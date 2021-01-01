Rees-Mogg: Minister of Brexit Opportunities. Serves him fucking right, doesn't it.



He should be reminded of what he thinks will happen to Britsh workers after Brexit as often as possible till it sinks in with the workers who support Brexit."He said he sees no reason why the British worker shouldn't be working under the same conditions as workers in India."This is one of the things that shocks me about Brexit, a statement like that should bring outrage and opposition, nope never mentioned even though he said it to the select committee in Parliament so he can't deny his words or is intentions. how would they be able to achieve this.? take away the laws that protect us from exploitation. commonly known as EU bureaucracy.