The Met are even less accountable than the bloody government.
Another vulture starts to circlehttps://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/rishi-sunak-tory-leadership-bid-boris-johnson-b2002760.html
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is facing damaging new revelations about his relationship with the US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri after hundreds of page of notes and documents were handed to officials at the Greater London Authority (GLA) overseeing two separate investigations into their affair.Last month the GLA oversight committee summonsed and received a significant number of documents including emails to and from Arcuri from a London tourism and promotional agency as part of an inquiry into whether Johnson abused his position as London mayor to benefit and reward the American businesswoman.Arcuri was given access to foreign trade missions led by the future prime minister and sponsorship for her events business, raising questions about conflicts of interest.Arcuri is also said to be cooperating fully with a separate investigation by the GLAs ethics watchdog that raises the prospect of Johnson facing an investigation for a potential criminal offence of misconduct in public office.
A previous investigation into Johnsons business relationship with the then 27-year-old Arcuri saw the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) decide not to open a criminal inquiry into his relationship with her.However, that inquiry did not have access to Arcuris handwritten diary entries in which the Californian entrepreneur made verbatim notes about her relationship with Johnson.Her previously undisclosed evidence is potentially even more critical because the original IOPC inquiry was hampered by the deletion of key email and phone records at City Hall that prevented the watchdog from reviewing relevant evidence.Arcuris continuing cooperation with the GLA monitoring officer paves the way for a possible referral to the IOPC to potentially launch an investigation into misconduct in public office, which Johnson has denied.
