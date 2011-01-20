

I really dont know where to begin with this.



its a nanny state to tax luxury. if you said that about the sugar, petrol or fuel tax, you would have something approaching a point.



The really wealthy, dont need to fly abroad to buy luxury items. its well within their means to buy them here.



lots of taxes have a work around.



if you save 5 grand and can afford to blow it on a watch rather than put it against the mortgage, then you can afford the extra VAT.



It would be more honest if you said people with a Breitling are really hard workers, so lets not tax them as I want a Breitling





I have a 'luxury' house, so not only do I pay more Council Tax on a monthly basis than most people, I dont qualify for the new relief either due to my bracket

Its how things work, and how they should work, those with the broadest shoulders...



The point of VAT is to differentiate between "needs" and "wants", basics vs luxuriesI need bread, carrots, chicken etc and there should be no VAT on these (as is the case)I might want a car, or a watch, or a crate of beer - accordingly they have thr 20% rate on them (arguments as to the appropriateness of the rate not withstanding). These are not essential but they are reasonable and practical.No one needs a 10k watch, a 70k car or anything like that. The "Super VAT" is a great idea I think to tax those luxuries that are "unnecessary". A watch up to, say 100 quid, could reasonably be said to be a necessary luxury. Tells the time, looks decent, does what it needs to do. What does a 10k watch actually do other than tell people you had a spare 10k?A Vauxhall Astra allows you to get to work, to do the shop, and the other key parts of life. What does a DB7 or a Land Rover do? Shows people you have money to spunk and that is about it. They don't add necessary value.These status items should definitely incur additional tax to reflect what they are in reality.Otherwise one could start down the route of why more expensive houses should get higher Stamp Duty, or why the money I saved and used to by stocks should get taxed and then it is a slippery slope.