The issue has been raised by Labour going back to the Brexit referendum. Initially it was the funding of the ‘leave’ campaign.



https://www.channel4.com/news/diamonds-guns-and-russian-cash-the-extraordinary-new-claims-against-arron-banks



Labour raised a question in Parliament back in 2018



https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2018-03-19/debates/DF041D5B-2B02-4CBA-A173-6A04D2475476/MoneyLaundering



And more recently



https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/labour-demands-tory-party-pay-26150141











Appreciated but it really isn’t enough. This should be absolutely huge, the ruling political party in the country is bankrolled by friends and associates of a hostile foreign dictator. It makes my blood boil because they constantly throw mud at Labour for being reliant on funding from Trade Unions like my own - think about that. Millions of British people making small political donations from their wages (most of who work in the public sector) via their Trade Unions is apparently something dodgy, but it’s acceptable to take millions from a handful of Russian oligarchs with questionable sources of wealth. That’s the insinuation.MI5 came out openly and publicly to name that Chinese lady who was donating money to Barry Gardiner, they didn’t pull any punches there for people who usually work in the shadows. Even now, the Tories are threatening to go after the oligarchs in the UK if Putin invades Ukraine, that’s pretty much telling you there’s some dodgy shit going on and we’re currently turning our eyes the other way.