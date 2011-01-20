Poll

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 65750 times)

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm »

John Gordon Sinclair 🕷
@Jgs_x
As operation Save Big Dog swings into action ⁦
@BorisJohnson
⁩ stares out the window of NO. 10 wondering where it all went wrong.



https://twitter.com/Jgs_x/status/1489506697194491905
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 11:43:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:42:49 pm
Your deciding whats valid and whats not, but its not clear what your basing that on other then your opinion. Economic theory is generally against them because they dont raise revenue, theres very few examples of them working, the only one I am aware of was in the USA where they had one on yachts and that was scrapped after two years as people just stopped buying them, yacht builders started sacking people and no additional tax was actually generated.

Im flattered that you are spending so much time on goggle to argue against the idea,

I like the idea and would like to see it in place ,I could also take to google for a more sophisticated defence, but I cant be arsed.
I like the idea of taxing the rich for buying luxury and you dont

your thoughts on property still make me chuckle,
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2402 on: Yesterday at 11:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:43:57 pm
Im flattered that you are spending so much time on goggle to argue against the idea,

I like the idea and would like to see it in place ,I could also take to google for a more sophisticated defence, but I cant be arsed.

You don't get much more sophisticated than Robertson-Van Dijk-Matip-Trent, with Alisson behind them. Maybe with Hodgson on the sidelines quoting Homer at them.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2403 on: Today at 12:02:31 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:24:21 pm
He told you, ABC. Anything But Cheese. So any of the other hats I think, but not the cheese one.
;D
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2404 on: Today at 07:20:08 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:43:57 pm
Im flattered that you are spending so much time on goggle to argue against the idea,

I like the idea and would like to see it in place ,I could also take to google for a more sophisticated defence, but I cant be arsed.
I like the idea of taxing the rich for buying luxury and you dont

your thoughts on property still make me chuckle,

Its amazing how what they teach you in school sometimes comes in handy (but still waiting to use Pythagoras theory yet)

I like taxes that actually raise money for public services, you like ideas that sounds like good ideas without appreciating the impact.


Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2405 on: Today at 07:46:17 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:20:08 am
Its amazing how what they teach you in school sometimes comes in handy (but still waiting to use Pythagoras theory yet)

I like taxes that actually raise money for public services, you like ideas that sounds like good ideas without appreciating the impact.

The thing I like about VAT/GST is that the more you spend the more you pay. You buy a $100 watch and you pay $10 tax. Purchase a $10,000 watch and you fork out $1,000. The one thing rich people can't curtail is their ability to spend money. They can have offshore accounts and family trusts to make sure they minimise their income tax but spending is spending. The only thing you need to manage is when they buy stuff overseas and try and bring it back to avoid tax.

In Australia we don't have VAT/GST on food in supermarkets.

This is the list of VAT/GST free items in Australia.

GST-free supplies include:

> Cars for disabled people
> Certain activities of charities and gift-deductible bodies
> Certain prepaid funerals
> Certain supplies under contracts made before 8 July 1999
> Certain transactions involving precision metals
> Child Care
> Crown Land
> Education
> Exports
> Farm land
> Food (un-prepaired or raw)
> Health and medical care
> International mail
> International travel and transportation of goods
> Sale of businesses
> Subdivisions of farm land for family residential purposes
> Supplies through inwards duty-free shops
> Water, sewerage and drainage
> Religious services

They only thing I reckon we should change is education. An average person may cop a $4 per week increase on a $2,000 yearly fee while a $35,000 elite school parent would have to fork out and additional $67 per week.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2406 on: Today at 07:57:52 am »
We don't have VAT on food in the UK (unless certain processed food). Our exemptions are pretty sensible - books, children's clothes, prescribed medicines. But utilities need adding to the list. Surely it would be simple to remove VAT from green-generated electricity, if the government wants to promote a carbon neutral agenda. It could also easily remove VAT on solar panels; it could support and fund community projects, as they do in Scandinavia: wind turbines or solar outlays in towns and villages, providing the energy needs of the inhabitants. There's solar glass available now, so easy to install above car parking spaces in supermarkets, behind village halls, etc. without causing massive eye sores.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 09:24:25 am »
Yeah, I think what we charge VAT on is pretty reasonable, although exempting cars for disabled people is probably a good idea. We should have never put VAT on gas and electric, its no different to food or water, and theres probably a debate phones and broadband because its pretty much impossible to function in society without these and they are particularly regressive but mobile phones it gets messy because your bill covers the cost of handset as well as the service in a lot of cases and I dont think Apple needs a VAT cut.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2408 on: Today at 09:47:24 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:24:25 am
Yeah, I think what we charge VAT on is pretty reasonable, although exempting cars for disabled people is probably a good idea. We should have never put VAT on gas and electric, its no different to food or water, and theres probably a debate phones and broadband because its pretty much impossible to function in society without these and they are particularly regressive but mobile phones it gets messy because your bill covers the cost of handset as well as the service in a lot of cases and I dont think Apple needs a VAT cut.

How is deeming that VAT on an iPhone is appropriate, with the implication that a more basic handset shouldn't be VATable any different from putting a threshold on what is a normal watch/handbag vs a luxury one?

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2409 on: Today at 10:10:34 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 09:47:24 am
How is deeming that VAT on an iPhone is appropriate, with the implication that a more basic handset shouldn't be VATable any different from putting a threshold on what is a normal watch/handbag vs a luxury one?



When I said phones and broadband I was referring to landlines rather then basic mobile handsets. You cant get a medical appointment these days without at least a basic phone service so I wouldnt charge VAT on that.


Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2410 on: Today at 10:16:56 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 09:47:24 am
How is deeming that VAT on an iPhone is appropriate, with the implication that a more basic handset shouldn't be VATable any different from putting a threshold on what is a normal watch/handbag vs a luxury one?

Should be a flat tax. You buy a Ford Focus for £27k and pay £2.7k VAT or Bentley Continental GT for £151k and pay £15k VAT.

The only way you can implement a luxury tax is to calculate it on the average national income and that gets very very messy.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2411 on: Today at 10:20:51 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:56:45 pm
You don't get much more sophisticated than Robertson-Van Dijk-Matip-Trent, with Alisson behind them. Maybe with Hodgson on the sidelines quoting Homer at them.

you dont make friends with Salad
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2412 on: Today at 10:24:33 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:16:56 am
Should be a flat tax. You buy a Ford Focus for £27k and pay £2.7k VAT or Bentley Continental GT for £151k and pay £15k VAT.

The only way you can implement a luxury tax is to calculate it on the average national income and that gets very very messy.

Id start with a more basic question first, when is someone considered wealthy? Earning £50k, £100k, £500k, £1 million, £10 million, more? Is there any consensus on that? Or should it be based on assets rather then income? Who are you actually trying to get to get to pay more tax?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2413 on: Today at 10:27:41 am »
Not sure I've ever seen an interview with an MP quite like the Nadine Dorries one on BBC breakfast this morning.

Even more worrying that she isn't just some backbencher, she's a member of the cabinet. Don't think politics is for her, she seems unwell.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2414 on: Today at 10:34:06 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:27:41 am
Not sure I've ever seen an interview with an MP quite like the Nadine Dorries one on BBC breakfast this morning.

Even more worrying that she isn't just some backbencher, she's a member of the cabinet. Don't think politics is for her, she seems unwell.

How about the last interview with Nadine Dorries?

Its literally one car crash after another with her.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2415 on: Today at 10:47:00 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:34:06 am
How about the last interview with Nadine Dorries?

Its literally one car crash after another with her.
;D Fair point.

This one was worse though. She lost her head at a pretty straightforward question. Almost like she's worried any little thing may incriminate her boss.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2416 on: Today at 10:54:28 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:16:56 am
Should be a flat tax. You buy a Ford Focus for £27k and pay £2.7k VAT or Bentley Continental GT for £151k and pay £15k VAT.

The only way you can implement a luxury tax is to calculate it on the average national income and that gets very very messy.

Why would you link it to income. 

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2417 on: Today at 11:08:02 am »
People in lower income brackets still purchase a few luxury items for some reason. Not talking about those living on the brink of existence, but certainly in the brackets above (maybe 20th to 50th percentile). I think such a tax would disproportionately hit middle income households rather than the targeted demographic.

Better to introduce a wealth tax. Even low tax Switzerland has one, albeit at relatively low levels.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2418 on: Today at 11:15:20 am »
Wonder if it work if instead of council tax based on estimated values you substituted a property tax based on cubic metres, with a formula so you were charged less in less affluent areas for each square metre and more in, say, Westminster and Chelsea, or Weybridge. The giant cellars of Chelsea would be charged appropriately, the stately homes in the shires, the starter studio flat hardly at all.
Anyway, nothing to do with the Tories, as they'd not introduce any tax that would affect them substantially.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2419 on: Today at 11:22:29 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:47:00 am
;D Fair point.

This one was worse though. She lost her head at a pretty straightforward question. Almost like she's worried any little thing may incriminate her boss.

She's constantly in a state of discombobulation mixed with tense paranoia and a stench of entitled smugness. It really isn't the best combination.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2420 on: Today at 11:26:32 am »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 11:08:02 am
People in lower income brackets still purchase a few luxury items for some reason. Not talking about those living on the brink of existence, but certainly in the brackets above (maybe 20th to 50th percentile). I think such a tax would disproportionately hit middle income households rather than the targeted demographic.

Better to introduce a wealth tax. Even low tax Switzerland has one, albeit at relatively low levels.



Thats one of my suspicions but would be very hard to prove. I would guess that most of the money spent on luxury items like a £5000 watch or a £2000 handbag isnt from the relatively small number of millionaires or the super rich, its those in the middle who have decided to treat themselves, might be a significant life event, or they are using credit etc of who there are millions. Obviously if your talking about some £100k IWC watch you can assume its only the very rich, but theres a big gap in the middle and not clear where you draw the line there.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2421 on: Today at 11:36:04 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:24:33 am
Id start with a more basic question first, when is someone considered wealthy? Earning £50k, £100k, £500k, £1 million, £10 million, more? Is there any consensus on that? Or should it be based on assets rather then income? Who are you actually trying to get to get to pay more tax?

The thing about a flat VAT/GST is that you don't have to work out how much someone earns (with or without accountants). You only need to know ho much they they spend. If your average Jane/Jo spends $10K on a watch because they want to keep up with the Jones' then they pay the same tax.

It's infuriating that CEOs can have their salaries paid into family trusts when every other employee pay PAYG tax.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2422 on: Today at 11:36:19 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:26:32 am
Thats one of my suspicions but would be very hard to prove. I would guess that most of the money spent on luxury items like a £5000 watch or a £2000 handbag isnt from the relatively small number of millionaires or the super rich, its those in the middle who have decided to treat themselves, might be a significant life event, or they are using credit etc of who there are millions. Obviously if your talking about some £100k IWC watch you can assume its only the very rich, but theres a big gap in the middle and not clear where you draw the line there.

and they will pay more tax than the alleged middle income guy with a 3k Omega
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2423 on: Today at 11:52:09 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:36:19 am
and they will pay more tax than the alleged middle income guy with a 3k Omega

What do you class as middle income?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2424 on: Today at 11:55:24 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:08:30 pm
Yep. Get out of that one Johnson.
How many weeks has it been since the Tory MPs said he's on his final warning, one more incident and he's gone.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/bombshell-picture-shows-boris-johnson-26144515

Just how fucking thick have you got to be to pose for a taxpayer funded official photographer taking a picture of you breaking your own lockdown rules?!

Its stupidity on a galactic scale.  In one action demonstrating hes unfit for office for two reasons.  It ought to be impossible to manage that.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2425 on: Today at 11:56:53 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:52:09 am
What do you class as middle income?
average income with two working adults is £40k.

Individual median income is bout £32k.

The rest is just opinion!
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2426 on: Today at 12:04:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:52:09 am
What do you class as middle income?

Thats for you to answer, its the term you used in the first line of your post I replied to.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2427 on: Today at 12:08:54 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:55:24 am
Just how fucking thick have you got to be to pose for a taxpayer funded official photographer taking a picture of you breaking your own lockdown rules?!

Its stupidity on a galactic scale.  In one action demonstrating hes unfit for office for two reasons.  It ought to be impossible to manage that.
Reminds me of one of those funny tv videos of a couple of thick burglars breaking into a shop and one of them takes off his mask and walks up close to the tv security camera on the wall for a closer look.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2428 on: Today at 12:13:22 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:26:32 am
Thats one of my suspicions but would be very hard to prove. I would guess that most of the money spent on luxury items like a £5000 watch or a £2000 handbag isnt from the relatively small number of millionaires or the super rich, its those in the middle who have decided to treat themselves, might be a significant life event, or they are using credit etc of who there are millions. Obviously if your talking about some £100k IWC watch you can assume its only the very rich, but theres a big gap in the middle and not clear where you draw the line there.

I was thinking more about the amount of people running around in Canada Goose jackets, and the amount of premium cars I see on the roads. Taxing the super luxury items such as £100,000 watches would certainly only hit the super-rich, but consequently it wouldn't raise much, due to the low volume of sales on these types of items.

90th percentile annual pre tax income is £56,000
99th percentile annual pre tax income is £175,000

You'd probably have to go up to the 99.9th or 99.99th percentile before you reach those that could even afford £100,000 watches.

I also prefer wealth over additional income taxes, as income is more highly correlated with merit than wealth.


Edit: sorry getting a bit OT here
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2429 on: Today at 12:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:04:31 pm
Thats for you to answer, its the term you used in the first line of your post I replied to.

I said those in the middle, I didnt say middle income, you did.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2430 on: Today at 12:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 12:13:22 pm
I was thinking more about the amount of people running around in Canada Goose jackets, and the amount of premium cars I see on the roads. Taxing the super luxury items such as £100,000 watches would certainly only hit the super-rich, but consequently it wouldn't raise much, due to the low volume of sales on these types of items.

90th percentile annual pre tax income is £56,000
99th percentile annual pre tax income is £175,000

You'd probably have to go up to the 99.9th or 99.99th percentile before you reach those that could even afford £100,000 watches.

I also prefer wealth over additional income taxes, as income is more highly correlated with merit than wealth.


Edit: sorry getting a bit OT here

Thats kind of what I was getting at, but am surprised the 90th percentile is £56k, I thought it would be a fair bit higher then that.

Premium cars are everywhere now compared to 10 years ago but thats the explosion of HP, leases etc Id imagine. Every kid seems to be driving around in a brand new BMW these days!
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2431 on: Today at 12:19:36 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 03:23:44 pm
So the £200 gas and electric 'loan' is being forced on everyone regardless on if they want or need it in October.

Every household in the UK gets a £200 reduction on their bill in October. Then every year after your bill with go up £40 a year to cover the cost.

It is a 1 year bill reduction followed by a £40 a year bill increase (or levy) for the following 5 years

Doesn't matter if you're on a fixed rate, prepaid meter or if you wish to opt out because you dont need it. This is compulsory for every single residential property in England, Scotland and Wales. You get no say in the matter.

The more I think about this, the more I believe it's a terrible idea. I'm also not convinced it is legal to force everybody to take out a loan - it most likely is not legal to ask someone to pay back a loan they never took out.(like what would happen if someone moves out of a shared house and takes out their firat energy co tract next year.

I also fear it will make energy prices go up even more, as they providers try and make up for the sudden unplanned losses, and try and protect against future losses, when they won't be able to recover a loan.

Also it really should be means tested and by application.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2432 on: Today at 12:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:55:24 am
Just how fucking thick have you got to be to pose for a taxpayer funded official photographer taking a picture of you breaking your own lockdown rules?!

Its stupidity on a galactic scale.  In one action demonstrating hes unfit for office for two reasons.  It ought to be impossible to manage that.

Because hes arrogant and thinks hes the exception

so he can do what he wasnts without reprisel


Have you seen the letter his teacher wrote to his father?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2433 on: Today at 12:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:23:02 pm
Because hes arrogant and thinks hes the exception

so he can do what he wasnts without reprisel


Have you seen the letter his teacher wrote to his father?

It is the same mindset of people going to upmarket bars and every stall having coke dust in them - people with that level of entitlement and the mentality of "I'm rich, I'm white, who is going to do anything" just think they can get away with whatever takes their fancy.

Have literally seen people "bribe" toilet attendants to let them get away with this shit - almost like give the poor a few bob and to look the other way because you are oh so important
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2434 on: Today at 01:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:55:24 am
Just how fucking thick have you got to be to pose for a taxpayer funded official photographer taking a picture of you breaking your own lockdown rules?!

Its stupidity on a galactic scale.  In one action demonstrating hes unfit for office for two reasons.  It ought to be impossible to manage that.

Hes a narcissist so doesnt care. Devoid of empathy and emotional intelligence, hes in full Trump survival mode.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2435 on: Today at 03:51:31 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:34:05 pm
Hes a narcissist so doesnt care. Devoid of empathy and emotional intelligence, hes in full Trump survival mode.

And surrounded himself with utter fuck nuggets too like Donald too.
