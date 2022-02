You can make out someone screaming “pizzagate” in the video. What is wrong with people?!?



They've been utterly taken in by the dangerous type of populist right wing rhetoric that has poisoned politics in much of the English-speaking world (U.S., Canada, UK). It's all a zero-sum game for these shitheads. They can't backpedal or lower the temperature because that's seen as a sign of weakness. They think they can control the media illiterate mob that feeds on this shit. Unfortunately, I don't think anybody has figured how to stop this toxic shite. Elected officials and leaders not parroting this stuff should be absolutely basic procedure.