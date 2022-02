Unbelievable.



Yet the average moron in the street will still say they are good with the economy or that Labour are the party of tax and waste.The Tories rob us blind every time and people lap it up because the media are on their side and perpetuate the myth.Even that little shit from The Daily Mail was on GMTV trying to give the Starmer smear some credence.Sad truth is unless the Murdoch or Dacres rags endorse you, you'll get nowhere in the UK.