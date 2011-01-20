

True. But everyone swears wagon wheels are smaller. But apparently not.



Does the internet archive hold prices and sizes from shopping sites.



It seems they dropped from 41g to 36g. That's still 36g of awfulness too muchI once watched a whole documentary (!) about all this and it mostly focused on the Mars bar which is now the same size as it was in the 1980s. It got bigger in the 90s then has been gradually shrinking since. They had someone on who had been a higher up at Mars and the way he talked his job for about 10 years was just negotiating the size of Mars bars and the marketing of the size changes.I don't think there's one single source of historic snack sizes, sadly. Lots of journalists have scraped together information over the years. The Daily Fail must have written shock articles about most of the size changes as that sort of bollocks has been their bread and butter for as long as I can remember!