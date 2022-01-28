We laugh at third world banana republics or countries run by dictators like Putin & Kim, but we are the most corrupt country in the world. 2022 and we are still run like its the dark ages. The corruption is out there in your face for everyone to see, we call it tradition or the establishment, the same families, the same types of people, the same self-serving party ruling in perpetuity and laughing at the rest of us.



We have been for years. We are were all the dictators, warlords and every other scumbag hides and launders their money.