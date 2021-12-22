Poll

TORY PARTIES THREAD

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2520 on: Today at 07:15:16 pm
Johnson is equally as dangerous as Trump.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2521 on: Today at 07:19:43 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:15:16 pm
Johnson is equally as dangerous as Trump.

He wasnt labelled the UKs Trump by Trump himself for nothing.  Shares same traits.

https://metro.co.uk/2019/07/23/donald-trump-claims-people-uk-call-boris-johnson-britain-trump-10448314/
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2522 on: Today at 07:20:18 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:14:54 pm
Piers Corbyn in that group

How the fuck is that absolute c*nt not behind bars?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2523 on: Today at 07:21:10 pm
The spineless c*nts in the Cabinet are as bad as Johnson. Kwarteng bsically repeated it yesterday (I'll be stunned if he wasn't sued).
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2524 on: Today at 07:22:22 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:19:43 pm
He wasnt labelled the UKs Trump by Trump himself for nothing.  Shares same traits.

https://metro.co.uk/2019/07/23/donald-trump-claims-people-uk-call-boris-johnson-britain-trump-10448314/

The thing with that smear was the idiots in his Party backing him up after the event. 

It was utterly shameful but he doesn't care and will be having a laugh about tonight.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2525 on: Today at 07:23:45 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:21:10 pm
The spineless c*nts in the Cabinet are as bad as Johnson. Kwarteng bsically repeated it yesterday (I'll be stunned if he wasn't sued).

Same as the GOP mob who stand by Trump, although that situation appears to be slowly changing as his support dilutes among GOP.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2526 on: Today at 07:27:44 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:14:54 pm
Piers Corbyn in that group

Sooner that c*nt dies the better. I hope it is tonight in his sleep.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2527 on: Today at 07:32:42 pm
Quote from: Jake on Today at 07:27:44 pm
Sooner that c*nt dies the better. I hope it is tonight in his sleep.
That's kind of you.
Some would find it more fitting if it were in several days time after struggling for every breath.
I'm not suggesting waterboarding by the way.
 
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2528 on: Today at 07:34:47 pm
This Saville thing will stick to Starmer. Some of Johnson's past behaviour has been Trump-lite, but the two of them are indistinguishable now. Absolutely vile.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2529 on: Today at 07:39:42 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 07:34:47 pm
This Saville thing will stick to Starmer. Some of Johnson's past behaviour has been Trump-lite, but the two of them are indistinguishable now. Absolutely vile.

Thats going to be the fear. This could be Starmers 'Birth certificate'
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2530 on: Today at 07:42:41 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:39:42 pm
Thats going to be the fear. This could be Starmers 'Birth certificate'
And the only man who can stop it turning into that will be watching the footage with glee this evening.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2531 on: Today at 07:43:27 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 07:34:47 pm
This Saville thing will stick to Starmer. Some of Johnson's past behaviour has been Trump-lite, but the two of them are indistinguishable now. Absolutely vile.

I agree.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2532 on: Today at 07:43:40 pm
We have a far right egotistical tv celebrity who only had any platform due to family connections and wealth running a country and making it actually dangerous to oppose him politically. Johnson isnt just like Trump, hes a fucking clone - right down to the BMI. Only difference is probably the family. Trump clearly infatuated with his own daughter whereas Johnson probably isnt sure if half the young women in London are infact his daughter.

Both also allegedly got Covid but given respective swift recoveries relative to their complete lack of fitness well see.

On the Tories, it really is mad to think the way theyve gone. Cameron threw away the country to save the party and get rid of the UKIP threat. Instead - not only did he fuck up the country, but rather than lose votes or seats or power to them - he just gave them the party. Mad.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2533 on: Today at 07:46:53 pm
Johnson is a charlatan but is also really fucking dangerous.

I still think he has a drink problem as he's so chaotic and goes missing for days.
