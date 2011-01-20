Poll

TORY PARTIES THREAD

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2280 on: Today at 09:54:23 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:29:42 pm
Why are we even exploring possible new oil fields?  I thought fossil fuels were being fazed out 🤷

Because no one seemed to consider what we do when the wind stops blowing apparently we have had an unusually windless winter which has meant wind farms havent produced as much electricity as usual so we have had to rely more on gas to produce electricity.

Dare I say it, its just another example of the failure of Tory policies to privatise everything. Energy production has to be planned decades in advance and the private sector is rarely interested in things that far ahead because it doesnt benefit the immediate share price.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2281 on: Today at 09:55:59 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:55:55 pm
Oil at $90 isn't high enough to encourage much investment.
I'm glad you jumped in on that. I'm an hour away at the moment though my usual Scotland visits are to abz. 90bucks does seem like a number that won't move the dial.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2282 on: Today at 09:56:50 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:54:23 pm
Because no one seemed to consider what we do when the wind stops blowing apparently we have had an unusually windless winter which has meant wind farms havent produced as much electricity as usual so we have had to rely more on gas to produce electricity.

Dare I say it, its just another example of the failure of Tory policies to privatise everything. Energy production has to be planned decades in advance and the private sector is rarely interested in things that far ahead because it doesnt benefit the immediate share price.
Thermonuclear is the future 😄. I really must start a thread.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2283 on: Today at 09:57:54 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:36:10 pm
It's complicated and for me personally conflicting. The fact is though that we will still need oil for many years to come. The narrative always is that when a new field is opening we are expanding production which isn't the case. Fields open and close all the time, all the large fields that last for decades like Brent are basically depleted. The long term trend is still a decline in production.

And the reality is that if we just stopped producing in the North Sea, we would just end up importing it from overseas from places like Russia and Saudi Arabia. Look how Russia have got Germany by the balls - we don't want to be in that position.

There is a huge change going on though - there's just been licenses granted for 25GW of new offshore wind projects in Scottish waters. That is an insane amount.  All the oil companies are pivoting towards renewables - not out of a sense of moral duty - but out of financial necessity. They know their industry is dying.  My company have started working this year on installing wind turbines and drilling for huge carbon capture projects (where they pump CO2 into the old depleted oil and gas fields.

So I'll probably never see us not reliant on oil in my lifetime then?  That's disappointing if so.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2284 on: Today at 09:58:25 pm
Two more top resignations (4 in all) in one day, so far. It is looking over.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2285 on: Today at 09:59:01 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:54:23 pm
Because no one seemed to consider what we do when the wind stops blowing apparently we have had an unusually windless winter which has meant wind farms havent produced as much electricity as usual so we have had to rely more on gas to produce electricity.

Dare I say it, its just another example of the failure of Tory policies to privatise everything. Energy production has to be planned decades in advance and the private sector is rarely interested in things that far ahead because it doesnt benefit the immediate share price.

We need to have a massive investment in green hydrogen. It's very inefficient, but we need huge amounts of energy storage and batteries just aren't feasible on a national scale (and are enviromentally also very problematic) and we just don't have enough suitable locations for pumped hydro. Huge amount of wind production turning water into hydrogen whenever there is excess production, which can then be burned cleanly when the wind isn't blowing.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2286 on: Today at 09:59:30 pm
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2287 on: Today at 10:00:25 pm
Coordinated effort by the Bozo sycophants to weave a fake narrative that all the resignations are part of a planned reorganisation by No10.

Which, of course, is utter bullshit.

https://twitter.com/paulbranditv/status/1489334059725688835?s=21

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2288 on: Today at 10:02:53 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:59:01 pm
We need to have a massive investment in green hydrogen. It's very inefficient, but we need huge amounts of energy storage and batteries just aren't feasible on a national scale (and are enviromentally also very problematic) and we just don't have enough suitable locations for pumped hydro. Huge amount of wind production turning water into hydrogen whenever there is excess production, which can then be burned cleanly when the wind isn't blowing.
I've just read an article about under water hydro. Basically you pump water out of a submerged vessel , creating a vacuum. Then when you want power you let the vacuum suck water in, driving a turbine.
All these magic bullets have flaws, but I'm interested. Especially as they would work great in tandem with offshore wind.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2289 on: Today at 10:05:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:38:23 pm

Regardless of climate change, oil is an immensely important feedstock for a whole range of industries.  Yes, we need to stop burning such a precious resource because its huge key polluting and wasteful, but we need to use the resources we have effectively


As Michael Moore said, in years to come when oil has run out (with all the ramifications of that in terms of what we use oil to make), he can imagine the incredulity of kids when they learn that we just used to burn it by the tonne.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2290 on: Today at 10:08:00 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:02:53 pm
I've just read an article about under water hydro. Basically you pump water out of a submerged vessel , creating a vacuum. Then when you want power you let the vacuum suck water in, driving a turbine.
All these magic bullets have flaws, but I'm interested. Especially as they would work great in tandem with offshore wind.


It's essentially a battery - I presume the pumping-out is powered by wind turbines (else it's self-defeating, really!), so a way of storing the energy created by the wind turbines at times of an excess of supply over demand.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2291 on: Today at 10:08:18 pm
Regarding taxes, did you see this a couple of days ago?
www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-60053919

Its about a group of over 100 of the world's richest, who say they want to pay more tax.

There is an analysis that says that a wealth tax starting at 2% annually for those with more than $5m, 3% over $50m, and 5% for billionaires could generate $2.52 trillion a year worldwide. That would be enough to lift 2.3 billion people out of poverty (in pure money terms, I'd assume).

In the UK taxing the richest 119000 people those rates could generate over £43bn.

Just for comparison, that's about the size of the whole.police and safety budget, or 40% of the total education budget.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2292 on: Today at 10:08:19 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:46:16 pm


As for a luxury VAT rate, its incredibly complicated. Whats the dividing line between luxury and non-luxury. How much does a watch, or a handbag have to cost to be deemed a luxury? Is a £200 watch a luxury? Then you get into the whole definitions of what an item is like the good old Jaffa cake debate - is it a biscuit or a cake (if I remember correctly biscuits are not VATed but cakes are)? That £10k Breitling isnt a watch, its a bracelet that happens to tell the time, or its not a watch, its just a small clock.

Its not overly complicated to make these decisions. watches and bracelets would get lumped together, as would luggage and handbags
you could add high fashion dresses and coats.


to use your jaffa cake analogy. add cakes and biscuits. what is a luxury item wont be that contentious
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2293 on: Today at 10:17:33 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:57:54 pm
So I'll probably never see us not reliant on oil in my lifetime then?  That's disappointing if so.

I have no idea how to answer that question without making assumptions about how long you plan to hang around Debs.  ;D

Honestly I don't know, I think we will still be using oil for some purposes for multiple decades yet.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2294 on: Today at 10:23:01 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:00:25 pm
Coordinated effort by the Bozo sycophants to weave a fake narrative that all the resignations are part of a planned reorganisation by No10.

Which, of course, is utter bullshit.

https://twitter.com/paulbranditv/status/1489334059725688835?s=21



Peston peddling this too.

Plague island.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2295 on: Today at 10:24:14 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:23:01 pm
Peston peddling this too.

Plague island.


The Daily Heil is apparently pushing this hard - and their fuckwitted, partisan readership will lap it up.

Sure it's only a matter of time before the narrative is that brave, noble Boris had to fire these malevolent influences who forced him into agreeing to parties and stuffed prosecco and birthday cake down his throat.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2296 on: Today at 10:29:25 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:17:33 pm
I have no idea how to answer that question without making assumptions about how long you plan to hang around Debs.  ;D

Honestly I don't know, I think we will still be using oil for some purposes for multiple decades yet.

Really?  Won't it have run out by then?  Or will we just be pillaging unspoilt places like the Arctic/Antarctic to get our hit?

Hopefully we'll have removed that much of the earth's core the planet will have collapsed in on itself and destroyed what's left of it.  Although by then the mega rich will have colonized Mars or another planet and started plundering that to destruction.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2297 on: Today at 10:31:15 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:24:14 pm

The Daily Heil is apparently pushing this hard - and their fuckwitted, partisan readership will lap it up.

Sure it's only a matter of time before the narrative is that brave, noble Boris had to fire these malevolent influences who forced him into agreeing to parties and stuffed prosecco and birthday cake down his throat.

Their front page tomorrow says Meltdown at Downing Street so thats not ideal for him.

Its obvious to see what has happened with resignations but it was obvious to see Brexit was doomed and people still voted for it.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2298 on: Today at 10:33:05 pm
Consensus growing that he's safe until the local elections. That gives him time to go full Trump and whip up the base with racist rhetoric/policies and triggering article 16 over the NI protocol. The Brexit cult imbeciles will forget about 'partygate' and the Tories will do better than expected. You just know this c*nt will keep dodging the bullet.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2299 on: Today at 10:33:48 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:29:25 pm
Hopefully we'll have removed that much of the earth's core the planet will have collapsed in on itself and destroyed what's left of it.


 ???
