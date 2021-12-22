Poll

red_Mark1980

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1840 on: Today at 06:04:56 pm
Ask the family of John Charles de Menezes and Daniel Morgan what faith they have in the current Met Chief.

Absolute state of this country
Nick110581

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1841 on: Today at 06:13:38 pm
Libertine

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1842 on: Today at 06:14:33 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:01:26 pm
I just dont understand how people can defend him.

Wheres their backbone ?

Interestingly though, commentators on Twitter were saying they ran out of Tory backbenchers to call for the last half hour of that. Just became all opposition MPs. And remembering there are a lot more Tories than opposition.

I'd say he's in deep trouble after today. Only the loons and the payroll still supporting him.
TSC

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1843 on: Today at 06:14:40 pm
Flicked through channels and this is headlining on CNN and Euro channels.  A laughing stock of a country thanks to this cabal. 

Rory Stewart on CNN now tearing Boris a new one.
bornandbRED

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1844 on: Today at 06:19:19 pm
The whole thing is incredulous. Post truth dystopia. That hes even allowed to stand there and bat away the whole thing nonchalantly is incredible.
Yorkykopite

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1845 on: Today at 06:20:47 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:13:38 pm
Heres Nadine

https://twitter.com/bmay/status/1488205845875802120?s=21

If she did not nip into the House of Commons bog for a line of charlie before that interview then I am Jurgen Klopp.
Wilmo

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1846 on: Today at 06:21:19 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:04:17 pm
It was.

He made Johnson look an utter fool.  Even to Tory MPs.  He played it very well.

Had the tone of a eulogy.

That Aaron Bell MP was a right punch in the guts as well.
Nick110581

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1847 on: Today at 06:22:36 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:20:47 pm
If she did not nip into the House of Commons bog for a line of charlie before that interview then I am Jurgen Klopp.

Ask the Labour front bench about drug taking

Amazing Johnson said that
Jake

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1848 on: Today at 06:26:51 pm
Absolutely fantastic by Kier there.

As much as I'd love to see a green government, Labour are getting my vote at the next GE.

Need to get this fat c*nt Boris and his cronies out. Dispicable front bench.
Scottymuser

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1849 on: Today at 06:27:30 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:14:40 pm
Flicked through channels and this is headlining on CNN and Euro channels.  A laughing stock of a country thanks to this cabal. 

Rory Stewart on CNN now tearing Boris a new one.

As much as he is a Tory, and voted for Traditional Right Wing policies whilst an MP, I always thought of the lot of them in the leadership contest, he seemed like the best of a bad bunch and was the one who did the best job even then at holding a light to BoJo.
Kekule

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1850 on: Today at 06:47:25 pm
Angela Richardson MP, Goves parlimentary private Secretary has resigned from her position citing deep disappointment at the handling of the whole thing.

She was was sacked a couple of months ago when she voted against the government on the whole Owen Patterson thing but was subsequently reinstated when they u-turned on it within 24 hours.  So will likely be a one off rather than the first of many.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1851 on: Today at 06:55:28 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 06:27:30 pm
As much as he is a Tory, and voted for Traditional Right Wing policies whilst an MP, I always thought of the lot of them in the leadership contest, he seemed like the best of a bad bunch and was the one who did the best job even then at holding a light to BoJo.

Rory Stewart is a strange one. He was a deputy governor in Afghanistan and spent two years walking through that part of the world. Not exactly your Rees-Mogg City chancer but someone who has actually seen what the world is like.

He's currently campaigning for food aid for Afghanistan.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1852 on: Today at 06:55:29 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 06:47:25 pm
Angela Richardson MP, Goves parlimentary private Secretary has resigned from her position citing deep disappointment at the handling of the whole thing.

She was was sacked a couple of months ago when she voted against the government on the whole Owen Patterson thing but was subsequently reinstated when they u-turned on it within 24 hours.  So will likely be a one off rather than the first of many.


Has she put her letter in though?
Fromola

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1853 on: Today at 07:15:47 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 06:27:30 pm
As much as he is a Tory, and voted for Traditional Right Wing policies whilst an MP, I always thought of the lot of them in the leadership contest, he seemed like the best of a bad bunch and was the one who did the best job even then at holding a light to BoJo.

Yeah. His voting record is shite which grates when he's held up as some kind liberal icon or something, but Boris forced out all the halfway decent or competent Tories in 2019. The likes of Rory Stewart, Hammond, Hunt, Ken Clarke, Teresa May, Grieve etc have all gone to be replaced by incompetents and/or complete gobshites like Rees Mogg, Gove, Hancock, Dorries and Patel.
Machae

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1854 on: Today at 07:18:00 pm
Nadine Dorries the lackey to wheel out for Boris today. Getting battered by C4 news
Nick110581

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1855 on: Today at 07:19:52 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:18:00 pm
Nadine Dorries the lackey to wheel out for Boris today. Getting battered by C4 news

Shes staggeringly thick.

She has to be on something
Anfield Kopite

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1856 on: Today at 07:20:26 pm
Dorries. My word.
Circa1892

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1857 on: Today at 07:21:21 pm
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 07:20:26 pm
Dorries. My word.

Massive, massive drink problem that woman.
killer-heels

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1858 on: Today at 07:21:21 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:19:52 pm
She’s staggeringly thick.

She has to be on something

She can still speak better than Liz Truss.

Davidson with the crocodile tears.
ShakaHislop

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1859 on: Today at 07:28:02 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:21:21 pm
She can still speak better than Liz Truss.

Davidson with the crocodile tears.

The woman who lives off losing slightly less badly to the SNP. Surprised she didn't do Dancing On Ice this year.
Lad

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1860 on: Today at 07:28:41 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 05:45:18 pm
and had Christmas dinner round the Queens.

Its a decent boozer to be fair.
Nick110581

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1861 on: Today at 07:30:22 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:21:21 pm
She can still speak better than Liz Truss.

Davidson with the crocodile tears.

It was like word salad.

She is the worst of the lot.
Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1862 on: Today at 07:31:09 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:55:28 pm
Rory Stewart is a strange one. He was a deputy governor in Afghanistan and spent two years walking through that part of the world. Not exactly your Rees-Mogg City chancer but someone who has actually seen what the world is like.

He's currently campaigning for food aid for Afghanistan.
He was always held back by the fact that he looked like the missing link between the rest of the human race and the BeeGees.
ShakaHislop

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1863 on: Today at 07:32:30 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 07:31:09 pm
He was always held back by the fact that he looked like the missing link between the rest of the human race and the BeeGees.

It's the New York Times effect on man.
Felch Aid

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1864 on: Today at 07:32:37 pm
Much cheering at the 1922 room but not desk banging.

Surreal.

One day we'll all wake up and it will have been a bad dream
