This whole thing is completely pointless. X MP stands up, a bit of a preamble which ends with a will you resign? Johnson doesnt answer the question. Another MP gets up and asks the same question and he gives the same answer.
it's a farce that calling someone (rightfully) a liar can get you booted out but the variety of other nasty shit that gets said is fair game
whats the point of this if he cant answer a closed question
It's not just about all the party's, it's about the lengths they went to cover up the evidence, the lies to cover up the evidence. this is what brings governments and leaders down, the lies and the cover ups.This could be something in the report that may never come out for a reason. it could end careers or as the establishment put it. "It's not in the publics interest"Marina Purkiss@MarinaPurkissThis may explain things
The Met Police & Cabinet Office had a meetingThe meeting would have been minutedAlex, a Ch4 news correspondent asked for the minutesBut has been told they are delayed as more time needed to decide if releasing this info is in public interest
Its completely pointless, shows how weak our system of government really is. They can call it the mother of all Parliaments all they want but this one needs putting out of its misery, its completely unfit for purpose.
Theresa May going for him.
It's absolutely pathetic, totally pointless, the speaker should shut it down now, I suspect the former speaker would have done
So some of his *front* benchers (and junior members of Cabinet - Minister of State (DHSC)) are now asking will he commit to publishing the report in full - and he is refusing to actually answer him properly.
Yes, reading between the lines he won't publish it, if he doesn't though he's screwed as it will rightly be seen as covering something up. He has to publish it but he will try and hide behind some loophole as to why he can't
Breaking: Scotland Yard just said they've been handed more than **300** photographs as part of their partygate probe. Wow.
