplies while being clean and affordable too.

Looney told the Guardian: What we really need to do right now is make sure we are investing in the energy that we need to help the world transition [from fossil fuels].

The historic profits revealed by oil companies including BP and Shell have refuelled calls for a windfall tax on oil companies; such a tax could fund extra financial help for struggling bill-payers.

Opposition parties and green groups were united in calling on the government to tax the company in order to bolster the Treasurys £9bn rescue plan to reduce energy bills across the country.

The Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, said: The truth is that this is about basic fairness. It simply cannot be right these energy companies are making super profits while people are too scared to turn their radiators on and terrified there will be a cold snap.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, tweeted: The chancellors energy plans last week left families more worried than ever. Its time for Labours plan for a one-off windfall tax on oil and gas producers to cut bills.

BPs rival Shell last week reported a quadrupling of profits to $19.3bn for last year, its highest in eight years. In the US, the oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron reported net profits of $23bn and $15.6bn respectively for last year  the highest since 2014, when crude last traded above $100 a barrel.

The rising calls for a windfall tax were dismissed by Shells boss, Ben van Beurden, last week. He said: Im not convinced that windfall taxes, popular though as they seem, will help us with supply, nor is it going to help us with demand.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak also rejected calls for a windfall tax last week, saying oil companies already contribute to the exchequer by paying a higher rate of corporation tax and an extra tax would deny the sector the funds it needs in the switch to low-carbon sources of energy.

Alongside BPs bumper profits, the company set out an updated strategy to spend almost half of its capital on business activities which contribute to the global energy transition, such as electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and biofuels this decade. It also plans to boost its investment in the UK.

Looney told the Guardian: When oil prices are high, we make more money and we make no secret of that. But it is literally just 12 months ago that BP recorded the largest loss weve made in our history. And the reason for that was because [in 2020] oil prices were, at times, negative, he said.

I hope objective people look at this and realise that we had to halve our dividend. Around 10,000 people lost their job. It was very difficult, Looney added.

The companys share price plunged to a 25-year low during the global commodity market slump in 2020, after the company set out plans to increase its investment in clean energy while cutting its production of oil and gas by 40% by the end of the decade.

BPs market value has increased in line with rising oil and gas prices but it remains about 16% lower than before the pandemic.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/feb/08/bp-profits-gas-oil-prices-shell-energy-crisis-windfall-tax
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:17:53 pm
Cash machine BP dismisses calls for windfall tax as profits hit eight-year high

Company swings to $12.8bn profit from loss of $5.7bn the year before as it cashes in on gas and oil price hikes

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/feb/08/bp-profits-gas-oil-prices-shell-energy-crisis-windfall-tax

Meanwhile the price of oil goes beyond $92 a barrel today. 
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:34:40 pm
Meanwhile the price of oil goes beyond $92 a barrel today.

It's always strange for me to see people moaning about the price of oil going up.... where I live it is celebrated and people wishh it go higher.  ;D
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:55:30 pm
Rees-Mogg: Minister of Brexit Opportunities. Serves him fucking right, doesn't it.

Its the other bit that concerns me, Government Efficiency.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Chris Philp looks and sounds like he was rejected by Spurs,
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:42:18 pm
It's always strange for me to see people moaning about the price of oil going up.... where I live it is celebrated and people wishh it go higher.  ;D

BP wont be complaining I guess.  Everything is relative and the rate of increase remains well below that of gas.  Neither is good news for consumers though.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 05:55:03 pm
Its the other bit that concerns me, Government Efficiency.


AKA deregulation and lowering standards
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:55:37 pm
BP wont be complaining I guess.  Everything is relative and the rate of increase remains well below that of gas.  Neither is good news for consumers though.

High oil price means job security up here (which more than makes up for higher fuel prices).....

It also incentivises investment in renewables (which is why OPEC don't let the price get too high).
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:55:30 pm
Rees-Mogg: Minister of Brexit Opportunities. Serves him fucking right, doesn't it.
£35,000 pay rise though. What other job rewards so generously for being so useless?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:56:40 pm
High oil price means job security up here (which more than makes up for higher fuel prices).....

It also incentivises investment in renewables (which is why OPEC don't let the price get too high).

For context it was $33 in June 2020.

Gas was 9 pence per therm. Today Gas price is 1.94 pence per therm.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:04:24 pm
For context it was $33 in June 2020.

Gas was 9 pence per therm. Today Gas price is 1.94 pence per therm.

That's cherry picking an extreme low price though. It was briefly at that price just after Covid hit. It had been stable around $60-$70 for a few years up to that.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:04:24 pm
For context it was $33 in June 2020.

Gas was 9 pence per therm. Today Gas price is 1.94 pence per therm.

Did prices at the pumps come down at that point (dont recall)?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 06:11:52 pm
Did prices at the pumps come down at that point (dont recall)?

They did, I remember being annoyed because it was lockdown so I was barely using my car, and by the time it was opening up again and I had to fill up the prices had gone back up.  ;D

They didn't dip that much though of course as there are loads of other factors to the price other than the price of crude.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:09:03 pm
That's cherry picking an extreme low price though. It was briefly at that price just after Covid hit. It had been stable around $60-$70 for a few years up to that.

I picked the lowest price yep for context, but through that Summer and indeed through 2020 prices remained relatively low.  Started to surge mid-2021 and havent looked back.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 06:11:52 pm
Did prices at the pumps come down at that point (dont recall)?

Yep think the  lowest point was around the £1 per litre mark at the pumps.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
54% of Tory voters think that the current prime minister was responsible for the behaviour of protestors who harassed Starmer.

Hes not even got support in his own base. 

Its backfired quite spectacularly politically, but its also put a fellow MPs life at risk. Simply unacceptable
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:39:27 pm
54% of Tory voters think that the current prime minister was responsible for the behaviour of protestors who harassed Starmer.

Hes not even got support in his own base. 

Its backfired quite spectacularly politically, but its also put a fellow MPs life at risk. Simply unacceptable

By not apologizing, he's also taking a substantial risk something similar doesn't happen again...
