As much as he is a Tory, and voted for Traditional Right Wing policies whilst an MP, I always thought of the lot of them in the leadership contest, he seemed like the best of a bad bunch and was the one who did the best job even then at holding a light to BoJo.
Yeah. His voting record is shite which grates when he's held up as some kind liberal icon or something, but Boris forced out all the halfway decent or competent Tories in 2019. The likes of Rory Stewart, Hammond, Hunt, Ken Clarke, Teresa May, Grieve etc have all gone to be replaced by incompetents and/or complete gobshites like Rees Mogg, Gove, Hancock, Dorries and Patel.