Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 68382 times)

oldfordie

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2480 on: Yesterday at 04:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:10:29 pm
Youre right of course Fordie. But when I watch vox pops and members of the British public are questioned - even allowing for the framing of many questions being deliberately leading - I despair.

After Frottage, Johnson and co. got Brexit done I questioned for the first time my adherence to the principle of Universal Suffrage. I still do.
Yeah, probably watched the same vox pops as I did. it's just these stupid casual remarks to dismiss a mountain of evidence that pees you off. a opinion they think needs respecting, there's not much point in exposing all the Tory corruption and incompetence etc if the people who support Johnson +Torys can shrug it off when the opinion doesn't make sense.
Jacob Rees Mogg has submitted a letter to the 1822 committee .

Jshooters

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2481 on: Yesterday at 05:46:44 pm »
Tesco boss dismisses cost of living crisis and signals price increases.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/feb/06/tesco-chair-warns-food-price-inflation-of-5-is-just-around-the-corner?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Whilst at the same time


Quote
In January, Tesco announced booming Christmas sales and said it expected profits could top £2.6bn, higher than predicted in previous guidance.






reddebs

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2482 on: Yesterday at 05:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 05:46:44 pm
Tesco boss dismisses cost of living crisis and signals price increases.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/feb/06/tesco-chair-warns-food-price-inflation-of-5-is-just-around-the-corner?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Whilst at the same time

Whilst laying off loads of staff.
Jshooters

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2483 on: Yesterday at 06:14:45 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:49:21 pm
Whilst laying off loads of staff.

Whilst (quietly) saying what else can we do? We need to make £2bn+ profits, there is just literally no other option, how can we expect to exist unless we make £2,000,000,000 over our operating costs?
redbyrdz

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2484 on: Yesterday at 06:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 05:46:44 pm
Tesco boss dismisses cost of living crisis and signals price increases.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/feb/06/tesco-chair-warns-food-price-inflation-of-5-is-just-around-the-corner?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Whilst at the same time









Lots of the things I regularly buy in tescos have already gone up 10%.
Sangria

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2485 on: Yesterday at 06:43:01 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:31:08 pm
Lots of the things I regularly buy in tescos have already gone up 10%.

Also shrinkflation.
afc turkish

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2486 on: Yesterday at 07:38:57 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:43:01 pm
Also shrinkflation.


aka Costanzaflation...
west_london_red

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2487 on: Yesterday at 08:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:43:01 pm
Also shrinkflation.


That pisses me off more then the price increases. At least when they put the price up they are being upfront about what they are doing, shrinkflation always seem a bit more underhand if not insulting if they think people dont realise when they open the packet.
PaulF

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2488 on: Yesterday at 11:28:27 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:16:46 pm
That pisses me off more then the price increases. At least when they put the price up they are being upfront about what they are doing, shrinkflation always seem a bit more underhand if not insulting if they think people dont realise when they open the packet.

True. But everyone swears wagon wheels are smaller. But apparently not.

Does the internet archive hold prices and sizes from shopping sites.
thaddeus

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2489 on: Yesterday at 11:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 06:14:45 pm
Whilst (quietly) saying what else can we do? We need to make £2bn+ profits, there is just literally no other option, how can we expect to exist unless we make £2,000,000,000 over our operating costs?
Lots of business have suffered due to Covid-19 but supermarkets are absolutely not part of that.  They creamed it in throughout.  In my town during the first lockdown the only shops open were the supermarkets and Wilkos - there were actually long queues outside Wilkos ffs!

We've slowly got ourselves into the situation where the supermarkets can charge what they want and pay their suppliers what they want and suffer no consequences for doing so.  They're going to maximise their profits and shareholder dividends because who's going to stop them?!  They will keep making their big profits at the expense, directly and indirectly, of other businesses in the areas they operate.
Sangria

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2490 on: Yesterday at 11:38:37 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:28:27 pm

True. But everyone swears wagon wheels are smaller. But apparently not.

Does the internet archive hold prices and sizes from shopping sites.

I know that Iceland fusili used to be £1 for 1kg, and now they're £1 for 750g. Poundland sugar used to be £1 for 1.6kg, now they're £1 for 1.5kg.
thaddeus

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2491 on: Yesterday at 11:38:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:28:27 pm

True. But everyone swears wagon wheels are smaller. But apparently not.

Does the internet archive hold prices and sizes from shopping sites.
It seems they dropped from 41g to 36g.  That's still 36g of awfulness too much  ;D

I once watched a whole documentary (!) about all this and it mostly focused on the Mars bar which is now the same size as it was in the 1980s.  It got bigger in the 90s then has been gradually shrinking since.  They had someone on who had been a higher up at Mars and the way he talked his job for about 10 years was just negotiating the size of Mars bars and the marketing of the size changes.

I don't think there's one single source of historic snack sizes, sadly.  Lots of journalists have scraped together information over the years.  The Daily Fail must have written shock articles about most of the size changes as that sort of bollocks has been their bread and butter for as long as I can remember!
TSC

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2492 on: Today at 07:23:55 am »
Plan (whatever that looked like) to tackle Englands NHS waiting lists now on the back burner.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-60283636
TSC

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2493 on: Today at 07:27:50 am »
Javid doing the media round this morning.  Sky news asked him about Johnsons Saville comments.  Javid: the PM has clarified those comments and we should draw a line under it and move on.
