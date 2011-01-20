Regarding taxes, did you see this a couple of days ago?Its about a group of over 100 of the world's richest, who say they want to pay more tax.There is an analysis that says that a wealth tax starting at 2% annually for those with more than $5m, 3% over $50m, and 5% for billionaires could generate $2.52 trillion a year worldwide. That would be enough to lift 2.3 billion people out of poverty (in pure money terms, I'd assume).In the UK taxing the richest 119000 people those rates could generate over £43bn.Just for comparison, that's about the size of the whole.police and safety budget, or 40% of the total education budget.