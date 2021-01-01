Poll

Does calling the Tories scum or twats help the discussion on the board

Yes. Fuckers
Probably. Sometimes
Dunno
Not really
I don't think so. Maybe we can just go with 'they are twats' without having to say it
I don't like that cheesefaced Tory Smelly Cuntwomble Johnson
TORY PARTIES THREAD

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2120 on: Today at 12:32:05 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:27:45 pm
I know someone who has.  The data was under NDA so he couldn't give me the figures. I know he could have been saying this to defend the Tories but this was a while back and it was a tangent to a conversation. He was just saying he'd seen data showing it wasn't just us getting shafted.
As I say though, there's plenty of other reasons to hammer the Tories around this, foccusing on 'overpauing' would seem to be wasting effort.

It's not just the overpaying, it's the overpaying to? It's corruption, it's nigh on treason and exposing that is not 'wasting effort'
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2121 on: Today at 12:49:43 am »
Is it worthwhile calling the Conservative Party 'Corrupt' or 'Treasonous' or 'bastards'

I think this forum is a bit of an echo chamber with a few people maybe not sharing the view.

As much as I am not a fan of the Tories and mostly don't associate with them, I do have people I know that are. And they aren't evil or nasty - totally disagree with their political viewpoints but they think they are doing the country and their kids and their fellow Britains good by voting for the Tories.

I'm sure there are many Tory MPs and campaigners and workers and other voters that feel that they bring what's best and are the best people for the job.

I totally disagree in every single way I can personally imagine. I think the opposite of that is what they bring, but I imagine most people on here feel the same. So is it worth mentioning? I doubt that we have Tory HQ agonising and crying into their expensive brandy every night because we think they are a gang of twats..

So.. If they are to be discussed then (And just offering an opinion here) is it better to concentrate on what they are doing and how that affects the UK rather than calling them shithouses.

Not all of them are.

Some of them certainly are.

Some of them way more than that.

But is it useful for what we talk about in here? Maybe not making a good point not very well, but I sometimes find that the anger and namecalling detracts from the conversations that are interesting from every side.

Just me two pennaths worth. Dah dah dah daaah.... (We know the rest..) :)
